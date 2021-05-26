Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds
RIGA, Latvia — Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship.
Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52.
“We knew Kazakhstan would be a tight defensive team, and I’m proud of the way our guys were able to adjust our structure and come out with the win,” coach Jack Capuano said. “This is a fun group to be around. A lot of them are playing their first time internationally and their pride and work ethic shows.”
Kazakhstan lost for the first time in the tournament after winning its first two group-play games in overtime. Goaltender Nikita Boyarkin finished with 49 saves.
Stanford freshman Rachel Heck wins women’s NCAA golf title
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rachel Heck became the ninth freshman to win the women’s NCAA individual title on Monday with a one-shot victory at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Heck finished the four-round tournament at 8 under, becoming Stanford’s first individual champion in program history. She also joined Annie Park and Marisa Baena as the only women to win Division I conference, regional and national individual titles in the same season.
Heck began the day with a five-shot lead. She made the turn with two birdies and two bogeys. She bogeyed two of the first three holes to start the back nine, but made par the rest of the way.
“I dreamed about (winning the title) but realistically, I didn’t know. There are 140 amazing players here and four days anything can happen,” Heck said. “I’m just at a loss for words right now, I just got done and my heart is beating really fast.”
UCLA sophomore Emma Spitz shot a 4-under 68 and finished second. Stanford sophomore Angelina Ye was third at 6 under for the tournament.
Stanford, defending champion Duke, Oklahoma State, Mississippi, Texas, Auburn, Arizona State and Arizona advanced to the eight-team portion of match play starting on Tuesday.
Arizona women stun top-seeded Stanford to advance in NCAAs
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Gile Bite Starkute holed a 30-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the first extra hole and Arizona, which grabbed the last qualifying spot, stunned top-seeded Stanford in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Championship.
Stanford earned the No. 1 seed with a 13-shot victory over four rounds of stroke play at Grayhawk Golf Club and had Rachel Heck, who won the individual title.
Heck and Brooke Seay won their matches for the Cardinal. Vivian Hou and her sister, Yu-sang Hou, won for the Wildcats.
It came down to Starkute, who had to take a penalty shot from a bush and make a 4-foot bogey putt on the par-5 18th hole to extend her match against Angelia Ye of Stanford.
Starkute delivered the winner for Arizona, which is going for its second NCAA title the last three times. It was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cavs lose pre-draft tiebreaker to Thunder, slide into 5 spot
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers lost another one.
After dropping 13 of its last 14 games and going 22-50 in a regular season loaded with injuries, Cleveland lost a tiebreaker on Tuesday to Oklahoma City and will have the No. 5 position in next month’s draft lottery, one spot below the Thunder.
The teams finished with identical records this season, prompting a “coin flip” that didn’t go the Cavs’ way. The drawings were conducted by NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe at the league office in Secaucus, New Jersey, and overseen by the accounting firm Ernst & Young.
The league decided five other teams among those with identical regular-season records: Chicago (31-41) won a tiebreaker with New Orleans and Sacramento; Charlotte (33-39) won a tiebreaker with San Antonio; New York Knicks (41-31) won a tiebreaker with Atlanta; Dallas Mavericks won a tiebreaker with the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers; and the Clippers (47-25) won a tiebreaker with Denver.
The draft lottery is set for June 22. The draft is July 29.
Princeton athletic director hired as LPGA commissioner
Mollie Marcoux Samaan chose to write her senior thesis at Princeton on a historical construct of women in sports and the role golf played.
Some 30 years later, she had reason to ask her mother to dig out that 100-page thesis for no other reason than to be amazed on how it all has come full circle.
Marcoux Samaan, the athletic director at Princeton the last seven years, was elected Tuesday as the ninth commissioner of the LPGA Tour, and the second woman to hold the position since the LPGA was founded 71 years ago.
“It certainly wasn’t the most scholarly document that you’ll find,” she said with a laugh. “But it was fun, and it seems so weird to be coming back at this now and so fortunate for me.”
With a passion for women’s sports and a background forging relationships, Marcoux Samaan inherits a tour that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged stronger than ever with a 34-event schedule, record prize money approaching $80 million and joint ownership of the Ladies European Tour.
She replaces Mike Whan, who got the LPGA back on track during his 10 years and left early this year to become CEO of the U.S. Golf Association.
Falcons coach tight-lipped about Julio Jones’ future
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons began their offseason training program Tuesday without longtime star receiver Julio Jones, who apparently has no intention of returning to a rebuilding team that is still struggling to get under the salary cap.
Rookie coach Arthur Smith was tight-lipped about the Falcons’ options, but insisted that he doesn’t begrudge Jones for making public his desire to play elsewhere.
“We encourage our players to speak for themselves,” Smith said during an interview session dominated by questions about Jones’ future. “We’ve had multiple private conversations with our players. Those conversations will remain private on my end.”
After plenty of questions about the seven-time Pro Bowler who, along with Matt Ryan, has been the face of the franchise for the past decade, Jones brought the situation to a head in a brief interview Monday with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.
Sato set for overdue celebration of last year’s Indy 500 win
INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato will receive an overdue celebration this weekend for winning last year’s Indianapolis 500 in front of empty grandstands.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway was empty aside from essential personnel last August when Sato won his second Indianapolis 500. The pandemic had prevented a crowd and it denied Sato some of the traditional spoils that come with the victory.
To help give Sato his due, the speedway will break from tradition Sunday and single out Sato during driver introductions. The hope is that the 135,000 fans in attendance will give the Japanese driver the cheers he missed last year. Sato will also take part in a special race day interview in front of the fans.
Sato, who also won in 2017, will take the Borg-Warner Trophy with him on Saturday during a parade where the 33 drivers in the field visit homes around Indianapolis decorated for the 500.
