Rams finalize coaching staff with new hires, promotions
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their coaching staff for next season, hiring five additional new assistant coaches and making several promotions.
Rams coach Sean McVay announced the moves Tuesday.
The Rams hired offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes, and offensive assistants Nick Jones and Chris O’Hara.
McVay lost seven assistant coaches in several key positions in the month after the Rams’ fourth consecutive winning season during his tenure ended with a playoff loss at Green Bay. Notably, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley took over the Los Angeles Chargers; pass game coordinator Shane Waldron became the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator; and run game coordinator/offensive line coach Aaron Kromer left the team.
Los Angeles already hired Raheem Morris as the new defensive coordinator and Joe DiCamillis as its special teams coordinator after moving John Bonamego to senior coaching assistant.
Along with the new hires, McVay added the job of assistant head coach to running backs coach Thomas Brown, who was praised repeatedly last season by McVay as a rising coaching star.
McVay also added pass game coordinator to tight ends coach Wes Phillips’ duties, and added run game coordinator to defensive line coach Eric Henderson’s job.
Chris Shula, McVay’s college teammate at Miami of Ohio and the grandson of Don Shula, the NFL’s winningest head coach, was promoted to linebackers coach after four seasons with the Rams. Thad Bogardus moved from assistant defensive line coach to assistant linebackers coach.
Ejiro Evero was promoted to secondary coach and pass game coordinator, while Zak Kromer was promoted to offensive assistant coach. Jonathan Cooley also moved up to assistant secondary coach.
Carberry spent one season with McVay as Washington’s assistant offensive line coach while McVay was the offensive coordinator on Jay Gruden’s staff in 2016. He spent the past three seasons at Stanford as the offensive line coach and running game coordinator.
Pau Gasol says he’s going home, signing again with Barcelona
BARCELONA — Pau Gasol is going home, announcing Tuesday that he will sign to play with FC Barcelona again and rejoin the franchise with which he started his professional basketball career more than 20 years ago.
Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, winning a pair of championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 40-year-old who was born in Barcelona last appeared in the NBA on March 10, 2019, for Milwaukee.
“I’m happy to return to the club where I began, and I’m excited about this new opportunity,” he wrote in a post on social media. “I hope to contribute to the first team very soon. I want to thank Barca and its technical staff for making it possible to join them.”
Gasol debuted for Barcelona in the 1998-99 season, was part of two Liga ACB — the top Spanish league — championships in three years, then was the No. 3 pick in the 2001 NBA draft. He was the rookie of the year for Memphis in 2002, won three Olympic medals with Spain and was part of the team that won the FIBA world championship, now called the Basketball World Cup, in 2006.
Ty Gibbs to follow shock win with 14 Xfinity Series races
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs said Tuesday his grandson Ty Gibbs will compete in 14 more Xfinity Series races this season after his surprising first victory.
Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in his first career NASCAR national start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old had never raced above the ARCA Series and jumped two levels for his Xfinity debut.
He’s the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut but the first to win in his very first national series race.
Ty Gibbs will race this year for both the ARCA championship and rookie of the year in the Xfinity Series. His schedule is set by his father, Coy.
Tigers announce minor league deal with Julio Teheran
DETROIT — The Tigers announced their minor league contract with right-hander Julio Teheran on Tuesday.
Teheran, 30, will report to major league spring training.
He was 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Angels.
Teheran was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Atlanta Braves.
His ERA was under 4.00 in both 2018 and 2019 with the Braves. He made at least 30 starts for seven straight years before last season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
PGA Championship capping attendance at 10,000
The PGA Championship will cap attendance at 10,000 spectators per round when it plays The Ocean Course in May.
The PGA of America announced the decision Tuesday. The move to play with limited spectator capacity due to coronavirus concerns was made in coordination with the state of South Carolina, area medical authorities, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were an estimated 30,000 people per day when Rory McIlroy won the 2012 event on Kiawah Island. PGA of America president Jim Richerson said organizers hoped to open the event to the same sellout crowds as nine years ago, but was grateful to have golf fans on hand for this one, unlike the 2020 tournament. Collin Morikawa won the event at TPC Harding Park in front of no spectators.
Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT
LOS ANGELES — Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points on three consecutive possessions late in overtime, and the Washington Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years to five straight with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
Russell Westbrook scored six of his 32 points in overtime for the Wizards, who rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half. Washington then took advantage of a missed free throw by LeBron James late in regulation and went on to its first win over the Lakers at Staples Center since March 2017.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in overtime to trim the Wizards’ lead to 125-124. Westbrook made a layup before missing a free throw, but James and Kyle Kuzma missed late 3s before the buzzer.
James had 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who struggled in the second half of their fourth loss in five games.
Quick earns 54th career shutout, Kings beat Blues 3-0
ST. LOUIS — Dustin Brown scored two goals and veteran Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots for his 54th career shutout, lifting the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.
It was the second shutout this season for the 35-year-old Quick, who helped the Kings win two Stanley Cup championships in his career.
Gabriel Vilardi added a goal for the Kings, who scored in each period and extended their winning streak to five games. Brown closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:57 of the third.
Vilardi pushed in a loose puck as he was falling down outside the crease at 17:30 of the first period. The power-play goal gave the Kings a 1-0 lead. Los Angeles has scored 16 power-play goals this season over 17 games. The Kings’ only game without scoring a power-play goal was on Jan. 16, against Minnesota.
The goal snapped a streak for St. Louis. The Blues’ penalty kill had been perfect in five consecutive games (10 for 10) before allowing the Vilardi goal.
No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon
LOS ANGELES — Tahj Eaddy scored 24 points and No. 19 Southern California led by 16 after a blistering start on its way to a 72-58 victory over Oregon on Monday night.
The Trojans (19-4, 13-3) moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 by dominating the Ducks with just a seven-man rotation. Second-leading rebounder Isaiah Mobley strained his right calf earlier in the day and missed his first start of the season.
LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. scored 14 points each for Oregon, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Ducks (14-5, 9-4) came in tied with USC and UCLA at three losses apiece in league play.
Eaddy scored USC’s first nine points — all on 3-pointers — and the Trojans raced to a 17-1 lead while the Ducks missed their first 12 shots. Eaddy, a graduate transfer from Santa Clara, hit five 3s in the half, his last one giving USC a 23-point cushion, its largest of the period.
The Trojans made 17 of 26 shots in the half. Oregon missed seven of eight 3-pointers and shot 10 of 29 from the floor.
Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.
The buzz heading into the game was the much-anticipated debut of Anaheim top prospect Trevor Zegras.
Big hits, flying fists and bunches of goals became the focus once the puck dropped.
Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper was among five players penalized during a lengthy melee that set the physical tone early. The first period ended with two fights and the teams combined for 46 penalty minutes overall.
The Ducks, the NHL’s lowest-scoring team, scored twice in the opening period and had a 3-0 lead early in the second.
Filly becomes 5th fatality this year at Golden Gate Fields
ALBANY — A 3-year-old filly died Tuesday during training at Golden Gate Fields, making it the fifth thoroughbred fatality at the Northern California racetrack this year.
Okoye’s death was listed as an accident on the California Horse Racing Board’s website. She was trained by Isidro Tamayo and finished fourth in her most recent race on Feb. 5. She was winless in five career starts and had earnings of $16,080.
A 4-year-old gelding and a 5-year-old mare died in training incidents last weekend at the track.
The gelding named Sweet Boy died suddenly on Saturday, according to the CHRB.
Sweet Boy was trained and co-owned by Timothy Bellasis. The gelding had four wins in eight career starts and earnings of $43,971. Sweet Boy had not raced since Feb. 28, 2020, when he won at Golden Gate.
My Three Kids died Sunday, according to the racing board. The mare was trained by Andreas Psarras. She had one win in 14 career starts and earnings of $14,908. She finished second in her last race on Feb. 6 at Golden Gate.
