Bob Baffert a double winner in return from long suspension
High Connection won the $125,000 Los Alamitos Derby by 1 3/4 lengths Saturday, giving trainer Bob Baffert his second victory on the card in his return to competition after serving a 90-day suspension.
“What a way to come back,” said Baffert, whose punishment by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission ended six days ago. The suspension had been upheld at other tracks nationwide.
Baffert earned his fifth consecutive victory in the Los Alamitos Derby and seventh since 2014 at the Orange County track, where he first visited from Arizona at age 14.
“I love this place,” said Baffert, who later moved to California to further his career training quarter horses. “Quarter horses were my life and I knew if I could make it at Los Alamitos I knew this is it.”
Rhetoric, a 3-year-old colt, won the fifth race Saturday for the 69-year-old trainer’s first win in his return. Juan Hernandez rode both of Baffert’s winners.
In April, Baffert began serving the suspension for a failed post-race drug test involving Medina Spirit, who finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby and was later disqualified. Baffert wasn’t allowed on the grounds at any track and his horses were turned over to other trainers in his absence.
Max McGreevy leads rain-delayed Barbasol Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Max McGreevy completed a 9-under 63 on Saturday to share the second-round lead and had a one-stroke advantage when darkness suspended third-round play in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.
Much of the field began the third round in the evening in sunny conditions after heavy showers hit Keene Trace for the second consecutive day. More than 2 1/2 inches of rain over two hours delayed play for nearly 5 1/2 hours, with bare-footed grounds crew using buckets to clear water from bunkers.
McGreevy and Matti Schmid, a former University of Louisville player, each shot 63 and were at 16-under 128 after the completion of the second round — a stroke ahead of first-round leader Adam Svensson.
Those three were among the last to tee off and completed three holes. McGreevy opened with a birdie, Svensson birdied the par-3 second hole and Schmid was even after a bogey on the second hole.
Ricardo Gouveia carded a 7-under 65 in the second round for a 15-under 129 total and was even through three holes.
Sean O’Hair, Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax were each at 14 under, with O’Hair and Streelman completing four holes.
Kligerman wins NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio
LEXINGTON, Ohio — Part-time driver Parker Kligerman held off points leader Zane Smith to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday.
Kligerman led 56 of the 67 laps on the 2.258-mile circuit, winning by 0.119 seconds in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet. It was his third career win in the series and first in five years.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Kligerman said. “I was pretty emotional on the cool-down lap because this whole team it’s like a team of second chances. Two years ago, I thought my driving days were done. This team gave me a call, wanting to get back racing and it’s just been a steady improvement.”
Carson Hocevar was third, and Stewart Friesen and Christian Eckes completed the top five.
Kligerman collected an extra $50,000 payday in the final race of the Triple Truck Challenge bonus program.
Kligerman led 17 of 20 laps to take the Stage 1 win. Smith edged Kligerman for the Stage 2 victory, inching past him on the segment’s final lap.
Corey Heim started from the pole and led three laps from the start and remained solidly among the top five until his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota lost power with seven laps left. That led to a final restart with three laps remaining.
Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit.
The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He’s now under contract through 2030.
Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 points in just 69 games. Forsberg had eight game-winning goals, one shy of the nine he had in the 2016-17 season.
He ranked third in scoring for the Predators, trailing captain Roman Josi and Matt Duchene, who set the franchise record for goals in a season with 43.
The Predators felt close enough to an extension with Forsberg that general manager David Poile chose to keep him rather than looking to trade him.
Poile in June said he and Forsberg’s camp continued negotiations, though the GM also had several backup plans. That included Forsberg possibly testing free agency, knowing Nashville could offer him an eighth year compared to seven by other teams if a contract got done before July 13.
The 10-year veteran has played 566 games with Nashville after being acquired April 3, 2013, in a trade that sent Martin Erat and Michael Latta to the Washington Capitals for the 11th pick overall in the 2012 draft.
3-time champ Mulder leads American Century celebrity event
STATELINE, Nev. — Three-time champion Mark Mulder eagled the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship.
Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system. He had 45 points with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2020 winner, was second after a 27-point day. He finished with an eagle on the par-5 18th.
