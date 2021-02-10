Andreescu’s comeback stalls with loss at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu's comeback from injury stalled Wednesday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan.
Andreescu's power was no match for Hsieh's shotmaking in a second-round upset, 6-3, 6-2.
Andreescu beat Serena Williams in the final at the 2019 U.S. Open but sat out all of 2020 because of a knee injury. She said she felt rusty but healthy this week.
"I definitely have to get back in the groove of things," said Andreescu, who was seeded eighth. "I don't feel at my best on the court, for sure, but I'm super happy I'm finally back after being off for so long. It's such an amazing feeling being back and doing what I love."
Williams followed Andreescu onto the court at Rod Laver Arena and had only 11 unforced errors as she swept Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0.
"I wasn't thinking so much in the second set as I was in the first," Williams said. "I kind of just let go and see what happened."
Andreescu, a 20-year-old Canadian, seemed befuddled by the 35-year-old Hsieh's unorthodox game, which includes a two-handed forehand and an unpredictable mix of pace and placement.
"She can literally redirect any single ball you give her," Andreescu said. "She can change the rhythm. I can change the rhythm too, but she's on another level, at least today."
It didn't help that Andreescu served poorly, losing 17 of 23 points on her second serve. She was broken six times and fell to 1-3 in the second round at Grand Slams, with the lone win coming during her run to the U.S. Open title.
Hsieh is ranked 71st and has a history of inconsistency. But she's 8-2 against top 10 players, including two wins over the reigning world No. 1 –- Simona Halep at Wimbledon in 2018, and Naomi Osaka at Miami in 2019.
"It's strange — I normally feel more excited to play with better players," Hsieh said.
Another Canadian mounting a comeback also lost. Rebecca Marino, a former top-40 player competing in a major tournament for the first time in eight years, was beaten by No. 19-seeded Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 7-5.
Marino had been sidelined with depression and then a serious foot injury.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, the 2019 Australian Open runner-up, lost to Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. Garbiñe Muguruza, the Australian Open runner-up last year, defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-1.
Ann Li, a 20-year-old American, reached the third round for the second major in a row by beating Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-6 (6). No. 7-seeded Aryna Sabalenka eliminated Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-3.
In men's play, qualifier Aslan Karatsev of Russia nearly shut out Egor Gerasimov, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. No. 8 Diego Schwartzman and No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime were among the seeded men to advance.
Angels acquire RHP Aaron Slegers from Tampa Bay
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-hander Aaron Slegers from Tampa Bay for cash or a player to be named.
The clubs announced the deal Monday night.
The 6-foot-10 Slegers mostly pitched in long relief for the AL champion Rays last season, going at least two innings in nine of his 11 appearances while compiling a 3.46 ERA. He allowed just five earned runs over 24 innings in his final 10 appearances, and kept up the strong work with a 1.80 ERA in three playoff outings covering five innings.
Slegers, born in Long Beach, has a solid chance to earn an important job in the Angels’ bullpen, which is undergoing a major overhaul by new general manager Perry Minasian. Los Angeles had the fifth-worst ERA in the majors last season and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year.
Mike Mayers, Ty Buttrey and Félix Peña were the Angels’ three most-used relievers last season, and they’re all still with the club. The next eight busiest relievers from the 2020 roster are gone, and Minasian has traded for closer Raisel Iglesias and signed left-hander Alex Claudio.
Slegers was waived or designated for assignment by Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay in 2019, but he re-signed with the Rays and pitched his way back into the majors last August.
The Angels designated left-hander Dillon Peters for assignment to make room for Slegers.
NHL continues to have problems with virus
Coronavirus problems continue to affect NHL teams across the United States.
The league has postponed Tuesday night’s Flyers-Capitals game in Washington because of COVID-19-related issues with Philadelphia. It’s the 34th game postponed so far this season, which is roughly a quarter of the way through.
Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim was added to the league’s COVID protocol list Sunday, and teammates had to take rapid tests that morning before playing the Capitals in the afternoon. That game went on as scheduled. A second Flyers player also entered COVID protocol.
Philadelphia’s upcoming games against New Jersey and Washington’s at Buffalo scheduled for Thursday and Saturday were already postponed because of breakouts on the Devils and Sabres.
Some Buffalo players returned to practice Tuesday, though 61-year-old coach Ralph Krueger is dealing with symptoms, according to general manager Kevyn Adams. Krueger allowed the team to reveal he tested positive.
Super Bowl on CBS draws audience of 96.4 million viewers
NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers.
