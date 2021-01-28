Candace Parker to sign with Chicago Sky
Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker has decided to play for the Chicago Sky, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Parker, who has played her entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks, is an unrestricted free agent and can’t officially sign with Chicago until Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1.
The 34-year-old Parker, who is from the Chicago area, was the No. 1 pick in 2008 by the Sparks. She would be able to finish her career playing in front of her family.
ESPN first reported the signing.
Parker played in all 22 of the Sparks’ games this past season and was the league’s defensive player of the year. She finished third in the the WNBA MVP voting.
Parker won the league’s MVP in 2008 — when she was also Rookie of the Year and 2013. She won a title with Los Angeles.
Chicago has a strong nucleus around Parker that includes guards Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, as well as budding star Diamond DeShields.
Twins, SS Andrelton Simmons agree to $10.5M deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons agreed Tuesday night to a $10.5 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a physical exam.
The 31-year-old Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner, played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels after spending his first four years in the major leagues with the Atlanta Braves. His fielding ability has been so superb that he received MVP award votes in 2013, 2017 and 2018 despite essentially average production at the plate.
Provided that third baseman Josh Donaldson, last year’s prize free agent landed by the Twins, can overcome the calf injury that limited him in 2020, the defense on the left side of the infield in Minnesota ought to be a pitcher’s dream. The arrival of Simmons will likely move Jorge Polanco to second base and Luis Arráez into a multi-positional backup role. With Miguel Sanó at first base, the Twins are on track to send out a $46 million infield for the 2021 opener.
Simmons played in only 30 games on the pandemic-shortened, 60-game schedule for the Angels in 2020, missing time due to an ankle he injured for a third straight summer. With LA’s postseason chances dwindling, he opted out of the final week of the season.
AP Interview: All 33 sports ‘unanimously’ want Tokyo Games
ROME — The IOC is adamant the Tokyo Olympics will be held this year despite the pandemic. So, too, are Japanese organizers.
Now hear it from the man who represents the track and field, swimming and gymnastics federations as well as every other Summer Games sport.
“At the moment, we’re positive that the games will be held,” said Francesco Ricci Bitti, president of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.
“They will be different games. But we, the federations, are open to accepting these changes,” Ricci Bitti told The Associated Press this week. “They will be spartan games, with all of the usual services reduced.”
The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers are set to roll out “playbooks” next week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and tens of thousands of others will try to safely enter Japan when the Olympics open in just under six months.
The planning is being made public to push back against reports that the Olympics will be canceled with Tokyo and much of Japan still under a state of emergency with COVID-19 cases rising.
Stanford’s athletic teams set for campus return
Stanford’s athletic teams are able to return to campus after Santa Clara County lifted the restrictions on contact sports because of the coronavirus.
Stanford’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have been playing home games in Santa Cruz because of the ban that has been in place all season and was lifted earlier this week.
The sixth-ranked Cardinal women’s team left Tuesday for three games in Washington and will return to Maples Pavilion on Feb. 5 against Colorado.
The men’s team will travel to Arizona on Wednesday and will play its first home game Feb. 7 against California.
Athletes must adhere to strict safety protocols that include three tests a week and forming teammate-only households. Any athlete who travels more than 150 miles outside the county will be required to remain at their home or team’s facilities except when seeking medical care or other emergency services.
UCLA, USC men’s basketball games vs. Oregon postponed
Oregon has suspended its men’s basketball program again because of coronavirus protocols, forcing the postponement of three games in Los Angeles.
The Ducks were set to play at UCLA on Thursday and Southern California on Saturday, and then make up a previously postponed game against the Bruins on Monday.
Oregon’s home games against Arizona State and Arizona earlier this month were also postponed because of virus protocols.
UCLA, USC women’s basketball games vs. Arizona postponed
Arizona’s women’s basketball team has postponed games against No. 5 UCLA and Southern California this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats’ program.
The 10th-ranked Wildcats were slated to play the Trojans on Friday and the Bruins on Sunday in Southern California.
Arizona also had its game against Colorado last Sunday postponed.
The schools will work with the Pac-12 conference to reschedule the games.
Lions hire ex-Chargers coach Lynn as offensive coordinator
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month.
Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell’s staff on Wednesday, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.
Lynn had a 33-31 record in the regular season and was 1-1 in the playoffs with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020. He was 0-1 as interim coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 when he also served as offensive coordinator for 14 games. Lynn played running back for Denver and San Francisco from 1993 to 1999.
Minus coaching staff, Vegas loses to Blues 5-4 in shootout
LAS VEGAS — Missing all their coaches, Max Pacioretty and the Vegas Golden Knights still managed to earn a point.
Strange night, but they’ll certainly take it.
David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored in a shootout Tuesday to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over Vegas. Pacioretty got his seventh career hat trick for the Golden Knights, who were without their entire coaching staff because of COVID-19 concerns.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon took over head coaching duties and was assisted by staff from the team’s minor league affiliate in the AHL, the Henderson Silver Knights.
Vegas players said they didn’t even know about the situation until they got to the arena.
“It was news to us when we arrived,” said Alex Pietrangelo, who spent his first 12 seasons with the Blues and was facing them for the first time since signing with Vegas during the offseason. “Crimmer’s coached before, we had the (coaches) from Henderson come up, they know what they’re doing, too. So we didn’t know what the plan was originally, but it worked out fine.”
Gibson stops 31 shots in Ducks’ 1-0 win over Coyotes
GLENDALE, Ariz. — John Gibson stopped 31 shots for his second shutout in four starts, Danton Heinen scored and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Tuesday night.
Heinen scored his first goal of the season in the opening period and Gibson was sharp all night for his 21st career shutout. Gibson stopped 34 shots in a shutout against Minnesota on Jan. 18.
San José returning to Shark Tank in mid-February
The San José Sharks finally know when they are returning home.
The team said Wednesday that it will return to the Shark Tank in San José for home games against Anaheim on Feb. 13 and 15 and play the remainder of the home schedule there without fans.
The Sharks will still play their first two scheduled “home” games of the season in Arizona against Vegas next week, even though Santa Clara County lifted its ban on contact sports earlier this week.
The Sharks say they need to work out several health and safety issues before returning to the Bay Area.
NBA adjusts schedules for virus-affected teams, like Wizards
Washington’s second-half schedule might not be as jam-packed as first thought, after the NBA said Wednesday it was rescheduling some Wizards games after a half-dozen of their contests were postponed in recent weeks for virus-related reasons.
Portland will now visit Washington on Tuesday, a game that was originally set for the second half. Washington will play at Charlotte on Feb. 7, a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 20. And that means the Blazers, who were scheduled to visit the Hornets that day, will now go to Charlotte in the second half of the schedule.
The league has postponed 22 games so far this season, 21 of them since Jan. 10. The original intent was to push all those postponed games into the second half, when possible; now, the league said it would move some games into the first-half schedules, “with a specific focus on the teams with the most postponed games to date.”
That would certainly include Washington and Memphis, both of which have seen a league-high six games postponed. The Wizards went 13 days without games after six players tested positive for COVID-19 and three others had to sit out because of contact tracing. The Grizzlies will have gone 12 days without games if they play, as planned, in San Antonio on Saturday.
Hurricanes set to return from COVID-19 pause, postponements
The Carolina Hurricanes played just three games this season before having to shut down workouts and postpone four games due to COVID-19 concerns.
They returned to practice this week and are set to play Thursday against Tampa Bay in what amounts to a second try at starting the season, although coach Rod Brind’Amour is missing key names and concerned about conditioning issues following the unexpected layoff.
“You’ve got to deal with it,” Brind’Amour said. “That’s just it. The excuse jar is full. There’s no more, nobody cares, we’ve got to figure it out. And that’s the approach we have to have.”
Carolina hasn’t played since winning at Nashville on Jan. 18, with coronavirus concerns nixing the next night’s rematch in the league’s first in-season postponement following the preseason postponement of the the Dallas Stars’ start to the season. The NHL later postponed Carolina’s two home games against Florida and Tuesday’s home game against Tampa Bay.
TE Jason Witten says he’s retiring again after 17th season
DALLAS — Jason Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time.
The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 told ESPN on Wednesday that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.”
The 38-year-old Witten, who didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press, retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”
Witten said he started having second thoughts early in his TV tenure, and he returned for a club-record 16th year with the Cowboys in 2019. Witten is also the franchise leader in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.
