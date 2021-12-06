AP Top 25: Alabama reclaims No. 1; Georgia slips to No. 3
Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season: No. 1 in the nation.
The Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after beating previously top-ranked Georgia.
Defending national champion Alabama, which was No. 1 for the first six weeks of this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, jumped three spots after dominating Saturday’s Southeastern Conference title game.
Alabama received 50 of 62 first-place votes from the media panel. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3.
In between, Michigan was No. 2 for a second straight week after winning the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. The Wolverines received 9 first-place votes.
Cincinnati slipped a spot to No. 4, though it is only four points behind Georgia and received three first-place votes. The Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten FBS team in the country.
The College Football Playoff field was to be set later Sunday, with those same teams expected to hold the top four spots.
Notre Dame will head into the postseason at No. 5 after moving up a spot while idle, and Baylor jumped three places to No. 6 after beating Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 Conference title.
Ohio State is No. 7, ahead of Mississippi and Oklahoma State, which dropped four spots to No. 9 after the dramatic loss to Baylor.
Utah reached a season-high 10th after beating Oregon on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Conference.
Hovland rallies to win in Bahamas; Kanaya gets Masters spot
NASSAU, Bahamas — Viktor Hovland made consecutive eagles and closed with consecutive bogeys while overcoming a six-shot deficit to win the Hero World Challenge on Sunday and keep Collin Morikawa from reaching No. 1 in the world.
So wild was this final round of the year for golf’s elite that Morikawa, who started the day with a five-shot lead, wasn’t even a factor over the last hour at Albany Golf Club.
Hovland closed with a 6-under 66 in his debut at a holiday event that was filled with pure chaos involving eagles and triple bogeys, none more bizarre than Jordan Spieth hitting his drive on the ninth hole from what was a new 17th tee for the final round.
Ultimately, this was about another 24-year-old star in the making adding to a big year. It just wasn’t the one so many expected.
Morikawa, the British Open champion and first American to be No. 1 on the European Tour, missed three birdie chances from 10 feet or closer at the start of the round and then went sideways with two shots into the bushes at Nos. 4 and 6 that led to double bogeys and a 41 on the front nine.
He closed with a 76 and tied for fifth. A victory would have made him the 25th player to reach No. 1 in the world since the ranking began in 1986. That still belongs to U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who didn’t play this week.
Scottie Scheffler started seven shots behind, made a triple bogey on the fourth hole, and still rallied for a 66 to finish one shot behind.
Medvedev-led Russia wins Davis Cup after 15-year wait
MADRID — Russia’s 15-year wait for a Davis Cup title ended Sunday after another clutch performance from Daniil Medvedev.
Medvedev capped his amazing year with a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win over Marin Cilic in the second singles match to give Russia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Croatia and its first Davis Cup title since 2006.
“It feels amazing,” Medvedev said. “But I’m more happy for the team than for myself. We have an amazing team, amazing atmosphere. I’m happy to be part of it and bring the points we need.”
It was the fifth consecutive straight-set victory in the Davis Cup for the No. 2 Medvedev, who three months ago defeated Novak Djokovic to win the U.S. Open for his first Grand Slam title.
“Pretty amazing two weeks,” Medvedev said. “It’s never easy to come here at the end of the season but they were some of the best weeks of my career.”
Andrey Rublev earlier had beaten Borna Gojo in straight sets to put the Russians ahead at the Madrid Arena.
Russia’s other Davis Cup title was in 2002. Croatia also was seeking its third title after triumphs in 2005 and 2018.
“I still can be proud with the effort,” Cilic said. “We are just sorry we couldn’t get one point to get the doubles guys in the court.”
The doubles, where Croatia has the top-ranked pair, were not played.
AP source: Oklahoma targeting Clemson’s Venables as coach
Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Oklahoma was “going hard after” Venables and an agreement could be reached later Sunday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not done.
Venables would replace Lincoln Riley, who left last week to take over at USC.
Venables was on Oklahoma’s staff under Bob Stoops as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. He was co-defensive coordinator when the Sooners won the 2000 national title. He left Oklahoma for Clemson in 2012 and won the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation’s top assistant coach.
Venables’ Clemson defense led the nation in scoring defense in 2018, and his 2020 unit tied for the nation’s lead in sacks. This season, Clemson ranks second nationally in scoring defense, ninth in total defense, eighth in rushing defense and sixth in pass efficiency defense.
