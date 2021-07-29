NCAA won’t re-evaluate penalties for Bush, other cases
The NCAA said Wednesday it will not re-evaluate penalties handed down for infractions cases, a decision that will keep former Southern California running back Reggie Bush from having his 2005 Heisman Trophy victory restored.
Earlier this month, the Heisman Trust said it would return the Heisman to Bush if the NCAA were to reinstate him for the 2005 season.
The NCAA released a statement saying that recent changes to rules regarding how athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses still do not permit “pay-for-play type arrangements.”
“The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports,” the NCAA said. “The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools. Previous penalties, including those that are several years old, will not be re-evaluated or reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules.”
Bush had his Heisman victory vacated after the NCAA ruled he received impermissible benefits while playing at USC. The games Bush played in for USC in 2005 were also vacated because was deemed ineligible because of the NCAA violations.
Engaged couple Chidester, Urtez on softball all-tourney team
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Engaged couple Amanda Chidester of the United States and Anissa Urtez of Mexico were both selected to the Olympic softball all-tournament team.
Chidester was picked as the designated player and Urtez as the shortstop.
Yamato Fujita of Japan was named most valuable player of the tournament. She hit .389 with three homers and seven RBIs in six games for Japan, which beat the U.S. 2-0 on Tuesday for its second straight title.
Four Americans were selected for the all-tournament team, with Chidester joined by left-hander Monica Abbott, second baseman Ali Aguilar and centerfielder Haylie McCleney.
The team also included right-hander Yukiko Ueno and third baseman Yu Yamamoto of Japan and catcher Kaleigh Rafter and first baseman Jenn Salling of Canada.
Also selected were Italian left fielder Laura Vigna and Mexican right fielder Suzy Brookshire.
Japanese first baseman Minori Naito was picked as the best defensive player.
The team was picked by the World Baseball Softball Confederation and the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.
US to play World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati
CHICAGO — The United States will play its home World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Cincinnati, ending a streak of five straight in Columbus, Ohio.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that the Nov. 12 match will be at TQL Stadium, the 26,000-capacity venue that opened in May as home of the city’s Major League Soccer team.
The U.S. beat Mexico in World Cup qualifiers at Columbus Crew Stadium in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013, all by 2-0 scores. The match against El Tri gained the nickname “Dos a Cero.”
Mexico beat the U.S. 2-1 in a 2016 qualifier in Columbus on an 89th-minute goal by Rafa Márquez, a key home defeat in the opening match of the hexagonal for 2018 qualifying as the U.S. streak of seven straight World Cups came to an end.
The U.S. plays its first home match of pandemic-delayed qualifying for the 2022 World Cup against Canada on Sept. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, three days after opening at El Salvador and three days before playing at Honduras. The U.S. hosts Jamaica on Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas, ahead of a match at Panama three days later and a home game against Costa Rica on Oct. 13 whose site has not been announced.
US women’s water polo team handed rare loss at Olympics
TOKYO — Maggie Steffens and the United States have dominated women’s water polo since the country won its first gold medal in the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.
The world is pushing back at the Tokyo Games, and it remains to be seen how Steffens and company respond.
The Americans were handed their first loss at the Olympics since 2008 when they fell 10-9 to Rebecca Parkes and Hungary in group play on Wednesday. The team had been 19-0 this year, including five victories over Hungary by a combined 66-37 score.
“The game just doesn’t know who you are. The game doesn’t know where you come from,” U.S. goaltender Ashleigh Johnson said. “So every time you need to be ready. As the U.S. team, as the Hungarian team, you need to be ready for each team to bring their best, and Hungary brought their best today.”
The United States was a big favorite to win its third straight gold medal coming into Tokyo, but it was pushed hard by China during a rugged 12-7 victory Monday. Steffens had her nose broken by an inadvertent elbow, and the captain sported a black eye and a small bandage during the match against Hungary.
Even with the loss, the Americans remain in good position to advance to the knockout round. The team faces the ROC on Friday.
Mike Sullivan named US men’s hockey coach for 2022 Olympics
Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been named U.S. men’s hockey coach for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Sullivan will be behind the bench if the NHL participates, which is still a question. There is not a deal currently in place to send NHL players to the Olympics, and negotiations are ongoing.
“I’m going to operate on the premise that the NHL and the (International) Olympic Committee are going to work towards an agreement and we’re going to participate,” Sullivan said on a video call with reporters Wednesday. “That’s the approach that we have to take and, we’re just entrusting that the powers that be are going to work out an agreement and hopefully that will be sooner than later.”
