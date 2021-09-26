Angels star Trout makes it official: He’s out for the season
ANAHEIM — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season.
The three-time AL MVP suffered a calf strain on May 17 and hasn’t returned to the lineup since. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks of rehabilitation, but the injury was worse than originally thought.
Trout was trying to get back this season, but recently made the decision that he was done this year.
The 30-year-old outfielder said he’s healthy and should have a normal offseason in New Jersey.
“It’s been tough for me, but now looking back and learning from everything, this was the biggest injury of my career,” Trout said.
“It came down to we were trying everything the last month and a half to get back out there. My calf and my body weren’t cooperating. It was frustrating. I took a week, 2 1/2 weeks off and I feel almost 100%.”
Trout hit .333 with eight home runs, 18 RBIs and a 1.090 OPS in 36 games this season.
Josh Berry beats teammate Allgaier in JRM sweep at Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Josh Berry moved teammate Justin Allgaier out of the way with 42 laps remaining Saturday night to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
It was the opener of the seven-race Xfinity Series playoffs and Allgaier, who started the race ranked third, could have used the win to strengthen his championship chances. Instead, the victory went to his JR Motorsports teammate.
The victory didn’t carry the same weight for Berry, who is running a partial schedule this year for JRM. But he earned his first career victory earlier this year at Martinsville to spark a funding push that has earned Berry a promotion to full-time next year.
At Las Vegas, he earned his second career Xfinity Series victory while filling in for injured teammate Michael Annett.
Allgaier finished second and was followed by Noah Gragson for a 1-2-3 podium sweep by the Chevrolets owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister. Allgaier led a race-high 90 of the
Austin Cindric, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, finished fourth in a Ford for Team Penske. Daniel Hemric, who was announced earlier Saturday as next year’s Xfinity driver for Kaulig Racing, was fifth in a Toyota.
Chargers DL Justin Jones out of lineup for 2nd straight game
COSTA MESA — Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his second straight game after being downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jones suffered a calf injury in Los Angeles’ 20-16 win over Washington on Sept. 12 and has not practiced the last two weeks. Christian Covington is expected to get the start in Jones’ place.
Edge rusher Joey Bosa is questionable and remains a gametime decision due to ankle and toe injuries.
The Chargers also announced they have activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad.
Leafs play in front of home fans for first time in 18 months
TORONTO — John Tavares scored in his return from injury, the Maple Leafs played in front of their home fans for the first time in more than 18 months, and Toronto beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in the opener on the NHL’s pre-season calendar Saturday.
Jake Muzzin, Michael Bunting and Kurtis Gabriel had the other goals for the Leafs, while William Nylander and T.J. Brodie added two assists each.
Michael Hutchinson stopped 13 shots to get the win. Ian Scott started the third period in place of Hutchinson and made three saves before leaving with an undisclosed injury to send Toronto’s starter back into the crease.
Saturday’s game at Scotiabank Arena before 10,000 mask-wearing fans was the first event at the venue with paying spectators since March 2020 after the Ontario government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions Friday, allowing for 50% normal capacity.
Dolphins place QB Tua Tagovailoa on IR with fractured ribs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs.
Tagovailoa had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas, with Jacoby Brissett set to start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett getting promoted from the practice squad in order to serve as the backup.
Tagovailoa will also miss games on Oct. 3 against Indianapolis and Oct. 10 against Tampa Bay, at minimum. The earliest he could return is an Oct. 17 game in London against Jacksonville.
He was injured after eight plays in last weekend’s 35-0 loss to Buffalo, leaving after Miami’s second series and not returning. Brissett played the rest of the way in that game.
Initially, the Dolphins thought — or at least hoped — that Tagovailoa was dealing with only bruised ribs. Further evaluation showed the fractures, and Brissett said he was told Wednesday that he would be the starter for at least this week at Las Vegas.
Dominican boxer hospitalized, ‘responsive’ after brutal KO
LONDON — Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith on Saturday.
Event promoter Eddie Hearn said the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive” after needing treatment by medical staff in the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one of the fights on the undercard of the world heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.
Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas and referee Bob Williams quickly called off the fight in the second round.
Usyk ends Joshua’s reign as heavyweight champ
LONDON — Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua’s second reign as world heavyweight champion Saturday with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division.
Usyk became the third man, after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, to win world titles at cruiserweight then heavyweight. Six years after Wladimir Klitschko’s long heavyweight reign ended, Ukraine has another champion in boxing’s marquee division.
Joshua could not cope with Usyk’s superior reflexes and punching power, especially off his left, and ended the fight slumped on the ropes after a flurry of fast punches by the mandatory challenger to his WBO belt.
