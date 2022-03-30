Going remote: Pac-12 moving out of San Francisco office
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference will not renew the lease at its downtown San Francisco headquarters and will have its employees work remotely instead of maintaining a permanent league office.
The conference’s lease expires in June 2023. The conference was based in the San Francisco suburb of Walnut Creek until 2014, when it moved to be in the same complex with the Pac-12 Network.
The Pac-12 Network’s production facilities will need to find a new home. They could remain in San Francisco but other options are Los Angeles, Phoenix or Las Vegas.
Most employees will be able to work remotely within the Pacific or Mountain time zones. Commissioner George Kliavkoff, who took over from Larry Scott last year, still owns a home in Las Vegas.
The conference said the decision was approved unanimously by the Pac-12 Board of Directors. It was discussed during the recent men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.
“The Pac-12 is committed to best supporting our employees by providing a work environment that accommodates today’s modern world and gives our employees maximum flexibility to live and work where they want, while still fostering collaboration among staff and our valued member institutions,” Kliavkoff said in a statement. “We are also committed to ongoing best-in-class production of Pac-12 events. We are excited for what this new remote and flexible work environment can do to support our employees, and for the new ways it will allow for us to reinvest in our member universities so that they can best support student-athletes.”
According to a 2019 article in The Oregonian, the conference paid $6.9 million in rent during the 2016 fiscal year. The total rent since 2011 has totaled $92 million.
Cavs’ Mobley out next game, maybe more, with ankle sprain
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night’s game against Dallas — and maybe more — with a sprained left ankle as the injury-plagued team fights for a playoff spot.
Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando. The 7-footer went up to contest a shot and then came down on Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot, rolling his ankle.
Mobley limped to the locker room and didn’t return. Once they shook off the shock of yet another injury, the Cavaliers held on for a 107-101 win. It was their 42nd this season, 20 more than a year ago, and clinched Cleveland’s first winning season without LeBron James on the roster since 1998.
The team did not provide an update on the 20-year-old Mobley, but listed him as out on its injury report, which has been filled with the names of Cavaliers players for months.
Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds in 67 starts and is a contender for Rookie of the Year honors.
MLS concludes probe in Polo case, Timbers fined $25,000
An independent investigation into the Portland Timbers’ handling of domestic abuse accusations leveled at midfielder Andy Polo concluded that the team’s offers to help his estranged wife were not meant to persuade her to drop charges.
The investigation by the law firm Proskauer Rose LLP concluded the Timbers should have informed Major League Soccer when sheriff’s deputies were called to the Polo home in May 2021. The team was fined $25,000 for failing to report the incident. The investigation was commissioned by MLS and made public on Tuesday.
Polo was cited but never charged in the case and he denies Genessis Alarcon’s claims.
“For the past several months, the club has put in diligent work to enact a set of programs designed to improve our accountability, equity and engagement. The full set of action items will be unveiled in the coming days,” the Timbers said in a statement following the release of the report.
“We strive to be a club this city and our supporters can be proud of. We have more than a decade of outstanding work in the community and off the pitch of which we are extremely proud,” the statement says. “However, we are not perfect and will make mistakes occasionally. When that happens, corrections will be made, and we will learn from them.”
Polo’s contract was terminated by the league last month after Alarcon accused Polo of abuse on Peruvian television, and the incident report by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department surfaced.
The report obtained by The Associated Press said deputies were called to the Polo home on May 23, 2021, and Polo was cited for misdemeanor harassment for allegedly grabbing Alarcon by the wrist. The report said two representatives from the Timbers arrived while deputies were there.
Despite the incident, Polo’s contract with the Timbers was extended in December. Polo was paid in full following his dismissal from the team.
Canada soccer sword back after it was seized in Costa Rica
TORONTO — Canada’s soccer team intends to be armed at the World Cup — the team travels with a sword that was seized by Costa Rican officials before last week’s qualifier in San Jose.
“The sword’s something that symbolizes New Canada,” coach John Herdman said Sunday after Canada clinched its first World Cup berth since 1986 with a 4-0 win over Jamaica.
