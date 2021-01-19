Ohio State QB Fields declares for draft; WR Olave returning
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, while Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave is returning for his senior year.
The teammates announced their decisions Monday on Twitter.
Fields, expected to be a first-round pick, said in his lengthy Twitter post that his path to OSU was not direct, but that he couldn’t “have asked for a better final destination.” He went on to thank his family, coaches, support staff and teammates.
“Growing up, my dream was to one day play the game that I love at the highest level. Now thanks to God’s grace and mercy, along with the help of you all, I am in a position to turn that dream into reality,” the 6-foot-3, 228-pound Fields posted.
The 21-year-old Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist and went 20-2 as a two-year starter at Ohio State. He led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff twice, losing to Clemson last season in the semifinals and falling to Alabama in this season’s title game.
AP source: Jon Lester, Nats agree to deal, pending physical
WASHINGTON — Left-hander Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle in place for a one-year contract, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Monday night because the contract was not yet official.
ESPN was first to report an agreement between Lester and the Nationals, whose manager, Dave Martinez, was the bench coach for the Chicago Cubs when the starting pitcher helped that club win the 2016 World Series for its first title in 108 years.
Lester is expected to fill the need for a No. 4 starter in Washington, slotting into a rotation that is led by three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, 2019 World Series MVP and lefty Patrick Corbin.
AP source: Padres acquiring SD native Musgrove from Pirates
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are adding yet another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Another person confirmed the New York Mets were also involved in the trade, acquiring left-hander Joey Lucchesi from San Diego. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not been announced.
Musgrove, who played at Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon, California, will join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, who were obtained in blockbuster trades after Christmas.
Musgrove will head from a Pirates team that had the worst record in the majors during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to a Padres club that ended a 13-year playoff drought and believes it can contend for the World Series title.
The Pirates will get a number of prospects in return, including well-regarded outfielder Hudson Head.
NFL won’t allow in-person workouts for combine
The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine due to health and safety precautions because of COVID-19.
The league informed teams Monday that any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. Interviews of prospects and psychological testing and assessments will be done virtually.
“We will work with the schools to encourage consistency in testing and drills across pro days and ensure that all clubs have access to video from those workouts, irrespective of whether the club is represented at a particular workout,” the NFL told teams in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.
The league is working with club physicians and athletic trainers to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects. The plan will likely involve a combination of virtual interviews by club medical staffs and testing done at labs and medical facilities near the invited prospect’s residence.
An in-person examination will take place at one or more designated locations, likely in early April, for a certain number of prospects. Each team will be permitted to send one physician and one athletic trainer to conduct these in-person exams.
Wizards see a 5th consecutive game postponed by virus issues
MIAMI — The Washington Wizards are now assured of going at least 11 days between games, after yet another postponement while the team deals with COVID-19 issues.
The Wizards’ game that was scheduled to be played Wednesday in Charlotte is now off, the NBA said Monday. That is the 14th postponement since Jan. 10 — and no team has had more games called off than the Wizards.
Washington has seen five consecutive games pushed back, and the earliest the Wizards will play again is Friday at Milwaukee. The Wizards revealed late last week that six players were positive for COVID-19 and three others were ruled out because contact tracing said they may have been exposed to the virus.
Pushing the Wizards’ return back appears to make sense for multiple reasons, including the fact that the team has been unable to even practice. Some players returned to the team facility this weekend for individual work, but what would have been a five-game, eight-day road trip — had the Charlotte game been played as planned — seemed highly problematic given the lack of practice time.
Also Monday, the game in Miami between the Heat and the Detroit Pistons was pushed back five hours, with the league and teams making that decision so additional COVID-19 testing could be processed. The game was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST but was pushed back to 8 p.m. and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the rare afternoon start, combined with the extra time needed to process additional tests, led to the delay.
No. 21 Oregon men resume basketball after pause
The No. 21 Oregon Ducks have been cleared to resume playing basketball after a weeklong pause because of COVID-19 protocols.
Three games were postposed during the pause. A game at home against UCLA originally set for last Tuesday was rescheduled to Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.
Home games last week against Arizona State and Arizona have not yet been rescheduled.
The Ducks (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) returned to practice on Monday and are set to host Oregon State on Saturday.
Canadian women's hockey team opens camp
The Canadian women’s hockey team opened a 35-player camp in a Calgary bubble.
The 14-day camp is the first physical gathering of national-team players in months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hockey Canada invited 47 players to Calgary, but 12 won’t participate because of school commitments and “other reasons,” the organization said Monday in a statement.
The 2020 women’s world hockey championship in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, was postponed to April 7-17, 2021 because of the pandemic.
National team players have skated and trained this winter in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary hubs.
Hockey Canada received clearance from the Alberta government to hold the camp, which is closed to the public.
Twenty-two players named to the 2020 world roster were invited to camp, as well as 18 veterans of the squad that won an Olympic silver medal in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.
Vanderbilt women's basketball halts season
Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball program has decided to stop playing with the Commodores struggling with a depleted roster.
The Commodores currently are 4-4, 0-3 inside the Southeastern Conference. The start of their season featured three cancellations, and they’ve played two games since having a game canceled and two others inside the SEC postponed. They were shut out in the second quarter of a 106-43 loss last week to South Carolina and lost 80-73 on Sunday to No. 12 Kentucky.
Vanderbilt’s roster has been thinned by COVID-19 issues, opt-outs, injuries, a player with myocarditis and another recovering from an ACL injury.
The Commodores join a growing list of women’s basketball teams that have decided to stop playing that now includes Duke, SMU, Virginia and San Jose State among others.
Michigan State postpones weekend game against No. 22 Illinois
Michigan State is postponing its game this weekend against No. 22 Illinois, moving a third straight basketball game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within coach Tom Izzo’s program.
Izzo made the announcement Monday, a day after one additional player and two non-coaching staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Last week, three players tested positive and that led to the Spartans postponing games at No. 4 Iowa and against Indiana.
Michigan State was scheduled to host the Fighting Illini on Saturday.
Izzo, who tested positive for the coronavirus two months ago, says he is doing individual workouts with eight to t10 players on the team who are not in isolation.
Cape Verde withdraws from world handball championships
Cape Verde has become the third team to withdraw from the men’s world handball championships because of coronavirus cases.
The International Handball Federation says the African island nation was unable to field the minimum number of 10 players. Cape Verde already forfeited a preliminary round game to Germany on Sunday and will now be classified 32nd and last in the competition.
The IHF said Saturday that two of Cape Verde’s 11 players had tested positive.
The United States and the Czech Republic withdrew because of coronavirus cases in their squads before the tournament began and were replaced by other teams.
Men's World Cup ski director misses race
The race director of the men’s World Cup will miss the biggest race in skiing after testing positive for COVID-19.
The International Ski Federation says Markus Waldner is self-isolating ahead of the Hahnenkamm races this weekend in Kitzbühel, Austria.
FIS says Waldner tested positive while overseeing slalom races in Flachau, Austria.
Kitzbühel’s schedule changed after an outbreak of virus cases at Switzerland’s signature men’s venue Wengen last week. Kitzbühel will now host an extra downhill on Friday to replace Wengen’s main race.