The Hammer makes one last trip to spot where he hit No. 715
ATLANTA — The Hammer made one last trip to the spot where he hit No. 715.
After a nearly three-hour funeral service Wednesday that featured two former presidents, a long-time baseball commissioner and a civil rights icon, the hearse carrying Hank Aaron’s body detoured off the road bearing his name to swing through the former site of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
That’s where Aaron broke an iconic record on April 8, 1974, eclipsing the home run mark established by Babe Ruth.
The stadium was imploded in 1997 after the Braves moved across the street to Turner Field, replaced by a parking lot for the new ballpark. But the outer retaining wall of the old stadium remains, along with a modest display in the midst of the nondescript lot that marks the exact location where the record-breaking homer cleared the left-field fence.
A steady stream of baseball fans have been stopping by the site — comprised of a small section of fence, a wall and a baseball-shaped sign that says “Hank Aaron Home Run 715” — since “Hammerin’ Hank” died Friday at the age of 86. The fence is covered with flowers, notes and baseball memorabilia.
Fittingly, Aaron’s funeral procession went by the display on the way to his burial at South-View Cemetery, the oldest Black burial ground in Atlanta and resting place for prominent civil rights leaders such as John Lewis and Julian Bond.
The police-escorted line of cars passed near the gold-domed Georgia state capitol, went under the tower that displayed the Olympic torch during the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games, and headed down Hank Aaron Drive.
AL batting champ LeMahieu finalizes $90M deal with Yanks
NEW YORK — The Yankees completed one of their primary offseason objectives, finalizing a $90 million, six-year contract on Wednesday to retain AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu.
New York also has a pending $11 million, one-year contract with right-handed starter Corey Kluber and a $2.5 million, one-year deal with submarining right-handed reliever Darren O’Day. Both those deals are subject to successful physicals.
LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. The infielder won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.
A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs in his first season in New York.
Game or no game, NBA All-Star voting starts Thursday
NBA All-Star voting opens Thursday, without any final determination yet if there will be an actual All-Star Game this season.
The league said Wednesday that “discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing.” The Associated Press reported Monday that there have been talks about having an All-Star Game that would benefit historically Black institutions and COVID-19 relief, though no plan has been finalized.
But the league also wants players worthy of being named All-Stars this season to get their due, whether the game is played or not. Voting opens at noon Eastern on Thursday and will run through 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 16.
Andy Murray enters challenger event in Italy
ROME — Andy Murray has entered a lower-tier challenger tournament in Italy next month after withdrawing from the Australian Open with the coronavirus.
Murray is listed to play an indoor tournament in Biella starting Feb. 15, the Italian Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
The tournament has 132,000 euros ($160,000) in prize money.
Murray tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne, where he had been given a wild-card entry.
Murray is a former No. 1 who is currently ranked 123rd as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations.
Blues to allow up to 1,400 fans at home games
The St. Louis Blues are the latest NHL team to allow a limited number of fans into home games.
The team says up to 1,400 people will be allowed at its next set of home games Feb. 2-7.
As of now, the Blues would be the fifth NHL team to allow fans into their arena, joining the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators. Nashville allowed only a couple of hundred fans for its game Tuesday night, the first with them in the building.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said before the season began that Pittsburgh and Columbus were among the other teams making plans. The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning originally planned to host 3,800 fans a game but postponed that because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Senators acquire Jack Kopacka, pick from Sharks for Jaros
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Jack Kopacka and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday for defenseman Christian Jaros.
Kopacka was acquired by the Sharks from the Anahaim Ducks earlier Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Trevor Carrick. In 2019-20, the 22-year-old from Michigan had seven goals and eight assists in 37 games San Diego in the AHL and four goals and four assists in five games for Tulsa in the AHL.
Jaros, from Slovakia, had a goal and 12 assists in 76 career games for Ottawa. He was assigned to Belleville of the AHL at the start of this season.
NWSL to hold Challenge Cup in April, start season in May
The National Women’s Soccer League will hold the preseason Challenge Cup tournament in local markets starting April 9.
The 10-team league, with Racing Louisville joining this season, is set to open its ninth season May 15.
