Aliyah Boston wins Honda Cup as top female college athlete
LOS ANGELES — South Carolina basketball star Aliyah Boston was named the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday night.
She received the Honda Cup in a ceremony at Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus. Boston’s coach, Dawn Staley, won the award in 1991 as a basketball player at Virginia.
The junior forward is the first basketball player to win the award since Breanna Stewart in 2016. Overall, 16 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport.
“It means a lot. A lot of these women are my role models,” Boston said. “Coach Staley was a past winner. Candace Parker was my role model since I was nine years old.”
Boston helped South Carolina to its second national championship this past spring and was the AP women’s basketball Player of the Year.
The other finalists for the award were Oklahoma softball senior Jocelyn Alo and Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas.
“All these women on the stage help each sport they play,” Boston said.
The top three were selected by voting of nearly 1,000 NCAA member schools, and the winner was chosen by the Board of Directors of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards program.
“The Honda Class of 2022 is truly an extraordinary group of women who have achieved notable accomplishments in their sports and in the classrooms across the nation,” said Chris Voelz, executive director of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards. “We are thrilled to have them join our elite family of the ‘best of the best.’
“To Aliyah Boston, this year’s Honda Cup winner, we commend and congratulate you on your remarkable achievements which led to your selection as the Cup winner and welcome you to this rare sisterhood, being named the very best female collegiate athlete in the nation.”
AP sources: Wall to be bought out, intends to join Clippers
John Wall and the Houston Rockets have agreed that his contract will be bought out, a move that will free him to sign with any team of his choosing, two people with knowledge of the situation said Monday night.
Wall’s preference will be to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to one of the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the five-time All-Star guard had not announced his intentions publicly.
Wall will receive roughly $41 million from Houston, according to the other person who spoke with AP. Wall was scheduled to make $47.4 million this coming season, his last in what was a four-year contract.
Yahoo first reported that Wall and the Rockets came to the buyout decision. ESPN first reported that Wall intends to join the Clippers, presumably for the taxpayer mid-level exception of about $6.4 million — basically the same amount he’s giving back to the Rockets to become a free agent. No agreement can be struck between Wall and any team until he clears waivers and becomes a free agent.
NBA free agency officially opens with the start of negotiating windows on Thursday. In most cases, new contracts can be signed starting July 6.
Swede Day: Alfredsson, Sedins elected to Hockey Hall of Fame
Twins Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, a big day for Swedish hockey as they made up half of the class of 2022.
Goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also selected Monday for induction in November.
“It’s nothing you think about when you play the game of hockey,” Henrik Sedin said. “But for us, we put our head down and put our work in every day. We get the most out of our talent. That’s what we’re most proud of today.”
The Sedins and Luongo are being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Alfredsson made it in his sixth year, ending the wait for the longtime Senators captain who helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and spent 17 seasons of his 18-year career in Ottawa.
“It’s such a privilege to have been able to play this sport for a living,” Alfredsson said. “It’s something I would have played for fun for my whole life; without a question to be recognized in this way is truly humbling.”
Alexander Mogilny and Jen Botterill were passed over for another year, along with Rod Brind’Amour, now the coach of the Carolina Hurricanes after captaining them to the Stanley Cup in 2006.
Spain and Portugal meet to discuss bid for 2030 World Cup
LISBON, Portugal — Soccer officials and government authorities from Spain and Portugal met on Monday to discuss a joint bid to stage the 2030 World Cup.
The headquarters of Portugal’s national team was the venue for the presidents of the Portuguese and Spanish soccer federations and government representatives, who finalized details of a bid they said was “entering its final stages.”
Morocco was previously included in talks but was dropped from the project.
Portugal hosted the 2004 European Championship and the 2019 Nations League.
Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup and the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. It later failed in bids for other Olympic Games.
Royals send Santana, $4.3M to Mariners for 2 young pitchers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals traded slugger Carlos Santana and nearly $4.3 million to the Seattle Mariners for right-handers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming on Monday, clearing the way for Kansas City to bring up hot prospect Vinnie Pasquantino .
The Royals optioned Mills, a 27-year-old veteran, to Triple-A Omaha while designating right-hander Ronald Bolaños for assignment. Fleming was assigned to Class-A Quad Cities.
Kansas City agreed to send $4,269,231 to Seattle, leaving the Mariners to pay just $1.5 million of the remainder of Santana’s salary in the second year of a two-year, $17.5 million contract.
Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves
NEW YORK — New York Mets pitcher Tyler Megill will be out until at least mid-August, with the team moving him to the 60-day injured list on Monday.
The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks.