Derek Lowe and Adam Thielen were tied for third at 38. Lowe scored 22 points Saturday, and Thielen had 20.
Tony Romo, the 2018 and 2019 champion, scored 19 points to match Mike Modano at 37.
Annika Sorenstam and Joe Pavelski had 35 points. First-round leader T.J. Oshie was tied for ninth with 34.
Rays acquire Bethancourt from Athletics for catching depth
TAMPA, Fla. — Needing depth at behind the plate, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired catcher and infielder Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for a pair of minor leaguers.
The A’s received right-hander Christian Fernandez and outfielder Cal Stevenson in the deal.
Bethancourt carried a .249 average with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 56 games with the A’s after beginning the season with Triple-A Las Vegas. He was 5 for 19 (.263) in five games for the Aviators when he was added to the A’s roster on April 15. The versatile Bethancourt has started games at first base, catcher and designated hitter.
Rays catcher Mike Zunino has been sidelined since June 10 with left shoulder inflammation.
The 30-year-old, right-handed hitting Bethancourt has started 24 games at first base, 12 at catcher and eight at designated hitter. This is his sixth season in the majors, his first since 2017, and he has career highs with 23 runs, 11 doubles and four stolen bases.
Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St Andrews
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Greg Norman once talked about playing in the British Open next week. Now he doesn’t even get to attend the dinner at St. Andrews for past champions.
Norman, who won the Open at Turnberry in 1986 and at Royal St. George’s in 1993, would have been eligible for the four-hole “Celebration of Champions” exhibition that takes place only at St. Andrews, along with the Champions’ Dinner.
The R&A said Saturday it contacted Norman to tell him “we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion.”
“The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the championship and its heritage,” the R&A said. “Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend.”
Norman has been viewed as a disruptor in golf as CEO of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series that is paying as much as $150 million to sign former major champions like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau and staging 54-hole events with a shotgun start that pay $25 million in prize money.
The PGA Tour has suspended players who have signed up for the rebel league, and the European tour is fining its players 100,000 pounds ($120,000) for each LIV event they play.
Norman described the decision as “petty” to Australian Golf Digest.
Kelly, Cejka share lead at Firestone in Senior Players
AKRON, Ohio — Jerry Kelly shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Alex Cejka in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
The Principal Charity Classic winner last month in Iowa, the 55-year-old Kelly had six birdies and a bogey to match Cejka at 9-under 201 on Firestone Country Club’s South Course.
“No. 1, getting the ball in the fairway, so I can have control of my irons,” Kelly said. “Not trying to do too much with my iron shots, just giving myself good looks. And then the putter was better today.”
Cejka birdied four of the last five holes for a 67. The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year.
“It’s great to finish strong,” Cejka said. “I played pretty good all day long, but had a terrible start, made two stupid bogeys. Had a lot of good chances, couldn’t make a putt with great shots. It’s frustrating.”
Defending champion Steve Stricker (68) and Steven Alker (69) were tied for third at 7 under. Ernie Els (69) was 6 under.
Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint
SPIELBERG, Austria — Max Verstappen was untroubled as he won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix, his effort made easier by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. scrapping each other behind him for one meager point.
They almost collided, with tensions appearing to carry over from last Sunday’s British GP where Leclerc was unhappy with team decisions and Sainz won.
The positions from the sprint set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, so Verstappen starts at the front as he aims for a fifth win at his Formula One team’s home track in Spielberg. Verstappen surprisingly thinks the car lacks a bit of speed.
“We are still not amazing in qualifying, we’re still a bit heavy,” he said. “That’s just a limitation we have, we still need to lose weight with the car.”
This week, Leclerc played down talk of divisions within Ferrari following Silverstone where, following a safety car, he was baffled by team prinicipal Mattia Binotto’s decision to keep him out for track position rather than switch to faster tires. He was leading in Monaco, too, when Ferrari pitted him for new tires and he ended up fourth.
Leclerc was asked if he and Sainz could work together on Sunday to catch Verstappen.
At Wimbledon, De Groot wins 7th straight wheelchair major
WIMBLEDON, England — With just about every Grand Slam tournament on the calendar, Diede de Groot closes in on compatriot Esther Vergeer’s records in women’s wheelchair tennis.
