Peck deals on mound in Paraclete baseball victory
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team won its season opener on Saturday morning, 4-0 against St. Francis at Paraclete High School.
Paraclete pitcher Bryan Peck threw a seven-inning complete game, striking out eight and giving up two hits.
Logan Reese led the Spirits’ offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two steals, Jacoby Madise scored two runs and Cameron Estes and Peck both added an RBI apiece.
Paraclete will play at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Monday in a 6:30 p.m. game.
Chargers sign Oday Aboushi to bulk up offensive line
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers agreed on a one-year deal with Oday Aboushi on Saturday, their third offensive line signing since free agency started.
Aboushi has spent the past two seasons with Detroit, where he made 10 starts. He appeared in every game last season. He offers versatility at tackle and guard, but made all of his eight starts at guard last season. He has also played for the New York Jets, Arizona, Seattle and Houston.
Aboushi is likely to be looked at for the opening at right guard after the Chargers released Trai Turner.
Los Angeles has quickly tried to rebuild an offensive line that was one of the worst in the league last season. Aboushi joins center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler as part of the new-look line that will be entrusted with protecting Justin Herbert, the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Dodgers tie Padres in nine-inning spring training game, 4-4
Dustin May struck out seven of the 11 batters he retired in his second start for Los Angeles, yielding a run on six hits and two walks. in his third appearance. AJ Pollock, batting just .107 coming in, hit his first home run and also doubled and singled. Chris Taylor hit his third homer.
Ryan Weathers, San Diego’s top pick in the 2018 draft, made his second start in his fourth appearance, pitching three innings and allowing three runs on four hits and a walk, striking out six. Weathers is one of three young left-handers competing for the final spot in the starting rotation. Manny Machado had two hits. Jurickson Profar drew a bases-loaded walk, but struck out twice and is just 1 for 26 (.038) at the plate. He batted a career-high .278 in 56 games last season, his first with the Padres.
Barria makes second start as Angels lose to A’s, 11-2
Chris Bassitt made his third start for Oakland, allowing a hit and two walks in 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out five. Matt Olson homered, doubled and singled. Chad Pinder and Sean Murphy homered and Elvis Andrus finished with three hits, including a two-run double, scoring twice.
Jaime Barria made his second start for Los Angeles, yielding four runs on five hits and a walk in three innings. Two pitchers who will be counted on in the bullpen also struggled. Alex Claudio replaced Barria, allowing two runs in one inning. Newcomer Junior Guerra followed, surrendering four runs on three hits and a walk, retiring five batters. David Fletcher had two hits, including a double. Albert Pujols is batting .379 after going 1 for 3.
Allgaier holds off Truex to win Atlanta Xfinity race
HAMPTON, Ga. — Justin Allgaier snatched the lead after Martin Truex Jr. made a mistake on pit road, and then held off his furious charge at the end to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Allgaier’s celebration was marred by a scuffle on pit road between Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric, whose cars had gotten into each other on pit road during the race.
Hemric came over to confront Gragson while he was doing an interview. Gragson took several swings, but appeared to miss before crew members and officials stepped in to separate the drivers. Neither was hurt.
Truex, racing in the second-tier series for the first time since 2010, dominated the first two stages and seemed headed for an easy victory until he got caught speeding on pit road.
The 2017 Cup champion had to drop to the back of the field as a penalty, but he quickly snaked his way through the field. Truex got within a half-second of the lead in the closing laps, but Allgaier pulled away for a 1.449-second victory in his JR Motorsports Chevrolet.
The victory was a big relief for Allgaier, who struggled mightily through the first four races before finishing eighth last week at Phoenix.
He used that momentum to take the checkered flag for the 15th Xfinity victory of his career ahead of Truex. Harrison Burton was third.
“We didn’t start off the day like we wanted to, but the guys persevered,” Allgaier said. “They made some great adjustments on pit road.”
Truex started from the 18th position in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota but needed only seven laps to claim the lead in his his first Xfinity Series race since the final event of the 2010 season at Homestead.
Truex had 13 victories in the NASCAR feeder series, the most recent coming on April 29, 2006, at Talladega.
