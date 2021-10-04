Chargers LB Murray out vs. Raiders
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury.
Murray rolled his left ankle during individual drills on Saturday and was carted off. It’s the same ankle Murray injured during the first quarter of the Chargers’ 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19.
Drue Tranquill is likely to start in Murray’s place, and rookie Nick Niemann could see additional playing time.
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is questionable and will be a game-time decision for Los Angeles (2-1). Harris has missed two games with shoulder issues and was limited in practice in all week. Defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his third straight game with a calf injury. Jones practiced Thursday and Friday but sat out Saturday.
Burns gets 2nd win of the year
JACKSON, Miss. — Sam Burns ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch to start the back nine and pulled away for a 5-under 67 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory this year.
Against a list of contenders looking for their first win, Burns showed what it takes at the Country Club of Jackson by playing flawlessly on the back nine until it didn’t matter.
He seized control with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th, a 5-iron to 15 feet that set up a two-putt birdie on the next hole and then a perfect pitch from behind the green on the reachable par-4 15th for a tap-in birdie.
Staked to a two-shot lead going down the 18th, he took a safe bogey from the greenside bunker to secure a one-shot win over resurgent Nick Watney and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young.
With his second win of the year — in his first start of the new season — Burns moves into the top 20 in the world ranking for the first time. He ended a trend in which six of the last seven winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship captured their first PGA Tour title.
Boutier rallies to win LPGA Classic
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Celine Boutier birdied two of her last three holes for an 8-under 63 and won the ShopRite LPGA Classic when South Korea’s best two players faltered down the stretch Sunday.
Starting the final round five shots behind, Boutier ran off six birdies on the front nine of the windy Bayside Course at Seaview to join a growing list of contenders.
The 27-year-old from France holed a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 and then birdied the par-5 18th from 5 feet to set the target at 14-under 199.
Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park, who shared the lead going into the final round, couldn’t catch her.
Ko and Park were one shot behind playing the par-5 18th. Ko hit a fairway metal to the right side of the green, leaving her some 70 feet away. She lagged that about 8 feet short. Park didn’t have the length to get home in two, and her wedge ran by about 10 feet.
Both missed their birdie putts, giving Boutier her second LPGA Tour victory, and her first on American soil. Her previous win was the 2019 Vic Open in Australia, two weeks before the LPGA Tour was shut down by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Brooke Henderson of Canada birdied the 18th for a 64 and also wound up one shot behind. Park and Ko each closed with a 69.
Rain pushes NASCAR playoff race at Talladega to today
TALLADEGA, Ala. — NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for today because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled.
The race was initially delayed almost two hours and NASCAR made one attempt Sunday at starting the 500-miler. But it began to rain again as the cars circled the 2.66-mile superspeedway behind the pace car.
Talladega does not have lights — the Xfinity Series race on Saturday ended six laps early because of impending darkness — and the lengthy delay meant NASCAR would flirt with sunset if it even started the race. Talladega’s 500 miles average a 3 hour, 41 minute runtime and NASCAR does not like to start a race unless it expects to run to completion.
Compounding the scheduling issue was that the Cup Series race was the lead-in to NBC’s airing Sunday night of Tom Brady’s return to New England, an NFL game that would have taken priority over the race. The rescheduled start is 10 a.m. today on NBC Sports Network.
Former NASCAR driver Townley killed in Georgia shooting
ATHENS, Ga. — A former NASCAR driver was killed Saturday in a shooting in Georgia that also wounded a woman, investigators said.
John Wes Townley, 31, died in the shooting in a neighborhood around 9 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald.
A 30-year-old woman was hurt, but police didn’t give details about her injuries.
Police have spoken to the shooter, who knew the victims. The shooting appeared to be domestic violence related, Athens-Clarke County Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.
No charges have been filed and the investigation continues, Barnett said.
Townley raced eight seasons and made 186 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, NASCAR’s lower two national divisions. His victory in the Truck Series at Las Vegas six years ago Sunday was the only national series win of his career.
Townley drove a car owned by his father, who was a co-founder of the vehicle’s primary sponsor, restaurant chain Zaxby’s.
Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution
LONDON — Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to Coronavirus protocols.
Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday.
But as a precaution Lemma was taken back to his hotel after completing the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second.
Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya, who finished 27 seconds behind Lemma, and third-placed Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia were allowed on the podium. The top place was taken by Lemma’s agent, Gianni Demadonna.
In the women’s race, Joyciline Jepkosgei was victorious on her debut after opting to to compete in London over the defense of her New York title next month. The Kenyan won in 2:17:43. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.
There were Swiss winners of the wheelchair races with Marcel Hug claiming his third men’s title in London, while Manuela Schär triumphed for the second time in the women’s race.
It was the first full-scale staging of the London Marathon in more than two years due to the pandemic, with around 40,000 runners joining some of the world’s best on the route from Blackheath in southeast London to The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace in the center of the city.
An eye-catching finish in the men’s race saw British doctor Phil Sesemann mark his 29th birthday by crossing in seventh in his first-ever marathon.
He ran a time of 2:12:58, which secures qualification for the European Championships and Commonwealth Games for England. Sesemann, who ran in the 3,000 meters at the European indoor championships earlier this year, trains with his dog Kipchoge, named after marathon great Eliud Kipchoge.
“There have been challenges but more around COVID risk for myself,” said Sesemann, who has worked at Leeds General Infirmary in northern England throughout the pandemic. “I have done all this training and been trying to avoid catch COVID beforehand. It wouldn’t be worth it.”
