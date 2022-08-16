Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team.
The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record in his first managerial job.
Woodward was under contract through next season, and the team held an option for the 2024 season.
Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager, starting with Monday night’s game against the Oakland A’s.
Texas is 53-61 after a series win at home over the Seattle Mariners, but hasn’t had a winning record at any point this season. That’s even after a record offseason spending spree that added a half-billion dollar infield — All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract, and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175, seven-year deal.
The Rangers peaked at 24-24 at the end of May, but then lost their next three games and five of six.
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
LANCASTER, Texas — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.
Police said that a murder warrant was issued for Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of Michael Hickmon, 43, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said.
According to witnesses, Talib pulled out a gun and shot Hickmon multiple times after a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew led to a physical fight, police said.
Hickmon was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say no other injuries were reported.
Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”
Police said that after the shooting, Yaqub Talib fled, taking the firearm with him.
Talib’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, told The Associated Press that his client “regrets the tragic loss of life but self-surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story.” Birdsall declined to elaborate on what Talib’s side of the story is.
Police said they were still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Several people, including children, were present when Hickmon was killed, police said.
Dallas TV station WFAA reported that the brothers are coaches for North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team. Hickmon was a coach with the youth team D.E.A. Dragons, WFAA reported.
Dragons President Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.
“I don’t know how to explain it to the kids. That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it to them. Why?” Freeman said. “This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”
Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship with sore hip
WILMINGTON, Del. — British Open champion Cameron Smith pulled out of the BMW Championship on Monday with what his manager described as a “hip discomfort” that Smith had been feeling the last few months.
Smith is No. 3 in the FedEx Cup, assured of a spot in the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta, though the withdrawal will mean he starts at least three shots behind when the FedEx Cup finale begin.
“He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort for several months and thought it best he rest this week in his pursuit of the FedEx Cup,” Bud Martin, his agent at Wasserman, said in a statement.
Murray overcomes Wawrinka in 3 sets in Cincinnati
MASON, Ohio — Andy Murray pulled out a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-5 win over Stan Wawrinka on Monday in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in a matchup of three-time Grand Slam champions trying to put injuries behind them.
Murray and Wawrinka both have a U.S. Open title among their Slam championships, and both required multiple visits from trainers to treat leg problems during the 2-hour, 57-minute match at the hard-court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open.
Wawrinka, 37, of Switzerland, had two surgeries on his left foot in 2021 and has lost in the first round in each of his last four events. Murray, 35, of Britain, suffered an abdominal strain two weeks before Wimbledon but reached a second round for the first time in his last three tournaments.
“I was hanging on in the third set,” Murray said in an on-court interview. “I was struggling a bit. So was Stan. We’re not young any more.”
Titans linebacker Dupree pleads guilty in drugstore assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an altercation in a Nashville drugstore.
Dupree was sentenced to 6 months of supervised probation, according to the judgement filed Monday.
Police said Dupree grabbed a Walgreens employee and the man’s phone after the employee had argued with some shoppers on the evening of Jan. 2.
Dupree initially was charged with assault, fear of bodily injury, which is a class A misdemeanor. He plead guilty to the lesser charge of assault, offensive or provocative contact, a class B misdemeanor.
The 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker was the Titans’ top free agent signee last year, getting a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. The Titans had no comment on Monday.
Dolphins place CB Trill Williams on IR with torn ACL
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve Monday, two days after the backup tore the ACL in his left knee during the team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay.
Williams will miss the season. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter on Saturday.
Also Monday, Miami signed veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. Alexander is entering his seventh season, spending five with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Scott, a former undrafted free agent, has mostly spent time on practice squads but played in six games with Cincinnati during the 2018 season.
Nadal to miss Davis Cup group stage, Djokovic leads Serbia
LONDON — Carlos Alcaraz will lead Spain against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia next month in the Davis Cup group stage after Rafael Nadal wasn’t named to the Spanish team on Monday.
Nadal is set to return to competition at this week’s hard-court tournament in Cincinnati after an abdominal injury caused the 22-time Grand Slam champion to pull out of Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals.
The injury also kept him out of this month’s event in Montreal, another hard-court warmup event before the U.S. Open, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.
Spain and Serbia also play Canada and South Korea in Valencia, one of four European cities hosting the group stage Sept. 13-18. The other cities are Bologna, Hamburg and Glasgow.