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — At last it’s official after countless unsourced news reports and rumors: spectators from abroad will be barred from the postponed Tokyo Olympics when they open in four months.
The decision was announced Saturday after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organizers.
Officials said the risk was too great to admit ticket holders from overseas during a pandemic. The Japanese public has also opposed fans from abroad. Several surveys have shown that up to 80% oppose holding the Olympics, and a similar percentage opposed fans from overseas attending.
Japan has attributed about 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries.
“In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the Tokyo organizing committee said in a statement.
Organizers said 600,000 tickets were sold to fans from outside Japan. They have promised refunds, but this will be determined by so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers that handle sales outside Japan. These dealers charge fees of up to 20% above the ticket price. It is not clear if the fees will be refunded.
Police contacted after Ohio State’s Liddell receives threats
Ohio State officials have reached out to police about threatening and insulting social media messages sophomore E.J. Liddell received following the Buckeyes’ NCAA Tournament loss on Friday.
Ohio State associate athletic director for communications Dan Wallenberg told The Associated Press he contacted police on Saturday morning about the threats Liddell received after the second-seeded Buckeyes were upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts 75-72 in overtime.
Liddell, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, revealed on his Twitter feed he received threatening messages. He posted images of the messages, including one that said “I hope you die I really do.” Other messages included racist insults.
Jones survives a challenging day, takes 3-shot lead at Honda
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Aaron Wise had a six-shot lead during the third round of The Honda Classic, looking poised to turn the tournament into a rout.
Everything went wrong from there, and Matt Jones took full advantage.
The 40-year-old Australian handled the wind at PGA National to shoot a 1-under 69 on Saturday, going to 10 under for the tournament and moving three shots clear of Wise and J.B. Holmes.
Wise played his final 13 holes in 7 over, capped by hitting his tee shot into a quagmire of weeds and muck on the 18th for what became another bogey to cap a round of 75. Holmes (67) broke par for his third consecutive round.
C.T. Pan had a bogey-free 65 — the low round of the day — to get to 6 under, along with Cameron Tringale (69) and Sam Ryder (72). Defending champion Sungjae Im (69) was 5 under, tied with Keegan Bradley (67), Robert Streb (70), Zach Johnson (70), Brice Garnett (70) and Stewart Cink (70).
Kyle Busch cruises to another NASCAR Trucks win in Atlanta
HAMPTON, Ga. — Kyle Busch raced to his 60th NASCAR Trucks Series victory with a dominating performance Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Busch pulled way over the last 30 laps and finished more than 4 seconds ahead of the field.
“It’s always cool to get back to victory lane,” he said.
Busch has been there plenty of times in Atlanta, where he claimed his sixth Trucks victory to go along with four other top-10 finishes. He did a burn-out at the finish line in front of the socially distanced crowd before taking his customary bow.
The Kyle Busch Motorsports team also picked up a third-place finish from series leader John Hunter Nemechek, a fulltime competitor in Trucks.
“It’s good to see John Hunter come home with a top-three,” Busch said. “Obviously, him racing for a championship, that’s important.”
Nemechek, as the points leader, started from the pole coming off a March 5 win at Las Vegas, where he held off his car owner to take the checkered flag.
Hot Rod Charlie wins Louisiana Derby by 2 lengths
NEW ORLEANS — Hot Rod Charlie led wire to wire to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by two lengths over Midnight Bourbon on Saturday and earn 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby.
It was the first graded stakes victory after some narrow misses for the California-based horse, who’d finished second in last years TVG Breeder’s Cup Juvenile and third in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita.
“How could it possibly not feel as good as anybody could ever feel. We’ve got a horse in the Kentucky Derby,” said Greg Helm of Roadrunner Racing, who is part owner of Hot Rod Charlie. “We’ve been struggling with him to be first every time and he comes in right when we need him.”
The major prep race for Triple Crown hopefuls was run in front of a mostly empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course because of crowd restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Kings 4-2
LOS ANGELES — William Karlsson had the winning goal, Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Friday night.
