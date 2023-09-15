Angels recall MLB veterans Walsh, Fletcher; demote prospects Adams, Paris
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels have selected the contracts of major league veterans Jared Walsh and David Fletcher from Triple-A Salt Lake.
The Angels also sent prospects Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams back to Salt Lake and designated reliever Gerardo Reyes for assignment.
Walsh was an All-Star in 2021, but the first baseman struggled with headaches, insomnia and other neurological woes this season while batting .119 in 28 games. The Angels designated Walsh for assignment in July, but he went unclaimed and accepted an outright assignment to Salt Lake, where he has batted .217 with nine homers.
Fletcher was a regular infield starter for 3½ seasons for the Angels, but he struggled last year and needed hip surgery. He fell out of favor this year and spent most of the season in Salt Lake after Los Angeles promoted shortstop prospect Zach Neto.
Fletcher is under contract through 2025, but he didn’t appear to be in the Angels’ long-term plans this season.
Adams and Paris have both struggled at the plate in their first taste of the major leagues. Adams has just five singles and 14 strikeouts in 33 plate appearances, while Paris is batting .094 in 13 major league games.
The moves should be a small benefit to the Angels’ attempt to avoid paying the luxury tax this season. Los Angeles is thought to be right near the tax threshold after dumping five veterans on waivers, including Lucas Giolito and Hunter Renfroe, two weeks ago.
The Angels (68-79) are all but mathematically certain to miss the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season as they open a weekend home series against Detroit on Friday. Los Angeles and the Tigers have both missed eight consecutive postseasons, most in the majors.
Jets QB Rodgers announces he had surgery to repair torn Achilles tendon
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday.
The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised.
Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.
“Surgery went great yesterday,” Rodgers wrote. “Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the (goat emoji) Dr ElAtrrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery.”
Rodgers is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team Monday night, a 22-16 overtime victory over Buffalo.
The 39-year-old quarterback posted Wednesday on Instagram in his first public comments that he was “completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions” after the injury. He added: “The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.”
Fitzpatrick, Åberg shine out of Europe’s Ryder Cup players; Helligkilde leads at BMW
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Europe’s 12 Ryder Cup players delivered a mixed bag of scores in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship.
None of them were better than Marcus Helligkilde.
The No. 232-ranked Dane made seven birdies in a nine-hole stretch then closed with three in a row to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a two-stroke lead at the European tour’s flagship event on Thursday.
Of the Europeans heading to Rome for the Ryder Cup in two weeks, Matt Fitzpatrick (66), Ludvig Åberg (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (68) posted the best rounds at Wentworth.
Nicolai Hojgaard, who earned the final pick of captain Luke Donald ahead of Adrian Meronk, was at the other end of the scale in shooting 76.
Then there were Europe’s two big guns, No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy and No. 3-ranked Jon Rahm, who labored their way around the West Course and shot 72 and 71, respectively, on a glorious day at the European tour’s headquarters where the upcoming Ryder Cup remained a glaring subplot.
“I think we are all a little bit in the Ryder Cup mindset,” said No. 4-ranked Viktor Hovland, who will be one of Donald’s key players at the Marco Simone club from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and shot 69 in his first round at Wentworth.
“It is a little bit weird to have to have two thoughts going at the same time.”
Kansas guard Arterio Morris ends assault case in Texas with plea deal
DENTON, Texas — Kansas guard Arterio Morris entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas, canceling a trial scheduled for October, his attorney said Thursday.
Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in the Dallas area in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at the University of Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season.
The initial charge could have carried up to a year in jail. After several trial delays, Morris entered a nolo contendere plea, also known as a no contest plea, to a Class C assault misdemeanor and must pay a $362 fine, Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, said. The plea allows a defendant to accept consequences of the charge without admitting guilt.
Despite the arrest, Texas had let Morris, a top national recruit out of Dallas, play in all 38 games last season as the Longhorns advanced to the regional final of the NCAA Tournament. He averaged nearly 12 minutes and 4.7 points per game.
Olympic committee gives Salt Lake City official go-ahead as bidder for future Winter Games
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee officially endorsed Salt Lake City on Thursday as the American bid city for an upcoming Winter Olympics, with the committee’s chairman saying that while the U.S. bid remains flexible, it would prefer hosting in 2034 over 2030.
The move to put Salt Lake City up as a candidate for “targeted dialogue” with the International Olympic Committee about an upcoming Winter Games was expected, but still marked a major milestone for the bid, said the city’s bid-committee president, Fraser Bullock.
