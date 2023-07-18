LeBron James will return to No. 23 next season after switching to No. 6
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he’s coming back in his original uniform number.
James will return to No. 23 next season, a move the Los Angeles Lakers revealed Saturday by tweeting a picture of his back with James’ name and number showing on the gold jersey.
James has alternated between No. 23 and No. 6 after wearing 23 when he entered the NBA in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was in No. 6 while becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader last season, a number now retired by the league following the death of Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
Rich Paul, James’ agent, told ESPN that James decided to make the switch out of respect for Russell.
James said Wednesday during the broadcast of the ESPY Awards that he would continue playing next season.
Mobley’s double-double leads Cavaliers to 99-78 win over Rockets for the Summer League title
LAS VEGAS — Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets.
This was the Cavaliers’ first title since the Summer League went to a tournament format in 2013. Mobley was voted game MVP.
Sam Merrill scored 27 points, making 6 of 12 3-pointers, and Emoni Bates added 19 points for the Cavaliers (6-0).
Nate Hinton led Houston (5-1) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Three other Rockets also scored in double figures: Cam Whitmore (14), Trevor Hudgins (13) and Fletcher Magee (10).
Mobley, a second-round pick in 2022, finished strong in Summer League. He put the Cavaliers in the title game by scoring 23 points and making the winning shot in overtime to beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 on Sunday.
Merrill has a history of playing well at the Thomas & Mack Center. His 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left gave Utah State the 2020 Mountain West tournament championship, one of the last shots in college basketball before the COVID-19 shutdown.
On Monday, the Cavaliers asserted control early by running out to a 17-4 lead. Houston went on a 19-4 run to cut the margin to 41-38 late in the first half.
But then Cleveland scored the first 11 points of the second half to take a 62-44 lead, and the outcome was never seriously in doubt after that.
Tour de France teams ask fans to behave better after mass pileup in 15th stage
SAINT-GERVAIS MONT-BLANC, France — Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard is calling on fans to behave better at cycling’s biggest race after another mass crash marred the 15th stage on Sunday.
“I’d like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us,” Vingegaard said. “Please, just enjoy the race.”
The Danish rider leads Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia by only 10 seconds with the race about to enter its final week.
The incident, which involved around two dozen riders, led to appeals from several teams at the Tour.
“Please be careful. So that the party remains a party for the riders, but also for you. You don’t need a cell phone to create mind-blowing memories,” the Cofidis team said amid unverified reports that the spectator who caused the crash was taking a selfie.
The Ineos Grenadiers team said “please give the riders room to race.”
Golden Gate Fields racetrack in N. California to close this fall
It’s the end of an era for Northern California horse racing.
Golden Gate Fields will permanently close after its final racing date later this year at the San Francisco Bay area horse track.
The track’s owner, The Stronach Group, said Sunday it will “double down” on its racing at Santa Anita and training at San Luis Rey Downs in Southern California.
After the Golden Gate Fields meet ends, The Stronach Group said it will focus on moving horses from the Bay Area to Arcadia, with a goal of increasing field sizes and adding a fourth day of racing to the weekly schedule at Santa Anita beginning in January.
“The Stronach Group remains steadfastly committed to racing in California,” company CEO and president Belinda Stronach said in a statement.
“Focusing on Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs as state-of-the-art racing and training facilities that offer enhanced program quality, increased race days, expanded wagering opportunities, and premier hospitality and entertainment experiences is vital to ensuring that California racing can continue to compete and thrive on a national level,” she said.
Stronach said the company realizes its decision to close the Bay Area track will have “profound effects” on employees, owners, trainers, jockeys and stable workers there. She said the company is committed to honoring labor obligations.
The company said it would work with industry groups in California, as well as Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County and Del Mar north of San Diego in relocating horses and employees to Southern California.
Giants, running back Barkley fail to reach contract extension
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by Monday’s deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off.
The Giants gave the franchise tag to the 26-year-old Barkley in March, giving the two sides four months to reach an agreement on a new deal by the July 17 deadline at 4 p.m. Talks went down to the wire and an agreement was not reached.
The Giants had no immediate comment after the deadline.
“It is what it is,” Barkley tweeted.
Barkley was not happy being tagged, especially after running for a career-best 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns and sharing the team lead with 57 receptions last season in what was his second Pro Bowl season. It was a big reason why New York reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The $10.1 million salary will leave Barkley among the NFL’s highest-paid running backs, but the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year felt it was a sign of disrespect after being one of the main faces of the franchise for the past five years.