Robin Lehner made 23 saves as the Golden Knights won their fifth straight. It was the first start for Lehner since Feb. 7 because of a concussion.
Alex Iafallo and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who have dropped three of four. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.
Karlsson put Vegas back in front 3-2 with 4:45 left in the second period by tipping Jonathan Marchessault’s shot from the point. Karlsson played after recording a false positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
Hawkeyes lock up 1st title since 2010 at NCAA wrestling meet
ST. LOUIS — Iowa clinched its first national team title since 2010 following the medal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday.
The Hawkeyes had 125 points entering the evening finals, where three of their wrestlers will compete for individual titles. Penn State, which had won four straight titles and eight of the last nine, is second with 97.5 points and four wrestlers in the finals. Oklahoma State is in third with 95.5 and two finalists.
Neither the Nittany Lions or Cowboys have enough scoring opportunities Saturday night to catch the Hawkeyes, who secured their 24th team title.
The Hawkeyes won six of seven matches in the medal rounds and scored bonus points in two bouts, getting a technical fall from Austin DeSanto (133) and major decision from Tony Cassioppi (285). Both wrestlers went 2-0 Saturday to earn third-place finishes.
Cassioppi won his two matches by a combined score of 13-0. He was 5-1 competing in his first NCAA tournament, outscoring his opponents 37-2 in his five wins and winning three times by major decision.
“I feel good. It’s the next best thing I could get,” Cassioppi said. “I don’t want to be third place. I want to be first place, but after the loss in the semis, I had to refocus on getting the next best thing and climbing that podium.”
DeSanto won two matches Saturday on the back side of the 133-pound bracket. He finished his tournament 5-1 overall with four bonus-point wins, outscoring his opponents 67-17.
“I was letting it go and believing in myself, believing in my coaching staff and believing in everyone else around me,” DeSanto said. “I know no matter what my teammates and coaches love me, win or lose, and that’s a great thing to have behind you.”
Michael Beard (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) won seventh-place matches for Penn State.
Draft prospect Jack Leiter throws no-hitter, Ks 16 for Vandy
Top draft prospect Jack Leiter pitched a nine-inning no-hitter with 16 strikeouts for Vanderbilt on Saturday, retiring his final 27 batters.
Leiter, the son of 19-year big league pitcher Al Leiter, walked Braylen Wimmer to lead off the game but was perfect the rest of the way in a 5-0 victory over South Carolina. He struck out Wimmer swinging at a 96 mph fastball to end the game, his 124th pitch.
The 20-year-old sophomore was swarmed by teammates after the final pitch. The right-hander improved to 5-0 with a 0.31 ERA in five starts.
Leiter’s no-hitter was the first for Vanderbilt since teammate Kumar Rocker dominated Duke as a freshman in the 2019 Super Regionals. Rocker and Leiter are considered the top pitching prospects for Major League Baseball’s 2021 draft. Rocker struck out 14 Gamecocks in a 3-2 win Friday night and has an 0.58 ERA.
Avalanche land goalie Jonas Johansson in trade with Sabres
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Jonas Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in a bid to shore up their shaky backup goaltending.
The Sabres received Colorado’s sixth-round draft pick in a trade agreed to a day earlier. The Sabres had to wait for COVID-19 testing results after the Boston Bruins, their most recent opponent, had four players enter the NHL protocol Friday.
Buffalo also had to wait for goaltender Michael Houser, who was signed Friday, to clear waivers to avoid having to call up a goalie from the minors.
The Avalanche have relied heavily on starter Philipp Grubauer this season, with backup Pavel Francouz sidelined by a lower-body injury. Hunter Miska has filled in for Grubauer at times, but he’s struggled and has a 4.16 goals-against average.
Miska was recently sent down to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, with Adam Werner recalled from the Eagles.
Titans 1st-round bust Isaiah Wilson released by Dolphins
MIAMI — Tackle Isaiah Wilson, a first-round bust for the Tennessee Titans, lasted less than two weeks with the Miami Dolphins.
Miami released Wilson on Saturday after he was late for his physical and team meetings, and failed to show for workouts he had scheduled, a person familiar with the Dolphins’ decision said.
