Thompson uses flawless round to take lead at US Women's Open
SAN FRANCISCO — Lexi Thompson needed to get her mind right before she could her golf game back and now is in position to win her first second career major.
Thompson shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time in her career with a one-shot edge over teenager Yuka Saso.
“I haven’t played to my standards and what I need and I just realized that I needed to change my mindset,” Thomson said. “It was only hurting me. Obviously, I needed to work on some technical things in my game and everything, but the mental side was really getting to me. I was just taking it way too seriously and thinking that Lexi depended on my score.”
Thompson said she's been working again with performance coach John Denney about not dwelling on mistakes although she made few Saturday when she was the first player all week to make par or better on every hole in the round.
That had her in the lead at 7 under heading into the final round of a major for the first time since 2017, when her edge after 54 holes at the ANA Inspiration was erased on Sunday when she was penalized four strokes after a viewer saw that she had misplaced her marked ball during the third round.
Thompson still managed to make it into a playoff against So Yeon Ryu but she lost and was unable to add to the 2014 ANA Inspiration title she won for her first major.
Thompson played a nearly flawless round Saturday in search of her first U.S. Women’s Open title in her 15th try after first competing as a 12-year-old amateur in 2007. She has four-top 10 finishes at the U.S. Women’s Open, including a runner-up two years ago in Charleston.
Thompson has been lurking around the leaderboard all week, shooting 69 on Thursday and 71 in the second round before shooting the low round of her career at this tournament on Saturday.
She started to make a run with three birdies, including one on No. 9 after hitting her tee shot into the second cut of rough. She still managed to get on the green and made a 20-foot putt to get to 5 under.
Thompson added another long birdie putt on No. 14 and reached the green at the par-5 17th in two shots before two-putting for birdie and the lead. She saved par with a 3-foot putt at 18 after hitting her tee shot into the rough and her approach behind the green.
“I struck it well all day, made a few good putts out there,” she said. “It’s all about patience out on this golf course because there’s going to be bad shots made and you’re going to miss some fairways, so you just have to get bogey at worst and get off the hole and go on to the next.”
Saso made back-to-back bogeys on the back nine to fall out of the lead before recovering with a birdie at the par-5 17th to get back to 7 under. She missed a 12-foot par putt on 18 and ended the day a stroke back.
New Jersey high school amateur Megha Ganne shot a 72 and was tied for third at 3 under with 2019 champion Jeongueun Lee6 of South Korea.
A.J. Allmendinger leads 1-2 finish for Kaulig at Mid-Ohio
LEXINGTON, Ohio — A.J. Allmendinger rallied from a penalty, benefitted from a late caution and used a sweeping three-wide pass for the lead to win the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Saturday’s victory was Allmendinger’s second of the season and came on what Kaulig Racing considers its home track. Team owner Matt Kaulig is from Akron, roughly 90 minutes away, and he jumped off the pit wall to hug Allmendinger after the win.
Kaulig then sought out Justin Haley and kissed him on the cheek in appreciation of the 1-2 finish for the race team.
“This is Matt Kaulig’s Super Bowl,” a breathless Allmendinger said.
Kaulig was joined on the pit stand Saturday by Indianapolis 500-winning team owner Michael Shank, another Ohio native who has a long relationship with Allmendinger. Shank has used Allmendinger as his endurance driver in sports car racing for 15 years, and Allmendinger anchored Shank’s breakthrough 24 Hours of Daytona victory in 2012.
“We’re at Matt Kaulig’s home race, we’ve got three Ohio sponsors on the car, we got Mike Shank here — Indianapolis 500-winning team — and he came here to see me,” Allmendinger said. “It’s just such a big deal. I always want to win, but here I put a lot more pressure on myself.”
Allmendinger had to rally after a pit-road penalty dropped him to 19th near the end of the second stage. He had worked his way up to third but still trailed reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric by 13.2 seconds when he got a lucky break with seven laps remaining.