San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($16 million) New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara $15 million) and Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ($12.5 million) and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb ($12.2 million) are the top four earners among the NFL’s running backs in average annual salary. Dalvin Cook, who was to earn $12.6 million with Vikings, was cut in a salary cap move and Joe Mixon of Cincinnati recently took a cut to stay in Cincinnati.
Alcaraz’s Wimbledon trophy keeps him at No. 1; Vondrousova’s lifts her to No. 10
WIMBLEDON, England — Carlos Alcaraz held onto No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday by virtue of his victory over No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, and Marketa Vondrousova’s first Grand Slam title pushed her all the way up to a career-high No. 10 on the WTA list.
Vondrousova jumped 32 places from No. 42 thanks to her 6-4, 6-4 win against Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final at the All England Club. Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, was the lowest-ranked and first unseeded women’s champion at the grass-court major.
Alcaraz’s 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 defeat of Djokovic on Sunday marked the third time in the past four major tournaments that the men’s title match determined who would be at No. 1.
At last September’s U.S. Open, Alcaraz became the first teenager to lead the ATP by beating Casper Ruud in the final. At January’s Australian Open, it was Djokovic — who has spent more weeks atop the rankings than anyone in tennis history — who assured himself of being at No. 1 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Alcaraz, a Spaniard who turned 20 in May, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, have been trading the highest spot this season. Alcaraz now enters his 29th week there.
AP sources: Jacobs, Raiders fail to reach long-term deal
HENDERSON, Nev. — Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, who led the NFL in rushing last season, failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension by Monday’s deadline, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. One person was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and the other because of its sensitivity.
The failure of the two sides to reach a deal could prompt Jacob to sit out training camp and perhaps even this season. Jacobs doesn’t have anything to lose financially by missing camp, but he would be forfeiting paychecks by not playing games.
The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs on March 6, which means he would play on a $10.1 million deal this season if he returns to the team. The veterans report July 25, and training camp opens the following day.
Clervie Ngounoue of US, Henry Searle of Britain win junior singles titles at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — Clervie Ngounoue of the United States and Henry Searle of Britain won the junior singles titles at Wimbledon on Sunday.
The 16-year-old Ngounoue became the second straight American — and 15th overall — to win the girls’ singles title at the All England Club by beating Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2. Liv Hovde won it last year, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so.
Ngounoue didn’t drop a set throughout the tournament en route to her first Grand Slam singles title.
“I’m really excited that this is my first,” said Ngounoue, who lives in Orlando, Florida. “It was a battle out there.”
Searle became the first British player in 61 years to win the boys’ singles title, defeating Yaroslav Demin 6-4, 6-4 in front of a partisan crowd on No. 1 Court.
“It’s a pretty special feeling and it is not going to come too often and I am going to try and enjoy it,” Searle said. “It was amazing in front of this crowd today.”
Gabriele Vulpitta of Italy and Jakub Filip of the Czech Republic won the boys’ doubles title by beating Branko Djuric of Serbia and Arthur Gea of France 6-3, 6-3. In the girls’ doubles final, Czech duo Laura Samsonova and Alena Kovackova beat British pair Hannah Klugman and Isabelle Lacy 6-4, 7-5.
Aaron Rodgers’ training camp debut with the New York Jets is getting a ‘Hard Knocks’ close-up
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets made it official Monday: Their first training camp with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting the “Hard Knocks” treatment.
The team announced its featured role in the long-running HBO and NFL Films show, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at preseason work for an NFL team. The premiere for the 18th edition of the show is Aug. 8.
Rodgers’ arrival in New York after 18 stellar seasons with Green Bay certainly made the Jets an appealing subject for the show.
Coach Robert Saleh said last month that the Jets weren’t interested in being the show’s subject, but Rodgers made it clear last week during the American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe that they’d have to do it anyway.
“There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad, so they forced it down our throats and we’ve got to deal with it,” Rodgers said.
This is the Jets’ second appearance on “Hard Knocks” and first since Rex Ryan’s team did it in 2010, which also marks the most recent time the Jets made the postseason in the longest-active skid in the league.
Tennessee football to vacate wins from 2019-20 for NCAA violations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s football program must vacate all 11 of its wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons under coach Jeremy Pruitt as part of penalties handed down by the NCAA for multiple violations.
A school spokesman confirmed on Sunday the Vols’ eight wins in 2019 and three in 2020 will be vacated and will be reflected in the program’s record book.
Pruitt’s final record is now 5-19, and the school’s all-time record is 856-410-53.