CBS said Tuesday the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime -- Tampa Bay won 31-9 -- and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic.
The most watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers.
CBS said Sunday’s championship was the most live-streamed NFL game, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute, up 65% from last year’s Super Bowl. It was also the first NFL game to deliver more than 1 billion total streaming minutes.
Kansas City led all metered markets with a 59.9 rating, an increase of 8% over its Super Bowl rating from last year. The Boston market, buoyed by Tampa Bay and ex-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, was second at 57. Tampa was third at 52.3
The total viewership came across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties.
LA Angels sign utilityman Phil Gosselin, OF Juan Lagares
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels have signed outfielder Juan Lagares and utilityman Phil Gosselin to minor league deals with invitations to spring training.
Lagares spent most of the past eight seasons with the New York Mets, batting .254 with 25 homers and 179 RBIs. He appeared in just 165 games over the past three seasons in New York, and he didn’t record a plate appearance in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being designated for assignment in August.
Lagares won a Gold Glove in 2014, and he remains a strong fielder who can play all three outfield spots. He made the all-tournament team this month in the Caribbean Series while playing for his native Dominican Republic’s Águilas Cibaeñas.
Lagares is expected to compete with Taylor Ward, Scott Schebler, Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh for a job as a backup outfielder with the Angels. Justin Upton, Mike Trout and Dexter Fowler are likely to comprise the Halos’ starting outfield.
Gosselin is joining his seventh major league organization after spending the past two seasons in Philadelphia. He is a career .261 hitter who has played every position except catcher and center field, with his most extensive playing time at second base.
Howard U cancels remainder of men’s hoops season
Howard University has canceled the rest of its men’s basketball season almost two months since playing just its fifth game.
The Washington, D.C., school said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had several team members test positive in January and were forced to place the program on hold, cancel several games and finally cancel our season,” coach Kenneth Blakeney said. “It was and remains the right thing for us to do.”
Howard went 1-4 and last played Dec. 18. Top prospect Makur Maker was limited to 23 points in 48 minutes over just two games during his freshman season.
Snowboarding world championships moved to Aspen from China
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — The snowboarding world championships were moved Tuesday from China to the United States because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Ski Federation said Aspen will stage slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events from March 8-16. Zhangjiakuo had been scheduled to host the event from Feb. 18-28.
The Colorado resort will also now host four World Cup events — two each in snowboard and freeki — after the worlds.
All the events are subject to changing travel limits and quarantine demands as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 spread.
Sorenstam to return to LPGA Tour for Gainbridge tournament
More than a decade after Annika Sorenstam won her last LPGA Tour event, she’s ready to tee it up again.
The LPGA Tour announced on Twitter the 50-year-old Sorenstam has committed to play the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for Feb. 25-28 on her home course of Lake Nona.
It will be her first official event since she missed the cut in the season-ending ADT Championship at Trump International in 2008, her final season of a Hall of Fame career that included 72 wins on the LPGA Tour and 10 majors. Her last victory was the Michelob Ultra Open at Kingsmill in 2008, and a month later she announced she was retiring.
Sorenstam recently played the PNC Challenge in December with her father, Tom. She said then her son was starting to play and motivating her to get back on the golf course. Sorenstam had said she was interested in a few senior events but did not hint at playing an official LPGA event.
She was part of the celebrity field at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions last month.
Lakers rally past Thunder 119-112 in OT for 5th win in a row
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-112 in overtime on Monday night to win their fifth in a row.
It was their second straight overtime win after beating Detroit in two overtimes on Saturday. The Lakers tied their longest winning streak of the season despite being without Anthony Davis, who sat out with right Achilles tendinosis.
The Lakers dominated overtime after playing from behind for much of regulation. They scored seven straight to go up 117-110. The Thunder had a turnover, a shot-clock violation and two misses by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before Hamidou Diallo finally scored.
US men’s soccer to play at Northern Ireland on March 28
CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play 45th-ranked Northern Ireland in an exhibition at Belfast’s Windsor Park on March 28 in the second of two matches planned for the FIFA fixture window.
The U.S. Soccer Federation also is planning to play a friendly in Europe on March 25.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the match will be played in a stadium without fans, the USSF said Tuesday.
Because the games are during a FIFA window, most Europe-based U.S. players are likely to be available.
The 22nd-ranked U.S. has played just four times in the past year due to the pandemic: a 0-0 draw at Wales on Nov. 12 followed four days later with a 6-2 win over Panama at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, both with the full player pool; followed by a 6-0 victory over El Salvador and a 7-0 rout of Trinidad and Tobago, mostly with players from Major League Soccer.