McLain, UCLA eliminate Army 13-6 at Lubbock Regional
LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt McLain had three RBIs, Noah Cardenas went 3 for 3 and UCLA beat Army 13-6 in an elimination game Saturday at the Lubbock Regional.
No. 2 seed UCLA (36-19) plays and elimination game Sunday.
Cardenas, who was twice hit by a pitch, scored two times had a two-RBI single in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Kevin Kendall walked to lead off the game before Silva and McLain had back-to-back singles — the latter of which drove in Kendall and the Bruins led throughout. McLain added a two-run double in the fourth inning that made it 6-3.
Sam Ruta went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for Army (28-25). He hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the second inning, a sacrifice fly that scored Ross Friedrick in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth made it 9-6 in the fifth.
Six Army pitchers combined to walk 10, and hit four, Bruins batters and throw four wild pitches.
US moves within a win of qualifying for Olympic baseball
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The United States moved within a win of qualifying for the Olympic baseball tournament, routing Canada 10-1 Friday night in a game that included a 30-minute delay in the eighth inning when a ball initially called a two-run homer was changed to an RBI double.
The Americans (2-0) would reach the Olympics if they beat Venezuela (1-1) on Saturday night at Port St. Lucie. If the U.S. loses, the berth at this tournament would come down to tiebreakers.
The Dominican Republic (1-1) plays Canada (0-2) earlier Saturday at West Palm Beach.
Phillies prospect Luke Williams had a solo homer and a two-run double, falling a triple short of a cycle.
Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer that capped a seven-run eighth, and former Olympic speed skater Eddy Alvarez had an RBI triple.
Drew Parrish, a 23-year-old right-hander in the Royals organization, won by pitching two scoreless innings of two-hit relief.
Mangiapane, Canada beat US 4-2 in world hockey semifinals
RIGA, Latvia — Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals to help Canada beat the United States 4-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of hockey’s world championship.
Mangiapane has seven goals and four assists in six games since joining Canada midway through the preliminary round. Canada started the tournament with three straight losses, but has five wins and a shootout loss since Mangiapane was added to the mix.
“It is crazy how we were able to battle back in this tournament,” said Mangiapane, who plays for Calgary in the NHL. “We have been the underdogs in most of our games, but we just keep proving people wrong.
“It is great to see, and great to see the character of our team and the level of competitiveness we have. We know we are not done yet and we have one more game to take care of business.”
With Saturday’s win, Canada heads to the final for the fifth time in the past six tournaments. Canada’s last gold medals came back to back in 2015 and ’16.
Canada will face Finland in Sunday’s gold-medal match. It’s a rematch of the 2019 final, which Finland won 3-1. The 2020 tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Steve Clifford out as Orlando Magic coach after 3 seasons
The Orlando Magic’s rebuilding project will not include Steve Clifford, with the team and their coach announcing Saturday that his three-year run there is over.
Clifford was 96-131 in those three seasons, though that record is a bit misleading given how many injuries the team dealt with this season. Orlando went to the playoffs in 2019 and 2020 under Clifford, its first postseason trips since a run of six straight ended in 2012.
But this season was trying in no shortage of ways. Injuries gutted the Magic, and then the team’s core — All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic, guard Evan Fournier and forward Aaron Gordon — were all moved at the trade deadline as Orlando went younger and stockpiled draft picks for the rebuild.
“It’s the toughest season I’ve ever been through,” Clifford said as the season ended.
The team said it was a mutual decision. Orlando was 21-51 this season, and Magic President Jeff Weltman indicated Saturday that Clifford might not have wanted to be part of a long rebuild around young players and draft picks.
Team that won 31 games played too many, bumped from playoffs
CASS CITY, Mich. — A Michigan high school softball team has been disqualified from the state playoffs because it played too many games.
Cass City athletic director Justin Ketterer broke the news Friday, saying the Michigan High School Athletic Association has a 38-game cap, the Huron Daily Tribune reported.
