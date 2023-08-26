Bronny James has a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest, a spokesperson says
LOS ANGELES — Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect, according to a family spokeswoman.
The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stricken on July 24. He was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and later was seen by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.
A statement issued Friday by Stephanie Rosa of the LeBron James Family Foundation said the probable cause of James’ sudden cardiac arrest has been identified.
“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the statement said. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”
The younger James was released from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles three days after the incident at USC’s Galen Center. The following night he dined out in Santa Monica with his family.
Bronny, whose full name is LeBron James Jr., committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation’s top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth.
James didn’t join the Trojans on their European tour this month.
Bronny James was the second high-profile USC basketball recruit to go into cardiac arrest in the last year. Vincent Iwuchuwku also was stricken during a workout last July, but the 7-foot-1 center returned to the court six months later, eventually appearing in 14 games for the Trojans as a freshman.
Texas, California meet for a berth in the Little League World Series championship
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Texas will play California on Saturday for a bid to represent the United States in the Little League World Series title game on Sunday.
Texas is the lone undefeated team from the U.S. bracket, but its games have been tight.
It took the team from Needville, Texas, nine innings to defeat Washington 1-0 on Wednesday — its third game decided by two runs or fewer.
Texas also defeated Pennsylvania 2-1 in the opening round, beat North Dakota 6-2 and won 3-1 against its U.S. championship opponent, California, before knocking off Washington from the winner’s bracket.
Despite falling to Texas in its second game, California has won its last three games.
The team from El Segundo, California, beat Ohio 4-3 in its first game and bounced back from its loss to Texas with a 9-3 victory over Rhode Island. California then defeated Tennessee 5-3 on Wednesday and Washington 2-1 on Thursday.
49ers trade quarterback Lance to Cowboys, AP source says
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him.
A person familiar with the situation said the Cowboys will send a fourth-round pick to San Francisco for a player drafted third overall in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
ESPN first reported the trade.
Lance had lost the competition to San Darnold to be the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco earlier in the week, setting the stage for his departure.
The move is a remarkable backtrack following the hefty investment the Niners made in hopes of Lance becoming a franchise quarterback.
San Francisco traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to Miami in 2021 to move up from No. 12 and draft the untested Lance third overall.
Chase Briscoe qualifies on the pole for NASCAR’s regular-season finale at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chase Briscoe won the pole Friday for the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Briscoe had a lap at 181.822 mph in the No. 14 Ford in the final round of qualifying, edging Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola for the No. 1 starting spot. Harrison Burton qualified third in another Ford, followed by 23IX Racing teammates Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs in Toyotas.
The top five qualifiers are among 17 drivers vying for the series’ final postseason berth at Daytona.
“We literally have absolutely nothing to lose with our points situation,” Briscoe said. “That part of it is a little freeing and relieving.”
All four SHR cars qualified in the top 10, and nine of the top 12 were Fords.
Justin Allgaier wins for 1st time in 26 starts at Daytona in NASCAR Xfinity Series
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Allgaier won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in double overtime Friday night for his first victory in 26 starts at the famed track.
The 37-year-old Allgaier had finished second at Daytona twice and even had the lead on the final lap in the season opener in February. He looked like he might have to settle for another runner-up, but he held off Sheldon Creed by 0.005 seconds after several late crashes led to two overtime restarts and 10 extra laps.
It was the fourth-closest finish in the history of the second-tier series.
“I’ve been coming to this place for a long time,” Allgaier said. “I wanted to win here so bad and we’ve been so close. We did all we needed to do.”
Allgaier took JR Motorsports and team owner Dale Earnhart Jr. to victory lane. It’s a familiar spot for Earnhardt. Not so much for Allgaier, who was winless in four Cup Series starts at Daytona.
“This is Daytona. This is one of the most iconic places in the world, and I’m just so happy to be here,” Allgaier said.
It was Allgaier’s second victory of the season and 21st of his career. It leaves him in third place behind John Hunter Nemechek and Austin Hill with three regular-season races remaining.
Daniel Hemric was third, followed by Parker Kligerman and Cole Custer. Hill came home in 23rd, five spots ahead of Nemechek.
Yankees’ charter to Florida flown by father of New York pitcher Clarke Schmidt
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The New York Yankees’ charter flight to Florida on Thursday had a familiar name in the cockpit.
Captain Schmidt, as in Delta pilot Dwight Schmidt, the father of Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt.
“It was a lot of fun,” Clarke Schmidt said before Friday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Rays. “I mentioned it to a few guys and then we got there, it kind of like spread like wildfire. It was kind of like interactive a little bit. A lot of guys got to see things they never got to see as far as like going up to the cockpit. Guys got to see some cool things.”