The vacated wins are part of the penalties from the NCAA from a report that outlined more than 200 violations during Pruitt’s three-year tenure in Knoxville.
Tennessee was fined $8 million and four staffers, including Pruitt, were given show-cause orders for infractions detailed in the more than 80-page report. Pruitt was fired in early 2021 and was given a six-year show-cause order.
The report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families — benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.
NCAA to operate a 2nd women’s postseason tourney for teams that don’t make NCAA Tournament
The NCAA announced Monday it is creating another women’s basketball tournament that it will operate like the men’s NIT as an option for 32 teams that do not make the NCAA Tournament.
The Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, which will debut in the upcoming season, brings the men’s and women’s NCAA postseason opportunities to an equal number. An NCAA-operated second option for women was one of the key focuses of an external gender equity report on the NCAA.
Women’s teams that didn’t make the NCAA Tournament in the past had the opportunity to play in an independently operated WNIT — with a 64-team field — in which teams bid to host games and paid for most of their own travel.
Hosting in that tournament could cost a school tens of thousands of dollars if it advanced far enough.
This past season was the 25th anniversary of that tournament, which saw Kansas beat Columbia for the championship. The WNIT released a statement on its website saying the tournament will continue with 48 teams next year.
Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Connor Bedard have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract for the No. 1 overall draft pick.
The team said Monday the deal through the 2025-26 season will mean a $950,000 annual salary cap hit, the maximum allowed. It was announced on Bedard’s 18th birthday.
“Signing Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’re excited to see him grow and play a large role in pushing our team forward for many years to come.”
Bedard became the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who went first overall in 2007 and helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015. Kane’s tenure in Chicago ended in February when he was traded to the New York Rangers.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Bedard spent the past three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats and on the international stage.
The native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, was the WHL’s first player — and seventh in Canadian Hockey League history — to be granted exceptional status, allowing Bedard to play in the major junior ranks at 15. In 2021-22, he became the youngest WHL player to score 50 goals, finishing with 51 in 62 games. Last season, his 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists in 57 games) were the most in the league since 1995-96.
John Mozeliak say change is coming for the St Louis Cardinals
ST. LOUIS — Change is coming to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, a sign the underperforming team may deal veterans for prospects ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
St. Louis started Monday last in the NL Central at 40-53, on track for its first losing record since 2007.
“Usually when you’re having a year like this, it’s more than one thing that went wrong,” Mozeliak said. before a game against Miami. “I feel like where this club’s at right now, we just know it’s not working intact. We do know we have to make some changes.
“If we can find talent that we think can help emerge in 2024, that’d be great,” Mozeliak added. “2025? I wouldn’t rule that out either. But 2026 seems a long way away.”
“I don’t think this is going to happen overnight,” Mozeliak added. “Change is good if it helps you. We’re not so stubborn or arrogant to say we’re going to keep doing our system and hoping for a better outcome. We understand there’s been a shift and we’re going to try to adjust to it. We’re going to take a hard look at ourselves.”
Among starting pitchers, Miles Mikolas is under contract for 2024. Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery are eligible to become free agents and Adam Wainwright plans to retire after this season,
Mexico beats Panama 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup final as Giménez scores 88th-minute goal
INGLEWOOD — Eight months and two coaches after Mexico crashed out of an embarrassing World Cup, most of the same players triumphantly raised the CONCACAF Gold Cup amid confetti and raucous cheers Sunday night.
El Tri has reversed its fortunes with stunning speed, and its winning goal at SoFi Stadium came on an end-to-end play that was every bit as dramatic.
Late substitute Santiago Giménez scored after an electrifying sprint in the 88th minute, and Mexico won the Gold Cup for the record ninth time with a 1-0 victory over Panama.
After Edson Álvarez slid to block Iván Anderson’s cross in the Mexico penalty area, Orbelín Pineda dribbled away and made a tremendous pass into the center circle. Giménez, the 22-year-old Feyenoord forward, dribbled past Harold Cummings and outraced Cummings and Fidel Escobar into the penalty area.
Giménez scuffed a bouncing left-foot shot over goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera for his fourth goal in 18 international appearances and his second of the tournament.
Red River Rivalry returns as the name for the Texas-Oklahoma football matchup
DALLAS — The Red River Rivalry is back.
The name, that is. The game itself never went anywhere.
Allstate was announced Monday as the new title sponsor of the Texas-Oklahoma football matchup played every year at the Cotton Bowl amid the Texas State Fair in Dallas.