A May 7 game against Croswell-Lexington that ended in the sixth inning apparently counted, Ketterer said in a letter to the community.
Cass City’s softball team was 31-8.
Tim Herron shoots 9-under 63 to take 4-shot lead in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tim Herron shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday to take a four-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.
Trying to win for the first time on the 50-and-over tour, Herron birdied the par-4 18th for a back-nine 30 and 14-under 130 total at Wakonda Club.
Beach veterans Dalhausser, Gibb heading to 5th Olympics
Jake Gibb is going back to the Olympics for the fourth time, clinching a spot in the Tokyo beach volleyball field with partner Taylor Crabb.
Gibb, 45, will be the oldest volleyball player — beach or indoor — in Olympic history.
Beijing gold medalist Phil Dalhausser also will be playing in his fourth Summer Games, teaming with Nick Lucena to earn the other U.S. men’s berth.
April Ross and Alix Klineman had already clinched an Olympic berth on the women’s side. Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil clinched the other Tokyo berth in Ostrava, Czech Republic, foiling three-time Olympian Kerri Walsh’s bid for a sixth Olympics.
Dalhausser won gold in 2008 with partner Todd Rogers. The 6-foot-9 native of Switzerland went to Rio de Janeiro with Lucena, and the pair earned the Tokyo spot when Trevor Crabb and Tri Bourne finished 16th in Ostrava, failing to gain enough points to pass them.
Kirby rides Adayar to English Derby victory at odds of 16-1
EPSOM, England — Jockey Adam Kirby rode Adayar, a 16-1 shot, to victory by four-and-a-half lengths in the English Derby on Saturday.
Kirby had initially been due to ride John Leeper in the Epsom horse-racing classic before Frankie Dettori was called up to replace him on the 8-1 chance.
Adayar, the Godolphin-owned son of Frankel, burst clear in the last furlong to give his handler a second win after Masar triumphed in 2018.
Mojo Star, a 50-1 outsider, finished second with Hurricane Lane in third spot at odds of 6-1. Dettori’s mount John Leeper, an 8-1 shot, wound up in ninth position.
Kirby said: “It’s quite unbelievable. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. I got in (on the rail) and luckily the horse was brave enough to go through with it. It’s a marvelous day. I hope my mother was watching.”
Leclerc on pole for Azerbaijan after crashes halt qualifying
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Charles Leclerc has his own recipe for pole position in Formula One this season. A street circuit, an unexpectedly fast Ferrari and a crash.
Leclerc won the pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when a crash stopped qualifying for the second round in a row. Last time it was Leclerc’s own car in the wall in Monaco that stopped his rivals from beating his time.
In Baku, Yuki Tsunoda and Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz played the deciding role.
Leclerc set a time of 1 minute, 41.218 seconds early in Saturday’s third session. Championship leader Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were just starting their late flying laps when Tsunoda hit the wall and then Sainz crashed his Ferrari right behind Tsunoda.
It brought an immediate end to the session and put Leclerc on pole for the second consecutive grand prix. He hasn’t won a race since September 2019.
Kudryashov injured as Russia beats Bulgaria in Euro warm-up
MOSCOW — Russia defeated Bulgaria 1-0 on Saturday in its final warm-up for the European Championship but there are concerns over experienced defender Fyodor Kudryashov, who suffered a pre-game injury.
Kudryashov was unable to play after clutching his right calf. The 34-year-old right back, who helped Russia reach the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, was replaced by Andrei Semenov.
Midfielder Dmitri Barinov also went off early in the second half due to a nose injury.
Aleksandr Sobolev’s late penalty was enough for the home team to finish preparations with a win. But Stanislav Cherchesov’s team looked far from impressive against a side that hadn’t won in six games since a 3-0 win over Gibraltar last November.
Russia’s first game in the delayed Euro 2020 finals is against Belgium in St. Petersburg on June 12. The joint hosts then play Finland four days later before ending the group stage against Denmark on June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.