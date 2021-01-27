Baseball Hall gets no new members; Schilling 16 votes shy
NEW YORK — The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any new players in the class of 2021 after voters decided no one had the merits — on-the-field or off — for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot.
Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America released Tuesday, and the trio will have one more chance at election next year. It’s the first time the BBWAA didn’t choose anyone since 2013.
Schilling, a right-handed ace who won three World Series titles, finished 16 votes short of the 75% threshold necessary for enshrinement. He got 71.1% percent this time after coming up 20 votes shy at 70% last year.
Schilling’s on-field accomplishments face little dispute, but Schilling has ostracized himself in retirement by directing hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, journalists and others.
“It’s all right, the game doesn’t owe me anything,” Schilling said during a live video stream on his Twitter account.
Bonds (61.8%) and Clemens (61.6%) joined Schilling in falling short on their ninth tries on the ballot. Both face strong PED suspicions, but Bonds has also been accused of domestic violence and Clemens of maintaining a decade-long relationship with a singer who was 15 when they met.
Schilling, Clemens and Bonds will be joined on next year’s ballot by sluggers Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz. Rodriguez was suspended for all of the 2014 season for violating MLB’s PED policy and collective bargaining agreement, and Ortiz’s name allegedly appeared on a list of players who tested positive in 2003.
It’s the 19th time the BBWAA has failed to elect a Hall member and just the third time since 1971. With the Hall of Fame’s Era Committees postponing their scheduled elections until next offseason because of the pandemic, there won’t be a 2021 Hall class.
Cooperstown won’t be without celebration next summer, though. After the 2020 ceremony in the upstate New York village was canceled due to the pandemic, Yankees great Derek Jeter and five-tool star Larry Walker will take center stage on July 25, a year later than planned. They’ll be honored alongside catcher Ted Simmons and late players’ association chief Marvin Miller.
Running back Keaontay Ingram transferring to USC from Texas
LOS ANGELES — Running back Keaontay Ingram is transferring from Texas to Southern California.
USC confirmed the latest addition to its backfield Tuesday.
Ingram rushed for 1,811 yards over the past three seasons with the Longhorns, making 18 starts. After starting all 13 games and racking up 853 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, he rushed for 250 yards in six games last season while struggling with an ankle injury.
Ingram is leaving Austin after freshman Bijan Robinson emerged as Texas’ starting tailback late in the season and coach Tom Herman was replaced by Steve Sarkisian in the offseason.
The Texas native joins a talented but crowded backfield with the Trojans, who won the Pac-12 South with an unbeaten regular season despite ranking last in the conference with 97.3 yards rushing per game.
Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr apparently are returning to USC for another season, although neither running back has confirmed his plans. Speedster Kenan Christon also is still with the Trojans, while touted recruit Brandon Campbell arrives next season as well.
Running back Markese Stepp announced his plan to transfer from USC to Nebraska earlier this month.
Ingram is transferring to USC in the same offseason as experienced Colorado receiver KD Nixon, who made the move last week. Nixon will join Drake London and Bru McCoy in a receiving group that is losing Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns to the NFL.
USC also confirmed the hiring of offensive line coach Clay McGuire on Monday. The 38-year-old assistant spent the last two seasons at North Texas after six seasons at Washington State, during which time he worked alongside current USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in the Air Raid offense.
Spurs-Pelicans game called off, as NBA’s virus woes continue
San Antonio’s game in New Orleans was called off Monday night in the latest virus-related postponement for the NBA, one that came when the league determined that neither team would have enough players available.
Also Monday: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the two best players on the Los Angeles Clippers, were ruled out for Tuesday’s game in Atlanta because of the league’s health and safety protocols.
As has been the case with most of the other games that have been postponed, contact tracing was cited as the cause of the Spurs-Pelicans postponement. But instead of it involving just one team — as has been the case with each of the season’s previous 21 postponements prior to Monday — this one involved both clubs.
Santa Anita cancels Friday racing with heavy rain forecast
ARCADIA — Santa Anita has canceled live racing on Friday because of strong rains expected to hit Southern California over the next few days.
Two weekend stakes races on the turf, the Grade 2 San Marcos on Saturday and the $75,000 Baffle on Sunday, will be moved to Feb. 5 and 6, respectively. Racing is set to resume on Saturday, highlighted by the Robert Lewis Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep.