Each team will play 24 games, with six reaching the playoffs. The regular season will end Oct. 30. The schedule for the Challenge Cup and the regular season will be released at a later date but there will be no break for the Olympics.
All teams must adhere to a rigorous pandemic protocols. Players must quarantine for seven days prior to competition and will be tested twice a week. Players or staff with confirmed COVID-19 cases must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.
Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, who oversaw Cup wins, resigns
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a Hockey Hall of Famer who helped lead the team to a pair of Stanley Cup titles, resigned abruptly on Wednesday.
The 71-year-old Rutherford cited “personal reasons” in making the decision. He was under contract through the 2021-22 season.
The club promoted assistant general manager Patrick Allvin to serve as general manager on an interim basis while the club searches for a permanent replacement.
Rutherford arrived in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 following the team’s second-round flameout against the New York Rangers.
Following an uneven first season in which the Penguins made little headway under head coach Mike Johnston, Rutherford’s rebuild picked up steam in December 2015 when he replaced Johnston with Mike Sullivan and created a roster around stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin built on speed.
Northwestern, Fitzgerald agree to new contract through 2030
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern and coach Pat Fitzgerald have agreed to a new contract through the 2030 season.
The 46-year-old Fitzgerald is by far the program’s winningest coach with a 106-81 record since he took over at his alma mater in 2006 following Randy Walker’s unexpected death. The Wildcats have played in 10 bowl games during his tenure and won five. Northwestern captured its second Big Ten West championship in three years and beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl last season.
Fitzgerald was under contract through 2026.
New AD Danny White hires Josh Heupel to join him at Vols
Josh Heupel was hired as Tennessee’s football coach on Wednesday, giving the Vols a package deal with athletic director Danny White, who started in his job last week.
White announced that Heupel will become Tennessee’s 27th head coach. He’s now the Vols’ fifth coach, not counting interim or acting coaches, since the end of the 2008 season.
White said the school looked at a number of candidates before coming to Heupel, someone he has worked with the past three years at UCF. White said Heupel wins with integrity, has a history of winning titles and is an architect of explosive offenses.
Yanks finalize deals with Kluber, LeMahieu, agree with O’Day
NEW YORK — The retooling New York Yankees finalized a $90 million, six-year contract to retain AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu on Wednesday and completed an $11 million deal to add right-hander Corey Kluber.
The Yankees also reached a $2.5 million, one-year deal with submarining right-handed reliever Darren O’Day.
Combined with Sunday’s trade to acquire right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects, the moves accomplished many of New York’s offseason goals following the loss to Tampa Bay in last year’s playoffs.
LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. The infielder won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016.
A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs in his first season in New York.
LeMahieu started his big league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, then was traded to Colorado. He has a .305 average with 85 homers and 478 RBIs in 10 big league seasons, and he has won three Gold Gloves at second base.
Kluber, the 2014 and 2017 AL Cy Young Award winner, won 56 games for Cleveland over the 2016-18 seasons, then missed the rest of the 2019 season after he was hit on the right forearm that May 1 by a comebacker off the bat of Miami’s Brian Anderson. He finished 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts.
Lefty Jon Lester finalizes $5M, 1-year deal with Nationals
WASHINGTON — Left-handed starter Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Wednesday, giving the team a fourth member of a rotation led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.
Lester and the team had an agreement in principle in place last week, pending the successful completion of a physical exam.
The five-time All-Star and Nationals manager Dave Martinez know each other well: Martinez was the bench coach for the Chicago Cubs when Lester helped that club win the 2016 World Series for its first title in 108 years.
Mets promote Zack Scott to acting general manager
NEW YORK — Zack Scott was promoted to acting general manager of the New York Mets on Wednesday, eight days after GM Jared Porter was fired.
Scott was hired as assistant GM on Dec. 23 after 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, the last two as assistant GM.
Van Wagenen back to representing players, with Roc Nation
NEW YORK — Former New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is switching back to representing players after 2 1/2 years working for a club.
Van Wagenen joined Roc Nation Sports on Wednesday as chief operating officer and head of strategy and business development. He will report to the company’s founder, Shawn Carter — the rapper, producer and executive better known as Jay-Z.