Closer Trevor Rosenthal finalizes $11M, 1-year deal with A’s
OAKLAND — Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal finalized an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, providing manager Bob Melvin with a new reliable ninth-inning option after former closer Liam Hendriks’ departure in free agency.
Rosenthal’s deal includes $8 million that is deferred without interest, payable in installments of $3 million on Jan. 14, 2022 and $5 million on Jan. 13, 2023.
The 30-year-old Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season.
He made $1,510,887 in the shortened 2020 season, including a $740,741 prorated share of a $2 million base and $770,146 in earned performance bonuses. He also received a $1 million buyout as part of the 2020 mutual option in his previous contract with Washington, which released him in July 2019.
To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated outfielder Dustin Fowler for assignment.
Coco Gauff advances in three sets at Adelaide International
ADELAIDE, Australia — Coco Gauff’s decision to extend her stay Down Under after a second-round loss at the Australian Open is paying off, at least so far.
The 16-year-old American beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 on Tuesday in a first-round match at the Adelaide International. It follows Gauff’s two wins in weekend qualifying in the South Australian state capital to advance to the main draw.
Gauff lost to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open. In 2020 during her Australian Open debut, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round.
In other Adelaide matches Tuesday, French Open champion and fifth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland beat American Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-4, sixth-seeded Petra Martic defeated Ludmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 and Jil Teichmann beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Efrain Álvarez on US, Mexico rosters for Olympic qualifying
MIAMI — Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Efrain Álvarez is on the 48-man preliminary roster for both the United States and Mexico for the Olympic men’s soccer qualifying tournament in North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Now 18, Álvarez played for the U.S. at an under-15 tournament in 2016, then switched to Mexico and played for El Tri at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup. He attended U.S. national team training in December but did not appear in the exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The U.S. roster also included included Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, Barcelona forward Konrad De La Fuente, PSV Eindhoven defender Chris Gloster and Norwich forward Sebastian Soto.
The rosters released Tuesday by CONCACAF are nonbinding, and U.S. coach Jason Kreis may announce a training camp roster on Friday. Final 20-man rosters are due March 8.
Banged-up Blues lose Gunnarsson for season with knee injury
The banged-up St. Louis Blues got more bad injury news Tuesday with word that defenseman Carl Gunnarsson won’t play again this season and forward Ivan Barbashev is out at least six weeks.
Gunnarsson injured his right knee when he got tangled up with Kings forward Gabe Vilardi midway through a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles on Monday night. Barbashev had surgery on his left ankle Tuesday morning and will be re-evaluated in early April.
St. Louis was already without top winger Vladimir Tarasenko, forwards Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak, and No. 1 defenseman Colton Parayko. The additional injuries to Gunnarsson and Barbashev will further test the Blues’ depth.
Sabres’ depleted blue line loses Borgen to broken forearm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres defenseman William Borgen will miss up to two months with a broken right forearm, further depleting Buffalo’s injury-thinned blue line.
Borgen had the fracture surgically repaired on Tuesday, the team announced hours before it completes a four-game road trip at New Jersey. The rookie was hurt during a 3-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Borgen has no points in four games this season.
The news of Borgen’s injury comes a day after the Sabres announced that veteran defenseman Jake McCabe will miss up to eight months after tearing two ligaments and damaging the meniscus in his right knee against the Devils.
U19 European Championships canceled for 2nd straight year
NYON, Switzerland — The annual Under-19 European Championships in men’s and women’s soccer were canceled Tuesday for the second straight year.
UEFA said government-imposed rules amid the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.
“The traveling of teams and staging of mini-tournaments would prove very difficult,” UEFA said.
The men’s tournament was to have more than 50 countries playing in qualifying groups in March, leading to an eight-team final event in Romania starting June 30.
Women’s qualifiers were scheduled in April ahead of a final tournament in Belarus in July.
