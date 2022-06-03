Frank Gore signs 1-day contract to retire with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Frank Gore has signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and announced his retirement from the NFL.
Gore spent the first 10 years of his 16-year career with the 49ers and returned to end his career as one of the most prolific runners in league history.
Gore joined the 49ers as a third-round pick in 2005 after overcoming torn ACLs in both knees in college at Miami. Despite that injury history, Gore became one of the most durable backs in his career, rushing for at least 500 yards a record 16 times, with nine seasons of at least 1,000 yards rushing and five Pro Bowl bids.
“One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy,” Gore said in a statement issued through the team. “I knew early on that I wouldn’t let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be. After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football.
“Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind.”
Gore rushed for a franchise-record 11,073 yards in his 10 years with the 49ers and finished his career with an even 16,000 after playing for Indianapolis, Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets. Gore last played in 2020 for the Jets, when he moved into third place all-time in rushing behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.
Gore averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his career, rushing for 81 TDs and adding 484 receptions for 3,985 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. He also started nine postseason games, adding 148 carries for 668 yards and five touchdowns.
The Niners also announced Gore will be the 31st inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.
Gore thanked his teammates, coaches and the York family.
“Being inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, one of the most historic franchises in all of sports, is something that is hard to put into words,” he said. “This organization will always be a part of me, one that I will forever associate myself with. I will talk about San Francisco as ‘we’ and ‘us’ for the rest of my life, and will support the 49ers and the faithful in every way possible.”
Lindblad sets U.S. Women’s Open amateur mark with 6-under 65
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Ingrid Lindblad decided months ago that she wanted to stay in college instead of turning professional.
That might be a financial decision she comes to regret.
The 22-year-old Swede shot the lowest round by an amateur in the 77-year history of the U.S. Women’s Open, a 6-under 65 that left her a shot behind first-round leader Mina Harigae on Thursday.
Because she’s an amateur, Lindblad wouldn’t be able to collect the record $1.8 million first-place prize if she wins. She would have had to declare as a professional before the tournament began.
When asked if, in hindsight, that was a mistake, the LSU junior known to her friends as “Iggy” paused and said with a smile, “I’m going to stay in college for like another year or so.
“But when you say it, yeah ... it would have been fun to win a little bit of money,” she said.
She has a 54 holes to navigate, but Lindblad has a chance to become only the second amateur to win the U.S. Women’s Open. The other was Catherine Lacoste in 1967.
Lindblad didn’t seem overwhelmed at the opportunity.
“Yeah, it’s possible,” she said.
Three amateurs had previously shot 66 — Carol Semple Thompson in 1994, Brittany Lincicome in 2004 and Gina Kim in 2019.
Lindblad tied for 30th at 6-over 292 in her only other U.S. Women’s Open appearance in 2020.
She set the tone for a strong opening round in Southern Pines by winning the Southeastern Conference individual championship in April after making a 38-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole. She showed some of that same prowess on Thursday, needing only 26 putts.
“She was fearless,” said Lindblad’s playing partner, Annika Sorenstam, Sweden’s most famous female golfer and a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion.
Lindblad will have to contend with what is shaping up to be a strong leaderboard.
Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist, also from Sweden, and 2021 Evian Championship champion Minjee Lee of Australia were at 67 with American Ryann O’Toole.
Lexi Thompson, who surrendered a five-shot lead in the final round of last year in the event and lost by a stroke, was four shots back after an opening round 68. Fellow American Ally Ewing also shot 68.
Cameron Young stays hot and shares early lead at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Just being at the Memorial was a reminder how far Cameron Young has come in the last year. Being part of a six-way tie for the lead Thursday was another reminder how well he is playing.
In his first start since challenging at the PGA Championship, Young finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 5-under 67 on rain-softened Muirfield Village.
Even with slightly softer greens, the 67 was the highest score to lead after the first round of the Memorial since 2004. And it was the second straight week on the PGA Tour of a big logjam at the top — eight were tied after one round at Colonial.
Joining Young were Luke List, Cameron Smith and K.H. Lee from the morning wave, and Mackenzie Hughes and Davis Riley each shot 67 in the afternoon.
Bryson DeChambeau, in his first tournament since the Masters because of surgery on his left hand, had a 76. Harris English made his first start since the Sony Open in January because of hip surgery. He opened with a 77.
Idaho State assistant football coach charged with murder
POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State assistant football coach DaVonte’ Neal has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract.
Neal has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of drive-by-shooting, and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure in the 2017 death of Bryan T. Burns. Details of the incident were not immediately available.
Neal was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix metropolitan area, on May 16, and a warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after.
Neal, who played college football at the University of Arizona, is being held without bail at the Bannock County Jail in the eastern Idaho city awaiting extradition to Arizona.
Neal, who joined the Idaho team as cornerbacks coach in January with the rest of the Bengals’ new coaching staff, was arrested outside his apartment on May 25 by Pocatello police. He did not resist, The Idaho State Journal reported.
Idaho State University said it had placed Neal on administrative leave and had initiated proceedings to terminate his contract.
“I have been in constant contact with (ISU head coach Charlie Ragle) who has known DaVonte’ for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind,” Athletic Director Pauline Thiros told the newspaper. “The news of DaVonte’ Neal’s arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock. Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible.”
University President Kevin Satterlee said in a written statement that “Idaho State takes all allegations involving our employees very seriously, and we are committed to the safety and well-being of our community.”
The university said in a press release Thursday that a background check on Neal before he was hired came back clean.
“All Idaho State employees are required to undergo a criminal background check before employment,” ISU said. “Neal’s background check was clear and he was approved for work when hired in January.”