Track officials say they will schedule extra races throughout next week to make up for those that were originally set to run on Friday.
Packers’ Rodgers clarifies postgame remarks about his future
GREEN BAY, Wis. — All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” with the Green Bay Packers next season.
But he added that his future isn’t necessarily in his control.
Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers’ 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers said after the game “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”
“Obviously after the season I had, potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” “But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it.”
While discussing his postgame comments, Rodgers said Tuesday that it “just kind of hit me in the moment” as he was thinking about some teammates whose futures were uncertain. The Packers’ list of potential free agents includes All-Pro center Corey Linsley and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones among others.
Rodgers was asked Tuesday if the comment about his uncertain future was an attempt to capitalize on his leverage after a season in which he earned All-Pro honors. Rodgers threw 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions during the regular season.
US Olympic swim trials split into 2 meets because of COVID
The U.S. Olympic swimming trials will be split into two meets, a striking change designed to provide safer conditions on the pool deck in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
USA Swimming announced Tuesday that a Wave I meet of lower-ranked swimmers qualifying for the trials will be held on June 4-7.
The top finishers will advance to the main Wave II meet on June 13-20 — the already scheduled dates for the trials — to determine who represents the U.S at the Tokyo Games.
Both meets will take place in a temporary pool set up inside the CHI Health Center arena in Omaha, Nebraska, the trials’ host for the fourth straight time.
The change is designed to reduce overcrowding on the pool deck, an adjacent warmup pool and the athlete seating areas. The top 41 seeded swimmers in each event will automatically qualify for Wave II.
As of last week, 1,305 athletes had qualified for the Olympic trials since the window opened Nov. 28, 2018.
Washington’s King 1st Black female assistant position coach
Washington promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach Tuesday, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL.
She is the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.
Rivera said King came to Washington eager for the opportunity and is deserving of the promotion.
LeVert undergoes surgery to treat cancerous growth on kidney
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney.
Team officials made the announcement Tuesday and said the 26-year-old LeVert is expected to make a full recovery. The Pacers said no additional treatment is needed.
Doctors found the small mass during a routine, post-trade physical and immediately conducted additional tests. LeVert was part of the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn then was dealt by the Rockets to Indiana for Victor Oladipo.
The Pacers said LeVert was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma and had surgery Monday at a local hospital.
“It’s definitely been some trying times for myself and my family,” LeVert said during his introductory news conference last week. “I’m just very grateful for the support I’ve received not only from the players but from the front office and the fans. It’s going to be a crazy recovery as well, but I think myself and the Pacers are really optimistic about the future.”
LeVert spent his first 4 1/2 seasons with the Nets after the Pacers selected him in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft.
Michigan State men’s hoops ready to return
Michigan State is planning to resume competing later this week after postponing three straight games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the men’s basketball program.
Coach Tom Izzo says the Spartans (8-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are planning to play at Rutgers (8-6, 4-6) on Thursday night. He expects shooting guard Joshua Langford and center Mady Sissoko to be cleared to play the Scarlet Knights after both tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.
Izzo says Gabe Brown and an assistant coach recently tested positive, adding the junior shooting guard will be out of the lineup until early February.
The Spartans had postponed games at No. 4 Iowa and at home against Indiana and No. 22 Illinois. Since starting daily testing in the fall, Izzo said only “a couple” of players in the program have avoided testing positive for COVID-19.
LeBron scores 46, Lakers beat Cavs to stay perfect on road
CLEVELAND — LeBron James went on tear in the fourth quarter on his former home court, scoring 23 of his 46 points to keep the Los Angeles Lakers unbeaten on the road with a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Anthony Davis added 17 points as the defending NBA champions improved to 10-0 away from home. The win for Los Angeles came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash.
James’ outburst in the fourth appeared to be directed at someone sitting among Cleveland’s front office group in the socially-distanced front row across from the Cavs’ bench.
He made 9 of 10 shots in the fourth, posing to hold his form after draining a 34-foot 3-pointer just before the 24-second clock expired to put the Lakers ahead 103-98.
Boston Marathon set for Oct. 11 if state allows
BOSTON — The 125th edition of the Boston Marathon will be held Oct. 11 if road races are allowed to take place under Massachusetts’ COVID-19 restrictions, race officials said Tuesday.