He starts 15th on Sunday driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and is trying to become the sixth driver to win consecutive Indianapolis 500s.
Phillies’ Bryce Harper goes on IL with bruised left forearm
MIAMI — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm.
The move was made before Tuesday’s game in Miami. The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list.
Harper is hitless in his past 16 at-bats, which has dropped his OPS to .884. He sat out games Sunday and Monday, and manager Joe Girardi had said he was being given a break because of his slump.
Harper has seven homers, 13 RBIs and a .274 average in 38 games. He took a 97 mph fastball to the face last month but wasn’t seriously hurt.
Blue Jays’ Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery
NEW YORK — Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back.
The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees.
Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta. Three days later at Oakland, he relieved to start the bottom of the eighth with the Blue Jays leading 7-3, felt uncomfortable while warming up and was replaced by Tyler Chatwood. Toronto said at the time that Phelps had discomfort in his pitching shoulder and later sent him for an MRI.
UEFA opens disciplinary cases against Super League rebels
GENEVA — UEFA has opened disciplinary cases against Super League rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus that could lead to bans from the Champions League.
Proceedings are now active for “a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework,” UEFA said Tuesday.
The European soccer body’s statutes include a section on “prohibited groupings” of clubs or leagues forming without UEFA’s permission or outside its control.
The three clubs now being prosecuted by UEFA are the remaining holdouts among 12 founders of the failed Super League project who refused to renounce it.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warned the clubs last month that “if they say we are a Super League, then they don’t play Champions League, of course.”
Panthers break ground on new Fort Lauderdale practice home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers will have a new training facility next year, one that comes with a tie to the team’s deep military roots.
The Panthers held the ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for the facility at Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial, a 71-year-old structure that will be transformed into a community hub with two rinks, a state-of-the-art training center and a ballroom-style performance theater.
Work on the $65 million project — some funded privately, some publicly — is set to be done in June 2022.
“We’re veteran-owned and we hire veterans throughout the organization,” Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell said. “I feel like this project hits every pillar.”
Caldwell is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, as is Panthers owner Vincent Viola. They were approached by Fort Lauderdale city officials to gauge interest in updating the War Memorial, and it didn’t take long for plans to be up and running.
Maryland extends women’s basketball coach Frese’s contract
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese agreed to a contract extension that could keep her at the school through 2027-28.
Maryland athletic director Damon Evans announced the deal with The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year on Tuesday.
Frese’s contract now runs at least through the 2026-27 season. If she is still with the Terrapins in May 2023, an additional year would be added to the agreement.
Frese led Maryland to the 2006 NCAA championship and has been to the tournament in 17 of her 19 years as its coach.
Gretzky leaves Oilers front office, citing ‘life changes’
EDMONTON, Alberta — Wayne Gretzky is leaving as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, citing “the pandemic and other life changes.”
The 60-year-old hockey great announced the decision Tuesday on Twitter. He said he will not be able to “dedicate the time nor effort needed to support this world-class organization.”
The NHL’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time Stanley Cup winner as a player with Edmonton, Gretzky returned to the Oilers in a front-office role in 2016.
According to the team’s website, Gretzky’s duties included working with the Oilers Entertainment Group on the commercial side of the business, as well as supporting development initiatives in the district where the Rogers Place arena is located.
Mistrial declared in murder trial of Simone Biles’ brother
CLEVELAND — A judge in Ohio declared a mistrial in the murder trial of the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles after jurors said they had read legal paperwork that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review.
All 12 jurors told the judge during their third day of deliberations on Monday that copies of legal briefs from Tevin Biles-Thomas’ lawyers and prosecutors arguing over whether Biles-Thomas might have acted in self-defense had influenced them.
It was not clear how the paperwork ended up with the evidence.
The U.S. Army soldier is charged with murder in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead.
Biles-Thomas has pleaded not guilty.
Authorities said gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.
Italian teenager Musetti advances in Emilia-Romagna Open
PARMA, Italy — Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open by rallying past countryman Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday.
It was the 13th ATP tour victory for Musetti this season, having entered the year with only five tour-level wins.
“I think the Lorenzo of two years ago would not have been able to win this match today for sure after the bad loss of the first set,” the 19-year-old Musetti said. “There’s a lot of improvement.”
Musetti is coming off a semifinal appearance in Lyon last week and is up to a career-high No. 76 in the rankings.
Musetti will next face eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka, who rallied past Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Also advancing were fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet, seventh-seeded Aljaz Bedene and 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda.
Sam Mewis returns to Courage after European stint
Samantha Mewis is back home in the National Women’s Soccer League following a stint overseas with Manchester City.
She returned to practice Tuesday with the North Carolina Courage after officially re-signing with the club.
“My time at Man City was incredible. I have nothing but good things to say. I really think that I learned a lot and gained so much from my experience there,” Mewis said. “Staying would have been another great opportunity for me, I just feel like right now this is the best place. I’m definitely open to anything in the future but I’m really happy to be home with the Courage.”
In the midst of the pandemic last year, Mewis was one of several high-profile NWSL players who opted to play in Europe — a list that includes Rose Lavelle, Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Alex Morgan.
Mewis, who was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019, joined the NWSL in 2015 with the now-defunct Western New York Flash then moved with her teammates to North Carolina in 2017 when the team was sold.
Rutgers adds NCAA champ Anthony Ashnault to wrestling staff
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Ashnault has been hired as an assistant coach at Rutgers.
Coach Scott Goodale announced the hiring on Tuesday of the Scarlet Knights’ all-time leader in wrestling wins.
The only four-time All-American and three-time Big Ten champion in program history, Ashnault wrestled for the Scarlet Knights from 2014-19 and capped his collegiate career with an individual title at the 2019 NCAA championships in Pittsburgh.