And with it comes the return of the “Red River Rivalry” nickname for the game, ditching the unpopular “Red River Showdown” used since 2014. The game was long known as the Red River Shootout before being changed to the Red River Rivalry in 2005.
The rivalry dates to 1900 and this year’s meeting on Oct. 7 will be the 119th matchup between the Longhorns and Sooners. It will be the last for both schools as members of the Big 12. Texas and Oklahoma move to the Southeastern Conference starting in 2024.
This year’s Allstate Red River Rivalry will be broadcast on ABC. Texas lead the series 63-50-5.
Former Northwestern football players hire civil rights attorney to investigate hazing
CHICAGO — Eight former Northwestern football players have retained attorneys following a hazing scandal that led to the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald and criticism of university leadership for its initial response to the allegations.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Chicago-based Levin & Perconti personal injury law firm announced Monday that they have “uncovered a vast array of incidents of abuse in the Northwestern football program.” They also said more athletes are expected to join the legal action and it will expand beyond Northwestern football to other college athletic programs.
Crump has represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and others in high-profile civil rights cases.
Fitzgerald was fired last week after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players, including “forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature,” Northwestern President Michael Schill wrote.
Fitzgerald, who led Northwestern for 17 seasons, has maintained he had no knowledge of the hazing. After Northwestern initially suspended but did not fire him, The Daily Northwestern published an article including allegations from a former player who described specific instances of hazing and abuse and suggested Fitzgerald may have been aware.
Avalanche sign forward Ross Colton to a four-year contract and avoid arbitration
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have avoided arbitration with forward Ross Colton, signing him to a four-year contract.
The deal is worth $16 million with a $4 million annual salary-cap hit, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t disclose contract terms.
Colorado acquired Colton from cap-strapped Tampa Bay prior to the NHL draft for the 37th pick. Colton was a restricted free agent whose arbitration rights could have hurt the Lightning, making him their top trade candidate.
Colton, now 26, scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for Tampa Bay in 2021. He was also with the Lightning the following year when they lost to the Avalanche in the final.
Yankees’ Donaldson has a Grade 3 strain to his right calf
ANAHEIM — New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson could be done for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a Grade 3 strain to his right calf.
Donaldson said before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels he has not been given a timetable on when he might be able to return.
The 37-year old was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his calf running out a grounder during the seventh inning at Colorado.
The three-time All-Star, was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.
New York acquired Donaldson from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.
Brewers LHP Wade Miley returns to injured list with discomfort in his throwing elbow
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Wade Miley has gone back on the injured list due to discomfort in his throwing elbow.
The NL Central-leading Brewers made the move Monday, the night before opening a three-game series at Philadelphia. The move is retroactive to Friday.
The Brewers will announce a corresponding move Tuesday.
Miley has gone 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 appearances this season despite missing a month of action from mid-May to mid-June with a left lat strain. Miley’s five starts since his return from the injured list had included three scoreless appearances.
In his last start, Miley struck out eight and allowed four hits and three walks in six shutout innings as the Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on July 9, the day before the All-Star break.
The 36-year-old Miley joined the Brewers this offseason on a one-year, $4.5 million contract that included a possible $1.5 million in incentives and a $10 million mutual option for 2024.
San Francisco 49ers owners assume control of English soccer club Leeds United
SANTA CLARA — The owners of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers have assumed control of the English soccer club Leeds United.
Leeds United announced Monday that the English Football League had approved the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises, allowing for “an immediate transition of ownership.” Leeds was relegated from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship for next season.
“This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work,” said Paraag Marathe, who will take over as chairman of the club. “This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the Club.”
Marathe succeeds Andrea Radrizzani as Leeds’ majority owner. Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear will remain in that role.
Marathe and 49ers CEO Jed York lead 49ers Enterprises. The ownership group first invested in Leeds in 2018 and increased its share to 44% in late 2021, then reached an agreement last month to take over Leeds with NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell joining as minority partners.
Golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will also be minority partners, Spieth said last week.
Nike permanently ends sponsor partnership with Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsor partnership with Hockey Canada.
The sports apparel giant was one of several major partners that paused its sponsorship deal with Canada’s governing hockey body in 2022 amid heavy criticism of Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts.
Nike’s decision comes almost two weeks after equipment brand Bauer reinstated its partnership with Hockey Canada following the hiring of former Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson as Hockey Canada president and CEO.