The Boston Athletic Association said it has “cautious optimism” the event will take place. Last year’s Boston Marathon was postponed from April to September and ultimately canceled two months later, the first time since 1897 that the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race was not run.
Plans for this year’s race are pending approval from the eight cities and towns that are part of the marathon route.
FIFA sets late-2021 target to pick 2026 World Cup cities
ZURICH — FIFA set a new target Tuesday of finalizing North American host cities for the 2026 World Cup — if the coronavirus pandemic allows.
The 23 candidate cities likely need to be cut to 16. FIFA said it could confirm them at the end of the the year.
The pre-pandemic schedule called for cities hosting the first 48-team World Cup — likely 10 in the United States and three each in Canada and Mexico — to be picked early this year. The new deadline will depend on FIFA officials being able to take inspection trips to 17 cities in the United States and three each in Canada and Mexico.
Semien, Blue Jays agree to $18M, 1-year contract
TORONTO — Shortstop Marcus Semien agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Semien will become the second star and fourth free agent added by the Blue Jays during a slow offseason amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Toronto gave outfielder George Springer a $150 million, six-year deal. Toronto also agreed to one-year contracts with right-handers Kirby Yates ($5.5 million) and Tyler Chatwood ($3 million) and re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract.
Semien hit .223 with seven homers, 23 RBIs and .679 OPS in 53 games last season, his sixth with Oakland. He earned $4,814,815 in prorated pay from a $13 million salary.
Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, when he hit 33 homers with 92 RBIs with an .892 OPS.
Toronto went 32-28 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing third in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees and qualifying for the expanded postseason despite behind forced to play home games in Buffalo, New York, due to Canadian government restrictions on travel. The Blue Jays were swept in two games by the AL champion Rays in a first-round series.
AP sources: Phillies, Realmuto agree on $115.5 million deal
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Realmuto’s deal was pending a successful physical.
Realmuto gets $20 million next season, of which $10 million is deferred, with $5 million each payable in 2026 and 2027. He gets $23,875,000 in each of the final four years.
He does not have a no-trade provision. The deal includes a $1 million assignment bonus if traded.
Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million will become the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that covered 2011-18.
Brad Hand gets $10.5M from Nationals, $6.5M of it deferred
WASHINGTON — Left-handed reliever Brad Hand finalized a $10.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, giving the team more strength and flexibility in the back end of its bullpen.
The deal includes $6.5 million in salary that will be deferred without interest. The deferred money will come in payments due $1.5 million next Jan. 15, $3.5 million on Jan. 15, 2023, and $1.5 million on Jan. 15, 2024.
The 30-year-old Hand led the majors with 16 saves during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season for the Cleveland Indians, compiling a 2.05 ERA, .169 opponents’ batting average, 29 strikeouts and four walks in 22 innings over 23 appearances.
He did not allow a home run last season.
Cleveland declined Hand’s $10 million option after last season, triggering a $1 million buyout and making him a free agent eligible to sign with any major league club.
Carolina Hurricanes captain Staal returns to practice
Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal is back at practice after testing positive for COVID-19.
Staal said Tuesday he feels good now after having some chills and coughing. He was the first of six Hurricanes players that ultimately appeared on the league’s daily COVID-19 unavailability list, which ultimately led to the postponement of three games.
The Hurricanes are currently scheduled to return to the ice Thursday against Tampa Bay. Staal was still listed on the league’s COVID-19 list as of Monday along with Jesper Fast, Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen.
Staal said he was “the first guy to test positive” and said he was “as surprised as anyone else – really in shock” after finding out. He said he was trying to be safe and follow health protocols before testing positive.
Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell out with leg injury
CALGARY, Alberta — Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out “weeks” with a leg injury.
Campbell was hurt late in Toronto’s 3-2 win at Calgary on Sunday when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goalmouth scrum.
Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage this season.
Michael Hutchinson has been penciled in to back up starter Frederik Andersen for Toronto, which was set to finish a two-game series with Calgary on Tuesday night.
The Maple Leafs lost goaltender Aaron Dell to the waiver wire last week.
NCAA, Power Five play defense with Dems controlling Congress
The NCAA, the Power Five conferences and their $2 million platoon of lobbyists had a pretty good year on Capitol Hill in 2020. With Republicans controlling the Senate, the power brokers in college sports were on track to secure a way for athletes nationwide to earn money from endorsements while otherwise maintaining the status quo of amateurism.