Earlier in the season, Megill missed four weeks with right biceps tendinitis and returned June 10. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine starts this year.
New York made the 40-man roster move to open a spot for infielder Kramer Robertson, who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. New York also activated right-hander Colin Holderman from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.
Robertson, 27, made his major league debut with St. Louis on May 10 and was 0 for 1 in two games.
He was claimed by Atlanta off waivers on June 5. He has hit .242 with six homers, 23 RBIs and 16 steals this season for Triple-A Memphis and Gwinnett of the International League.
Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds
Sprinter Blessing Okagbare’s doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month’s world championships.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare’s 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That’s six days before she competed at Nigeria’s Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds.
“Over the years, we have repeatedly seen how one person’s actions adversely affect teammates who have trained hard and worked honestly for their results,” AIU head Brett Clothier said in a news release.
The former world champion originally received her 10-year ban in February for being part of an organized doping regimen in preparation for last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
Okagbare tested positive for blood booster EPO in Nigeria in June 2021, in addition to another failed test for human growth hormone in Slovakia in July 2021. She was provisionally banned from Tokyo only hours before she was set to race in the 100-meter semifinals.
In February, AIU handed down a ban of five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and doubled that penalty for her refusal to cooperate with the investigation.
Evidence for the case had been revealed a month earlier as part of a criminal case brought against U.S. “naturopathic” therapist Eric Lira by the U.S. government under the Rodchenkov Act. That law was passed to go after people and organizations that fund and promote doping schemes.
Okagbare won a bronze medal in the long jump at the Beijing Games in 2008, a medal that was later upgraded to silver when the Russian jumper who finished ahead of her was penalized for doping.
Fans push soccer club to cancel Qatar game over human rights
WATFORD, England — Fan groups said they persuaded English soccer club Watford on Monday to cancel a planned preseason game against Qatar over human rights issues.
The supporter groups Proud Hornets, representing LGBT fans, and Women of Watford published a joint statement expressing delight that club officials “listened to our concerns and canceled the game with Qatar.”
The World Cup host nation’s laws and society have come under increased scrutiny in the past decade. Human Rights Watch assesses “discriminatory laws against women continue” and LGBT people face discrimination in the emirate.
Watford, which was relegated from the Premier League in May, has a training camp in Austria in July and was in talks to play the warmup game. The Qatar squad has spent most of June in Spain ahead of other planned training camps in Europe.
The club did not respond to a request for comment, though British media quoted an unnamed official saying “it became abundantly clear this was a game not to play.”
Watford’s best-known fan and honorary life president, Elton John, is a long-time activist for LGBT rights.
The fan groups said: “We look forward to continue our discussions with the club on all equality, diversity and inclusion issues.”
Former Illinois star Dee Brown to coach at NAIA’s Roosevelt
CHICAGO — Former Illinois star and NBA player Dee Brown is the new coach at Roosevelt University in Chicago, the NAIA school announced Monday.
The 37-year-old was a McDonald’s All-American and Illinois Mr. Basketball when he played for Proviso East near Chicago in Maywood.
He went on to lead Illinois to Big Ten regular-season titles in 2004 and 2005 and a run to the 2005 NCAA championship game, where Illinois lost to North Carolina.
Brown played professionally for nine seasons, including two NBA seasons for Utah, Washington and Phoenix.
Brown has been an assistant at the University of Illinois Chicago since 2017. He also worked as director of player development and alumni relations for the Illinois men’s basketball team under former coach John Groce and coached AAU ball.
Bruins re-up GM Sweeney; 1st job to find Cassidy replacement
BOSTON — All those wins and playoff appearances weren’t enough for Bruce Cassidy to keep his job as Boston Bruins coach.
But they earned general manager Don Sweeney a contract extension.
The Bruins said on Monday they have signed Sweeney to a multiyear extension, six weeks after they lost in the first round of the playoffs and three weeks after he fired Cassidy.
“Under his management, the Boston Bruins have been one of the winningest franchises in the league and a perennial playoff contender year in and year out,” CEO Charlie Jacobs said. “While we recognize there is work to be done to achieve the ultimate goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston, I’m confident that Don’s commitment to being best-in-class on and off the ice will help us climb that mountain once again.”
Under Sweeney, the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, had the best record in the league the next year, and tallied at least 100 points in each of the past four full, non-pandemic seasons.
Of course, the same could be said of Cassidy, who was fired on June 6. The 2020 Jack Adams Award winner has since taken over the Vegas Golden Knights; the Bruins remain without a coach.
The Bruins noted in a release that the team is one of just four in the Eastern Conference to reach the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.
But team President Cam Neely credited that to Sweeney, not Cassidy.