Hockey Canada said in a statement that it is appreciative of the relationship it had with Nike over the past two decades and respects the apparel company’s decision to discontinue the partnership.
In addition to Henderson’s appointment, Hockey Canada has made several changes at the top as it tries to restore its image.
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Cincinnati Reds event
CINCINNATI — Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologized for an antisemitic comment made at an event to honor former Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul, who was Jewish, and others.
Bench made the remark at an event attended by Paul’s daughter, Jennie Paul, on Saturday. Paul, who died in 1998, and former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo were being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.
Trial begins for former New Mexico athletics director on embezzlement charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs on embezzlement charges.
Krebs left the university in 2017 amid questions over spending and was later indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges that stemmed from allegations that he used public money for a lavish golf trip that he said was meant to strengthen relationships with donors.
Prosecutors just weeks ago dismissed other criminal charges that were part of the 2019 indictment, saying they planned to proceed with just two counts related to embezzlement.
Krebs’ attorney, Paul Kennedy, had said previously that he was confident his client would be vindicated at trial.
State District Judge Cindy Leos set aside four days for the trial. Witnesses include Krebs’ former assistant, others who worked with the athletics department and donors who traveled to Scotland.
Krebs, 66, was accused of using university and Lobo Club funds to help pay for a trip to Scotland that included himself and family members, several prospective donors, and former UNM men’s basketball coach Craig Neal. The Lobo Club is a nonprofit fundraising organization that helps student athletes.
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham is on its way to the United States after being given the Hollywood treatment
MANCHESTER, England — Ryan Reynolds has already taken Hollywood to Wrexham. Now the Welsh soccer team is on its way to Tinseltown.
The club, which was down on its luck and languishing in the fifth tier of English soccer before being given the A-list treatment by Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney, is embarking on a U.S. tour this month, when fans of the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” will get to see its unlikely stars in the flesh.
The series has made household names of the likes of manager Phil Parkinson, a coach who has spent his entire career in the lower levels of the sport.
Likewise Paul Mullin, a striker who has never been close to playing in the Premier League but is getting a taste of David Beckham-levels of exposure courtesy of being featured on Reynolds’ Instagram feed, which has 49 million followers.
Wrexham will play games against Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II at venues in North Carolina, Los Angeles, San Diego and Pennsylvania.
Zheng double bagels Errani in first round of Palermo Open
PALERMO, Sicily — Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen eased past Sara Errani with a double bagel in the opening round of the Palermo Open on Monday.
Zheng beat the Italian 6-0, 6-0.
The Chinese player will next face France’s Diane Parry, who eliminated another Italian in qualifier Aurora Zantedesch 6-4, 6-3.
Eighth-seeded Julia Grabher of Austria was upset by Clara Burel, with the French player triumphing 6-4, 7-5.
Two Italians who did advance on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club were Camilla Rosatello for her first WTA victory and Nuria Brancaccio.
Australia’s Victoria state withdraws as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s Victoria state has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games because of a massive increase in the projected cost of staging the multi-sports event.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday said his government last year agreed to host the next edition of the quadrennial event “but not at any cost.”
He said his government had initially budgeted 2.6 billion Australian dollars ($1.8 billion) to stage the Games in five regional cities but recent estimates put the potential cost as high as 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion).
Andrews told a news conference he’d notified Commonwealth Games organizers of his government’s decision to pull out of the hosting contract.
“Today is not about finding fault with those cost estimates,” he said, declining to outline the reasons for the cost blowouts. “Frankly, AU$6-AU$7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we are not doing that — that does not represent value for money, that is all costs and no benefit.”
The Commonwealth Games Federation issued a statement saying the decision was “hugely disappointing” for the organization and the athletes and it was taking advice on its options for finding a solution for the event in 2026.
The CGF said the estimated cost escalation was mainly due to the regional, multi-city host model and the Victoria government’s decision to change plans for venues and include more sports.
Kenyan authorities seize illegal shipment of doping materials
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan authorities seized a smuggled shipment of medication which can be used by athletes as performance-enhancing drugs, the country’s national anti-doping body said on Monday.
A woman was arrested on suspicion of smuggling and will appear in court this week, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya said. She was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta Airport in Nairobi in a joint operation by police and anti-doping officials.
The operation happened last Thursday, the anti-doping body said in a statement. It said the illegal consignment contained 150 boxes of triamcinolone acetonide and other “doping” materials, including more than 500 boxes of other medications.
Kenya is among the most successful countries in international athletics with a rich history of winners in middle- and long-distance races at the Olympics and world championships.