Now that Democrats control Congress and the White House, 2021 is shaping up to be a much bigger challenge for those who don’t want major changes in college sports.
The bills now best positioned to advance would guarantee health care for college athletes and some form of revenue sharing, which critics describe as “pay for play.” Democrats pushing such legislation aren’t just motivated by giving athletes access to the free market through name, image and likeness (NIL) rights — a modest reform that has the full support of the NCAA and the Power Five.
Instead, some Democrats see college sports reform as a racial and economic justice issue and are seeking to correct a system they consider exploitative of minorities.
Importance of Senior Bowl increases for NFL teams, prospects
MOBILE, Ala. — With whistles blowing, players moving from station to station, everything appeared to be business as usual Tuesday at the Senior Bowl — even if they’re anything but normal.
NFL coaches, scouts and executives watched prospects like Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask throw passes and others try to improve their draft stock on the field.
The football aspect hasn’t changed, but the importance of this weeklong audition for senior NFL prospects are magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic with no NFL draft combine this year.
“This is a great opportunity for us to see the players live, up close, meet with them, talk to them,” said the Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores, who is coaching the National team. “Get some face time with them. Not on the iPhone but actual face time, literal face time, and get to know them as people, as players, things that make them tick. And we get to coach also. That’s always fun.
“We’re excited about this week and I think we’ll get a lot out of it.”
Among those going through practices are Heisman finalists Jones and Trask, both vying for first-round status — along with players like Crimson Tide tailback Najee Harris, North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt and Wake Forest defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr.
It’s a dose of normalcy, on the field at least, in an abnormal pre-draft process.
Love appointed captain again, this time for Presidents Cup
Davis Love III is going back to where he was born for a job he knows as well as anyone.
The PGA Tour has selected Love to be U.S. captain for the Presidents Cup in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trevor Immelman of South Africa previously was selected to be the International team captain.
It will be the third time Love has been captain of a U.S. team in the last 10 years. He was captain when Europe rallied from a 10-6 deficit to beat the Americans in the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah, and he was Ryder Cup captain for a rare U.S. victory four years later at Hazeltine.
He also was an assistant captain in the Ryder Cup under Corey Pavin in 2010 and Jim Furyk in 2018 and is on the staff of Steve Stricker this year. In the Presidents Cup, he has been an assistant under Fred Couples in 2013, Jay Haas in 2015 and Stricker in 2017. He does not lack for experience.
AP source: Indians bringing back 2B César Hernández for 2021
CLEVELAND — Free agent second baseman César Hernández has agreed to return to the Cleveland Indians on a 1-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The team and Hernández have an agreement, which includes a club option for 2022, in place and it will become official once medical tests have been completed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it could be days before everything is finalized.
Hernández had a solid season for the Indians in 2020 after he was signed as a free agent following seven years in Philadelphia. He batted .283 in 58 games, led the AL with 20 doubles and played excellent defense, committing just four errors.
His return softens the impact of Cleveland losing All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was traded to the New York Mets earlier this month.
Nebraska backup QB Luke McCaffrey enters transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal after starting two games and appearing in five others last season, the school’s athletic department confirmed Tuesday.
The brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey nearly beat out Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers’ starting job last fall, and coach Scott Frost in November called the redshirt freshman “the future” at quarterback.
McCaffrey replaced an ineffective Martinez as the starter for the third game, a win over Penn State, but committed four turnovers in a loss to Illinois the next week. Martinez returned as starter for the final four games as the Huskers finished 3-5.
McCaffrey completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown and rushed 65 times for 364 yards and three TDs. He was on the sideline in street clothes for the final game at Rutgers.
Watch and admire: Man City goes top of EPL after 5-0 win
Fueled by a sparkling attacking display, Manchester City’s players powered to the top of the Premier League for the first time this season — and even the opposition are stopping to admire their work.
In a comical exhibit for VAR’s ever-lengthening highlights reel, West Bromwich Albion’s defenders virtually stopped in their tracks and looked on as Joao Cancelo curled a shot into the top corner for the second of City’s goals in a 5-0 rout on Tuesday.