Oklahoma was caught off guard when Riley took the job at USC. The Sooners quickly made Stoops interim coach to calm things down during recruiting. Stoops reassured the fan base that things would be fine at a program that has won seven national titles and had seven Heisman Trophy winners.
O’Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler elected to HOF
Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees.
Oliva and Kaat, both 83 years old, are the only living new members. Longtime slugger Dick Allen, who died last December, fell one vote shy of election.
The six newcomers will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24, 2022, along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. First-time candidates David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez join Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling on the ballot, with voting results on Jan. 25.
Passed over in previous Hall elections, the new members reflect a diversity of accomplishments.
This was the first time O’Neil, Miñoso and Fowler had a chance to make the Hall under new rules honoring Negro League contributions. Last December, the statistics of some 3,400 players were added to Major League Baseball’s record books when MLB said it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” and reclassifying the Negro Leagues as a major league.
“Jubilation,” said Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, that O’Neil helped create, after the voting results were announced.
O’Neil was a two-time All-Star first baseman in the Negro Leagues and the first Black coach in the National or American leagues. He became a remarkable ambassador for the sport until his death in 2006 at 94 and already is honored with a life-sized statue inside the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Skiing Santas back to shredding Maine slopes for charity
NEWRY, Maine — Santa is back to “sleighing” it on the ski slope.
More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on Sunday to raise money for charity.
The jolly ol’ St. Nicks took a break last year because of the global pandemic. But they returned to kick off the ski season in full holiday garb, including white beards, red hats and red outfits.
A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind. At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa’s coat and hat.
The event took place in the western Maine town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state’s busiest.
Before dashing through the snow, the Santas must all donate a minimum of $20, which helps support local education and recreation programs. The event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity.
US sets world record, Dutch sweep at World Cup speedskating
KEARNS, Utah — The United States set a world record in winning the men’s team pursuit and the Netherlands swept the men’s 1,000 meters for the third straight speedskating World Cup on Sunday.
The U.S. team of Joey Mantia, Emery Lehman and Casey Dawson won in 3 minutes, 34.47 seconds on the high-altitude ice at the Utah Olympic Oval, bettering the old mark of 3:34.68 set by the Netherlands in February 2020 on the same ice at the world single-distance championships.
The U.S. team on Sunday also lowered the American record of 3:37.22 by Shani Davis, Brian Hansen and Jonathan Kuck set in November 2013 at the Utah oval.
“It’s nice to beat Shani, Jonathan and Brian’s national record. Pretty incredible skaters in their time,” Lehman said. “To go three seconds faster than they did, it says a lot.”
The Americans let Mantia lead all eight laps, with his teammates pushing him from start to finish. The result was a world record and a tired Mantia. The 35-year-old from Ocala, Florida, collapsed afterward on his back, his chest heaving.
“He’s really the leader,” Dawson said of Mantia. “Us two, we’re the engines in the back pushing him. That’s how we think about it. We’re just like a train going around the track.”
It’s a strategy the U.S. men have been employing for a couple years, although Mantia rarely practices with Lehman and Dawson.
“They just do a great job practicing the pushing and obviously it shows out there,” Mantia said. “I focus on being strong for eight laps in the front. I don’t always have to skate with them to make that happen.”
Norway finished 1.92 seconds behind at 3:36.40. Italy was third.
Crowd trouble mars Belgian soccer matches
BRUSSELS — The Belgian soccer league condemned the “unacceptable” behavior of fans involved in pitch invasions Sunday at two top-flight matches.
The match between Standard Liege and Charleroi was stopped in the 88th minute after Standard fans threw flares and took to the field, with Standard trailing 3-0 at home.
Video footage showed Standard fans approaching the stand where Charleroi supporters sat and throwing projectiles in their direction.
Crowd trouble also marred the match between Beerschot and Antwerp.
“The way the Antwerp derby and the Walloon derby took place is a disgrace for professional soccer,” said Pierre François, the Pro League CEO. “We apologize for these unacceptable incidents and hope that the clubs concerned will take clear measures against the offenders.”
Hamilton wins 3rd straight in chaotic Saudi Arabian F1 race
Lewis Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with six laps remaining Sunday to win the chaotic inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and pull even on points with his rival as Formula One’s thrilling championship race heads into the title-deciding finale.