Bid organizers have touted Salt Lake City, which hosted the Winter Games in 2002, as the most ready and most flexible candidate to host in either 2030 or 2034. The 2030 bid process has been muddled, with Canada and Japan pulling out of the running, but Sweden, Switzerland and France all more recently discussing a possible bid with the IOC.
The 2034 Games would be less of a logistical and business challenge for both Salt Lake City and the USOPC, since 2030 would come only two years after Los Angeles hosts the Summer Games.
The 2030 host was originally supposed to be selected at an annual IOC meeting in Mumbai next month, but that has been changed and is now expected to be chosen at a meeting on the eve of next year’s Olympics in Paris.
The Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom as they stumble toward a third last-place finish in 4 seasons
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons.
The team made the announcement before the start of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, who took the first two games of the series to drop Boston into a tie for last.
Bloom was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays to help revive the farm system and bring financial stability to a team that was one of baseball’s biggest spenders. One of his first actions was to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, on a mandate from ownership to get the payroll in order.
The team said general manager Brian O’Halloran “has been offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department.”
O’Halloran will run the department in the interim, along with assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Michael Groopman.
Bears place safety Kyler Gordon on IR because of hand injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears safety Kyler Gordon will miss at least the next four games after the team placed him on injured reserve because of a hand injury on Thursday.
Gordon left in the second half of Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers. He would be eligible to return against Minnesota on Oct. 15.
A second-round draft pick out of Washington last year, Gordon had three interceptions as a rookie.
In a court filing, a Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him.
Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player in Memphis and a prized college recruit. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohy family, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side,” which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy.
Oher, 37, filed his petition in probate court accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. Oher wants the conservatorship to be terminated, a full accounting of the money earned off his name and story to be done and to be paid what he is due, with interest.
He accused the couple of falsely representing themselves as his adoptive parents, saying he discovered in February the conservatorship agreed to in 2004 was not the arrangement he thought it was — and that it provided him no familial relationship to them. He claims the Tuohys have kept him in the dark about financial dealings related to his name, image and likeness during the 19-year life of the agreement.
The Tuohys have called the claims they enriched themselves at his expense outlandish, hurtful and absurd and part of a “shakedown” by Oher. Lawyers representing the couple also said the Tuohys would enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship.
In Tennessee, a conservatorship removes power from a person to make decisions for themselves, and it is often used in the case of a medical condition or disability.
But Oher’s conservatorship was approved “despite the fact that he was over 18 years old and had no diagnosed physical or psychological disabilities,” his petition said.
Four Real Madrid youth players questioned by police over private video
MADRID — Four youth players from Real Madrid’s “B” and “C” teams have been questioned by police after a complaint that they allegedly spread a private video via WhatsApp, the club said Thursday.
Madrid said that “when the club has detailed knowledge of the facts” it will “take the appropriate measures.”
One player was from Madrid’s “B” squad and three from the “C” squad. Both squads are made of mostly of youth players.
Madrid did not give any other details.
Spanish media said the players were accused of spreading a video of a sexual encounter involving a minor.
Dartmouth College basketball players file petition seeking to be represented by union
BOSTON — Men’s basketball players at Dartmouth College have become the latest college athletes to challenge the status quo by attempting to unionize.
A petition filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday by the Service Employees International Union identified 15 players from the Ivy League school as seeking representation. The SEIU was listed as the petitioner, with Dartmouth College and its board of trustees identified as the employer.
Dartmouth College spokesperson Jana Barnello provided a statement to The Associated Press, confirming the petition had been filed seeking to represent the players and declaring it was under review. The petition has been assigned to NLRB’s Boston region, according to the filing’s online listing.
“We have the utmost respect for our students and for unions generally,” the statement said. “We are carefully considering this petition with the aim of responding promptly yet thoughtfully in accordance with Dartmouth’s educational mission and priorities.”
Northwestern University’s football team made a bid to form the first union for college athletes in 2014.
It was a move that was met with almost immediate opposition by college conferences and schools that argued it would fundamentally alter a system in which hundreds of millions of dollars are distributed annually to conferences and schools.
The move ultimately ended in August 2015 with the NLRB board ruling unanimously that creating a new system of union and nonunion college teams would lead to different standards from school to school. It said a system with varied money for players and things like practice time would create competitive imbalance.
That decision contrasted with an earlier decision by a regional NLRB in Chicago, which said scholarship football players are employees under U.S. law and thus entitled to organize.
However, it did not provide an opinion on whether players are employees of the schools for which they play.
Michael McCann, Director of Sports Law and Entertainment Law Institute of New Hampshire, wrote in a social media post that it could take years for the case to ultimately play out.
