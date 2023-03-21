AP source: Magic Johnson joins Harris’ bid for Commanders
WASHINGTON — Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because details of the bid are not being publicized.
Johnson, a basketball Hall of Famer who has become a prominent executive, is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. He was also part of Harris’ unsuccessful bid to buy the Denver Broncos, who were instead sold to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for a record $4.65 billion.
The Commanders are expected to sell for more, which would be the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. Forbes estimates the team is worth $5.6 billion.
Harris along with partner David Blitzer owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales is also reportedly part of Harris’ group.
Amid multiple investigations into workplace conduct and potential financial improprieties, longtime owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya began exploring selling part or all of the team in the fall. Any sale would need to be approved by three-quarters of NFL owners, which could happen at their upcoming meeting in Arizona.
UCLA beats Northwestern to advance to Sweet 16
SACRAMENTO — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points and UCLA withstood a second-half push from Northwestern to get back to the Sweet 16.
The second-seeded Bruins (31-5) turned up the defensive intensity late, holding the seventh-seeded Wildcats to 1-for-12 shooting during a key late-game stretch.
UCLA’s David Singleton went down in extreme pain with a right leg injury with 20.3 seconds remaining. He stayed down on the court for a few minutes before getting helped off by teammates and going straight to the locker room. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury.
UCLA made it to a third straight Sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years. The Bruins will play either Gonzaga or TCU in the West Region semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday night.
Amari Bailey added 14 points and Tyger Campbell scored 12 for UCLA.
Boo Buie scored 18 points to lead Northwestern (22-12), Matthew Nicholson added 17 and Chase Audige scored all 16 of his points in the second half.
Moore delivers surprise, tops Spieth, Schenk at Innisbrook
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Taylor Moore delivered the clutch shots to move into contention, closed with a 4-under 67 and won the Valspar Championship on Sunday when he avoided the mistakes that cost Jordan Spieth and Adam Schenk.
In only his second year on the PGA Tour, the 29-year-old who grew up outside Oklahoma City is now headed to the Masters next month.
Spieth was tied for the lead when he sent his tee shot into the water on the 16th and managed to stay in the game by getting up-and-down from 163 yards to salvage bogey. On the par-3 17th, which yielded only two birdies all day, Spieth hit 4-iron to 6 feet — only to miss the birdie putt.
The real heartbreak belonged to Schenk, whose wife flew down to Florida for the final round a month before she is due with their first child. Schenk holed a 70-foot birdie putt on the 12th hole. He made tough par saves on the 16th and 17th holes to stay tied.
On the 18th, however, he pulled his tee shot to the left. It was roughly the same line as Moore had hit his tee shot earlier, only Schenk’s ball rolled through the gallery and stopped next to a pine tree.
His only shot was hitting an inverted gap wedge left-handed, and it was a dandy, shooting across the fairway into the rough. His third shot came up just short of a ridge and rolled onto the fringe 40 feet away. The par putt to force a playoff hit the hole, but had too much pace and hopped out.
Schenk, playing for the 10th consecutive week so he can take time off when his son is born, closed with a 70 and finished one shot behind. Spieth three-putted for bogey on the 18th and tied for third with Tommy Fleetwood (70).
Logano passes Keselowski on last lap, gives Ford Atlanta win
HAMPTON, Ga. — Joey Logano dominated early and then passed Brad Keselowski on the final lap to win NASCAR’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and end the early season domination of Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports on Sunday.
Logano won the pole and led a strong showing of three straight Team Penske drivers in qualifying, but Keselowski looked like the Ford driver to beat late in the race. Keselowski had help from Corey LaJoie, but Logano got a push from Christopher Bell that proved decisive on the final lap.
Bell finished third in a Toyota and LaJoie finished a career-best fourth in a Chevrolet.
“The first win of the season always feels better,” said the reigning Cup champion, who led 141 of the 260 laps.
Logano’s win ended a streak of four consecutive victories by Chevrolet to open the NASCAR Cup season, including back-to-back wins by William Byron of Hendrick.
Pushed by his Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric, Logano passed Keselowski to regain the lead with 34 laps to go. Keselowski regained the lead to setup the last-lap drama.
After no cautions during the second stage, the competition — and crashes — picked up late in the race.