After all, the assistant referee had raised the flag for offside moments earlier but City, unlike West Brom, played on as Bernardo Silva collected the ball and fed Cancelo, who — unchallenged — picked his spot from the edge of the area.
A video review showed Silva was actually onside and the goal was allowed to stand. City was on course to match its biggest league win of the season and, on the evidence of this game and the last couple of months, Pep Guardiola’s team is going to be hard to stop.
Make it seven straight wins in the league — and 11 in all competitions — for City in an ominous run of results. City became the ninth side to finish a day in first place this season. Even if Manchester United reclaims the lead on Wednesday by beating Sheffield United, City looks to be the team to beat.
West Ham climbed to fourth place by winning 3-2 at Crystal Palace, while struggling Newcastle slumped to a 2-1 home loss to Leeds.
Arsenal avenged a defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend by beating the Saints 3-1 in the league.
Slalom leader Schwarz gets 2nd win in Austrian night race
SCHLADMING, Austria — Right after finishing his second run and taking the lead in the race, Marco Schwarz held up one finger.
There were still five more racers to come down at the World Cup night slalom on Tuesday, but the Austrian held on to his No. 1 position.
Schwarz improved from sixth after the opening run to win by a big margin, 0.68 seconds ahead of Clément Noël. Another French skier, Alexis Pinturault, was 0.82 behind in third.
“It’s amazing, it’s the classic to win,” Schwarz said. “Schladming was on top of my wish list. To win here was a big dream.”
The night slalom at the resort of the 2013 world championships is usually attended by tens of thousands of spectators lining up along both sides of the course, but no visitors were allowed this time amid strict anti-coronavirus measures in Austria.
Worley profits from Gisin, Shiffrin errors to win GS
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy — First-run leader Michelle Gisin nearly came to a complete stop. American standout Mikaela Shiffrin had a series of uncharacteristic bobbles. And defending overall champion Federica Brignone was wild from start to finish.
French veteran Tessa Worley took advantage of second-run errors from the early leaders to win a World Cup giant slalom Tuesday on a challenging course with a name, Erta, that lives up to its meaning — steep.
Moving up from fifth after the opening leg, Worley finished 0.27 seconds ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.73 ahead of Marta Bassino, this season’s giant slalom leader.
Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman signs 3-year extension
NEW YORK — Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman has signed a three-year contract extension, the league announced Tuesday.
Ackerman was appointed the conference’s fifth commissioner in June 2013. The extension runs through June 2024.
Hinchcliffe back with Andretti for full IndyCar season
James Hinchcliffe will return to Andretti Autosport for a full IndyCar season, a huge recovery after the popular Canadian cobbled only six races together last year.
Hinchcliffe was blindsided in late 2019 when he was replaced at Arrow McLaren SP with a year remaining on his contract. With limited time to find a new job, he signed sponsor Genesys for three races with Andretti.
He ultimately raced in six IndyCar events last year and on Tuesday announced a 10-race partnership with Genesys that gets him back into a full-time ride. Sponsorship of the No. 29 Honda for the remaining seven races on the IndyCar schedule will be announced at a later date.
Chelsea hires Thomas Tuchel as manager on 18-month contract
LONDON — Chelsea hired Thomas Tuchel as manager on Tuesday on an 18-month contract to replace the fired Frank Lampard.
Tuchel, a 47-year-old German, is back in work a month after losing his job at Paris Saint-Germain following a power struggle with the club. In his 2 1/2 years in Paris, he led the team to back-to-back French league titles and the Champions League final last season.
His first match in charge will be against Wolverhampton on Wednesday, with Chelsea languishing in ninth place despite spending nearly $300 million on new players for this season.
Tuchel can attend the match by using an English pandemic allowance for workers flying into an elite sports environment to avoid full quarantine by testing negative for the coronavirus.
Cyclocross worlds to go ahead as planned despite virus
OSTEND, Belgium — The cyclocross world championships will go ahead this weekend despite the spread of a variant of the coronavirus, Ostend Mayor Bart Tommelein said Tuesday.
Following discussions with the International Cycling Union and Flemish authorities, Tommelein said the city will be able to host the event with extra sanitary measures.
All attendees will have to undergo a mix of PCR and rapid tests in addition to the usual anti-COVID-19 measures. Riders, media and organization staff will be separated to limit contacts.