The race on the street circuit under the lights on the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) coastal resort area in Jeddah was marred by three standing starts, a pair of restarts, multiple safety cars and an intense back-and-forth between the title contenders.
Red Bull was allowed to negotiate a penalty for Verstappen, Mercedes head Toto Wolff slammed his headset in rage, and Hamilton drove into the back of his title rival before ultimately passing Verstappen for the win with six laps remaining.
“Lewis, that has got to be the craziest race I can remember,” Hamilton’s engineer radioed after he crossed the finish line.
“Great job, guys, great job!” Hamilton replied. “That’s more like it, let’s keep pushing!”
A dejected Verstappen, who has seen his hold on the title race evaporate over the last three races, was dejected.
“It is what it is,” the Dutchman said. “I tried, at least.”
Verstappen was penalized for going off course on the second restart, was later told to yield position to Hamilton, but Hamilton ran into the back of his Red Bull to damage the front wing on his Mercedes. The two then went back and forth over the closing sequence.
But once the seven-time world champion passed Verstappen for good, Hamilton controlled the finish and won for the third consecutive race. The British driver has eight wins on the season and has now pulled into a tie with Verstappen in the standings.
The championship will be decided next Sunday in the finale in Abu Dhabi.
Hamilton is the four-time defending F1 champion and seeking an eighth title to break the all-time record he shares with Michael Schumacher. The 24-year-old Verstappen is seeking his first championship and had dominated the season for Red Bull until this late three-race charge by Mercedes and Hamilton.
Davis Cup Finals to add host cities, reduce teams next year
MADRID — There will be more host cities and fewer nations playing in the Davis Cup Finals next season in an attempt to increase fan engagement and keep the revamped team event sustainable, organizers said Sunday.
The International Tennis Federation and the Kosmos Tennis group that is behind the competition said four cities will host the group stages beginning in 2022, with another venue — likely Abu Dhabi — hosting the knockout rounds.
Madrid was the sole host of the competition over a seven-day period in 2019. This year, Innsbruck in Austria and Turin in Italy were added as hosts over an 11-day period that culminated with Russia winning the title in a final against Croatia in Madrid.
The event was not played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Each city will host matches from one of the four-team groups, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage. This year, the group winners in the six groups, plus the top two second-place finishers, advanced.
There will be 16 teams at the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, down from 18 this year.
The changes are being made as organizers continue to address the scheduling challenges that marred the first edition two years ago.
Downhill race at Beaver Creek canceled due to high wind
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Strong wind led to the cancellation of a men’s World Cup downhill race Sunday at Beaver Creek.
It wasn’t immediately known when — or if — the downhill will be rescheduled.
Initially, the starting point of the downhill was lowered on the hill due to wind gusts that reached approximately 45 mph (72 kph). The start time was delayed three times in the hope the wind would settle down on an otherwise sunny afternoon.
This marked the first race canceled at Birds of Prey due to high wind since the downhill in 2010. The races last season were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Birds of Prey also was scrubbed because of unseasonably warm weather in 2016 and ‘01. In 2008, the super-combined was canceled because of a snowstorm.
Beaver Creek still got three races in, picking up a canceled downhill from Lake Louise, Alberta. Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won a super-G on Thursday. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway captured the super-G on Friday and a downhill race Saturday.
The men’s World Cup circuit heads to Val d’Isere, France, for a giant slalom and slalom next weekend.
Offensive coordinator Brady relieved of duties by Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Joe Brady of his duties.
The team announced the change Sunday.
“I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change,” coach Matt Rhule said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half.”
Offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will take Brady’s place for the rest of the season.
Brady was considered a major hire by Rhule before the 2020 season. He was the coordinator of LSU’s prolific offense with quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019 when the Tigers won the national title. Then 30 years old, Brady was the NFL’s youngest coordinator.
But the offense has struggled in Carolina. Entering their bye this week, the Panthers (5-7) ranked 28th with 308.7 yards per game, and 23rd in scoring 19.7 points each game. They started the season 3-0, but star running back Christian McCaffrey then was injured and the team has spiraled since. McCaffrey is hurt again and done for the season.
Rhule recently brought in Cam Newton at quarterback with Sam Darnold injured. Neither has done particularly well, but it’s Brady who was let go.