The person gave the reasons for Wilson’s release on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins didn’t comment beyond a brief news release. Wilson’s agent didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Miami acquired Wilson from Tennessee on March 8 in a trade that also involved a swap of seventh-round draft picks.
Minor league Cubs player arrested over drugs in Colorado
VAIL, Colo. — A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.
The Vail Daily reports Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, of Tempe, Arizona, appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on charges including unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies.
The Major League Baseball website says he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014.
Man City into FA Cup semifinals, keeps quadruple dream alive
Manchester City’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies stayed alive Saturday thanks to late goals by Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne in a 2-0 win over Everton in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.
Pep Guardiola’s players are sweeping all before them this season, having reached the final of the English League Cup, the quarterfinals of the Champions League and forged a 14-point lead in the Premier League.
It looked like their match against Everton was heading to extra time when Gundogan stooped to head the ball into an empty net in the 84th minute after a shot from Aymeric Laporte was tipped onto the bar by goalkeeper João Virgínia.
It was the Germany midfielder’s 12th goal in all competitions in 2021, more than any other player in the Premier League.
De Bruyne ensured City’s progress to the last four with a composed finish in the 90th minute at the end of a counterattack.
City also won the FA Cup in 2019 as part of a domestic treble under Guardiola. The team is trying to go one better this season, though the Champions League has so far proved elusive for City despite the club’s heavy spending under its Abu Dhabi ownership over the past decade.
Slovakian Petra Vlhova wins skiing’s World Cup overall title
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Making history for her nation, Petra Vlhova won the women’s World Cup overall title on Saturday as the first Slovakian to be crowned the best all-around skier.
Vlhova needed only a top-14 finish in her specialist slalom event, and placed a distant sixth in a race that Katharina Liensberger won by 1.24 seconds.
“I won also for my country. It means a lot” Vlhova said in an interview with Austrian broadcaster ORF. “I cannot believe it.”
The race win earned Liensberger the season-long discipline title, edging Mikaela Shiffrin who also placed second in Saturday’s race. Michelle Gisin was third, trailing Liensberger by 1.95.
The result gave the 25-year-old Vlhova an unbeatable lead of more than 100 points in the standings over Lara Gut-Behrami. The Swiss racer, who won the overall title in 2016, skips slalom but will compete against Vlhova in the season-ending giant slalom on Sunday.
A first giant crystal globe trophy for Vlhova offset letting her lead slip in the slalom standings. She dropped to third in the season-long slalom standings that she won last year.
Alexis Pinturault wins skiing’s World Cup overall title
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Rising to the moment on his 30th birthday, French skier Alexis Pinturault secured his first overall World Cup title on Saturday.
Pinturault won a giant slalom giving him an unbeatable points lead in the season-long standings over breakout Swiss star Marco Odermatt, who placed 11th in Saturday’s race on home snow at Lenzerheide.
“What a day,” Pinturault said in an interview with Swiss broadcaster RTS. “It was a really beautiful battle with Marco. He will really be a big champion in our sport.”
Pinturault is the first men’s overall champion from France in 24 years, since Luc Alphand won. The only other Frenchman to win was Jean Claude-Killy, in the first two seasons after the World Cup circuit started in 1967.
The giant slalom was key because Odermatt skips slalom, which is the season-ending race on Sunday when Pinturault is also a threat to win.
As the first-run leader, Pinturault was the final starter in the second run on Saturday afternoon. He had won the overall title two minutes before he began the run as Odermatt slipped down the leaderboard.
Karatsev beats Harris 6-3, 6-2 to win Dubai Championships
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Wild card Aslan Karatsev defeated South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships for his first title on Saturday.
The 27-year-old Karatsev saved the two break points he faced to win in 1 hour, 15 minutes, becoming the third Russian champion this season. Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are the others.
The 42nd-ranked Karatsev has only been beaten by Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem in 14 matches this year. He beat top-seeded Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in their semifinal on Saturday, when he claimed his fourth consecutive win over a seeded player at the hard-court tournament.