Clarke Schmidt has flown with his father before but said it was first time he has been in the cockpit with him.
Dwight Schmidt has occasionally been assigned to fly the Yankees.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone volunteered to join the flight crew.
“We were in Atlanta, I got to go on a flight simulator where he was my trainer,” Boone said. “That was pretty cool.”
Clarke Schmidt said it was probably one of the team’s better flights as far as turbulence goes, but that his teammates were hypercritical on the landing a little bit.
“He mentioned that we had crosswind,” Clarke Schmidt said. “But for the most part it was smooth sailing.”
Clarke Schmidt is scheduled to start Saturday night’s game against the Rays.
Broncos unveil $100 million upgrade to Empower Field at Mile High featuring mammoth scoreboard
DENVER — The Denver Broncos will light up the scoreboard at Empower Field at Mile High like never before this season — even if the Sean Payton/Russell Wilson pairing doesn’t produce a torrent of points.
The team unveiled its mammoth new scoreboard Friday, a day before the Broncos play their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
The scoreboard is 225 feet wide and 72 feet high, making it the tallest in North America and 70% larger than the old scoreboard. Overall, it’s the fifth-largest scoreboard in the NFL.
It’s the crown jewel of a $100 million offseason upgrade to the 23-year-old stadium, although it doesn’t necessarily guarantee the team won’t bolt for the suburbs whenever a new stadium is needed.
Asked how much of the $100 million went to the scoreboard itself, team President Damini Leech said, “a decent chunk.”
Leech said the team conducted wind tests for safety purposes on the new scoreboard in the south stands where the old one used to stand. The Broncos will have spend their first few games figuring out how much, if at all, the bigger board affects field goal attempts.
Other upgrades include cashless concessions, three-dimensional corner videoboards on the concourses and 130 refurbished luxury suites.
Also, team co-owner Carrie Walton-Penner had four local artists commissioned to paint massive murals throughout the stadium, including one by the pro shop that depicts all the Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with room to add Randy Gradishar if the leader of the “Orange Crush” defense of the 1970s is elected in January. Gradishar is one of the senior nominees and needs 80% of the vote to get in.
As for the product on the field, the Broncos committed nearly $250 million in free agency to upgrade the roster after a 5-12 finish last season that led to yet another coaching change. The Walton-Penner ownership group recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its $4.65 billion purchase of the franchise.
The Broncos open the regular season on Sept. 10 in Denver against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rangers hire Hall of Fame U.S. women’s star Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have hired Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser.
The team announced the addition of Ruggiero on Friday along with several front office changes.
Ruggiero, 43, won four Olympic medals as a defenseman for the U.S. She helped the country win gold at the 1998 Games in Nagano — the first Olympics with women’s hockey — followed by silver in 2002 and 2010 and bronze in 2006.
The Michigan native skated 15 years with the national team, putting up 58 points in 61 international games. Ruggiero was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.
The Rangers also promoted former NHL forward Ryane Clowe to co-senior adviser to the president and general manager Chris Drury and hired retired defenseman Paul Mara as player development assistant.
Andy Hosler was hired as head athletic trainer. Hosler returns to the league after two years at Michigan State to succeed longtime trainer Jim Ramsay, who had worked in that role since the mid-1990s.
Hosler previously spent 14 years with the Nashville Predators, including 2013-21 as their head trainer.
Padres reliever Robert Suárez suspended for 10 games, 6th pitcher penalized for sticky stuff
NEW YORK — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suárez was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Friday, the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned sticky stuff.
The penalty was announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill.
Suárez appealed the discipline to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Any suspension will be delayed while the appeal is pending.
Suárez was ejected Wednesday for having sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning against Miami. Suárez denied using any banned substances, saying he only had sunscreen on his arm because it was a day game.
“We were doing a routine check,” crew chief Todd Tichenor said. “We deemed it was too sticky, very sticky, and he was ejected from the game.”
After MLB began cracking down on foreign substances in June 2021, Seattle’s Héctor Santiago and Arizona’s Caleb Smith served suspensions for sticky substances.
Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Drew Smith were suspended this season along with Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán.
US to play CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 16
CHICAGO — The United States will play its first competitive match in Gregg Berhalter’s second term as coach in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal at Austin, Texas, on Nov. 16.
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the site Friday. The second leg of the home-and-home, total-goals series will be on the road Nov. 19-21. The opponent will be determined after group play in September and October.
Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica also received byes to the quarterfinals and cannot be opponents.
Quarterfinal winners will qualify for next year’s Copa América, South America’s championship, and the losing quarterfinalists will compete in playoffs for two additional Copa América berths.
The U.S. beat Canada 2-0 in June to win its second straight Nations League title.