“I said to these boys we’ve always had a shield. But we created a sword, and on the sword it says ‘Nihil timendum est,’ which is ‘Fear Nothing,’” Herdman said of the Latin words. “And that’s New Canada. That’s the swagger we want to play with. And it goes in into every stadium to symbolize we’ll own their ground and be New Canada.”
That tradition was derailed during last week’s trip to Central America to face Costa Rica. La Nacion reported customs officials had seized the sword upon the Canadian team’s arrival by charter flight because of “regulations that govern the type of weapons that can enter our country.”
The newspaper ran a photo of the sword, a long two-handed weapon nestled in a black carrying case with a red interior. On the handle are the words: Qatar 2022.
Without the sword, the Canadians saw their 17-game unbeaten streak in qualifying end in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica.
“We’ve got it. We got it back. It was in that turf yesterday,” a happy Herdman said of the sword after Sunday’s win, pointing to the BMO Field playing surface.
Jaguars to play 1 home game annually at Wembley through ‘24
With other NFL teams encroaching on the United Kingdom, the Jacksonville Jaguars want to establish a stronghold on the overseas market.
The Jaguars received formal approval Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, to move forward with a three-year contract to play annually at Wembley Stadium. The deal gives the small-market franchise exclusivity at one of London’s most iconic sporting venues.
Jacksonville will have full control of the home game for the first time, a change that should lead to increased local revenue for a team playing more than 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) from its base. The Jaguars will be in charge of ticketing, merchandise sales and game-day management.
“It’s important that we protect our position, and we think this has done that by having certainty that we’ll be the only team that’s playing at Wembley,” team president Mark Lamping told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “If we execute properly, not only will it give us more control, it will allow us to have the game presentation be much more similar to what our fans have come to see in Jacksonville and it should become more profitable.”
LPGA changes Hall requirements and brings in founders, Ochoa
RANCHO MIRAGE — Already in the World Golf Hall of Fame, Lorena Ochoa now gets a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame alone with eight of the LPGA’s founders.
The LPGA announced modifications to its Hall of Fame criteria on Tuesday, which includes lifting the requirement that players complete 10 years on tour.
LPGA players earn two points for a major and one point for a win or major award. The requirement for its Hall of Fame is 27 points, 10 years on tour and one major or award. Ochoa had 37 points, but played only seven years before retiring to start a family.
The Mexican star was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.
The LPGA also is inducting the remaining eight founders — five previously made it into its Hall of Fame — through the honorary category. They are Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Sally Sessions, Marilyn Smith and Shirley Spork, the one still alive.
The LPGA was founded in 1950.
Smith previously was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
The LPGA’s Hall of Fame committee also decided to award a point for an Olympic gold medal retroactive to the 2016 Olympics. Inbee Park, already in the LPGA Hall of Fame, won in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and Nelly Korda won last summer in Tokyo.
Usyk leaves Ukraine, preparing for rematch with Joshua
LONDON — World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua after leaving his native Ukraine, where he was helping his country in the war with Russia.
Usyk “is already in Europe” to start training for a second fight with Joshua that could take place in June, the champion’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, said.
Krassyuk said locations for the fight are being discussed.
“Late June is also the timing we are considering now,” he told Sky Sports late Monday.
“Many things will depend on how fast we manage to ink the papers.”
Saudi Arabia is reportedly one of the places looking to host the fight. Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in the kingdom in December 2019, only for the British fighter to lose them last September by unanimous decision after being outboxed by Usyk in London.
The rematch was expected to take place in the spring but has been disrupted by the war.
The 35-year-old Usyk returned to Kyiv in February to help defend Ukraine from the invading Russians. He was pictured carrying an automatic rifle, flanked by three other armed men in the Kyiv Territorial Defense force.
Usyk said he had the support of his friends and family in his bid to return to the ring and beat Joshua for a second time.
“In this way, I can help my country more and better than I would by being in the Territorial Defense and running around Kyiv with a machine gun,” he said in a video message on Instagram in which he spoke mostly in Russian.
Usyk, who made the step up from cruiserweight where he was the unified world champion, is from Crimea and chose to stay with Ukraine after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.
Marshall, ODU, S. Miss get OK to exit C-USA for Sun Belt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Conference USA has agreed to allow Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to expedite their move to the Sun Belt.