Harris was also going for his first title after becoming the first qualifier to reach the final.
Kasatkina, Gasparyan to contest St. Petersburg final
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Daria Kasatkina and Margarita Gasparyan advanced to the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Saturday.
Eighth-seeded Kasatkina rallied from a set down for the second time in as many days to upset fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Gasparyan saved four set points in the second set before beating fellow wild card Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 7-6 (9).
Lewandowski hat trick helps 10-man Bayern keep 4-point lead
BERLIN — Record-chasing Robert Lewandowski scored a first-half hat trick on Saturday as 10-man Bayern Munich kept its four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win over Stuttgart.
Bayern only started playing well after Canadian youngster Alphonso Davies was sent off for a bad tackle on Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo in the 12th minute. The defending champions’ response kept second-place Leipzig at bay before the teams meet on April 4.
“We want to settle it as soon as possible,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said of his team’s bid for a record-extending ninth consecutive title. “That’s why we’re happy to get the three points in these conditions, with a player less for most of the game.”
Lewandowski’s 33rd, 34th and 35th goals of the season leave him needing just five more to match Bayern and West Germany great Gerd Müller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals from the 1971-72 season. Eight rounds remain.
Bologna fights back from 2 goals down to beat Crotone 3-2
MILAN — Bottom club Crotone let slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bologna in Serie A on Saturday.
Substitute Andreas Skov Olsen scored the winner for Bologna six minutes from time. Crotone had looked set for a precious win after goals from Junior Messias and Nwankwo Simy put it 2-0 up at halftime. But midtable Bologna leveled with two goals in eight second-half minutes.
Crotone remained eight points from safety.
Cagliari almost fought back from two goals down but had a late goal ruled out for offside in a 2-1 defeat at fellow struggler Spezia. The match between Serie A leader Inter Milan and Sassuolo was postponed because of coronavirus cases in the Nerazzurri camp.
Crotone took the lead in the 32nd minute as Messias’ free kick went past everyone and into the bottom corner.
Simy doubled Crotone’s lead eight minutes later when he drilled a penalty into the bottom right corner after Bologna defender Adama Soumaoro had bundled over Samuel Di Carmine as they tussled for a corner kick.
No comeback this time as Marseille loses; Rennes beats Metz
PARIS — There was no comeback this time as Jorge Sampaoli experienced his first defeat as Marseille coach, losing 3-0 at Nice on Saturday.
Sampaoli won his first two matches with late goals but Nice held firm after midfielder Khephren Thuram-Ulien, the son of famed France defender Lilian Thuram, headed home in the 33rd minute.
Nice doubled its lead with around 20 minutes left when Marseille botched a throw-in near its goal, and Amine Gouiri robbed a defender of the ball before slotting an angled shot through goalkeeper Steve Mandanda’s legs.
Midfielder Alexis Claude-Maurice wrapped it up in the last minute.
Belgian rider Stuyven edges favorites to win Milan-San Remo
MILAN — Belgian rider Jasper Stuyven beat the favorites to win the Milan-San Remo classic on Saturday and claim the biggest win of his career.
Stuyven, who rides for the Trek-Segafredo team, made a brave attack with 3 kilometers remaining and held off the sprinters to edge Caleb Ewan and defending champion Wout van Aert.
The 28-year-old Stuyven took six hours, 38 minutes and six seconds to complete the 299-kilometer (186-mile) classic, which is the longest professional one-day race in modern cycling.
Harding leads by 2 at Kenya Open, Veerman sets course record
NAIROBI, Kenya — Justin Harding will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the European Tour’s Kenya Open after a 7-under 64 on Saturday.
The South African moved to 16 under overall at Karen Country Club.
Johannes Veerman of the United States is one of three players sharing second place after he carded 9-under 62 for a course record. Veerman had nine birdies in the third round and didn’t drop a shot. He is joined on 14 under by fellow American Kurt Kitayama (66) and Australian Scott Hend (68).
Along with six birdies, Harding eagled par-4 No. 10 when he holed out with a wedge. He had just one bogey.
Harding has one career win on the European Tour, at the 2019 Qatar Masters.