Kevin Harvick, who won in Atlanta in 2018 and 2020, was leading late when he was lost control while being pushed by Ross Chastain. Replays indicated Chastain’s Chevrolet didn’t hit Harvick’s Ford, but Harvick’s spin caused a major crash.
“I think he was just so close to me he caught me right in the corner,” Harvick said of Chastain. “The way he came from right to left took the car away from me.”
Byron called the wreck “just a part of racing.”
Another wreck involving the leaders followed 20 laps later when Aric Almirola blew a tire, causing a spin that also took out Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez.
Ethiopia’s Jemal Yimer wins Los Angeles Marathon
LOS ANGELES — Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia won the men’s division of the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, while Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya took the women’s division.
Yimer completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course through city streets in 2 hours, 13 minutes, 13.58 seconds.
Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia was second in 2:14:06.95. Barnaba Kipkoech of Kenya was third in 2:14:27.36 on a cloudy day with temperatures near 60 degrees (15 Celsius).
The top American men’s finisher was Hosava Kretzmann of Prescott, Arizona, who was sixth. He ran his first marathon in 2:19:55.77.
Ndiwa crossed the finish line in 2:31:00.24. The 30-year-old pulled away from countrywoman Martha Akeno at mile 18. Akeno finished second in 2:34:25.68.
Grace Kahura of Kenya was third in 2:38:15.67.
Ashley Paulson of St. George, Utah, was the top American women’s finisher in fourth at 2:48:47.00.
Yimer and Ndiwa each earned $6,000. Ndiwa received an additional $10,000 for finishing first. The men’s race began 15 minutes after the women started.
The race began at Dodger Stadium and ended near Avenue of the Stars in Century City on Los Angeles’ westside.
Raiders sign tight end Howard, defensive lineman Willis
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders signed unrestricted free agents Jordan Willis and O.J. Howard on Monday.
Willis, a defensive lineman, played for the San Francisco 49ers the past 2½ seasons and has 92 tackles, 10½ sacks and 15 tackles for loss over a six-year career.
Howard, a tight end, played for the Houston Texans last season. Over a year-six career, he has 129 catches for 1,882 yards with 17 touchdowns.
Packers re-sign defensive backs Rudy Ford, Corey Ballentine
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballentine.
Both signings were announced Monday. Terms weren’t disclosed.
Ford joined the Packers just before the start of the 2022 season and made a career-high six starts while playing all 17 games. He had 40 tackles and a career-high three interceptions along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Ford also had four special teams tackles.
The 28-year-old Ford previously played for Arizona (2017-18), Philadelphia (2019-20) and Jacksonville (2021).
Ballentine joined the Packers practice squad last September and was promoted to the active roster in November. He played eight games for the Packers and had one tackle on defense and four more on special teams.
Ballentine, who turns 27 on April 13, also has played for the Giants (2019-20), Jets (2020) and Detroit (2021).
Carson Briere charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs
Three misdemeanor charges were filed Monday against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and another Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Carson Briere, who completed his third hockey season at Mercyhurst. Patrick Carrozzi, listed as a senior member of the school’s lacrosse team, faces the same three charges, according to documents filed with District Judge Sue Mack.
The two are scheduled to appear in court on May 22.
Briere and Carrozzi are seen on a surveillance video at the top of a staircase of a local bar, where they push the wheelchair down the steps on March 11. Police say their actions posed a potential danger to anyone coming up the stairs, while also creating a hazardous condition by blocking the staircase.
The wheelchair’s owner, identified as Sydney Benes, filed a complaint saying the fall down the stairs damaged the left brake handle, broke the right arm rest’s plastic molding, bent a rear handle and caused the wheels to drag when moving forward. Benes said the wheelchair was purchased a year ago, costing $2,000.
Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino accepts job at St. John’s
NEW YORK — Rick Pitino is back in the Big East Conference.
St. John’s hired the Hall of Fame coach Monday to boost a storied program that’s been mired in mediocrity for much of this century.
The school announced the move on Twitter, and Pitino is expected to be formally introduced during a news conference Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Following a successful run at nearby mid-major Iona, the 70-year-old Pitino was plucked away to replace Mike Anderson, fired March 10 after four seasons in charge of the Red Storm without making the NCAA Tournament.
