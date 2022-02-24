US women win SheBelieves Cup title, beating Iceland 5-0
FRISCO, Texas — Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh each scored two goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Iceland 5-0 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup.
The Americans won the annual four-team tournament, now in its seventh year, for the third straight year.
The United States has 17th straight shutouts on American soil, dating to March 2020. The national team also is unbeaten in 65 straight games at home.
Kristie Mewis also scored in the victory that came as the team celebrated an agreement with U.S. Soccer to settle a dispute over equitable pay with the men’s national team.
The two sides announced the agreement early Tuesday. Under the terms, U.S. Soccer will pay the $24 million and commit to equitable pay and bonuses in the future. The women filed a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination in 2019.
The deal is contingent on a new collective bargaining agreement. The two sides are currently in negotiations following the Dec. 31 expiration of the last CBA.
Many of the veterans from the national team, including Alex Moran, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath, were not on the roster for the SheBelieves Cup as coach Vlatko Andonovski looked at younger players ahead of World Cup qualifying this summer.
Macario scored in the 37th minute with a blast from the top corner of the box that bounced of the post and into the net.
Making her third straight start in the tournament, Macario navigated a tough angle for her second goal into the far corner in the 45th minute. She has five international goals in 15 appearances.
Pugh added a goal in the 60th off a pass from Ashley Sanchez, then took a pass from Macario for her second in the 75th. Pugh has 21 goals and 21 assists in 70 matches with the United States.
MLB lockout could cost Scherzer $232K daily, Cole $193K
JUPITER, Fla. — Sometime soon, lockout costs become real: Max Scherzer would forfeit $232,975 for each regular-season day lost, and Gerrit Cole $193,548.
Based on last year’s base salaries that totaled just over $3.8 billion, major league players would combine to lose $20.5 million for each day wiped off the 186-day regular-season schedule.
Major League Baseball has told the players’ association a labor deal must be reached by Monday in order for opening day to come off as scheduled on March 31 and a 162-game season to remain intact. The union hasn’t said whether it believes that deadline, and there likely is some leeway based on timing after the 1990 lockout, the 1994-95 strike and the 2020 pandemic delay.
Talks resumed this week in the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, which started Dec. 2.
A player at management’s proposed $630,000 minimum would lose $3,387 for each day he’s not on a big league roster, the amount rising to $4,167 under the union’s offer of a $775,000 minimum.
While medical insurance would expire after March 31 for players in the major leagues when last season ended, the union would pay COBRA payments to continue their coverage and also will cover the subsidy usually paid for the medical coverage of former players.
It’s harder to calculate what owners of the 30 teams would lose if games are lost, but a similar amount is likely. While players received about half of industry revenue that reached a high of $9.7 billion in 2019 (a percentage that includes spending on draft picks and international amateurs), they are paid during the regular season, and teams receive a substantial percentage of revenue from the postseason.
Maple Leafs prospect Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday in a statement that the 20-year-old Russian winger is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany having treatment.
“Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said.
Amirov started the season with Salavat Ufa of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League and was injured 10 games in. Dubas said Amirov developed unrelated symptoms over the course of his recovery that required “ongoing extensive investigations.”
The Maple Leafs selected Amirov with the 15th pick of the 2020 NHL draft.
AP sources: Zach Johnson selected US Ryder Cup captain
Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil.
Three people with knowledge of the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the PGA of America has yet to announce Johnson’s selection.
The PGA scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to announce the new captain.
The decision is not a surprise. Johnson, 45, has been an assistant captain each of the last two matches, and the U.S. team has moved toward captains with previous involvement.
The 2023 matches are scheduled for Marco Simone in Italy. The Americans are coming off the country’s biggest Ryder Cup rout, beating Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits last September with Wisconsin native Steve Stricker as the captain.
Stricker was part of the Ryder Cup committee — three PGA Tour players and three PGA of America executives — that picked the next captain.
Djokovic beats Khachanov in Dubai for 2nd win of year
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won his second match — and first tiebreaker — of the year when he beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.
Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The 34-year-old Serb said he’s missed playing competitively.