“There’s a good substantive legal argument many, though not all, college athletes are employees,” McCann wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.. “Dartmouth is probably not the ideal private school men’s team to try this given that they are not a major program and are Ivy League, where there are no athletic scholarships. … But Dartmouth student workers in dining services are already in a union, so from that lens is a good school.”
NFL extends deal to continue playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
LONDON — The NFL will continue staging at least two games per year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through the 2029 season, the league announced Thursday.
The deal with the Premier League soccer club is a two-year extension on their original long-term agreement to play regular-season games at Tottenham’s $1.6 billion facility.
Tottenham’s stadium was custom built with an NFL field below the Premier League team’s moveable soccer pitch. The grass soccer field splits into three sections before it’s moved to make way for the astroturf underneath.
The stadium, which features designated NFL locker rooms and capacity seating of nearly 63,000, has hosted six games so far.
“NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said.
Under the deal, the stadium gets an official designation as “Home of the NFL in the UK.”
Wembley Stadium has hosted the majority of the NFL games in London, starting in 2007.
Three NFL games are scheduled in the British capital this season; one at Wembley and two at Tottenham.
The Jacksonville Jaguars play back-to-back games — first against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1 at Wembley before facing the Buffalo Bills the following Sunday at Tottenham.
On Oct. 15, the Baltimore Ravens play the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham.
Sergio Pérez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
SINGAPORE — Sergio Pérez said Thursday he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.
In comments last week on ServusTV, an Austrian broadcaster that is part of the Red Bull group, Marko described Pérez as “South American” and indicated that could explain a lack of focus or inconsistency. Pérez is from Mexico, which is in North America.
Marko issued a public apology Friday via ServusTV for what he called his “offensive remark” and said he had been wrong to link Pérez’s results to his cultural heritage. As Red Bull’s motorsport adviser, 80-year-old former F1 driver Marko is an influential presence at Red Bull and its second team, AlphaTauri.
“I got an apology from him, a direct apology, which to me was the most important one,” Pérez told British broadcaster Sky Sports ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend. “I know him, and I know that he doesn’t mean it that way as well. That to me is what matters. When you have a personal relationship with someone, I think, it’s a feeling that you’ve got to have and to me that’s the most important one.”
Pérez added he now wanted to focus on competing. He is second in the driver’s standings behind Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who has worked extensively on initiatives to promote diversity in auto racing, told Sky Sports the comments by Marko were “completely unacceptable” and indicated that he did not consider an apology to be enough.
“I think it just highlights, firstly, the work that still needs to be done,” said Hamilton, who is the only Black driver in F1. “There are a lot of people in the background that really are trying to combat these sorts of things but it’s hard to maneuver if there are people in the top that have those sort of mindsets, that just stop us from progressing.”
Arsenal CEO Venkatesham to leave the club next summer
LONDON — Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham will leave the club next summer, the Gunners said Thursday.
Venkatesham has been with the Premier League team for 14 years in different roles.
“This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge,” he said in the team’s announcement.
Venkatesham has held numerous positions at Arsenal including managing director and chief commercial officer. He became chief executive in 2020.
He has overseen the club’s return to the Champions League for the first time in six years after finishing runner-up to Manchester City in England’s top division last season.
It has been 19 years since Arsenal last won the Premier League, but it has emerged as the leading challenger to City under manager Mikel Arteta.
“There is positivity around the club because we feel we are heading in the right direction, but we’ve got a long way to go to achieve what we want to achieve,” Venkatesham told The Associated Press in January. “We are at the start of that journey.”
Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said “change and succession is something the club is well prepared for,” but the team didn’t name a replacement.
“The Board is fully supportive of Vinai’s desire to pursue his next challenge,” Kroenke said. “Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we’d like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service.”
Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez to undergo Tommy John surgery next week
BOSTON — Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez will have Tommy John surgery next Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday morning before they played the Red Sox in a split doubleheader.
“Jasson is going to have surgery next Wednesday,” Boone said, sitting in the dugout while talking to reporters.
The 20-year-old center fielder was scratched from Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee because his right elbow limited his swing during batting practice.
Boone said the recovery time for a position player is nine to 10 months.
“It was just essentially getting, making sure, obviously when you’re talking about major surgery, having a few doctors look at it, to see everything and make the recommendations and Jasson picking a surgeon he wanted to go with with,” Boone said.
On the timetable for his return Boone said: “He’s got to have the surgery first. That’s just a standard months for what it takes for a position player to be all the way back.”
Signed for a $5.1 million bonus as a 16-year-old, Domínguez made his big league debut on Sept. 1 in Houston and was hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games.
The Yankees placed center fielder Harrison Bader on waivers last month, opening a spot for Dominguez.
New York enters Thursday’s doubleheader tied for last in the AL East with Boston.