The resolution announced in a brief, joint statement Tuesday allows the three schools to withdraw from Conference USA by the end of the current academic year.
Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall. Each announced last month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference.
C-USA then filed a request for arbitration and said the three schools were contractually obligated to stay put for another year, prompting Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to file their own court complaints against the league.
The Sun Belt’s expansion from 10 to 14 football schools also includes James Madison, which announced in February it is moving from the second-tier FCS to the FBS level this summer. The Dukes went 12-2 last fall and reached the national semifinals for the fifth time in the last six years.
Marte, Diamondbacks finalize $76 million, five-year deal
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte’s ample talents.
The club announced on Tuesday that it had finalized a $76 million, five-year contract with Marte that begins in the 2023 season and includes a team option for the 2028 that could be worth up to $13 million.
It’s a significant financial commitment for a franchise that’s chasing bigger spenders like the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West.
“I don’t think it’s lost on anyone that he’s our best player,” general manager Mike Hazen said. “We have talked about what we need to do to win, and turn around from where we are today, and you do that with elite players.
“Ketel is certainly an elite player,” he said.
The 28-year-old Marte has clearly been the D-backs’ best hitter over the past few seasons. The only problem has been keeping him on the field. Marte batted .318 with 29 doubles and 14 homers last season despite being limited to 90 games because of hamstring injuries.
He was one of the best players in baseball in 2019, hitting .329 with 32 homers and finishing fourth in the NL MVP voting.
“It’s a special moment for me,” Marte said. “The organization knows what they have in me. It’s something I’ll take with me even after I retire — that confidence they have in me.”
Pirates SS prospect Oneil Cruz to start season at Triple-A
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz will start the season in the minors.
The team optioned the towering 6-foot-7 shortstop to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
While the 23-year-old Cruz had put together a solid spring training — going 5 for 15 with two home runs in Grapefruit League play — manager Derek Shelton said the team believes Cruz needs a little more experience before being called up for good. Cruz hit a home run last October in a brief big league cameo.
“It was a development decision,” Shelton said. “There’s still room for development and still things that we feel he can maximize on.”
Cruz played 63 games at Double-A Altoona and six with Indianapolis before being called up to the majors at the end of the season. Shelton pointed to that lack of experience as one of the reasons to send Cruz down.
“We feel that he’s going to have a major impact on the Pirates,” Shelton said. “But right now, we feel like there’s things for him to do moving forward (in Indianapolis) that’s going to help us win games.”
Saints sign veteran QB Dalton as possible Winston backup
METAIRIE, La. — The Saints have signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, giving New Orleans a second experienced signal-caller behind returning starter Jameis Winston.
Dalton, whose signing was announced Tuesday by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, is a former starter in Cincinnati and is now with his fourth team in four years after spending his first eight with the Bengals.
The 34-year-old Dalton played for Dallas in 2020 and last season played in eight games with six starts for Chicago, completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Dalton, a Texas native, started nine games for the Cowboys in 2020, when Dallas starter Dak Prescott was injured for much of the season. That season, Dalton completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,170 yards and 14 TDs while being intercepted eight times.
The signing of Dalton gives New Orleans three full-time QBs, including 2021 fourth-round draft pick Ian Book out of Notre Dame.
Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray announces he’s entering NBA draft
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa All-American Keegan Murray has announced he will declare for the NBA draft.
Murray tweeted on Tuesday that he would leave the Hawkeyes after a sophomore season in which he was the Big Ten scoring leader, a consensus All-American and unanimous pick to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team.
“As a kid, I dreamed of playing in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and wearing the black and gold,” Murray wrote. “I am forever grateful that coach (Fran) McCaffery gave me the opportunity to live out my dream. You believed in me when few did, and you’re a big part of why I’m in this position.”
Murray helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 26-10 record, a fourth-place tie in the Big Ten standings and the conference tournament championship. His average of 23.5 points per game was best among players from Power Five schools, and he scored at least 20 points in 26 games.
The native of Cedar Rapids averaged 7.2 points last year. The previous Big Ten player to increase his scoring by 16 points per game from one season to the next was Illinois’ Rick Schmidt, who went from 3.8 in 1972-73 to 21.4 in 1973-74.