Reports quickly surfaced that indicated St. John’s planned to target Pitino, who grew up on Long Island not far from the school’s Queens campus in New York City.
Pitino has been to seven Final Fours and won a pair of NCAA championships, one each at Kentucky (1996) and Louisville (2013).
Hornets’ Ball anticipates being ready for training camp
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball said he anticipates being ready for training camp in September after suffering through an injury-plagued 2022-23 season in which he sprained his left ankle three times and fractured his right ankle, all of which limited him to 36 games.
Whether he’ll consider wearing ankle braces moving forward remains to be seen.
“It’s tough,” Ball said Monday. “I mean probably annoying just going through it, but I’m still alive and stuff like that, so you can’t really be too mad. Just go through the rehab, do that whole process and try to come out on top.”
Ball, wearing a walking boot on his right foot and leaning on crutches, spoke to reporters for the first time since undergoing season-ending surgery on his broken right ankle on March 1.
The Hornets had playoff expectations this season, but Miles Bridges’ legal troubles over the summer and a series of injuries to key players like Ball, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. wrecked the team’s season.
Lions add safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to revamped secondary
The Detroit Lions took another step in revamping the secondary, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Detroit added Gardner-Johnson on an $8 million, one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been announced.
The Lions landed a pair of much-needed defensive backs last week, adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.
Gardner-Johnson reunites with Lions coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them in New Orleans. He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years with the Saints.
Earlier in the day, the Lions announced they signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and long snapper Jake McQuaide along with re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore to follow up a busy opening week in free agency for the franchise.
Detroit drafted Glasgow out of Michigan in 2016 and he started 58 games over four seasons. He signed with Denver as a free agent in 2020 and started 33 games with the Broncos.
Badgley made 20 of 24 field goals in 12 games for the Lions last season, providing desperately needed stability at the position. Moore has played in 56 games, including one start, in Detroit since making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
McQuaide reunites with Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who was a part of the Los Angeles Rams’ front office when the long snapper played for them. McQuaide has been in 181 regular-season games and seven playoff games, playing for the Dallas Cowboys for two seasons after a decade with the Rams.
Astros’ Jose Altuve has broken right thumb, needs surgery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has a broken right thumb and needs surgery after getting hurt in Venezuela’s 9-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States at the World Baseball Classic.
The Astros said Sunday they will announce a prognosis for the second baseman after the operation.
The ight-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP fell after he was struck by a 95.9 mph sinker from Colorado reliever Daniel Bard in the fifth inning Saturday night. Altuve grimaced as he walked off with an athletic trainer.
Altuve’s injury occurred three days after New York Mets All-Star closer Edwin Díaz sustained a season-ending knee injury during the postgame celebration of Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic. Díaz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee and had surgery on Thursday.
“It appears it could be a while,” Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday at spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Altuve returned for a medical examination.
Utilityman Mauricio Dubon, who batted .208 games last season, is expected to move into the Astros’ lineup to replace Altuve.
Weah to miss US Nations League matches; Mihailovic added
CHICAGO — Tim Weah will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador after getting hurt while playing for Lille.
The 23-year-old was injured in Lille’s Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Weah had entered the concussion protocol. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah.
Tim Weah was replaced on the U.S. roster by Djordje Mihailovic of the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. The 24-year-old forward with six international appearances will to report to the U.S. team on Monday in Orlando, Florida. He last played for the U.S. in December 2020.
The U.S. plays at Grenada on Friday and against El Salvador on March 27 in Orlando.
Huskers’ leading rusher Anthony Grant suspended indefinitely
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska opened spring practice with running back Anthony Grant suspended indefinitely to work on academics and other issues, first-year coach Matt Rhule announced Monday.
Grant led the team in rushing with 915 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also caught 18 passes for 104 yards.
“Working on academics and general things. Nothing bad other than just our standards as a program,” Rhule said. “That will be day by day. Good kid. Just have to get him going in the right direction.”
Rhule said kick returner and reserve receiver Tommi Hill also is suspended. He did not specify a reason.
Backup tight ends Chris Hickman and James Carnie and reserve cornerback Tyreke Johnson have left the team.