Sullivan coached the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. USA Hockey expects to name his assistants later this summer.
If the league and Players’ Association get an Olympic agreement done with the IOC and International Ice Hockey Federation, Sullivan would be the second Penguins coach in as many Games with NHL participation. Dan Bylsma coached the U.S. team in Sochi in 2014.
Mike D’Antoni won’t return as Nets assistant coach
NEW YORK — Mike D’Antoni is leaving the Brooklyn Nets, forcing Steve Nash to make another change on his coaching staff.
Nash announced the 70-year-old D’Antoni’s decision in a statement Wednesday, saying having the two-time Coach of the Year was “invaluable” in his first season as a coach.
D’Antoni won the 2005 Coach of the Year award in Phoenix when Nash was his point guard, then another in Houston in 2017. He has long been regarded as one of the NBA’s best offensive coaches and helped the Nets reach the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to eventual champion Milwaukee in seven games.
The Nets already lost one assistant this offseason when Ime Udoka left to become Boston Celtics coach. David Vanterpool was hired to replace him.
Suter signs with Stars; expansion Kraken land Grubauer
Ryan Suter became the first player to sign a new contract when NHL free agency began Wednesday, joining the Dallas Stars on a $14.6 million, four-year deal, and the expansion Seattle Kraken made a splash by signing goalie Philipp Grubauer.
Grubauer was among the top players on the market, and was signed to a six-year, $35.4 million contract.
Grubauer leaves Colorado after three seasons, and following a year in which he finished second in the NHL with 30 wins and was third in the Vezina Trophy vote as the league’s top goalie. In Seattle, he begins shoring up a Krakens roster that remains a work in progress in the two weeks since the expansion draft.
Suter, meantime, will count $3.65 million against the salary cap. Dallas also signed 2016 Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Braden Holtby for $2 million for next season after he was bought out by Vancouver.
Suter, a 36-year-old U.S.-born defenseman, was recently bought out by the Minnesota Wild.
Marlins trade OF Marte to A’s and RHP García to Astros
MIAMI — Buried in last place in the NL East, the Miami Marlins made an impact on the AL West race with two trades Wednesday.
Miami sent right-handed reliever Yimi García to the Houston Astros, and traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Oakland Athletics.
The Astros sent outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and right-hander Austin Pruitt to Miami. First-place Houston began the day with a six-game lead over Oakland in the AL West.
Oakland gave up left-hander Jesús Luzardo for Marte. The Marlins will cover nearly all of Marte’s remaining contract for 2021, and he becomes a free agent after this season.
Jets begin camp practices without unsigned QB Wilson
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets kicked off their first practice of training camp without their hoped-for franchise quarterback.
Zach Wilson remained unsigned Wednesday, the only first-round draft pick to not have a deal done after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance earlier in the day.
“Obviously, from the business side of it, there’s a lot of things that come into play,” coach Robert Saleh said.
With Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection, still not signed, Mike White took the first snaps at practice with the Jets’ starters. James Morgan is New York’s only other quarterback on the roster.
When asked when he and the Jets would need Wilson on the field and practicing, Saleh smiled.
“Umm, ask me again tomorrow,” he said.
Wilson’s contract is slotted, per the NFL rookie wage scale, to be worth $35.15 million over four years and includes a $22.9 million signing bonus. But it appears the sides — the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas and Wilson’s agents — are working out offset language, a sticking point in the negotiations. That practice, shared by most NFL teams, provides clubs with financial protection if they release the player before the end of a contract.
Rodgers participates in Packers’ first training-camp workout
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is working out with the Green Bay Packers in their first training camp session as the reigning MVP has at least temporarily put aside his issues with the team.
“I’m just really happy that he’s back in the building and part of this team,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “With him, we feel like the sky’s the limit.”
Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring — a change from his usual offseason routine — and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the 37-year-old quarterback would have been subject to a $50,000 fine for every day he held out during camp.
His future with the Packers had seemed tenuous after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he didn’t want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft.
Big 12 accuses ESPN of trying to ‘destabilize’ conference
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told The Associated Press that ESPN is pushing other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference without paying a massive buyout.
“I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” Bowlsby said Wednesday in a phone interview.
The Big 12 has sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN.
