NFL expects full stadiums this season, remains cautious
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season and players and staff are being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“One of the things we’ve obviously learned over the last year is not to make projections too far out,” Goodell said Wednesday following virtual meetings with team owners.
“Thirty-two teams are going to have to be in compliance with health officials on a local basis, do whatever is necessary to keep all personnel safe. But we do think it will be a much more normal experience. We do expect full stadiums. It is very possible that some non-vaccinated personnel may have masks on.
“But those are things that I think we’ll continue to follow closely, make sure that we’re doing in accordance with all laws and regulations and make sure that we provide our fans the best possible experience.”
So far, 30 of 32 teams have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the preseason schedule begins. The Colts and Broncos do not but are on a path to get approval before August.
Goodell said 30 of 32 teams also have above 90 percent vaccination among Tier 1 and 2 staff and the other two clubs are over 85 percent. He said positivity rate for COVID-19 is currently at 0.04 percent, down from .08 percent during the regular season. The league updated its COVID-19 protocols and removed many restrictions for fully vaccinated players.
The Great Move: Gretzky will be part of Turner’s NHL studio
“The Great One” is headed from the front office to a cable television studio.
Turner Sports has reached a multi-year agreement with Wayne Gretzky to be a studio analyst when its coverage of the National Hockey League begins in October. He will appear during key moments in the regular season — including opening week and the Winter Classic — and then throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Turner’s seven-year agreement begins next season. Besides regular-season and playoff games, it also includes the 2023, ’25 and ’27 Stanley Cup Finals on the TNT cable network.
Gretzky said during a telephone interview with The Associated Press that the opportunity to join Turner, as well as some other changes, led to this being the perfect time to move into an analyst role. Gretzky and his wife, Janet, moved to Missouri earlier this year to be closer to his mother-in-law, who turns 100 in August.
The move from California also allows them to be closer to their two grandchildren, who are in South Florida.
US women plan 2 matches against Mexico before Olympics
CHICAGO — The U.S. women’s national team will face Mexico in a pair of matches in Connecticut before the Tokyo Olympics.
The games will be played July 1 and July 5 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Harford.
U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski is expected to name his 18-player Olympic roster prior to those games.
“These are games to work on the final details, to once again give our players a chance to play with their position groups and areas on the field and to make sure our fitness is in the right place heading into our pre-Olympic training camp,” Andonovski said in a statement Wednesday.
The U.S. opens the Olympic tournament on July 21 with a match against Sweden in Tokyo.
Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL’s career scoring leader.
A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out.
The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire.
“By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri said.
He hasn’t played since missing three of four field goals in a 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 1, 2019.
Vinatieri’s final kick was blocked and returned 63 yards to break a 17-17 tie. He went on injured reserve the next week and later had surgery on the knee, and his rehabilitation process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vinatieri didn’t play last season.
Liberty’s Howard sprains MCL in left knee
NEW YORK — New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard will miss at least four weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in her left knee, the team said Wednesday.
Howard, who is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season while playing in just two games, injured the knee in the fourth quarter of the Liberty’s 88-81 win over the Dallas Wings on Monday.
She joined the team late after completing her overseas season in Italy. Howard had 12 points and seven rebounds in her season debut on Sunday.
Star forward Drew Timme will return to Gonzaga next season
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, who led the West Coast Conference in scoring last season, announced Wednesday that he will return for his junior season with the Bulldogs and won’t pursue professional options.
Timme will improve a roster that includes the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class.
“After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said in a news release. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career.”
“I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again,” Timme said.
The Bulldogs won their first 31 games last season before losing to Baylor in the national championship game. The 6-foot-10 Timme won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award along with earning other honors.
Joe West breaks umpiring record with 5,376th game
CHICAGO — No arguing this: Cowboy Joe is No. 1 on the chart.
Joe West set baseball’s umpiring record when the Chicago White Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-3 on Tuesday night. West was behind the plate for his 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem.
West, who reached the majors in 1976 and turns 69 on Oct. 31, got his picture taken with his crew before the game started. He also posed for photos with managers Tony La Russa of the White Sox and Mike Shildt of the Cardinals.
After the lineup cards were exchanged, St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright walked out to the plate to shake West’s hand.
