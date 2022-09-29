Thomas helps US top Serbia 88-55, advance to World Cup semis
SYDNEY — Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup on Thursday.
Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A’ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans (6-0), who will face the winner of Canada and Puerto Rico in the semifinals on Friday.
The Americans had run through pool play, winning by 46.2 points per game and hadn’t faced any kind of challenge. Serbia (3-2) wasn’t afraid though, going right at the U.S. The Serbians scored the first basket of the game — marking the first time the Americans trailed in the tournament.
It was back-and-forth for the first 17 minutes, with the U.S. failing to go on any major run. Then, with 2:59 left in the half and the U.S. up by five, Kahleah Copper drove to the basket and was fouled. She landed hard on her hip and had to be helped off the court by the U.S. training staff. Copper, who has been a sparkplug for the U.S. in her first tournament, didn’t return.
Plum replaced Cooper and hit the two free throws, starting a 12-0 run to close the half as the Americans led 50-33 at the break. Thomas had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the opening 20 minutes.
The U.S. extended its run to 20 straight points in the third quarter before Serbia finally ended a nearly 8 1/2 minutes drought with a 3-pointer by Yvonne Anderson. That cut the deficit to 22 points. Serbia didn’t get much closer after that.
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm
Orlando’s training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian.
The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind.
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon, bringing massive amounts of rain — more than a foot in some cases — and knocking out power to 1.8 million people.
The Magic opened camp Tuesday, and haven’t been able to practice since. The plan calls for them to return to practice Friday, three days before their still-scheduled preseason opener at Memphis on Oct. 3.
Meanwhile, South Florida — which saw what was supposed to be its home game in Tampa this weekend with East Carolina moved to Florida Atlantic, across the state in Boca Raton — also has moved its practice operations. The Bulls are working out at the University of Miami’s facility; the Hurricanes, whose campus is about 45 minutes south of FAU, have a bye this weekend.
It’s similar to the Tampa-to-Miami-area relocation by the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who practiced Wednesday at the Dolphins’ facility in Miami Gardens. The Bucs are scheduled to host Kansas City on Sunday, but the NFL said that game may get moved to Minneapolis if Tampa cannot host because of storm-related issues.
The NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning have also moved their training camp to Nashville on a temporary basis, and will play the Predators there on Thursday and Friday. The Lightning have also postponed a weekend that was to be filled with fan events, including the team’s 30th anniversary season kickoff Saturday, an open practice on Sunday and coach Jon Cooper’s annual charity fishing tournament on Monday.
Earlier this week, in addition to the USF-East Carolina game, two other college football games involving Florida schools were changed because of the storm. Florida moved its home game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday, and UCF did the same with its game against SMU.
LIV Golf refutes report of deal to buy TV time on FS1
Saudi-funded LIV Golf refuted a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1.
Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized.
It would go against what Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, told a Chicago radio station two weeks ago when he said, “We’re talking to four different networks, and live conversations where offers are being put on the table. They can see what we’re delivering.”
LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights.
“As we have stated previously, LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League,” the statement said. “We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets.”
Fox Sports declined to comment.
Networks typically pay a rights fee to broadcast a sport. The PGA Tour, for example, this year began an expanded media rights deal for its tournaments to be shown on CBS, NBC, Golf Channel and ESPN+. The nine-year deal is worth an estimated $7 billion.
In this case, LIV Golf would pay for the time slot and be responsible for the cost of production and any advertising to be sold. In some time-buy cases, the deal includes a few promotional spots to let viewers know when it will be aired.
Foyt promotes Benjamin Pedersen to IndyCar for 2023 season
Benjamin Pedersen is the first driver to land a promotion from Indy Lights into IndyCar as AJ Foyt Racing confirmed Wednesday he’ll be part of its 2023 lineup.
Pedersen, a 23-year-old dual citizen of Denmark and the United States, spent last season running the full Indy Lights schedule for HMD Motorsports. Linus Lundqvist, his teammate, won the Lights title and Pedersen finished fifth in the final standings. Pedersen earned his only win earlier this month when he led every lap from the pole at Portland.
Pedersen also ran four races for HMD in 2021 with back-to-back runner-up finishes in his debut. Pedersen landed on AJ Foyt Racing team president Larry Foyt’s radar through a “trusted colleague” and Pedersen spent most of last season shadowing the IndyCar team.
His promotion to IndyCar comes ahead of all four drivers who finished ahead of him in the Indy Lights standings, including champion Lundqvist.
Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — If Mac Jones can’t play Sunday for the Patriots visit to Green Bay, veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start in his place.
But Bill Belichick is still leaving open the possibility that his second-year quarterback will be ready to go.
That’s about as much as the Patriots coach was wiling to share about the status of the left ankle injury that’s left Jones in danger of missing the first start of his career.
“Definitely getting better,” Belichick said of Jones. “Made a lot of progress here in the last 48 hours. So keep plugging away and taking it day by day and see how it goes.”
Jones did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and Belichick also declined to confirm whether Jones’ injury was a high ankle sprain.
Panthers RB McCaffrey dealing with quad injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just when it appeared Christian McCaffrey was looking healthy and rounding into form, the Carolina Panthers star running back is dealing with another setback.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey has a quadriceps injury.
McCaffrey doesn’t normally practice on Wednesdays because the team is taking measures to limit his workload given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different than normal as his absence is considered injury-related.
Rhule said McCaffrey’s injury is something that “popped up” on Monday after the team’s 22-14 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Rhule said he hopes to know more about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after Thursday’s practice, calling his status “day to day.”
Progress made but how soon CFP expands still up in the air
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The administrators who’ve been given the task of expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams left their latest in-person meetings Wednesday with the biggest question unanswered: How soon?
“Making progress,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said after the meetings near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. “We all have to remember the College Football Playoff will expand. And that will be a good thing for the game. And we’re just trying to see if we can do it earlier.
“I think a lot of us feel like earlier is icing on the cake. We’re going to have our cake in 2026. Can we ice it now and start earlier?”
The CFP management committee is scheduled to convene again on Oct. 20 in Dallas. The members expect to get some work done before then by video conference, but whether the logistical hurdles can be cleared to implement a new format as soon as the 2024 season is unclear.
Saints’ Winston misses practice, expects to play in London
LONDON — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said he’s preparing to start in the NFL’s first international game this year after being held out of practice on Wednesday with a back injury that has plagued him all season.
“They told me I wasn’t practicing. It wasn’t my choice,” Winston said. “I’m preparing like every week — preparing to play.”
Two other starters on the Saints’ offense — wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk — also were not at the team’s first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Winston, who has also dealt with an ankle injury, has been sacked 11 times in three games for New Orleans (1-2).
Winston said he did some rehabilitation at the hotel while the team practiced at the training facility of rugby club London Irish.
Browns’ Garrett rests from crash, status vs Falcons unclear
BEREA, Ohio — For the first time, the Cleveland Browns didn’t mind that Myles Garrett wasn’t with them on the field.
The All-Pro defensive end stayed home to rest and recover Wednesday from injuries suffered in a single-car crash as his status for the Browns’ game on Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt.
Garrett was not at the team’s facility two days after one of the NFL’s top players flipped his Porsche when he veered off a rural road near his home following practice. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck.
Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar
GENEVA — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament.
“The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design.
“While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said.
The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with “critical messages” at the tournament in Qatar.
Though FIFA’s World Cup rules prohibit political statements on team uniform, the three Denmark shirt designs in all-red, all-white and all-black appear to comply with no words or symbols that are an explicit statement. The national team badge, Hummel logo and decorative white chevrons — a famous feature of the Denmark shirt since the 1980s — are faded into the same single color as the shirt.
Women’s World Cup ticket sales to begin Oct. 6
Although the field is not quite set, tickets for the 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand go on sale next month.
Ticket package sales begin on Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 12 for sponsor Visa cardholders, then Oct. 13-21 for others. The draw is set for Oct. 22 in New Zealand.
Single match tickets will go on sale on Nov. 1 for next summer’s tournament, which opens July 20. An expanded field of 32 teams will take part, including the two-time defending champion United States.
Single match tickets start at about $13 U.S., with reduced prices for children. There will be 64 games across nine host cities and 10 stadiums. The final is scheduled for Aug. 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Giro d’Italia to start on former railway line in Abruzzo
L’AQUILA, Italy — The 2023 edition of the Giro d’Italia will start with an individual time trial on a coastal cycle path that has been recreated from a former railway line in the region of Abruzzo.
At a ceremony in the Abruzzo capital of L’Aquila, race organizers announced Wednesday that the Grand Tour will run from May 6-28 and begin with an 18.4-kilometer (11.4-mile) time trial on the Adriatic coast.
Almost the entire time trial will be on the spectacular Costa dei Trabocchi cycle path that hugs the coast line before a short climb to the finish in Ortona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.