Bruins extend home winning trend over WSU to 34-0
LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne scored a game-high 25 points to lead the UCLA women’s basketball team past Washington State, 71-58, in a Pac-12 contest on Sunday afternoon.
The Bruins improved to 34-0 all-time against the Cougars at home.
Washington State (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, forcing a timeout from the UCLA bench. The Bruins (7-4, 2-1) got on the board via a pair of free throws from Osborne, but Johanna Teder and Charlisse Leger-Walker answered right back with 3s to make it 13-2 at the 2:14 mark. The Bruins responded with a quick 6-0 run to end the frame, cutting WSU’s lead to 13-8 after the first 10 minutes.
Jaelynn Penn and Osborne opened the second quarter with baskets to tie the game at 13 with under seven minutes to play. The teams exchanged 3s before Grace Sarver put the Cougars back in front with a driving layup (5:01).
IImar’I Thomas later connected from long range to put UCLA up four and the Bruins would hold the advantage through the end of the frame, taking a 28-24 lead into the halftime break.
Penn scored 17 points for the Bruins, while Thomas put in 10.
C. Leger-Walker led WSU with 24 points and nine rebounds. Motuga was the only other Cougar to reach double figures in scoring as she had 13 points to go with nine boards.
USC women’s basketball nets comeback win over Washington
LOS ANGELES — The USC women’s basketball team was fueled by 15 second-half points from birthday girl Jordyn Jenkins to turn the tide on visiting Washington for a 73-66 victory, Sunday, at Galen Center.
The Trojans (9-5, 2-2 Pac-12) trailed by 10 at halftime before hitting the gas against the Huskies (5-5, 0-2).
Jenkins had a career day in matching her career high of 24 points to go with three 3-pointers and a career-high five assists. Rayah Marshall was next with 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds, and Desiree Caldwell added 10 points and six assists to the Trojan cause.
Washington was paced by Nancy Mulkey’s 26 points, with Missy Peterson adding 10.
Carr backs Bisaccia as Raiders coach: ‘He’s the right guy’
Rich Bisaccia steadied the Las Vegas Raiders after taking over during a tumultuous regular season, guided them to the playoffs for the second time in 19 seasons and earned the support of his players.
The first question facing the Raiders this offseason after a 26-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a wild-card game Saturday will be whether that’s enough to remove the interim tag and make Bisaccia the full-time coach.
“I think we can all think that he’s the right guy,” quarterback Derek Carr said after the game. “He’s proven that people listen to him. Not just people but our team listens to him. I love him so much, I’m thankful for him. All those things will be decisions that I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. But with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed. He held it together.”
Bisaccia took over after Week 5 for his first stint as a head coach in a most difficult situation. Jon Gruden had built the team and was involved in every aspect of the organization before being forced to resign after the publication of his old offensive emails.
Bisaccia, a long-time special teams coach in the NFL, rallied the team together and helped lead the Raiders to back-to-back wins to make them 5-2 heading into the bye.
Vikings interview Packers’ Hackett, Titans’ Ossenfort
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager on Sunday.
The team confirmed the completion of the interviews, with both the Packers and the Titans on a first-round bye for the playoffs as the top seed in their respective conferences.
Hackett is one of seven candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Mike Zimmer. Ossenfort is one of eight candidates the Vikings have requested interviews with to replace Rick Spielman.
Hackett is in his third season with the Packers. This is his 13th year in the NFL and his eighth season as an offensive coordinator, having held that job previously with Buffalo and Jacksonville. The 42-year-old Hackett played NCAA Division II football for UC Davis and began his coaching career there in 2003. He’s the son of Paul Hackett, who was the head coach at Pittsburgh and USC during a 42-year career in coaching in college and the NFL.
Ossenfort is in his second season with the Titans after 15 years in scouting with New England. He’s a native of Luverne, Minnesota, who played at the Division II level for Minnesota-Morris.
Iowa coach disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has disbanded an alumni advisory committee that was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants.
The Gazette reports that Ferentz’ decision to end the committee came shortly after its leader, former offensive lineman David Porter, suggested it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz. But Ferentz said he had decided to overhaul the committee last fall before Porter made his comment to other committee members in a text message.
“I have come to a decision that this is an appropriate time to dissolve our committee as it stands currently,” Ferentz wrote in an email to the 10-member committee on Tuesday. “As we start a new calendar year and prepare to move forward with our preparation for the 2022 season, I am giving thought to how we restructure the committee/board in a way that best serves our program moving forward.”
In 2020, the university hired the Husch Blackwell law firm to review the program after dozens of former players, most of them Black, spoke out on social media to allege racial disparities and mistreatment. Their activism came as protests against racial injustice swept the nation following the death of George Floyd and after attempts to raise concerns inside the program resulted in only minor changes.
The report said that some of the football program’s rules “perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity.”
The program cut ties with longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle after agreeing to pay him $1.1 million severance, but Ferentz resisted making other changes to his staff. Doyle has denied allegations that he bullied and discriminated against players.
Clearly, university leaders still have confidence in Ferentz because the Iowa Athletic Department announced Friday that his contract has been extended through the 2029 season. Ferentz, who has led Iowa since 1999, is the nation’s longest-tenured FBS head coach.
Real Madrid tops Athletic 2-0 to win Spanish Super Cup
MADRID — Real Madrid won’t be going a second consecutive season without a title.
After failing to lift a trophy under Zinedine Zidane last season, Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid secured the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.
Luka Modric and Karim Benzema scored a goal in each half of the final as Madrid comfortably defeated the defending champions to reinforce its status as the top team in Spain this season.
Madrid has already beaten Barcelona twice — including in the Super Cup semifinals — and Atlético Madrid once, and is more than 15 points ahead of both rivals halfway through the Spanish league season. Ancelotti has also led Madrid to the knockout stage of the Champions League.
Madrid went without a trophy for the first time in more than a decade last season under Zidane.
“This is motivation for us to keep going,” Ancelotti said. “We have to keep competing like this.”
Madrid’s 12th Super Cup title moves the club only one behind Barcelona, the competition’s most successful team. Athletic was seeking its fourth Super Cup trophy.
Everton fires Rafa Benitez after 200 days as manager
LIVERPOOL, England — Rafa Benitez was fired as Everton manager on Sunday following a 2-1 loss to Norwich in the Premier League that plunged the team closer to the relegation zone.
Benitez was a contentious appointment in the offseason owing to his close links with Everton’s local rival, Liverpool, which he managed from 2004-10 and led to a Champions League title in 2005.
Everton has won just once in the league since the end of September, with the defeat at Carrow Road leaving the team in 15th place — six points above the relegation zone — and fans angry.
The decision was taken to end Benitez’s reign after 200 days in charge.
Suspended game in Spain resumes without injured player
MADRID — The Copa del Rey match suspended after an object was thrown from the stands was completed Sunday behind closed doors and without the Sevilla player hit in the head in what the club called an “appalling attack.”
Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordán was doing well but did not play in Sevilla’s 2-1 loss to Real Betis in a match that restarted in the 40th minute with the score tied at 1-1 from Saturday. Betis reached the quarterfinals with the victory at home.
Jordán had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a piece of PVC hurled from the stands while Betis was celebrating Nabil Fekir’s equalizer before halftime in Saturday’s round-of-16 match between the fierce Seville rivals at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in southern Spain.
Jordán underwent a series of tests and was diagnosed with a head trauma. He will remain under observation for at least 24 hours, the Spanish soccer federation said Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.