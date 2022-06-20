Dodgers’ Betts hopeful that injured list stint will be short
Mookie Betts is hoping that his latest stint of the injured list only lasts a couple weeks.
The Dodgers star outfielder is sidelined due to a cracked right rib. It his his third stint on the IL the past two seasons.
“It’s sore but it is what it is,” Betts said Sunday before the Dodgers faced the Cleveland Guardians. “I thought it was a little bruise or something and played through it. It got worse over the next couple days and now we’re sitting here.”
Betts was injured during the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup on Friday and Saturday.
“With the crowd and both of us yelling I didn’t hear him (call me off),” Betts said about the play. “You don’t want to take your eye off the ball,. It shouldn’t have happened but it was one of those plays where we both could have caught it. It would have been worse if no one caught it and it dropped.”
Manager Dave Roberts called the collision unfortunate and also agreed that it shouldn’t have happened.
Betts said he didn’t think he further aggravated the injury when he made a leaping dive on a line drive by Shohei Ohtani in the ninth inning to try and preserve Tyler Anderson’s no-hitter. Betts wasn’t able to get to it in time and it resulted in a double.
The 2018 AL MVP and Dodgers’ leadoff hitter is tied for third in the majors with 53 runs scored and has 17 home runs, which is tied for fourth in the NL. Los Angeles is 29-7 when he scores a run.
Betts missed 22 games last season due to right hip inflammation. He will not do any baseball activities for a week before beginning to work his way back.
Zach McKinstry was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Bellinger’s spot.
Jennifer Kupcho wins LPGA Meijer Classic in playoff
BELMONT, Mich. — After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic on Sunday when Leona Maguire’s 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole.
Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Kupcho birdied both playoff holes.
“It’s really special,” Kupcho said. “I’ve been really close, but this leaderboard was stacked. I think that’s what I’m most proud of, is the players that were up there with me. It was a very close battle to the end and I’m proud of it.”
Maguire finished with a 65 and birdied the first extra hole before missing the short putt on the second.
“I thought she was going to make it,” Kupcho said. “When she hit it by the hole and I still had to putt from the fringe I thought to myself, that’s not a gimme because I was just shaking and missed essentially a same-length putt.”
Korda, the winner last year, had a 72 after taking a one-stroke lead over Kupcho into the final round. Korda dropped out of the playoff with a three-putt par on first extra trip down the par-5 18th.
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events
BUDAPEST, Hungary — World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events, starting Monday.
FINA members widely adopted a new “gender inclusion policy” on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. The organization also proposed an “open competition category.”
“This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It’s what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair,” James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press.
“They’re not saying everyone should transition by age 11, that’s ridiculous. You can’t transition by that age in most countries and hopefully you wouldn’t be encouraged to. Basically, what they’re saying is that it is not feasible for people who have transitioned to compete without having an advantage.”
Pearce confirmed there are currently no transgender women competing in elite levels of swimming.
The World Professional Association for Transgender Health just lowered its recommended minimum age for starting gender transition hormone treatment to 14 and some surgeries to 15 or 17.
FINA’s new 24-page policy also proposed a new “open competition” category. The organization said it was setting up “a new working group that will spend the next six months looking at the most effective ways to set up this new category.”
Pearce told the AP that the open competition would most likely mean more events, but those details still need to be worked out.
Huske, Dressel, Walsh win more U.S. golds at swimming worlds
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Four finals, three golds.
Torri Huske, Caeleb Dressel and Alex Walsh all won for the United States on the second day of racing at the world swimming championships on Sunday.
Only Nicolò Martinenghi prevented an American clean sweep as the 22-year-old claimed Italy’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke.
“My first medal, a gold medal in my first final at the world championship is something special,” said Martinenghi, who also set a national record.
The 19-year-old Huske improved on her own American record in the women’s 100 butterfly, clocking 55.64 seconds to finish ahead of French swimmer Marie Wattel and China’s Zhang Yufei.
“It’s kind of surreal. I feel like I haven’t really processed it yet,” said Huske, who was 0.29 seconds under the world-record pace at the 50-meter mark. “I’m just happy I went a best time more than the place. At the end of the day, I just want to see that I’m improving myself.”
Capps races to 6th Bristol win to tie Schumacher’s record
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ron Capps tied Tony Schumacher for the most NHRA wins at Bristol Dragway history, racing to his sixth Funny Car victory at the track Sunday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
Capps powered to the quickest run during every round of eliminations, beating Tim Wilkerson with a pass of 3.984 seconds at 324.36 mph for the first victory in a new Toyota GR Supra. The defending season champion won for the second time this season.
“It’s an amazing thing and I’m living the dream,” Capps said. “Today felt different because we worked really hard at this one, and we knew that win for Toyota was out there. Everyone wanted to get that first one in the Supra and I’m blessed we got to do it.”
Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel, Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the ninth of 22 races in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
Ashley raced to his second victory of the season, topping Shawn Langdon with a 3.813 at 325.30.
Stanfield topped points leader Erica Enders with a 8.801 at 103.98 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Savoie won on a Suzuki, taking out Angelle Sampey in the final when she left the starting line too soon.
Verstappen holds off Sainz to win in F1’s return to Canada
MONTREAL — Max Verstappen cruised to his sixth Formula One win of the season after holding off a late challenge from Carlos Sainz Jr. and pulling away in a fairly easy Sunday drive in the Canadian Grand Prix.
Verstappen started from pole position at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the Dutchman had no trouble clearing Fernando Alonso, who earned his first front-row start in a decade then joked he’d attack Verstappen in the first turn to steal the victory.
But there was no challenge and by the time Sainz cleared Alonso for second on Lap 2, Verstappen had already built a lead of 2.4 seconds in his Red Bull. Sainz was able to close the gap over the final 10 laps and pressured the reigning Formula One champion but faded on the last lap and finished .993 seconds behind in the Ferrari.
“That was amazing,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner radioed Verstappen. “Withstood all the pressure, brilliant, brilliant drive.”
Mercedes had a tremendous rebound from its season-long struggles, which included a terrible Friday practice, as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton scored his first podium since the season-opening race in March. George Russell was fourth as Hamilton beat his new teammate for just the second time in nine races this season.
“Great, great effort guys, thank you so much,” Hamilton radioed. “The car was a little bit better today. Let’s keep pushing.”
Hamilton received a rousing ovation after his finish and said he had no problems with his back. which has been plaguing him all season because of how the new Mercedes bounces all over the track.
“It’s good, I’m back to being young,” said the 37-year-old.
Wimbledon player avoids Russia ban with Georgian nationality
LONDON — A women’s doubles player who was born in Moscow will be able to get around the ban on Russians at Wimbledon this year because she now represents the country of Georgia.
Natela Dzalamidze, a 29-year-old who is currently 44th in the doubles rankings, is listed as being from Georgia on the WTA Tour website — and in Wimbledon’s entry list for the tournament, which begins June 27. Dzalamidze will play with partner Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.
“Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by the Tours and the ITF (International Tennis Federation),” an All England Club spokeswoman said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday.
The All England Club said in April it would not allow players from Russia or Belarus to compete at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament this year because of the war in Ukraine.
Russia, with help from Belarus, began attacking Ukraine in February.
The WTA and ATP professional tennis tours responded to the All England Club’s ban by announcing they would not award ranking points to any players for results at Wimbledon.
Britain’s Sunday Times first reported Dzalamidze’s new nationality.
Slingsby steers ‘Flying Roo’ to 5th straight SailGP victory
Tom Slingsby and his mates have perfected the routine by now. They pose with the Australian flag as their catamaran bobs gently in the swells and then spray each other with Champagne after another victory.
Slingsby and Team Australia did it again Sunday on Lake Michigan off the Chicago city front, barely making it into the podium race and then expertly sailing their “Flying Roo” foiling 50-foot cat well ahead of Canada and Britain to win the United States Sail Grand Prix.
The two-time defending SailGP champion Aussies claimed their fifth straight victory and seventh in the last eight regattas over two seasons in tech mogul Larry Ellison’s global league. That winning streak includes their Season 2 championship and $1 million prize in March on San Francisco Bay.
The crew loaded with America’s Cup and Olympic veterans finished dead last in the fourth fleet race in light breeze Sunday and then won the final fleet race to sneak into third place overall and a spot in the podium race by just one point over trans-Tasman rival Team New Zealand. The Kiwis, skippered by two-time America’s Cup winner Peter Burling, stuffed their bows approaching the starting line and finished eighth out of nine boats.
Usyk-Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20
LONDON — The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the world heavyweight title will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 20.
Usyk will be defending the IBF, WBA, WBO titles he claimed from Joshua in beating the British fighter in London in September.
Joshua will fight in Saudi Arabia for the second time, having beaten Andy Ruiz Jr. in the kingdom in December 2019 to reclaim the same belts.
The announcement of the rematch was made on Sunday.
Usyk has been in camp for the rematch since leaving the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in March. He had returned there in February to help defend his country from the invading Russians, as part of the Kyiv Territorial Defense force.
“I have a goal,” Usyk said, “with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission.”
Usyk, who made the step up from cruiserweight where he was the unified world champion, is from Crimea and chose to stay with Ukraine after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.
He outclassed Joshua to win by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Joshua is looking to become world champion for the third time and has changed trainers ahead of the rematch.
“Fighting championship-level, back to back, has had its pros and cons, but I decide every day to get stronger, to learn from my experiences and grow,” Joshua said. “A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been.”