West was visited by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, former Commissioner Peter Ueberroth and White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf. The ump’s supporters in the crowd included country music singer Emmylou Harris and former NBA center Mark Eaton, a conspicuous 7-foot-4 figure in the postgame picture with West surrounded by an eclectic group of connections from his long career.
Ole Miss overwhelms Oklahoma State to claim NCAA title
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Kennedy Swann and Andrea Lignell completed perfect weeks as Ole Miss overwhelmed Oklahoma State 4-1 to win the NCAA Women’s Championship on Wednesday, the Rebels’ first national title in women’s sports.
Chiarra Tamburlini set the tone at Grayhawk Golf Club with a 6-and-5 victory, the largest margin in the final round since the NCAA switched to match play in 2015.
The key was Swann and Lignell, in the leadoff matches, where they delivered their best golf against Oklahoma State’s best two players.
Swann won three straight holes to take a 3-up lead to the back nine against Maja Stark, the highest-ranked player in the final at No. 7 in the women’s world amateur ranking.
Kansas officially signs 2 of top college hoops transfers
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self acknowledged in the aftermath of one of the worst NCAA Tournament losses in program history that the Jayhawks had to get more athletic and more dynamic if they wanted to once again be title contenders.
They took a big step toward accomplishing that goal Wednesday.
The Jayhawks announced high-scoring Arizona State transfer Remy Martin and versatile Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands had officially signed their transfer paperwork to join the program. Martin and Coleman-Lands are considered two of the top players in the portal — and that’s saying something given more than 1,000 players on the market.
They join a combination of transfers and high school recruits represents a wholesale makeover of the Jayhawks.
Chase Elliott’s spotter suspended by NASCAR, team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The spotter for defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been suspended by NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports after his domestic violence arrest.
Edward James D’Hondt, 62, was arrested earlier this month in Catawba County and charged with battery of unborn child and assaulting a women, according to online North Carolina judicial records. He faces two court dates in June.
Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement saying it had learned of D’Hondt’s arrest Wednesday and suspended him indefinitely “from his role with our company.”
NASCAR also suspended D’Hondt for his conduct and for failing to report the arrest to NASCAR within the required 72 hours.
FIFA survey: 70% of women’s soccer clubs operate at a loss
A comprehensive survey of women’s soccer has found that 70% of women’s soccer clubs internationally operate at a loss.
Just 13% of clubs generate revenue over $1 million, and more than half of those revenues come from sponsorship deals, according to FIFA data released Wednesday. Soccer’s global governing body surveyed 30 leagues and 282 clubs for the FIFA Benchmarking Report, which seeks to identify how to best grow the women’s game.
The report focuses on governance, finance, fan engagement, players, on-field issues and some of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. It builds on FIFA’s Global Women’s Football Strategy released in 2018.
“Women’s football is the single biggest growth opportunity for football today. And to meet these conversations, it’s really important that we have data, we have facts, we have analysis on the financial, the commercial context, the governance structures, on all the aspects of the professional football ecosystem,” said Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer.
Some of the survey’s findings were unsurprising. Players on championship teams were paid better than other teams in 73% of the leagues surveyed. Better facilities translated to better performance, with 50% of the teams that had the most facilities winning a league title in the past five years.
Senior Bowl, NFL to hold combine for top HBCU prospects
MOBILE, Ala. — The Senior Bowl and the NFL will hold a pre-draft combine for top prospects from Historically Black College and Universities next January.
The inaugural HBCU combine, scheduled for Jan. 28-29 in 2022, will be similar to the NFL combine with interviews and on-field and medical evaluations.
It will be held at the University of South Alabama and feature select players from four HBCU conferences — the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — and other HBCU institutions.
The first scheduled HBCU combine was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An HBCU Scouting Committee, comprised of current and former league executives, will evaluate and select the participants. The Senior Bowl will provide medical and football personnel to collect pre-draft information.
The game is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2022.
Top-seeded players eliminated at Emilia-Romagna Open
PARMA, Italy — The three highest-seeded players were all eliminated in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Wednesday.
Home favorite and top-seeded Lorenzo Sonego lost 6-1, 7-5 to 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda, who is ranked 63rd in the world.
Second-seeded Benoit Paire retired after complaining of a sore throat while losing 7-5, 3-1 against the 80th-ranked Jaume Munar and Norbert Gombos won 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 against No. 3 Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
Fourth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff also struggled before beating wild-card entry Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2).