Man United, Arsenal games in Europa League moved to Italy
NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United and Arsenal had their next Europa League games moved to Italy on Tuesday because of pandemic-related restrictions on travel from England.
UEFA said the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage Man United facing Real Sociedad in the first leg of the round of 32 on Feb. 18. It should have been a home game for the Spanish side.
Arsenal’s visit to Lisbon to play Benfica on the same date has been moved to Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Four Premier League teams have this week denied their next European opponent home advantage. Concerns about an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreading in England required the games to be switched to neutral venues.
US Open Cup soccer cut from 101 teams 24 due to pandemic
CHICAGO — The U.S. Open Cup is being cut from 101 teams to 24 and reduced from eight rounds to five because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 tournament was skipped entirely because of the pandemic, the first time the competition was not held since it started in 1913-14. Atlanta won the 2019 title.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday that this year’s tournament will start May 4 and the final will be June 29 or 30.
U.S. Open Cup Commissioner Paul Marstaller said in a statement the pandemic caused organizers to not want to play in March or April.
Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid on leave after crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into a traffic crash that left two young children injured, one critically, the team announced Tuesday.
The team has said Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday near the team’s training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium. He did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.
Andy Reid said his son underwent surgery after the crash but few other details have been released.
A 5-year-old girl, identified by the Chiefs as Ariel Young, remained in critical condition Tuesday. The Chiefs said in their statement the organization has reached out to her family and is providing resources and support.
Big Ten hoops tourney switched to Indianapolis
Big Ten officials announced Tuesday that the conference is moving next month’s men’s basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis.
The tournament will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, site of this year’s Final Four. The Big Ten women’s tournament was already scheduled to take place the same week at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and WNBA’s Indiana Fever. The venues are just a few blocks apart.
League officials say the decision was made because of health and safety concerns, the ability to enact consistent medical protocols for both tournaments, and the centralized accommodations in a city that already is planning to host most of the 67 NCAA men’s tournament games in March and April.
Indianapolis also was the site of last year’s Big Ten Tournament, which was canceled before the second day of games began because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cardinals re-sign C Yadier Molina for 18th season
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back catcher Yadier Molina for an 18th season, agreeing Monday to a $9 million, one-year deal with the nine-time Gold Glove winner.
“We are excited to announce that we have agreed to terms with Yadier Molina on a new contract!” the team said in a statement. “We will have more details (Tuesday) on Yadi continuing his Cardinals legacy.”
The 38-year-old Molina hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his last under a $60 million, three-year deal. He ended up making a prorated $7,407,407 of his $20 million salary last year.
The nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion has appeared in 2,025 games for St. Louis since breaking into the majors in 2004, third on the franchise list behind Hall of Famers Stan Musial (3,026) and Lou Brock (2,289).
Brewers sign veteran pitcher Zimmermann to minor league deal
MILWAUKEE — Jordan Zimmermann believes he’s finally healthy again as the former All-Star pitcher attempts to revive his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brewers announced Tuesday they had signed the right-hander to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp.
Zimmermann, who turns 35 on May 23, pitched in just three games for the Detroit Tigers last season due to a forearm injury after going 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA in 2019. Zimmermann was a two-time All-Star with the Washington Nationals, who selected him from Division III school Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the second round of the 2007 draft.
Klint Kubiak moves up to Vikings OC after dad’s retirement
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will keep their playbook in the family with the promotion of Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator after his father’s retirement.
The Vikings finalized the hire Tuesday, a widely expected decision by head coach Mike Zimmer in step with his stated desire to maintain as much continuity for the offense as possible following Gary Kubiak’s departure.
Klint Kubiak, who will turn 34 next week, is in his second stint with the Vikings. He spent two seasons as a quality control and assistant wide receivers coach from 2013-14 and returned with his dad in 2019 as the quarterbacks coach.
His resume also includes three years as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach for Denver, and he logged four seasons as a college coach with stops at Texas A&M and Kansas. Before following his father into the coaching profession, he played safety at Colorado State and served as a team captain as a senior in 2009.
AP source: Villar, Mets agree to $3.55M, 1-year contract
NEW YORK — Infielder Jonathan Villar has agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
Villar, who turns 30 on May 2, adds infield depth behind new shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jeff McNeil.
