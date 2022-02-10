Hot weather different for both Super Bowl teams
LOS ANGELES — Did you say 87 degrees?
That’s the temperature the Cincinnati Bengals practiced in Wednesday, trading an ice storm and frigid conditions back home for clear skies in Los Angeles. The team held its first of three Super Bowl practices at Drake Stadium on the campus of UCLA.
After a 35-minute walkthrough, then lunch, the Bengals held a non-padded workout. Tight end C.J. Uzomah, recovering from a knee injury sustained in the first half of the AFC championship win in Kansas City, participated in the team stretching, then headed to the far end of the field to work with an athletic trainer. He was listed as a non-participant.
Taylor said after the workout that Uzomah looks “positive” and is expected to do more Thursday.
In Thousand Oaks, the Rams installed the final elements of their game plan during an extended walk-through practice at their headquarters on the campus of California Lutheran University.
“Today kind of represented the finality of it,” coach Sean McVay said after the session, which lasted 1 hour, 40 minutes. “We can tweak and adjust as we go, but they did a good job of getting ahead of stuff. Guys felt really good. We ran through all the different situations that can come up … and then the next couple of days we’ll just be tightening up.”
The Rams also aren’t accustomed to such warmth, nor the wind gusts of 22 mph on Wednesday. Those winds could be stronger on Thursday, projected in the 30 mph range. That forecast prompted McVay to move Thursday’s practice — the most intense session of the week — to the Rose Bowl.
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
BEIJING — Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced as usual Thursday, hours after reports that she tested positive for a banned substance.
Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported.
The sample was reportedly obtained before Valieva won the European championship last month in Estonia, a performance that solidified her status as the leader of Russia’s “quad squad” of elite women’s figure skaters.
It’s unclear if Russia is appealing or fighting the result. Her appearance at practice implies that the federation isn’t accepting any finding that would eliminate her.
“She is not suspended,” Russian figure skating federation spokeswoman Olga Ermolina said, with no further detail.
Valieva ran through her program and skated with teammate Alexandra Trusova while getting pointers from coach Eteri Tutberidze at the practice rink. Valieva flashed a smile to one of her coaches near the end of the roughly 30-minute session, and none of the skaters took questions from reporters. A positive test could cost Russia the gold medal from the team competition and threaten Valieva’s chance to win the individual competition that starts Tuesday. She is the heavy favorite.
Goodell says league won’t tolerate racism or discrimination
INGLEWOOD — Under a baking California sun, Roger Goodell knew the heat was coming.
At his annual Super Bowl news conference Wednesday, the NFL commissioner was grilled on two hot topics that have put the league under heavy scrutiny: racism and discrimination in hiring. There were other issues that don’t shine a positive light on pro football, including threats to the integrity of the sport, and misconduct by players and team executives.
A week after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is Black, filed a lawsuit alleging both racism in the league and being offered money by team owner Stephen Ross to tank games, Goodell vowed action on several fronts.
“We won’t tolerate racism. We won’t tolerate discrimination,” Goodell said. “I found all of the allegations, whether they were based on racism or discrimination or the integrity of our game, all of those to me were very disturbing. They are very serious matters to us on all levels, and we need to make sure we get to the bottom of all of them.”
Former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi dies in California at 47
LOS ANGELES — Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents’ home in Southern California, police and his agent said. He was 47.
Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.
Giambi’s agent, Joel Wolfe, said the family requested “that we all respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).
Jeremy hit .263 with 52 homers and 209 RBIs. His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.
Canadiens fire Ducharme, hire St. Louis as interim coach
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens fired coach Dominique Ducharme on Wednesday and made Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis the interim coach of the team with the NHL’s worst record.
Ducharme was dismissed after Montreal began its season with a dismal 8-30-7 record for a league-worst 23 points. The 48-year-old’s last game was a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Montreal’s seventh straight defeat. The team has yet to post back-to-back wins this season.
The Canadiens went 23-46-14 in 83 regular-season games under Ducharme and 13-6 in postseason play, making the Stanley Cup Final last season for the first time since winning their 24th and last Stanley Cup in 1993.
“We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization. At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change,” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said in a statement.
St. Louis had 391 goals and 1,033 points in his 16-year career, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win the 2004 Stanley Cup. He also played for the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers.
The Canadiens opened this season with five straight losses and General Manager Marc Bergevin was fired Nov. 28 with the team struggling at 6-15-2. Montreal has just two wins since.
Bruins goalie Rask ending comeback, announces retirement
BOSTON — The winningest goaltender in Boston Bruins history is calling it a career.
Citing an inability of his body to respond after his recent return to the ice following offseason hip surgery, Tuukka Rask announced his retirementfrom NHL on Wednesday.
“Today is a day that I hoped would never come. But now that it’s here, I feel I owe it to everyone to hear it from me,” the 34-year-old said in statement tweeted by the team. “Over these last few weeks, I’ve realized that my body is not responding the way it needs to for me to play at the level l expect of myself and that my teammates and Bruins fans deserve.
“Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from the game of hockey.”
Rask ends his career with a franchise-best 308 career wins and 14,345 saves. His .921 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average are also the best among former Bruins goalies with at least 30 starts.
A two-time All-Star, he won the 2013-14 Vezina Trophy and 2019-20 Jennings Trophy and also was the No. 2 goalie on Boston’s 2010-11 team that won the Stanley Cup.
Steelers promote Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t look far for a new defensive coordinator, promoting Teryl Austin to replace Keith Butler on Wednesday.
Austin joined the Steelers in 2019 as a senior defensive assistant coach. This will be Austin’s third stint as a defensive coordinator. He previously held the position in Cincinnati in 2018 and in Detroit from 2014-17.
The Sharon, Pennsylvania native — about an hour northwest of Pittsburgh — will take over for Butler, who retired in January after 19 seasons with the Steelers. Austin filled in as defensive coordinator for Pittsburgh in its regular-season finale against Baltimore while Butler was in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
He takes over a defense that will try to rebound from a difficult 2021. The Steelers finished 24th in yards allowed, the organization’s worst performance since 1988. Pittsburgh managed to squeak into the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record but was blown out in the first round by Kansas City.
The Steelers do have several pieces in place, including All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt and All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward but also have serious needs along the line next to Heyward and at inside linebacker, where Devin Bush and Joe Schobert were largely ineffective.
Washington Commanders safety booked on manslaughter charge
LEESBURG, Va. — Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in to a Virginia jail on an involuntary manslaughter charge after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over, killing his passenger.
Everett, 29, was treated for serious injuries after the Dec. 23 crash. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at a hospital.
The investigation determined Everett was driving at more than twice the 45 mph (72 kph) speed limit on Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R left the roadway in Chantilly, a sheriff’s statement said after the football player turned himself in Tuesday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Everett, a special teams captain in 2018 who was in his seventh season with the team, was placed on injured reserve after the crash.
Peters, an occupational therapist from Montgomery County, Md., was his longtime girlfriend, The Washington Post reported.
NFL says it will oversee investigation of Commanders’ Snyder
The NFL moved quickly Wednesday to take over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, saying the league, not the team, will hire an investigator to lead the probe.
The Commanders announced Wednesday morning that the team had hired an outside investigator to look into former team employee Tiffani Johnston’s claims that Snyder groped her thigh at a team dinner more than a decade ago and and pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back.
Hours later, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the team would not control the probe.
Players react to abuse allegations with letter to US Soccer
Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe were among players from the U.S. national team who signed a letter criticizing U.S. Soccer for its handling of complaints against former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames.
Dames has been accused of misconduct stretching back decades when he was a youth team coach, well before he joined the National Women’s Soccer League team, according to a report The Washington Post published Tuesday.
The accusations included verbal and emotional abuse and other inappropriate behavior. An elite youth player, who was not named by the Post, also claimed that Dames groomed her for a sexual encounter once she turned 18. A lawyer for Dames denied the claims in the story.
The players’ letter was sent Wednesday to U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, as well as former president Carlos Cordeiro. Both are again candidates for the post, with the election set for March 5.
Broncos TE Andrew Beck wins NFL’s Salute to Service Award
LOS ANGELES — Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck has won the NFL’s Salute to Service award.
Beck will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show Thursday night at which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season. USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in Beck’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Beck’s military charity of choice.
A three-year pro, Beck has been almost as involved in initiatives helping military members as he has in the Broncos’ playbook. Beck came naturally to his strong affiliation with armed forces causes.
Stacy Lewis selected captain of US Solheim Cup team in Spain
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis has been appointed U.S. captain of the Solheim Cup for 2023 in Spain, where the Americans will try to end two straight losses to Europe.
Suzann Pettersen already has been chosen for Europe.
Lewis will be 38 when the Solheim Cup matches begin on Sept. 22, 2023, at Finca Cortesin, making her the youngest American captain since the event began in 1990.
She brings the credentials. As an amateur, she was the first player to go 5-0 in the Curtis Cup during her four years at Arkansas. Her major titles are the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2011 and the Women’s British Open at St. Andrews in 2013.
Lewis has been part of every Solheim Cup since 2011, four times as a player and twice as an assistant. She was supposed to play for Juli Inkster in 2019 until having to withdraw with an injury and stayed to assist. Pat Hurst picked her as a vice captain in Inverness in 2021.
Top-seeded Ruud advances to Argentina Open quarterfinals
BUENOS AIRES — Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.
Ruud, the 8th-best ranked tennis player in the circuit, will face local favorite Federico Coria, who earlier beat fifth-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Ruud withdrew from the latest Australia Open due to an ankle injury, but is now recovered. It was his first match at this year’s tournament in Buenos Aires.
“It feels good to play a match again,” the Norwegian said after the match. “I was a bit rusty, but I think I started well. Some mistakes here and there, a couple of breaks against me, but I was able to get them back. All in all it was a good way to go through.”