Neal played under Ragle at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Neal became a four-star athlete and went to Notre Dame before transferring to Arizona. Idaho State was the first college coaching position for Neal, who left his job as an assistant at Higley High in Gilbert, Arizona, to join the Bengals.
Idaho State is an FCS football program that plays in the Big Sky Conference.
Buescher to miss Gateway after positive COVID-19 test
MADISON, Ill. — Chris Buescher has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the inaugural NASCAR Cup race Sunday in the St. Louis area.
RFK Racing said Thursday that Truck Series regular Zane Smith will replace Buescher in the No. 17 Ford at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Buescher is 21st in the points standings with three top-10 finishes, and is still in contention for a playoff berth. He was involved in a crash last Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in which his Ford flipped onto its roof and it took safety workers a long time to get Buescher from the car.
He was removed uninjured, but has since tested positive for COVID-19.
RFK said Buescher expects to be back in the car next weekend at Sonoma Raceway.
Smith, meanwhile, will make his Cup Series debut on Sunday. He has three wins and eight top-10 finishes in 10 starts in the Truck Series this season.
Smith will be the 24th driver for Jack Roush in the NASCAR Cup Series.
George Kittle, many of NFL’s top tight ends set to gather
George Kittle and many of the NFL’s tight ends will gather in a few weeks for the second Tight End University camp. They’ll watch film, run routes, catch passes and surely talk about being underpaid as a position group.
The idea to bring all the tight ends together generated from Kittle inviting Greg Olsen to work out with him in Nashville last year. Olsen, the three-time Pro Bowler who will become the lead analyst for Fox, suggested they turn it into an event. Travis Kelce loved the idea and it grew from there.
“Basically the whole concept is just bring as many as we can get under one roof and just talk ball, be on the field, watch each other run routes, just ask questions, learn from each other, and then just hang out and get to know each other through,” Kittle said on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
More than 50 professional tight ends attended the camp last year and 75 are expected for the three-day event at Vanderbilt University on June 22-24. Former players are coming, too. Kittle said Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and Dallas Clark are planning to be there and he’s hoping to get Antonio Gates.
“We’re really excited about bringing them back,” Kittle said. “Really the whole thing is doable because we have such fantastic partners. We’re presented by Charmin. They’ve been a wonderful partner for us and they’re really allowing us to do all these awesome things. ... And then at the end of it, with all the money that’s left over, we just donate it right back to all these charities in Nashville, and it’s awesome. We did a lot of work with the Boys and Girls Club last year, but we were able to donate a lot of money to kids in need, and that’s the whole point. We get kids to come out, they play some football with us, and then we get to go do all of our football stuff.”
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is excited to go back for the second year and Kittle said a few quarterbacks, including San Francisco’s Trey Lance, are coming out to throw passes.
“Just building relationships with guys and having conversations with them just as human beings, but also the classroom aspect,” Waller said. “George teaching more specifics about the run game. Greg Olsen teaching certain routes that he was able to build a career off of just running consistently.
“Travis Kelce talked about just his creativity and his route-running and not being a robot in how you run routes but really putting your personality into how you run routes. And then, I was able to get up there and talk about option routes and choice routes. So it’s just guys who are amazing in different facets of their game sharing and not being afraid to share what they’ve learned and the knowledge they’ve accumulated. It doesn’t get any better than that there.”
ESPN’s Breen, Van Gundy sidelined for Game 1 of NBA Finals
SAN FRANCISCO — ESPN’s Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy are sidelined for Game 1 of the NBA Finals after testing positive for COVID-19.
Mark Jones, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters will be the broadcast team for Thursday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on ABC. As a result of the positive tests, an all-Black on-air game crew will broadcast an NBA Finals game.
Breen tested positive before last Sunday’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in Miami and did not call that game. Van Gundy’s voice was hoarse during that game when he worked with Jones and Jackson.
There is a possibility that both Breen and Van Gundy could be back before Game 2 on Sunday night.
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, who is on for pregame and halftime segments, also tested positive for COVID and is out.
Hendrick to run 3 Xfinity races with Larson, Bowman, Byron
MADISON, Ill. — Hendrick Motorsports will return to the Xfinity Series for the first time in more than a decade when it fields cars later this year at Road America, the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen.
The team said Thursday that defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will drive the No. 17 car July 2 at Road America. Alex Bowman will take the wheel July 30 in Indianapolis and William Byron on Aug. 20 at Watkins Glen.
The idea is to give the three Cup regulars, who have 17 combined Xfinity wins, more experience on road courses.
“Our drivers are always looking for more opportunities to compete,” Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews said. “We believe the additional road-course experience on Saturdays will translate well to Sundays.”
The last time Hendrick Motorsports entered a lower-tier Xfinity race was Feb. 14, 2009, when Tony Stewart drove to the win at Daytona in what was then the Nationwide Series. Stewart finished eighth the following day in the Daytona 500.
Crew chief Kevin Meendering is overseeing the three-race effort for Hendrick Motorsports, which has 26 wins in the Xfinity Series and captured the 2003 title with Brian Vickers. It was Meendering who led Elliott Sadler with JR Motorsports to three straight top-five finishes in the season standings, including the 2017 regular-season championship.
The decision to run the No. 17 on the car also carries some historical significance for Hendrick Motorsports. Darrell Waltrip drove the number to nine wins for Rick Hendrick from 1987-90, including the 1989 Daytona 500, and it was run by the team owner’s late son Ricky Hendrick in Truck Series races in 2000 and 2001.
“It will be special to see the No. 17 back in action for Hendrick Motorsports,” Hendrick said. “It’s a great chance for Kyle, Alex and William to gain more time on the road courses and to do even more with our HendrickCars.com sponsorship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.