Villar split last season between Miami and Toronto, which acquired him in a trade at the Aug. 31 trade deadline. He batted .232 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 185 at-bats, and he earned about $3 million prorated from an $8.2 million salary.
Chris Archer finalizes 1-year, $6.5 million deal with Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Free agent right-hander Chris Archer has finalized a one-year, $6.5 million contract that reunites him with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 32-year-old is back with the AL champions after missing all of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome last June, when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Archer spent parts of seven seasons with the Rays, ranking fourth on the franchise’s all-time list for victories, before being traded to the Pirates in a deal that brought pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Austin Meadows to Tampa Bay in 2018.
With the Rays, Archer will have an opportunity to win a spot in a revamped pitching rotation that’s lost right-hander Charlie Morton and 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell since Tampa Bay lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.
Man United, Bournemouth advance to FA Cup quarterfinals
Manchester United is into the FA Cup quarterfinals for a seventh straight season. Bournemouth got there for only the second time in its 122-year history.
Scott McTominay’s 97th-minute strike earned United a 1-0 win over West Ham in a lackluster fifth-round match that required extra time at snowy Old Trafford on Tuesday.
United, a 12-time winner of the FA Cup, is accustomed to going deep in cup competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the past year but the semifinals have been the ceiling, with the team losing in the last four in the League Cup (twice), the FA Cup and the Europa League.
Along with the Europa League, the FA Cup looks to be United’s best chance of collecting its first piece of silverware since 2017 after falling five points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. City also has a game in hand.
West Ham, led by former Man United manager David Moyes, frustrated Solskjaer’s side with a disciplined defensive performance but wasn’t helped by losing three players — Angelo Ogbonna, his replacement Issa Diop, and Andriy Yarmolenko — to injury by the 54th minute.
Tsegay sets new world indoor record in 1,500m
LIEVIN, France — Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia set a new 1,500 meters indoor world record by finishing in 3 minutes 53.09 seconds on Tuesday at a meet in northern France.
A world bronze medalist, Tsegay followed the fast tempo set by the pacemaker and held on to prevail over double European indoor champion Laura Muir and her teammate Melissa Courtney-Bryant. Muir set a new British indoor record by running 3:59.58.
Dustin Johnson withdraws from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — Fresh off his victory in Saudi Arabia, Dustin Johnson decided Tuesday to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, leaving the tournament without a player from the top 10 in the world ranking.
Johnson is a two-time winner at Pebble Beach. He typically plays with his de facto father-in-law, hockey great Wayne Gretzky, except that amateurs are not in the field this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson has played the Saudi International and Pebble Beach in consecutive weeks each of the last two years, and this was the second time he has won in Saudi Arabia.
His manager, David Winkle at Hambric Sports Management, said the world’s No. 1 player decided he would be better off enjoying a week at home before going to Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. The following week, he is scheduled to play a World Golf Championships event on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Penguins tap Hextall as GM, Burke as president of hockey ops
PITTSBURGH — Ron Hextall’s relationship with the Pittsburgh Penguins is complicated. His mandate as the team’s new general manager is not.
The Penguins hired Hextall on Tuesday to build a team capable of winning the Stanley Cup. Not in five years. Not in three years. This year.
It’s a level of pressure Hextall — whose father Bryan Hextall Jr. played for Pittsburgh in the early 1970s and who clashed with Mario Lemieux and the Penguins repeatedly during his lengthy run as the top goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers — can live with.
Wolves’ Beasley gets 120-day sentence for gun threat
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence for pointing a rifle at a family outside his home last fall.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Beasley can serve his stay in the workhouse after the conclusion of his NBA season, setting a tentative report date for May 26. COVID-19 precautions could require the county to release him on electronic home monitoring for the duration of the sentence.
A couple and their 13-year-old child — on a house-hunting tour in September — pulled up to the suburban home where Beasley was living with his wife and then-18-month-old son and found the property roped off. Beasley approached their vehicle and pointed a rifle as he told them to leave. A police search of the house found weapons and marijuana. As part of Beasley’s plea deal in December, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.
Another delay at ski worlds holds up Shiffrin comeback
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Mikaela Shiffrin’s year-long break from super-G racing has been extended for at least two more days.
Bad weather wiped out the super-G at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday as a persistent fog bank limited visibility on the top half of the Olympia delle Trofane course.
The FIS rescheduled the event for Thursday, further tightening the schedule at the worlds after all races on the opening three days have been postponed.
For Shiffrin, the 2019 world champion, it would have been her first race in the discipline since January last year when she won a World Cup super-G in Bulgaria and took a 10-month break from racing the following week.
