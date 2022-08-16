Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team.