Usyk also took Joshua’s WBA and IBF titles.
Joshua has a rematch clause in the deal.
The judges scored the fight 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113, and Joshua appeared to accept the result as he walked over to Usyk’s corner.
Hataoka gets 2nd ace, shares 1st with Lee in Arkansas event
ROGERS, Ark. — Japan’s Nasa Hataoka made a hole-in-one for the second straight day and shot a 6-under 65 Saturday to move into a tie with Australia’s Minjee Lee after two rounds of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
The 22-year-old Hataoka, whose first of four LPGA Tour victories came at this event in 2018, used a 5-iron to ace the 180-yard, par-3 sixth hole at Pinnacle Country Club.
Lee, who won the Evian Championship in July, fired an 8-under 63 in the second round and moved into a tie with Hataoka at 12 under.
Hataoka aced the 135-yard 11th hole in Friday’s first round. She is the fifth player in LPGA Tour history to record multiple aces in the same event. The two aces will result in donations of $20,000 each to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
15-year-old rider dies after crashing in Spain race
MADRID — A 15-year-old Spanish rider died after crashing in a motorcycle race in Spain on Saturday.
Race organizers said Dean Berta Viñales, a cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales, did not recover from his injuries after the crash in a Supersport 300 race at the Jeréz de la Frontera circuit.
His death came two months after 14-year-old Spanish rider Hugo Millán died in a European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragón circuit.
Also Saturday, organizers of the Rallye Villa de Llanes in northern Spain said driver Jaime Gil Vitoria and co-driver Diego Calvo González died after crashing in their Seat Marbella.
Beisel completes swim to Block Island to honor late father
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel became the first woman to swim from the Rhode Island mainland to Block Island on Saturday, completing the grueling 10.4-mile route to raise money for cancer research in memory of her late father.
Beisel, who competed in three Olympics and won silver and bronze medals at the 2012 London Games, reached the northern tip of the popular vacation spot in just under 5 1/2 hours.
It was easily longer than any swim in the 29-year-old’s competitive career in the pool. Beisel has never taken part in an open-water race, but she followed marathon swimming rules which required her to cover the entire distance without stopping to rest or receiving any assistance from her support boats.
“I just wish my dad was here, honestly. I know that he’s here in spirit,” Beisel told The Providence Journal. “Everybody who has fought cancer and who’s beat cancer, this is for them.”
Beisel decided to start training for the long swim after her father, Ted, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer late last year. He died July 1.
Her mother, Joan, was waiting with a towel and a hug when she emerged from the water at Block Island.
Home of the real Rockford Peaches may become home of museum
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The northern Illinois city that figured prominently in the movie “A League of Their Own” may be getting a museum of its own.
The Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously this week to grant a special-use permit to build a $10 million International Women’s Baseball Museum at Beyer Park on the city’s southeast side, t he Rockford Register Star reported.
The city and the league gained international fame in 1992 when the movie starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna was released. At the park, Beyer Stadium was the actual home of the real Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s and 1950s.
Packers won’t have Jenkins for Sunday’s game with 49ers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury.
Jenkins got hurt during Monday night’s 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, though he remained in the game. After listing him as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, the Packers (1-1) announced Saturday that Jenkins wasn’t making the trip to San Francisco.
The Packers also announced that tight end Dominique Dafney won’t play against the 49ers (2-0) due to a hip injury. The Packers placed Dafney on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next three games.
Jenkins was a Pro Bowl left guard last season, but he has been filling in at left tackle for injured All-Pro David Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31. Bakhtiari is on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first six games of the season.
City reasserts title credentials as rivals drop points
LONDON — Manchester City reasserted its Premier League title credentials on a day all of its big rivals dropped points.
City delivered a statement performance in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to move second in the league standings, level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United, which missed a late penalty in a 1-0 loss at home to Aston Villa.
Pep Guardiola’s side is above its two rivals on goal difference and also cut the gap to Liverpool to one point after the league leader drew 3-3 at Brentford.
Real Madrid’s attack stalls in 0-0 draw against Villareal
MADRID — With Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior finally contained, Real Madrid saw its five-match winning streak come to an end with a 0-0 draw against Villarreal at home in the Spanish league on Saturday.
It was the first time this season Madrid was held scoreless after outscoring opponents 22-8 in its first seven matches in all competitions. Its 21 goals in six league games was its best mark since 1987-88.
Benzema and Vinícius Júnior had been carrying Madrid’s attack so far, with at least one of them scoring in five of the first seven matches. Benzema leads the league’s scoring charts with eight goals, followed by Vinícius Júnior with five.