Berhalter was hired in December 2018 after the U.S. failed to qualify for that year’s World Cup. He led the Americans to the second round last year in Qatar before a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.
He was discussing the possibility of a new contract, but that talk stopped after the Reyna family notified the USSF of a three-decade-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife.
A law firm hired by the USSF said that while Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female,” he did not improperly withhold information when he was hired. The USSF then rehired him to resume coaching in September.
He returns to the bench for exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St. Louis; Oman on Sept. 12 at St. Paul, Minnesota.; Germany on Oct. 14 at East Hartford, Connecticut.; and Ghana on Oct. 17 at Nashville, Tennessee.
Carter-Vickers set to miss next four U.S. matches because of hamstring injury
GLASGOW, Scotland — Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to miss the United States’ next four matches after being ruled out for two months by Scottish club Celtic because of a hamstring injury.
The center back was substituted as a precaution during halftime of Celtic’s win at Aberdeen in the Scottish league on Aug. 13.
He hasn’t played since and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the league match against St. Johnstone on Saturday that Carter-Vickers would miss “about eight weeks.”
The U.S. team plays Uzbekistan and Oman at home in a three-day span in September, then Germany on Oct. 14 and Ghana on Oct. 17.
Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker dies after crash during training
BRUSSELS — A 22-year-old Belgian cyclist died Friday following a crash in training earlier this week, the Lotto Dstny team said.
“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our rider Tijl De Decker,” the Belgian team said. “Today Tijl has lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained after his crash on training last Wednesday.”
De Decker, a winner of Paris-Roubaix in the Espoirs category this year, had been brought to the hospital for surgery in the Belgian town of Lier after he collided with a car. He was then transported to Antwerp University Hospital and placed in an induced coma.
“Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldn’t make it through and this morning he lost his battle,” his team said.
De Decker had joined the Lotto Dstny development team this year.
“We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist,” team CEO Stéphane Heulot said. “Tijl showed big progression this year and we believed in his growth margin. Stepping up to the pro team was a logical choice. Unfortunately he will never turn pro and we will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm and friendly person off the bike.”
De Decker’s death came after Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died in June after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse.
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson edges ever closer to Flo-Jo’s record in 200
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson edged a bit closer to breaking a world record that has sat in the books for a generation.
While it didn’t happen Friday, there’s a sense it might happen soon.
Jackson defended her world title at 200 meters in 21.41 seconds, a scant .07 off the mark Florence Griffith-Joyner set at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.
Until two years ago, no other woman had cracked 21.6, so when somebody asked Jackson if she was disappointed not to break Flo-Jo’s mark, she scoffed.
“For me to run 21.41 and you ask me if I’m disappointed — definitely not,” Jackson said. “It’s a personal best. So I am just grateful.”
The victory came four nights after Jackson finished second in the 100. That one was nice, she said, “but the 200 is my baby.”
Her 21.41 goes next to the 21.45 she ran to win worlds last year in Eugene, Oregon. She and Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah are the only women other than Flo-Jo to run under 21.6, though American Gabby Thomas has a 21.6 on her resume.
Jackson beat Thomas by .4 seconds in this one, while Thompson-Herah, slowed by injuries this year, was not in the race.
“When I crossed the line and I saw the time, I was like, ‘I’m close, I’m close,’” Jackson said about the record.
In thinking about what she might run Friday night, Jackson said she had written two times in her book before the race. One was 21.41. The other one — a secret, but something that might be revealed someday.
“It’s definitely faster than 21.4,” she said.
Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas earns 4th straight world title on final attempt
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Down to her last jump and her rhythm uncharacteristically off, Yulimar Rojas gave herself an animated pep talk.
Something the Venezuelan triple jumper muttered finally sank in. Because Rojas turned into the version of Rojas everyone knows so well — the one who wins everything in sight.
Rojas jumped 15.08 meters (49 feet, 5 3/4 inches) on her sixth and final attempt Friday night to rally for her fourth straight title at world championships. Add in her Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games and that makes her 5 for 5 in major meets since 2017.
The 27-year-old Rojas is as close to automatic these days as Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was in his heyday.
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk finished runner-up to earn the first medal for Ukraine in Budapest. Bekh-Romanchuk was in the lead most of the night courtesy of a big opening jump of 15 meters (49-2½). Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba took bronze.
For quite a while, this contest looked wide open with Rojas, the world record holder, not able to figure out her proper sequence of steps. She kept talking and talking to herself, but nothing she uttered seemed to click.
Until that last attempt.
With the jump clock on the side winding down, Rojas flew down the runway, took a hop, step and then took off. Rojas waited for the measurement and when her name moved to the top of the leaderboard, tapped her heart in appreciation as the crowd clapped.