Call it a career: MLB ump Winters opted out in ‘20, now done
After more than three decades of hard work as a big league umpire, Mike Winters is ready to loaf.
Consider it a retirement benefit, in fact.
“I’ve had time to take a cooking class and I’ve been baking sourdough bread,” he said over the weekend. “I’ve made a couple of loaves so far. They’re not perfect yet. A bit of a doorstop. But I’m getting there.”
One of 12 umps to opt out during the pandemic-shortened season, the 62-year-old Winters has made it official. He’s off to other endeavors, be it visiting the Far East, checking out the Westminster dog show or polishing his culinary skills.
A full plate on deck. And an impressive ledger in the books — 3,810 games in the regular season over 32 years, plus four World Series assignments and four All-Star Games.
Saw a lot, too: He was on the field for the 3,000th hits by Tony Gwynn and Cal Ripken Jr., along with Mark McGwire’s then-record 62nd home run, and behind the plate for a no-hitter by Kevin Gross.
Blue Jackets C Mikko Koivu retires during 16th NHL season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets center Mikko Koivu said Tuesday he has decided to retire in the midst of his 16th NHL season.
The 37-year-old Koivu had signed a free-agent contract with Columbus before this season after 15 years in Minnesota as the Blue Jackets sought more depth at center ice.
He spent the first 10 days of the season on the COVID-19 list and then had a goal and an assist in seven games with the Blue Jackets. He was in the lineup during a loss to Carolina on Sunday but was scratched for Monday’s game.
Koivu said he had been thinking about retiring even before he was unable to get himself up to a level of play that suited him early this season.
Lamoureux twins retire after 14 years with USA Hockey
USA Hockey’s twin-sister Lamoureux tandem is retiring after 14 years of international competition.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando made the announcement in an article titled “More than Medals” that was published Tuesday on The Players’ Tribune website. In it, the 31-year-olds reflected on their hockey journeys, which began when they were growing up in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and were punctuated with them helping the United States win gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018.
The two played key roles in a 3-2 shootout victory over Canada in the championship game. Lamoureux-Morando scored the tying goal with less than seven minutes remaining, and Lamoureux-Davidson scored the decisive shootout goal to lead the U.S. to its second Olympic title and first since the 1998 Nagano Games.
2-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety to retire after worlds
Ted Ligety’s young son recently brought home a medal he earned at ski school and wondered if dad had any of his own.
The two-time Olympic champion rummaged around to locate his medals. They then proudly paraded around the house with them.
More golden moments like that with the family is reason No. 1 why Ligety plans to retire from the World Cup circuit, effective after the world championships currently underway in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Ligety’s final race will be the giant slalom on Feb. 19.
“I feel really lucky to have done what I’ve done and be in a place in my life and my career where I’m able to walk away on a happy note,” Ligety said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I’m just excited for that next step. It’s going to be scary and different and all those things, but it’s definitely exciting.”
Known for his smooth, technical racing, Ligety captured a surprise gold medal in the combined at the 2006 Turin Olympics and then another gold medal eight years later in the giant slalom at the Sochi Games as the favorite.
Dream’s Montgomery retiring following 11-year WNBA career
ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery is retiring following an 11-year career with four teams that included two WNBA championships.
Montgomery is in her first season as a studio analyst on Atlanta Hawks broadcasts for Fox Sports Southeast. She opted out of the 2020 WNBA season to focus on social justice reforms.
The 34-year-old Montgomery won titles with the Minnesota Lynx in 2015 and 2017. She was an All-Star with the Connecticut Sun in 2011, when she set a career high with her average of 14.6 points per game. She was the WNBA’s Sixth Woman of the Year in 2012.
Montgomery played her final two seasons with Atlanta. She helped lead the 2018 team to a franchise-record 23 regular-season wins.
Tar Heels sorry for breaching COVID-19 protocols
North Carolina players apologized Tuesday for not following school and athletic department COVID-19 guidelines during a celebratory gathering after a win at rival Duke.
“Our intention was to celebrate privately within our group,” the players and managers said in a statement released by the school. “Unfortunately, we allowed several friends who are not members of the team to join the gathering. We were inside and not wearing masks, which were mistakes.”
The statement was released a day after North Carolina’s home game against Miami was postponed about two hours before tipoff. That followed the emergence of social media video, first reported by The Daily Tar Heel, showing players Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe mingling with multiple other people celebrating Saturday night’s win and no one wearing a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.