The draw gave Madrid a three-point lead over Sevilla, which earlier Saturday defeated Espanyol 2-0 at home. Sevilla has a game in hand. Defending champion Atlético Madrid dropped to third place after a stunning 1-0 loss at then last-placed Alavés.
Villarreal, which ended its winless streak in the previous round after opening with seven straight draws in all competitions, stayed in 10th place.
The visitors had some of the best scoring chances at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois having to make a couple of good saves.
Madrid, unbeaten in 25 consecutive league matches, struggled to find the target throughout the match.
French leader PSG beats Montpellier 2-0 for 8th straight win
PARIS — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain relied on early and late goals to beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday and make it eight straight wins.
Midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored in the 14th minute at Parc des Princes. Striker Kylian Mbappe’s intended pass for Neymar was deflected and landed at the feet of winger Angel Di Maria, who passed quickly to Gueye for his neat finish.
Substitute Julian Draxler had been on briefly when he met a sideways pass from Neymar, and slotted the ball through goalkeeper Jonas Omlin’s legs from the right of the penalty area in the 88th.
PSG was again without superstar Lionel Messi, who has missed two games with a sore knee and is trying to get match fit for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Manchester City.
Midfielder Ander Herrera hit the crossbar for PSG with a 20-meter strike shortly before the break.
English forward Stephy Mavididi went close to equalizing for Montpellier in the 62nd but standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas kept out his curling shot.
Liu wins Nebelhorn to give US 3rd entry for Beijing Olympics
OBERSTDORF, Germany — Two-time national champion Alysa Liu won the Nebelhorn Trophy women’s competition on Saturday, giving the U.S. a third qualifying spot for the figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year.
Liu led after her short program to “Gypsy Dance II” from Don Quixote, then won the free skate with a program that included seven triple jumps and three Level 4 spins. The 16-year-old from Clovis, California, scored 207.40 points in total to earn gold in her second consecutive Challenger Series event.
Ekaterina Kurakova of Poland was second and Viktoriia Safonova of Belarus was third.
Earlier this year, the U.S. clinched two men’s and two women’s spots for Beijing based on their results from the world championships. Vincent Zhou’s victory at the Nebelhorn Trophy on Friday night gave them a third men’s spot, too.
The U.S. will send three ice dance entries and two pairs teams to the Winter Games in February.
A 3rd generation of Maldini family scores in Serie A
MILAN — Like grandfather, like father, like son.
There was a third generation of the Maldini family to score in Serie A on Saturday as Daniel Maldini helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Spezia.
Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years, 179 days after the last league goal netted by his father Paolo — against Atalanta in 2008 — and 60 years, 22 days after his grandfather Cesare scored against Catania in 1961.
Paolo Maldini, who is now a technical director at the club where he made more than 900 appearances as a player, jumped out of his seat in celebration at the goal shortly after the restart.
Daniele Verde leveled for Spezia 10 minutes from time but substitute Brahim Díaz restored Milan’s lead six minutes later.
Milan moved top of the league, a point ahead of Napoli, which plays Cagliari on Sunday.
Defending champion Inter Milan is two points behind its city rival after it was held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta in a highly entertaining match that saw 43 shots on goal and a late penalty miss by the Nerazzurri.
It was Daniel Maldini’s first start for Milan and the 19-year-old broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half as he headed in a cross from Pierre Kalulu and it was too powerful for Spezia goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet to keep out.
Milan almost doubled its lead shortly afterward but Rafael Leão’s curled effort came off the post.
Dortmund slumps to defeat at Gladbach without Haaland, Reus
BERLIN — No Erling Haaland, no Marco Reus.
Borussia Mönchengladbach highlighted Borussia Dortmund’s reliance on its two star players as it dealt its Bundesliga rival a 1-0 defeat in former Gladbach coach Marco Rose’s return on Saturday.
Dortmund was without top-scoring forward Haaland due to what it said were “muscular problems” and captain Reus because of a knee injury. Haaland was directly involved in 11 goals from Dortmund’s first five Bundesliga games, while Reus set up four and scored one.
The visitors found they couldn’t be replaced, though Mahmoud Dahoud’s first-half sending off also hampered efforts at a comeback.
“Many, many others were missing, too,” Dortmund captain Mats Hummels said. “You could tell that we were lacking that cutting edge. Without Julian (Brandt), Without Gio (Reyna).”
Gladbach fans provided a heated atmosphere for Rose on his first return to the club since his acrimonious switch between the teams. They displayed a banner accusing their former hero of having feigned his identification with the club and making “false promises.”