Korda will face eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals after the Japanese player eased past Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2.
The only Italian left in the draw in Parma is Marco Cecchinato after he beat seventh-seeded Aljaz Bedene 7-5, 6-2. He next faces Gombos.
Sixth-seeded American Tommy Paul is also through to the final eight after rallying to beat Jiri Vesely 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet outlasted qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Callaway banned through at least 2022 after harassment probe
NEW YORK — Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations.
Shortly after MLB’s announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels said they had fired Callaway, the team’s pitching coach since October 2019. The Angels suspended him on Feb. 2 at the start of MLB’s investigation.
Commissioner Rob Manfred did not release details of what MLB’s probe determined, but said in a statement “I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted.”
In a report published on Feb. 1, The Athletic said Callaway “aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos.
Rebel Super League clubs won’t accept UEFA ‘coercion’
MADRID — Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus strongly criticized UEFA on Wednesday for opening disciplinary cases against them over their roles in trying to launch a European Super League, saying they won’t accept being pressured by the European soccer body.
The three clubs also defended their attempt to remake European soccer, saying the sport is headed for an “inevitable downfall” unless there are major reforms.
The three clubs are the remaining holdouts among 12 founders of the failed Super League and have refused to renounce the project. They released a statement on Tuesday, a day after UEFA said it had opened proceedings against them for “a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.”
Its statutes include a section on “prohibited groupings” of clubs or leagues forming without UEFA’s permission or outside its control. The proceedings could lead to the clubs being banned from the Champions League.
Osaka says she won’t do news conferences at French Open
PARIS — Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she is not going to speak to the media during the upcoming French Open.
The world’s highest-earning female athlete wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday that she hopes the “considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.”
The French Open is scheduled to begin Sunday in Paris. Osaka heads into the clay-court tournament ranked No. 2 in the world.
The 23-year-old Osaka, who was born in Japan and now is based in the United States, has won four Grand Slam titles. That includes last year’s U.S. Open and the Australian Open this February.
“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” wrote Osaka, who was selected as the AP Female Athlete of the Year in 2020. “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”
Kiel beats Cologne 1-0 in first leg of Bundesliga playoff
COLOGNE, Germany — Cologne edged a step closer to Bundesliga relegation with a 1-0 loss at home to Holstein Kiel in the first leg of their playoff on Wednesday.
Kiel substitute Simon Lorenz scored what could be a vital away goal in the 59th minute to give the second-division team the advantage ahead of their second leg on Saturday.
Cologne, which finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga thanks to a 1-0 win over Schalke in the last round, created more chances against Kiel but failed to make them count.
Ondrej Duda came closest in the first half just before the break. Kiel’s Aleksandar Ignjovski was fortunate to get just a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on the Slovakian midfielder minutes before.
1st sportsbook at major pro sports arena opens in Washington
WASHINGTON — The first full-service sportsbook at a major sports arena or stadium in the United States opened its doors Wednesday at the home of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Capitals.
Capital One Arena is directly accessible from the William Hill sportsbook during Wizards playoff games without fans needing to leave the building. That possibility exists when the Capitals return to the ice this fall if the NHL adjusts its policies.
The New Jersey Devils opened a betting “lounge” inside Prudential Center in Newark in October 2018, but it’s only able to show odds with bettors able to place wagers on a mobile application. State restrictions there limit in-person wagers to casinos or racetracks.
Martin wins Stage 17; Bernal loses 3 seconds of Giro lead
SEGA DI ALA, Italy — Irish cyclist Daniel Martin won the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday to complete a set of Grand Tour victories, while Egan Bernal had three seconds shaved off his overall lead and saw one of his main rivals gain significant time after a disappointing day in the high mountains.
Martin, who rides for Israel Start-Up Nation, attacked from a breakaway at the start of a tough climb to the summit finish and rode solo to victory to add to his two stage wins in both the Tour de France and the Spanish Vuelta.
“That’s what I came here for and I knew that today was one of my last opportunities,” the 34-year-old Martin said. “With the extra time I lost the day before the rest day, I knew it was possible I go in the breakaway.”
João Almeida was second, 13 seconds behind Martin at the end of the 193-kilometer (120-mile) route from Canazei to Sega di Ala that also featured two other categorized climbs.