Also on Wednesday, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro to reach the last eight. The 38-year-old had his victory by 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Wednesday’s last match of the round of 16 will be played between third seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy against Argentina’s Sebastián Báez.
Iwuji teams with Emmitt Smith on full NASCAR Xfinity season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jesse Iwuji is a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve who also happens to be juggling a budding NASCAR career.
He transitioned between jobs this week when he jetted out of Los Angeles following Navy drills to make it to North Carolina in time to announce his next venture: Iwuji is headed to Daytona International Speedway to begin his first full season in NASCAR with backing from Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and General Motors.
Iwuji will compete in the second-tier Xfinity Series and join Bubba Wallace as the only two Black drivers competing full-time at NASCAR’s national level. Jesse Iwuji Motorsports will field the No. 34 Chevrolet in a nod to Wendell Scott, who overcame widespread racism to become the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race in 1963 and also used that number.
Iwuji and Smith, a co-owner of the race team, hope to show the possibilities for minorities in NASCAR. Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup Series, but Iwuji now makes two full-time Black drivers competing at the top level of American stock car racing.
Jim Riggleman hired to manage minor league Billings Mustangs
BILLINGS, Mont. — Jim Riggleman was hired Wednesday as manager of the Billings Mustangs of the independent Pioneer League.
The 69-year-old takes over for Joe Kruzel, who left to become a minor league coordinator with the Los Angeles Angels.
Riggleman has a 726-904 record as manager of San Diego (1992-94), the Chicago Cubs (1995-99), Seattle (2008), Washington (2009-11), and Cincinnati (2015-18).
He also managed the Reds’ Triple-A Louisville farm team (2013-14) and has been a coach for St. Louis (first base 1989-90), Cleveland (third base 2000), the Los Angeles Dodgers (bench coach 2001-04), Seattle (bench coach 2008), and Washington (bench coach 2009).
Man City stays serene in title charge on wild night in EPL
It was a wild night of action in the Premier League. Except, that is, at Manchester City, whose march to the defense of its title couldn’t be more serene.
City never lost control in a routine 2-0 win over Brentford that saw the champions open up a 12-point lead in the title race.
Control was what Tottenham lacked in conceding two late goals in a chaotic 3-2 loss at home to Southampton that damaged its top-four ambitions.
It was even more frantic and end-to-end in the 3-3 draw between Aston Villa and Leeds in which Philippe Coutinho took center stage. The Brazil playmaker scored one goal and set up two others to push Villa 3-1 ahead, only for Leeds to fight back for a draw to keep the team clear of relegation danger.
The other match of the night wasn’t without incident, either, as Norwich scored inside 39 seconds — through Teemu Pukki — for the fastest goal scored this season in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, for whom Wilfried Zaha scored a superb solo equalizer before missing a penalty with a scuffed effort that went well wide.
Versailles beats 4th-tier rival to reach French Cup semis
PARIS — Versailles knocked out fellow fourth-tier side Bergerac on penalty kicks to reach the semifinals of the French Cup on Wednesday.
Versailles took the lead through midfielder Inza Diarrassouba’s 14th-minute goal, but Axel Tressens equalized after receiving an astute pass from Christian Gyeboaho in the 90th to send the game to a shootout.
The handful of fans who traveled some 580 kilometers (about 360 miles) down from near Paris celebrated jubilantly with the players after Versailles won 5-4 on penalties to join last year’s runner-up Monaco in the last four.
Later Wednesday, Nice was hosting first-division rival Marseille in their quarterfinal.
Red Bull F1 clinches new $500M title sponsorship with Oracle
MILTON KEYNES, England — The Red Bull Formula One team has secured a new title sponsorship worth around $500 million with technology firm Oracle, placing it among the most lucrative commercial deals in sports.
The five-year deal is a lift to the team ahead of the season beginning next month when Max Verstappen will be looking to defend his world title in a new Oracle Red Bull Racing car that was also revealed on Wednesday.
Financial details were not disclosed but a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press it was worth around $100 million a year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential terms.
Lukaku goal puts Chelsea through to Club World Cup final
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday to set up a meeting with Palmeiras in the final.
Romelu Lukaku’s close-range goal in the 32nd minute settled a match between the European and Asian champions.
A European team has won 13 of the last 14 finals in the intercontinental competition. The last to lose was Chelsea, beaten by Corinthians in 2012.
Another Brazilian team in Palmeiras, the south American champion, awaits on Saturday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should be in Abu Dhabi for that. Tuchel missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolating after contracting the coronavirus, and is hoping to be able to travel out for the final.
Lukaku’s goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. The Belgium striker crashed home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box.
Zouma fined by West Ham, loses sponsor over animal abuse
LONDON — Kurt Zouma was fined two weeks’ salary by West Ham and lost his sponsorship deal with Adidas on Wednesday after he was filmed kicking and slapping a cat.
An animal welfare charity took custody of Zouma’s two cats while it investigates video footage that has been shared widely on social media and led to the France international issuing an apology for his conduct.
His exact salary has not been disclosed but British media reported the fine by West Ham to be more than $300,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.