Dodger Stadium workers won’t strike during All-Star Game
LOS ANGELES — The union representing concession workers at Dodger Stadium on Friday agreed not to strike during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and its related events.
Unite Here Local 11 and concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants have made what the union said is “substantial progress” in contract negotiations this week.
As a result, the union agreed not to strike during the All-Star events that begin Saturday and conclude with the game on Tuesday night.
“Both parties look forward to a successful All-Star Game and continued negotiations,” union spokesperson Maria Hernandez said in a statement.
The union is seeking what it calls “a fair new contract,” although it never gave details about its demands. It said Unite Here members had earlier voted to authorize a strike during the All-Star festivities.
Levy employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers at the stadium, which is hosting the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.
The union represents more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.
Kupcho, Salas lead LPGA Tour team event
MIDLAND, Mich. — Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas shot a 6-under 64 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a four-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Kupcho and Salas had a 17-under 193 total with a better-ball round left at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. The U.S. Solheim Cup partners birdied three of the last five holes in a bogey-free round.
“We were just out there playing,” Kupcho said. “I feel like that’s what we’re best at, is having fun together. I feel like we definitely did that today, and that’s how we were so calm in shooting that.”
Kupcho has broken through this year with her first two LPGA Tour titles, taking the major Chevron Championship in early April in the California desert and the Meijer LPGA Classic last month in Belmont, Michigan.
“She’s such a great putter and she made a bunch of clutch putts,” Salas said. “I did my job on the back side when we got into some trouble. We kind of both exchanged sorries and came out with par.”
Salas won the 2014 Kingsmill Championship for her lone tour title.
“We’ll just go out there and play our game.” Kupcho said. “I mean, there’s definitely going to be low scores, so not really dwelling on what everyone else is doing. Just go play our game and keep moving.”
Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 67.
Cuban javelin thrower defects before world championships
EUGENE, Ore. — Javelin competitor Yiselena Ballar Rojas has defected from the Cuban team for the 2022 world championships, according to official media on the island.
Play Off and Swing Completo, two portals which publish information on Latin American athletes in the United States, reported this week that Ballar Rojas left the delegation in Miami, a stopover point for the Cuban delegation on the way to Oregon for worlds.
The portal Jit, official media of the National Institute of Sports, & Physical Education of Cuba (INDER), confirmed Ballar Rojas’ decision when it condemned the move in a post Thursday night.
“Given her reprehensible attitude, by which she turns her back on the commitment she made, we confirm the will to strengthen ourselves in the effort to fight for a result worthy of the nobility of the Cuban people that will continue our work in the city of Eugene,” it said in the post.
Ballar Rojas was set to compete in javelin at worlds. Her heat was scheduled for Wednesday.
Ballar Rojas won bronze at the U20 World Cup last year in Nairobi, Kenya. Also in 2021, she earned a silver medal at the Junior Pan American Games in Colombia.
She was included in the Cuban delegation at the last minute after Yorgelis Rodríguez retired from the heptathlon due to a knee injury.
This month, the president of the Cuban Athletics Federation criticized athletes who drop out of Cuban sports teams when they travel abroad, a situation the communist country has faced often.
“I feel sorry for them, because they change their jersey for any monetary reason,” said Alberto Juantorena, who won the 400- and 800-meter races at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
HOUSTON — Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that their former star quarterback Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.
The terms of the settlements between each of the women and the Texans are confidential, said attorney Tony Buzbee.
While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.
In separate lawsuits, 24 women accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments while he played for the Texans. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. Last month, Buzbee announced 20 of those 24 lawsuits have been settled.
In a statement, Texans owners Janice McNair and Hannah and Cal McNair said while the team did not have any knowledge of Watson’s alleged misconduct, they were “shocked and deeply saddened” when they first learned about the accusations and chose to resolve the claims against the team “amicably.”
“This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct. We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all,” the McNairs said in their statement.
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.
The International Olympic Committee announced the change Friday on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.”
Thorpe, a Native American, returned to a ticker-tape parade in New York, but months later it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers, an infringement of the Olympic amateurism rules. He was stripped of his gold medals in what was described as the first major international sports scandal.
To some, Thorpe remains the greatest all-around athlete ever. He was voted as the Associated Press’ Athlete of the Half Century in a poll in 1950.
In 1982 — 29 years after Thorpe’s death — the IOC gave duplicate gold medals to his family but his Olympic records were not reinstated, nor was his status as the sole gold medalist of the two events.