Man United stunned by Sheffield; Tuchel’s Chelsea draws 0-0
Just when Manchester United’s players were starting to have the look of potential champions, they threw in their sloppiest performance this season to lose to the Premier League’s worst team.
A 2-1 home loss to last-place Sheffield United not only prevented Man United from returning to first place at the expense of fierce rival Manchester City. It also undid much of the impressive work Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has produced in recent months, exposing its lack of depth and defensive frailties in an alarming 90 minutes at Old Trafford.
Suddenly, it’s advantage Man City in a title race that has ebbed and flowed all season. City leads by a point from United and has a game in hand over its neighbor.
A series of defensive blunders led to Sheffield United’s deflected 74th-minute winner — scored by Oliver Burke — which also enlivened the battle to avoid relegation.
That’s two victories in three league matches for Chris Wilder’s team, which was winless until beating Newcastle on Jan. 12 and heading for one of the worst campaigns in the Premier League’s 29-year history.
Now, the gap to safety is only 10 points and the so-called “great escape” could be on.
Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea ended in a 0-0 draw at home to Wolves, while Burnley twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2.
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s error allowed Leicester to equalize in the second half in a 1-1 draw at Everton, while Brighton and Fulham drew 0-0.
European clubs’ head fears pandemic losses of up to $10BN
European football teams face losing up to $10 billion due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest forecast of the umbrella organization for clubs on the continent.
Supporters have been kept out of stadiums in Europe’s main leagues longer than anticipated as the second wave of COVID-19 cases has devastated the continent.
Andrea Agnelli, the Juventus chairman who leads the European Club Association, said it would be “extremely difficult” to see spectators being allowed back in this season. There have also been rebates to broadcasters and sponsors due to the pandemic after some leagues, including France, were abandoned last season and others paused for up to three months.
Ed Jones returns to IndyCar after sitting out 2020
Ed Jones was good enough as an IndyCar rookie to earn an immediate promotion to one of the top teams in racing. When it didn’t work out, his career in the American open wheel series came to a sudden end.
Jones got a second chance Wednesday when Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan signed him to return to the program where he started in 2017. Jones was the IndyCar rookie of the year that season and finished third in the Indianapolis 500.
He was lured to Chip Ganassi Racing the next year for one disappointing season, spent 2019 in a partial schedule with Ganassi, then found himself out of the series and out of a job in 2020.
NFL picks 3 honorary captains, Amanda Gorman for coin toss
NEW YORK — The NFL has selected three people who have served during the coronavirus pandemic as honorary captains for the Super Bowl along with inaugural poet Amanda Gorman for an original poem.
Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin will take part in the coin toss on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The trio was picked for embodying the NFL’s message of “It Takes All of Us” this season.
Gorman, the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate, recited “The Hill We Climb” at the Biden inauguration Jan. 20. She will recite her poem about the trio’s impact before the game, which will be televised and shown inside Raymond James Stadium.
Two Russian tennis players banned for life for match-fixing
LONDON — Two Russian tennis players were banned from the sport for life on Wednesday for match-fixing, including incidents when they played together as doubles partners.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Alija Merdeeva was found guilty of two counts of match-fixing. Sofia Dmitrieva was found guilty on six counts of match-fixing and was also charged with failing to cooperate with an investigation.
The case focused on “multiple incidents,” the ITIA said, including two matches they played together as doubles partners. The ITIA didn’t say which tournaments were affected.
Merdeeva and Dmitrieva toured the world playing low-level pro tournaments, often in Africa, Turkey and Eastern Europe. Merdeeva’s highest ranking was 928th in the world and Dmitrieva’s was 1,191st, though they both achieved slightly more success in doubles.
UEFA gives 12 Euro hosts until April for plan to have fans
UEFA insisted Wednesday it remains determined to stage the rescheduled European Championship across 12 countries but gave host cities until April to decide whether fans can attend games.
Even before the pandemic derailed UEFA’s plans last year, the event was logistically challenging because it was using a dozen stadiums in different countries for the first time.
The planning has been complicated further by a second wave of the coronavirus leading to new forms of lockdowns across Europe and domestic games being played in empty stadiums. An operational meeting on Wednesday led by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin with representatives of the 12 host cities had to be held virtually.