“I’ve seen firsthand his tireless work ethic when it comes to all facets of front office management,” Neely said. “He remains committed to doing whatever it takes to give the Boston Bruins the best chance to win every season.”
Sweeney, 55, is fourth on the Bruins’ all-time list for games played and ranks in the top 10 of the franchise’s’ career lists for assists and points by a defenseman. He joined the team’s front office in 2006 as director of player development and moved up the ranks before being promoted to general manager in 2015.
Spain loses appeal, remains out of 2023 Rugby World Cup
DUBLIN — Spain’s appeal to re-qualify for the Rugby World Cup next year was thrown out on Monday.
World Rugby said an independent appeal committee upheld the decision in April to disqualify Spain for fielding an ineligible player in two qualifying matches.
The governing body added Spain had no further right to appeal, confirming Romania replacing Spain in the Rugby World Cup in France.
New evidence the Spanish Rugby Federation entered in its appeal was considered by the committee but ruled inadmissible because the federation “had not adequately explained” why it was unavailable before the first hearing, and “it would not be in the interests of justice to do so.”
“Part of the new evidence presented was not only incomplete, but contained allegations against the player and others relating to the alteration of a photocopy of a national identity document that was subject to ongoing investigations by the appropriate competent bodies in the Spanish jurisdiction,” the appeal committee said.
The case centered on South Africa-born prop Gavin van den Berg, who appeared as a replacement in two blowout wins by Spain against the Netherlands in 2021 and 2022 in the Rugby European Championship, which doubled as World Cup qualifiers.
Romania complained to World Rugby that Van den Berg didn’t fulfill residency rules to live exclusively in Spain for three years before his national team debut. It was revealed Van den Berg was out of Spain for 127 days and fulfilled only two years.
Spain was deducted the 10 points it earned from the two wins, which dropped it out of qualifying position.
Police search Bahrain Victorious riders’ homes ahead of Tour
BRUSSELS — Riders and staff from the Bahrain Victorious team had their homes searched by police before they left for the Tour de France, the cycling outfit said on Monday.
Bahrain Victorious said it felt the timing of the searches was “aimed at intentionally damaging the team’s reputation.”
The team was raided by French police during last year’s Tour de France as part of a doping investigation. The Marseille prosecutor in charge of the case said at the time that a preliminary investigation was opened for acquisition, transport, possession, import of a substance or method prohibited for use by an athlete without medical justification.
That investigation did not yield any results, the team said, but “continues just before the start of the most important cycling race, the Tour de France, and damages the reputation of individuals and Team Bahrain Victorious.”
Jack Haig and Damiano Caruso have been selected to lead Bahrain Victorious in the Tour which starts on Friday from Copenhagen.
The team also includes Jan Tratnik, Kamil Gradek, Fred Wright and Luis Leon Sanchez, as well as 2021 stage winners Matej Mohorič and Dylan Teuns.
Guardians complete minority sale to billionaire Blitzer
CLEVELAND — Billionaire sports businessman David Blitzer has officially joined the Cleveland Guardians as a minority owner and will eventually take control of the ballclub.
The team announced its agreement with Blitzer and his investment group on Monday, the final step in him taking a minority stake in the American League team.
Owner Paul Dolan had been looking for a minority investor for several years and ended his search with Blitzer, who also has ownership stakes in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils.
“I am very excited about bringing on David Blitzer and his group as our partners,” Dolan said. “David brings a wealth of experience in the sports industry that we believe will be a complementary addition to our organization.
“I look forward to collaborating with David for years to come to achieve our goal of winning a World Series.”
Major League Baseball approved Blitzer’s purchase earlier this month. In addition to the Sixers and Devils, the 52-year-old Blitzer also has sports holdings with soccer clubs Crystal Palace and Real Salt Lake.
“I am thrilled to join the ownership group of the Cleveland Guardians, a storied Major League Baseball franchise with a loyal, engaged fanbase,” Blitzer said. “Our goal is to support Paul and the incredibly talented Guardians leadership team in delivering to Cleveland a team that can contend for a World Series.
“We also look forward to assisting the Guardians in their mission of using the platform of baseball to drive positive change in the communities our team serves. I thank Paul and the Dolan family, as well as our partners in this investment, for this amazing opportunity.”
It’s believed Blitzer initially will have 25-30% ownership and will have the right to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years.
Blitzer’s addition should give the Guardians an infusion of capital to perhaps be more aggressive in free agency and in signing some of their younger players.
Despite having one of baseball’s lowest payrolls, the Guardians are just two games out of first place in the AL Central. They open a five-game series against first-place Minnesota on Monday.