Murray loses 1st ATP Tour match in 4 months in straight sets
MONTPELLIER, France — Andy Murray lost in straight sets to No. 83-ranked Egor Gerasimov at the Open Sud de France on Tuesday in the former No. 1’s first ATP Tour match since October.
Murray’s lack of match fitness was apparent as he was beaten 7-6 (8), 6-1 by the big-serving Belarusian in one hour and 44 minutes in the first round of the indoor hard-court event in Montpellier.
Murray tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month. He was forced to withdrew from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, saying he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the pandemic.
The British player is currently ranked 121st as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations.
3B Jake Lamb finalizes $1 million deal with Braves
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with third baseman Jake Lamb that is not guaranteed, adding another veteran bat Tuesday to an already deep competition for bench spots in spring training.
Lamb, a 2017 All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was with the Braves for their first full-squad workout and will compete for a bench spot. He could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base.
The 30-year-old Lamb joins Pablo Sandoval, Ehire Adrianza and Jason Kipnis as veterans who were added to compete for bench spots with Johan Camargo and others in spring training.
A year after ‘Game Zero,’ Atalanta welcomes Real Madrid
MILAN — Just over a year after “Game Zero,” Atalanta is back in the knockout round of the Champions League.
Last year’s match, against Valencia in nearby Milan on Feb. 19, was the biggest in the club’s history and a third of Bergamo’s population made the short trip to San Siro for what turned out to be a 4-1 victory.
A short time later, military trucks were driving coffins out of Bergamo because the crematorium couldn’t keep up as the small city became one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.
The match was dubbed “Game Zero” because of the spread of the disease that followed both in northern Italy and in Spain.
More than 40,000 fans inside the stadium enthusiastically celebrated each of Atalanta’s four goals that day — the last time the team played in front of its own supporters.
On Wednesday, Atalanta will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 in an empty Gewiss Stadium, which has been newly renovated.
Seattle doing damage control with players after exec’s video
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation.
The message over the past two days to those affected has been: you have every right to be upset.
“We are very open with our players and urge them to be the same. And if they want to be angry, they should be, frankly. They should be insulted,” Dipoto said Tuesday. “But at the same time, they are collectively driven toward what we’re trying to do here as a team.”
The video posted over the weekend showed Mather expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and making controversial remarks about players during a recent online event. He took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He also admitted the team may be manipulating service time for some of its young players.
Yankees finalize deals for Brett Gardner, Justin Wilson
TAMPA, Fla. — Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized a $5.15 million, one-year contract for the outfielder to return for a 14th season.
New York also finalized its one-year deal with left-hander Justin Wilson on Tuesday.
To clear roster spots, right-hander Luis Severino was put on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27, and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment.
Gardner gets a $1 million signing bonus and a $1.85 million salary this year. His agreement includes a $2.3 million player option for 2022. If Gardner declines the option, the Yankees would have a $7.15 million option for 2022 with a $1.15 million buyout.
The 37-year outfielder is the last player remaining from the Yankees’ last World Series title in 2009.
Ian Kennedy signs minor league contract with Rangers
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Right-hander Ian Kennedy has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, and will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in their bullpen.
New Rangers general manager Chris Young, a former teammate of Kennedy’s in Kansas City, said Tuesday the 36-year-old Kennedy brings a veteran presence after playing for four different teams over 14 big league seasons.
Norway moves ‘home’ World Cup qualifier to neutral Spain
OSLO, Norway — Norway’s national soccer team will play its first “home” World Cup qualifying game at a neutral venue in Spain next month because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Norwegian soccer federation said Tuesday the game against Turkey on March 27 will be played in Malaga instead of Oslo. No fans will be allowed to attend.
Norway will begin its World Cup qualifying program with a game at Gibraltar on March 24 before going to Spain to play Turkey three days later. The group also includes the Netherlands.
UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimović
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA appointed a disciplinary investigator on Tuesday to look at allegations Zlatan Ibrahimović was racially abused when AC Milan played at Red Star Belgrade last week.
Ibrahimović was sitting in the stands as a substitute during the Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.
The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimović’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.