Former world No. 1 Andy Murray will play in the tournament for the first time since 2019 after being named to Britain’s team that will face the United States, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Scotland.
Second-ranked Alexander Zverev, who had surgery in June to repair torn ligaments in his right ankle, will lead the German team in Hamburg against France, Belgium and Australia.
Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, will lead Croatia against Italy, Argentina and Sweden in Bologna.
The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage in Malaga on Nov. 22-27.
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returns to practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Monday.
Peters missed all of last season with a knee injury, and coach John Harbaugh said he’s “in a good place” after doing individual work. Baltimore plays its second preseason game at Arizona on Sunday.
The Ravens also announced Monday they released running back Corey Clement and cornerback Robert Jackson.
Peters and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards all missed last season because of knee injuries. Dobbins returned to practice recently.
Harbaugh wouldn’t say whether quarterback Lamar Jackson would play against the Cardinals after being held out of the preseason opener against Tennessee.
Seahawks send Ugo Amadi to Eagles for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks agreed Monday to trade defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
The deal involves players who haven’t completely lived up to the expectations their teams had when they drafted them. Amadi has played mostly as a nickel cornerback and backup safety for the Seahawks. Arcega-Whiteside has struggled to get involved offensively for the Eagles and was switched to tight end this offseason.
Seattle is likely to keep Arcega-Whiteside as a wide receiver due to the team’s depth at tight end.
Amadi was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and has started 12 of 47 regular season games. Seattle signed nickel cornerback Justin Coleman in the offseason and has used rookie Coby Bryant in that spot during training camp.
Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round selection in 2019 and has been maligned for his lack of production while the likes of DK Metcalf, Dionte Johnson and Terry McLaurin were selected after him. Arcega-Whiteside has 16 career receptions in 40 games played.
“He was a heavier wide receiver, and it’s not going to be hard for him to put on some weight and take his athleticism over to the tight end side where he can create a little bit different mismatches there against safeties and linebackers as opposed to corners and nickels. So, I think that will help J.J.,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said in April.
FIFA suspends India’s national soccer federation
ZURICH — FIFA suspended India’s national soccer federation late Monday “due to undue influence from third parties,” the sport’s governing body said.
The suspension of the All India Football Federation threatens the country’s hosting of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30.
FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression “constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.”
“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA said.
The Under-17 Women’s World Cup “cannot currently be held in India as planned,” FIFA said.
“FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.”
Phillies reliever Corey Knebel on 15-day IL with lat strain
CINCINNATI — The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain on Monday.
Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited the game after meeting with training staff. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia to determine the extent of the injury.
Knebel missed 92 games with a similar injury last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“We don’t know if it’s the same thing exactly,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll know more after today. He couldn’t lift his arm (on Sunday), which is kind of normal with this injury.”
Knebel signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phillies in December, and was the team’s closer before being moved into a setup role. He has a 3.43 ERA and 12 saves this season in 46 appearances.
Right-hander Sam Coonrod was reinstated from the 60-day IL and lefty Andrew Vasquez was designated for assignment.
Blue Jays activate Springer off injured list to face Orioles
TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and will bat first Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles.
Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused him to skip last month’s All-Star Game. Toronto has lost six of eight without Springer.
Springer, who signed a six-year, $150 million deal with Toronto before the 2021 season, is expected to see more time at DH than in the outfield as he continues to deal with elbow soreness. He is batting .251 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs in 89 games.
A four-time All-Star and MVP of the 2017 World Series while with Houston, Springer was limited to 78 games last season, his first with Toronto, because of injuries to his right quadriceps and left ankle.
To make room for Springer, the Blue Jays designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment.
FIFA bans 2 players for doping in World Cup qualifying
ZURICH, Switzerland — FIFA has handed out four-year doping bans to two players who tested positive for banned substances during qualifying for this year’s World Cup.
FIFA said in a statement Monday that El Salvador forward Erick Alejandro Rivera tested positive for the steroid clostebol after a 3-0 loss to Canada on Sept. 8, while Sabri Ali Mohamed of Djibouti tested positive for testosterone following a 4-0 loss to Algeria on Nov. 12.
El Salvador and Djibouti both failed to qualify for this year’s tournament in Qatar.
Both players had been provisionally suspended. FIFA said Rivera is banned from all matches until Oct. 5, 2025, while Mohamed is suspended until Jan. 11, 2026.