Denis Zakaria’s 37th-minute goal was enough for Gladbach’s second win in six games to ease the pressure on Rose’s successor, Adi Hütter.
Senators acquire F Zach Sanford in trade with Blues
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators acquired Zach Sanford on Saturday, sending St. Louis native Logan Brown to the Blues in exchange for the veteran forward.
St. Louis also received a conditional 2022 draft pick from Ottawa.
Sanford had 10 goals and six assists in 52 games for the Blues last season.
“We expect Zach’s addition to prove beneficial for us in a number of ways,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. “He’s a big man who skates well, a power forward who plays with energy and a former Stanley Cup winner.
“As someone who’s had a 16-goal season, he’s very capable of contributing offensively, too.”
The 26-year-old Sanford has 38 goals and 36 assists in 209 career games with St. Louis and Washington. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019.
The conditional draft pick is removed from the deal if Brown plays more than 30 NHL games this season.
Italian rider Balsamo upsets Dutch at cycling worlds
LEUVEN, Belgium — Elisa Balsamo upset favorite Marianne Vos in a sprint finish to frustrate the mighty Dutch squad and claim the world championship title in the women’s road race on Saturday.
After failing to win the Olympic title in Tokyo, the Dutch had sent out their strongest possible team on the 157-kilometer (97.5-mile) hilly course.
But despite their impressive collective strength, disappointment was once again the overriding feeling for Vos and her Orange teammates after the race.
Balsamo, a 23-year-old Italian, enjoyed an excellent leadout and launched the sprint early with hot favorite Vos in her wheel. Vos, a triple world champion, pushed hard to catch Balsamo but could not match her in the last 50 meters.
“I’m totally speechless, it’s unbelievable,” said Balsamo, who burst into tears after crossing the line. “It was a dream for me after this long season, and my team was so good. After the last corner, I only switched off my brain and said ‘You have to go full gas.’”
Balsamo ended a four-year Dutch dominance in the event to give Italy its third gold medal at this year’s world championships after Filippo Ganna won the men’s time trial and Filippo Baroncini claimed the title in the U23 men’s road race.
Vos finished runner-up ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland.
Sakkari, Kontaveit advance to Ostrava Open final
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to set up a surprise final against Anett Kontaveit at the Ostrava Open.
Kontaveit beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-4.
Fourth-seeded Sakkari broke her Polish opponent for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first match point when Swiatek’s forehand went wide. The Greek advanced to her first final since 2019 after losing nine straight WTA semifinals.
Sakkari broke Swiatek in the opening game and held her serve before serving out the first set.
Sakkari improved to 2-0 after beating Swiatek at the French Open quarterfinals at Roland Garros this year. Swiatek is the 2020 French Open champion.
In another upset, Kontaveit hit an ace to create her third match point and the Estonian converted it when Kvitova’s backhand hit the net.
Kontaveit made only seven unforced errors compared with Kvitova’s 28 to beat the Czech for the third time in their eight meetings.
Duckworth to play Kwon for Astana Open title
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — There will be a first-time title winner at the Astana Open after two players who had never reached a tour final won their semifinal matches on Saturday.
James Duckworth of Australia will play South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo for the title on Sunday in the capital of Kazakhstan.
Duckworth won 6-3, 7-6(4) against eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka after breaking back from 3-1 down in the second set. It was the third consecutive straight-sets win over a seeded player for the 65th-ranked Duckworth and his ninth straight win overall after winning a Challenger tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, last week.
“I knew it was going to be really difficult but I managed to win that second set in a tie-break,” Duckworth said. “It was a very close set that could have gone either way. I think I played the big points well.”
Kwon reached his first final with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.
Norris snatches pole position in wet Russian GP qualifying
SOCHI, Russia — Lando Norris took pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track.
The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried. He pushed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari into second place by half a second as George Russell took third for Williams, dropping Lewis Hamilton to fourth. Championship leader Max Verstappen has a penalty and starts at the back.
“It’s my first pole position and hopefully the first of many,” said Norris, who fought to keep his car under control on dry tires in the still-tricky conditions.
“There were plenty of corners where I thought I might have gone in a bit hard here and it’s all going to go rather wrong, but it didn’t. So that’s just, I guess, the level you’ve got to be at to be in this position,” he said. “I’m happy I took those risks and made those decisions because they paid off the way they have. Many times during the lap, I thought it was all going to go quite badly wrong.”
Norris’ McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo recorded an upset win at the last race in Italy after Hamilton and Verstappen crashed. Following that up with another McLaren win in Russia will be tricky, not least because the long straightaway in Sochi allows cars behind to draft off the leaders into the first corners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.