Murray is projected to be an early first-round pick in the draft, which is set for June 23.
White Sox acquire OF Adam Haseley in trade with Phillies
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox added to their outfield depth on Tuesday, acquiring Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.
The White Sox lost Andrew Vaughn on Sunday when he got hurt making a diving catch in the outfield. The 23-year-old Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 amateur draft, was diagnosed with a hip pointer, but he could start playing in games again in one to two weeks.
Haseley was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. He has appeared in 72 games in center field, 35 in left and 19 in right.
He made his big league debut in 2019, batting .266 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 67 games.
Haseley was the Phillies’ opening-day center fielder last year, but he appeared in just nine games with the big league club. He hit .233 in 56 games in the minors.
Moore, 23, was selected by Chicago in the 14th round of the 2019 draft. The 6-foot-6 right-hander went 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 37 games in the minors last year.
Bolivians upset with Brazil coach over altitude comment
SAO PAULO — Brazil coach Tite complained about playing a World Cup qualifier in the altitude of Bolivian capital La Paz and is now under fire from the host country.
Brazil traveled to Bolivia for a match that had no bearing on the World Cup aspirations of either team — the visitors had already secured their spot in Qatar and the hosts were playing for pride.
Tite said ahead of the match that his team would be less aggressive because soccer at more than 3,600 meters (almost 12,000 feet) of altitude in La Paz is too harsh.
“We won’t have such a vertical team as in previous matches because we can’t. It is inhuman, there’s not such a possibility,” Tite said. “Of course we can’t play with the same pace, same speed we have at home matches or in regular circumstances.”
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales was one of the critics of the Brazilian coach, saying he rejects the “inhuman” description for matches where “millions of people live.”
“Greatness is found in words, that is why we remember the great Diego Armando Maradona, who once said we have to play where we were born,” Morales posted on social media ahead of Tuesday’s match.
Marco Etcheverry, a former Bolivia forward who played in the 1994 World Cup, also criticized Tite.
“To speak about the altitude when they are already in the World Cup ... that’s cowardly,” Etcheverry said. “That troubled me a lot.”
Brazil won 4-0 despite fielding a below-strength team missing the suspended Neymar and Vinicius Jr.
Lucas Paquetá opened the scoring in the 24th minute, Richarlison added the second just before halftime. Bruno Guimarães made it 3-0 in the 66th and Richarlison appeared once again to score from close range in stoppage time.
Players from Brazil and Bolivia did not comment the issue.
Bears sign veteran quarterback Siemian to back up Fields
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year contract on Tuesday to back up Justin Fields.
Siemian has appeared in 33 games and started 29 while throwing for 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions for the Denver Broncos (2015-17), New York Jets (2019) and New Orleans Saints (2020-21). He starred at Northwestern before getting drafted by Denver in the seventh round in 2015.
Fields is coming off a shaky rookie season after Chicago traded up to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. The Bears also have Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles on their roster.
The Bears decided to make big changes after going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They hired general manager Ryan Poles to replace Ryan Pace and Matt Eberflus to take over for Matt Nagy. Chicago also traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Browns agree to terms with center Ethan Pocic
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with free agent center Ethan Pocic, who will compete with Nick Harris for the starting job and gives the team more depth up front.
Pocic was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by Seattle and started 40 games for the Seahawks.
The 26-year-old Pocic has more experience than Harris, and the pair will compete to replace JC Tretter, the team’s longtime reliable center who was released earlier this month by the Browns to save salary cap space.
Tretter, who was recently elected to a second term as NFLPA president, started every game for Cleveland since 2017 despite some injuries before he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Christmas game in Green Bay.
Harris, a fifth-round pick in 2020, started for Tretter and played well. His performance may have pushed the Browns to make the move with Tretter, who was due to make $8.2 million.
“I’m very excited about Nick,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday at the owners meetings in Florida. “He’s gotten in there and done a really nice job. He played mostly guard for us a couple years ago.
“Got in there in that Green Bay game. I think you saw his skill set. Very intelligent player. Plays very hard. Athletic player, so excited about him.”