De Groot won her seventh straight major singles title and fourth overall at Wimbledon on Saturday by beating Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-4, 6-2 on No. 3 Court.
It was the Dutchwoman’s 15th singles title at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis, second only to Vergeer’s 21.
“I’m getting pretty close. I know this. But her achievements really stand on itself,” de Groot said. “For 10 years she wasn’t beaten. Those are records that no one’s going to beat.”
De Groot is doing a pretty decent job of trying, though.
She won her first Wimbledon singles title in 2017 in only her second appearance at a major tournament. Overall, she has won 15 major titles in 21 tournaments.
Kunieda-Fernandez win wheelchair doubles
Shingo Kunieda of Japan and Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina won the men’s wheelchair doubles title at Wimbledon.
Kunieda and Fernandez beat Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid of Britain 6-3, 6-1 on No. 3 Court.
Kunieda is considered to be the greatest wheelchair tennis player of all time. He won his third doubles title at Wimbledon, but he is still looking for his first title in singles at the All England Club. He will face Hewett in the singles final.
Kunieda has won 11 singles titles at the Australian Open, eight at the French Open and eight at the U.S. Open. In doubles, he has won eight at the Australian Open, eight at the French Open and two at the U.S. Open.
Rangers catcher Mitch Garver opts for surgery, spring return
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mitch Garver is a catcher who can hit, which is why the Texas Rangers acquired him. He doesn’t want to just hit, which is why he will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his throwing arm.
Garver has been limited to being a designated hitter and unable to catch or throw since early May because of the right forearm issue that was bothering him long before then. The 31-year-old is scheduled for surgery Monday so that he has time to fully recover to be back behind the plate in spring training.
“There was a slight chance that I could push it back to the end of the year and maybe sacrifice a few months of catching in 2023, but still have the bat in the lineup,” Garver said. “I feel like if I want to be the player I want to be, I like being behind the plate and I can bring more to the team that way.”
Texas acquired Garver from Minnesota at the start of spring training when displaced shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa was traded to the Twins. Minnesota had drafted Garver out of the University of New Mexico in 2013, and he made his big league debut in 2017.
Shaedon Sharpe out of Summer League with shoulder injury
LAS VEGAS — Shaedon Sharpe’s first Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers is over.
The No. 7 pick in last month’s NBA draft has been shut down for the remainder of Portland’s stay in Las Vegas because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder. An MRI performed Friday showed the extent of the injury, and the Blazers announced the diagnosis Saturday.
Sharpe was hurt in Portland’s first Summer League game Thursday night. He will be re-evaluated after a period of rest and rehabilitation that is expected to last 10 to 14 days, the Blazers said.
The shooting guard from Canada spent his lone college season at Kentucky, but did not appear in a game for the Wildcats.
Portugal rallies to hold Switzerland 2-2 at Women’s Euros
LEIGH, England — Portugal conceded twice in the opening five minutes against Switzerland before staging a comeback in the second half to draw 2-2 in their opening match at the Women’s European Championship on Saturday.
Portugal’s recovery began in the 58th minute by Diana Gomes, who met the rebound after her initial header from a corner was saved by goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann.
The equalizer was grabbed in the 65th by Jéssica Silva meeting a cross from Tatiana Pinto, ensuring the early Swiss goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic were wiped out.
There were 5,902 fans at the stadium in the northwest English town of Leigh.
Portugal secured a place in the 16-team tournament only after Russia was banned for invading Ukraine.
The point is a setback to both teams’ hopes of advancing in the top two from Group C which also features the Netherlands, which opened its title defense against Sweden later Saturday.
Kante, Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea US tour over vaccine rules
LONDON — Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for its preseason training camp and games in the United States because they do not meet the vaccination requirements.
Foreign travelers to the U.S. have to show proof of vaccination to enter the country.
Chelsea flew to Los Angeles on Saturday ahead of games against Club America in Las Vegas, Charlotte FC in the North Carolina city, and Arsenal in Orlando.
“N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their COVID vaccination status,” Chelsea said on its website.