“This is my life, this is what I’ve known to do and I still keep on going for the last 20 years almost,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview after beating his Russian opponent.
“Professional tennis is my love. I enjoy traveling, I enjoy playing, I enjoy hopefully bringing some positive emotions and memories to people that come to watch.”
Djokovic is a five-time winner at the event. He will next play Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, who advanced by beating eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-4.
American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a quarterfinal against second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia. McDonald had upset another Russian, seventh-seeded Aslan Karatsev, in the first round.
Zverev kicked out of Mexican Open after angry outburst
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Third-ranked Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair moments after losing a doubles match.
The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco.
Zverev struck the umpire’s chair three times, sat for a moment, then got back up and yelled at umpire Alessandro Germani that he “destroyed the whole (expletive) match” and struck the chair once more with his racket as the umpire climbed down. Germani had pulled his feet back at one point for fear of being hit.
Minutes earlier, Zverev had received a code violation after yelling and swearing in protest of a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point. Glasspool then ended the match with an ace.
Medvedev beats Andujar, inches closer to top tennis ranking
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Daniil Medvedev took another step toward top spot in the ATP rankings with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 second-round victory over Pablo Andujar on Wednesday in the Mexican Open.
The 26-year-old Medvedev, who can replace Novak Djokovic atop the rankings if he wins the title in Acapulco, will play either Taylor Fritz or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals.
He needed just over an hour to beat Andujar the morning after defending champion Alexander Zverev was kicked out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair moments after losing a doubles match.
Medvedev beat Djokovic in the U.S. Open final last September to win first major title and, at his next Grand Slam event, reached the final at the Australian Open last month before losing to Rafael Nadal.
The Mexican Open is played on the hard courts of the Arena GNP in Acapulco.
Blackhawks forward Khaira has season-ending back surgery
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of the season after he had surgery on his lower back.
Khaira had the operation on Tuesday, and team physician Michael Terry said he is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks. The last game of the regular season for the Blackhawks (18-26-8) is scheduled for April 29.
The 27-year-old Khaira had three goals and no assists in 27 games in his first season with the Blackhawks.
He agreed to a two-year contract in July that carries a $975,000 salary-cap hit.
Khaira was selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2012 draft. He made his debut with the Oilers on Nov. 28, 2015, becoming the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL.
Khaira has 27 goals and 39 assists in 285 games.
Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey from assistant to GM
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to GM on Wednesday, one of several front-office moves made by the improved team.
Gansey has been with the Cavs since 2011. He will have an increased role in draft preparations while working with Koby Altman, who was recently promoted from GM to president of basketball operations.
“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” Altman said. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland.”
The Cavs have had a dramatic turnaround after winning just 22 games last season. They reached the All-Star break fourth in the Eastern Conference and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The 39-year-old Gansey is a Northeast Ohio native. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was a first-team Big East selection. Gansey previously served as GM for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA’s G League.
US-based women’s pro hockey league increasing salary cap
BOSTON — The Premier Hockey Federation is increasing team salary caps for the rest of this season and next to go along with an expansion of the U.S.-based women’s league.
The PHF announced all six teams can spend an additional $10,000 beyond the existing $300,000 cap this season to add talent from other places. The change includes the ability to have 26 players on a roster and dress 18 skaters a game, up from the previous 25 and 17.
The league previously announced an increase in the cap to $750,000 next season when two additional teams are added. The current six teams are located in Boston; Toronto; Newark, New Jersey; Danbury, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
Portland’s Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis.
The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks.
Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles.
His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start of the year because of an abdominal issue that required surgery. Forward Nassir Little underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a left shoulder tear.
Rangers top prospect Jung has surgery to repair torn labrum
Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, ending the third baseman’s chance of being an option for the big league roster this spring.
Jung was lifting weights before the opening of the team’s minor league camp in Arizona when he felt discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder. He was initially diagnosed last week with a strain.
“That was the impetus for us getting a test on his shoulder, which revealed a level of damage that obviously has required surgery,” general manager Chris Young said. “The extent of preexisting damage in there, we’re not certainly sure. But all in all, we know it’s repaired at this point.”