Two years ago, a Bright Path Strong petition advocated declaring Thorpe the outright winner of the pentathlon and decathlon in 1912. The IOC had listed him as a co-champion in the official record book.
“We welcome the fact that, thanks to the great engagement of Bright Path Strong, a solution could be found,” IOC President Thomas Bach said. “This is a most exceptional and unique situation, which has been addressed by an extraordinary gesture of fair play from the National Olympic Committees concerned.”
Thorpe’s Native American name, Wa-Tho-Huk, means “Bright Path.” The organization with the help of IOC member Anita DeFrantz had contacted the Swedish Olympic Committee and the family of Hugo Wieslander, who had been elevated to decathlon gold medalist in 1913.
“They confirmed that Wieslander himself had never accepted the Olympic gold medal allocated to him, and had always been of the opinion that Jim Thorpe was the sole legitimate Olympic gold medalist,” the IOC said, adding that the Swedish Olympic Committee agreed.
“The same declaration was received from the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports, whose athlete, Ferdinand Bie, was named as the gold medalist when Thorpe was stripped of the pentathlon title,” the IOC said.
Bie will be listed as the silver medalist in the pentathlon, and Wieslander with silver in the decathlon.
Miller to umpire behind plate in All-Star Game
NEW YORK — Bill Miller will umpire at home plate in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
This will be the second All-Star Game for the 55-year-old, who worked right field at the 2007 game in San Francisco. Miller became an MLB umpire in 1999 and a crew chief in 2014. He worked the World Series in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2020.
His crew includes Lance Barksdale (first), Mark Ripperger (second), Will Little (third), Gabe Morales (left) and Carlos Torres (right), Major League Baseball said Friday.
Barksdale worked left field for the 2012 All-Star Game at Kansas City. Ripperger, Little, Morales and Torres are working their first All-Star Game.
The replay umpire in New York will be Brian Knight, the right field umpire in 2012.
Chiefs unable to sign franchise LT Brown to long-term deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. failed to reach a long-term deal before Friday’s deadline, leaving the blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing on the franchise tag this season.
The Chiefs had been optimistic that they could sign Brown, whom they acquired from the Ravens for a package of draft picks prior to last season, to a long-term contract. But negotiations were slowed initially as Brown settled on representation, and then it became increasingly clear as time ran out that the sides remained far apart.
The Chiefs made a final pitch of six years and nearly $140 million, with $30.25 million guaranteed at signing, which would have made Brown one of the league’s highest-paid left tackles. But it’s unclear how much of the total deal was guaranteed, and that is likely what kept the sides from coming to an agreement.
In terms of average value, the 49ers’ Trent Williams remains the league’s highest paid left tackle at $23.01 million per year on the six-year, $138.06 million contract he signed last year. The Packers’ David Bakhtiari set the standard before Williams and is making $23 million per year on the four-year, $92 million contract he signed in 2020.
The question facing the Chiefs now is whether Brown will report to training camp next week.
Devils thrilled to add Palat after missing out on Gaudreau
NEWARK, N.J. — While thrilled to have signed two-time Stanley Cup champion Ondrej Palat in free agency, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald briefly felt star attraction Johnny Gaudreau would be returning to New Jersey.
It didn’t work out that way. “Johnny Hockey” chose the Columbus Blue Jackets over his home state, and the Devils gobbled up clutch and steady Palat hours later with a five-year, $30 million contract.
Fitzgerald had no regrets Friday in discussing opening days of free agency and a couple of trades. Besides Palat, the Devils signed veteran defenseman Brandan Smith and acquired center Erik Haula from Boston and goaltender Vitek Vanecek from Washington, adding to a young team led by Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.
According to several reports, New Jersey offered Gaudreau a seven-year contract worth more than $9 million annually. He accepted a $68.5 deal with the Blue Jackets — which averaged out to $9.75 million a season.
G League Ignite moving to Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada
NEW YORK — The G League Ignite said Friday that the team has struck a multiyear deal to relocate to Henderson, Nevada.
The Ignite had been training in Walnut Creek, California, since their inception and played home games this past season in Las Vegas, about 15 miles from their new home.
The team exists to develop young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. It has featured three eventual top-10 picks — Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga last year, Dyson Daniels this year — in its first two seasons.
“With avid sports fans in the Las Vegas area who have quickly embraced their hockey, football and WNBA teams, we can’t wait for NBA G League Ignite to showcase its future NBA stars and exciting brand of basketball,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said.
The team’s new arena, the Dollar Loan Center, is a 5,500-seat building that opened earlier this year. It also is home to American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights — the Henderson Silver Knights — and the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks.