Young said team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who performed the surgery in Arlington, Texas, described the procedure as being “straightforward” with Jung expected to make a full recovery. Jung could be available to be a designated hitter in about six months.
Newgarden among 6 IndyCar drivers to enter all-star series
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least six drivers with IndyCar roots will compete in the second season of Tony Stewart’s all-star racing league, including a surprising one-off appearance by a current Team Penske driver.
Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was given permission by Penske to race in the Superstar All-Star Experience on July 9 at Nashville Fairgrounds, his home track.
Don Hawk, hired last month as CEO ahead of the second season of SRX, told The Associated Press on Wednesday he has commitments from a half-dozen IndyCar drivers. Hawk said he was attending Sunday’s season-opening race in St. Petersburg for more discussions.
Donations for Hawkeyes’ wrestling facility tops $25 million
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s fund-raising campaign for a new wrestling training facility next to Carver-Hawkeye Arena has gone past the $25 million mark, the athletic department announced Wednesday.
Since launching the Carver Circle campaign nearly two years ago, a total of 225 supporters have contributed.
“This facility is a very important piece of Iowa athletics’ future, and we are doing it right,” coach Tom Brands said. “The support for Iowa wrestling is at an all-time high. Our fans are the best fans in the world. Our donors are the best donors in the world. They stepped up, and because of them, we have momentum for building the best training facility in the world.”
Construction on the $26.5 million facility is expected to begin in June. The 38,500-square-foot building will have a tunnel connecting it to Carver-Hawkeye. It will nearly double the amount of training space and establish a street-level hall of champions honoring Iowa wrestlers.
Iowa has won 24 national championships in the past 46 years. The Hawkeyes this year announced the start of the first women’s wrestling program in a Power 5 conference. The women’s team will begin competing in 2023-24.
Stalker of tennis star Raducanu gets restraining order
LONDON — A man who was found guilty of stalking U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu was given a five-year restraining order on Wednesday.
Amrit Magar, a 35-year-old former delivery driver from London, also was sentenced to an 18-month community service order that includes 200 hours of unpaid work. He will be under curfew for eight weeks and monitored by an electronic tag.
Magar went to the 19-year-old Raducanu’s home on three separate dates late last year, loitered outside, left unwanted gifts and cards, and stole property from the porch, a trial heard last month. On one occasion, he decorated a tree in the front garden with Christmas lights.
He also left a bouquet of flowers with a personal note. Another time, he drew a map to show the 23 miles (37 kilometers) he had walked from his home.
Liverpool within 3 points of City in EPL after routing Leeds
Liverpool hasn’t been this close to Manchester City since Christmas Day.
The gap is now down to three points in the Premier League title race — which once looked heavily in favor of City — after Liverpool demolished Leeds 6-0 on Wednesday.
Mohamed Salah, naturally, inflicted most of the damage by scoring two goals from the penalty spot and playing a part in two more. Sadio Mane also scored twice.
Liverpool has finally caught up to City in games — they’ve both played 26 in the 38-game season — and nearly on points.
With Liverpool still to visit City’s Etihad Stadium on April 10, there’s little to choose between the top two — the last two winners of English football’s biggest prize.
At one stage in the middle of January, City held a 13-point lead, though Liverpool always had games in hand and just needed to keep in sight of the defending champions.
On a run of six straight victories, Jurgen Klopp’s team has done just that and looks in prime shape heading into Sunday’s League Cup final against Chelsea.
Next American stop for Solheim Cup is RTJ in Virginia
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Solheim Cup is going to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024, the first time it has held a significant women’s event after four times hosting the Presidents Cup.
Europe won the the Solheim Cup at Inverness in Ohio last year. The matches go to Spain in 2023, and then will be played the following year as the LPGA Tour returns to even-numbered years opposite the Ryder Cup.
Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed the course, which he considered among his best work. RTJ gained notoriety when the PGA Tour selected it to play the Presidents Cup the first four times it was held in the United States. The last one was in 2005.
Most recently, it held a PGA Tour event in 2015 won by Troy Merritt.