In the letter, the Big 12 demanded the network stop “all actions that may harm the Conference and its members and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference’s existing Members or any other NCAA Conference regarding the Big 12 Conference’s Members, possible conference realignment or potential financial incentives or outcomes related to possible conference realignment.“
Texas and Oklahoma informed the Big 12 this week that they would not be renewing an agreement with the conference that binds them to the league and its eight other members until 2025.
On Tuesday, the schools submitted a request to the SEC to join that league in 2025. To join the conference earlier than that could cost the schools tens of millions of dollars.
Devils sign G Bernier to two-year, $8.2 million contract
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed unrestricted free-agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier to a two-year, $8.25 million contract.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Wednesday, noting the 32-year-old will make $3.6 million this coming season and $4.65 million in 2022-23.
Bernier spent the past three seasons with Detroit, playing in 105 contests. He posted a 9-11-1 record in 24 games with a 2.99 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. He faced an average 34.8 shots last season, which led the NHL.
His rights were previously acquired last week by Carolina from Detroit with a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Since he was an unrestricted free agent, Bernier was free to sign with any team.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The coronavirus pandemic is still affecting the Baltimore Ravens. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the team’s first practice of training camp.
Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson’s positive test after practice Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards also tested positive. He would not go into much more detail about either case or say how long Jackson or Edwards would be out.
“It’s just part of the deal. It’s just the way the world is right now,” Harbaugh said. “We have 90% vaccinated, and I think we’re going to go above that, too, real soon here. So we’re in really great shape with the vaccinations.”
Jackson missed one game last season, in Week 12, when he also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That game at Pittsburgh — originally scheduled for Thanksgiving — was postponed three times before it was finally played on a Wednesday in December. The Ravens didn’t practice for over a week, and their number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list grew to more than 20. They lost that game to the Steelers, then won five in a row to end the regular season.
AP source: Panthers QB Darnold has had 2 vaccination shots
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has had two coronavirus vaccination shots and will be considered fully vaccinated on July 30, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Darnold had his second shot on July 16 and will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days later, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team does not disclose players’ vaccination status.
Darnold spoke to the media on Tuesday without a mask and wearing a red band on his wrist when the Panthers arrived at training camp but wouldn’t say if he’d been vaccinated. Unvaccinated players are required to wear masks while speaking to reporters.
Several other Carolina players, including running back Christian McCaffrey, have also declined to say whether they’ve been vaccinated, citing personal privacy.
NFL players are facing pressure to get vaccinated since the league released new protocols that could force teams to forfeit games if they have COVID-19 outbreaks.
Darnold had said last month he was undecided on whether he would get vaccinated, saying that he “still has to think about all those certain things that go into it.”
Tannehill, Titans get on board with NFL COVID-19 protocols
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had no intention of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The NFL’s extensive protocols for unvaccinated players ultimately changed his mind.
“I think the NFL has kind of made it clear what they want to happen,” Tannehill said Wednesday following the team’s first training-camp practice. “If you don’t fall in line, they’re going to try to make your life kind of miserable with all the protocols. So I think you’re seeing the trend is that most guys are getting vaccinated.”
The NFL Players Association also has supported the league’s protocols, under which nearly 87 percent of players are in the vaccination process of have completed it.
Getting vaccinated certainly seems to be the trend for the Titans, as general manager Jon Robinson said 90% of the team is either fully vaccinated or has started the vaccination process. A number of players took the field wearing masks — including Tannehill, guard Rodger Saffold and cornerback Kristian Fulton — but Robinson explained that some players are still awaiting a second shot or have only recently completed the full vaccination process.
“We want to be an example for our community, for our state, to encourage the vaccination,” Robinson said. “I’m proud to say we’re at 90%. That’s a good indication of what we feel about the vaccine as an organization, and try to encourage those in our community and our state to kind of follow our lead on it.”
Saffold had been undecided on the vaccine during the offseason, adding that he planned to study the issue. He decided to get vaccinated just recently, and, after getting two shots, said he’s simply waiting for the antibodies in his system to build up before he removes his mask.
Regents approve naming Iowa’s football field for Duke Slater
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The field at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium will be named for Duke Slater, the trailblazing Black football player who was an All-American tackle a century ago, played in the NFL, and became a pioneering Chicago judge.
The university’s Board of Regents approved the name Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium during its meeting in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
Slater went to high school in Clinton and played for the Hawkeyes from 1918 to 1921. He helped the 1921 Hawkeyes finish 7-0, including a victory over Notre Dame and coach Knute Rockne.
Slater was the NFL’s first Black lineman, playing on offense and defense for 10 seasons with teams in Rock Island, Illinois, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
He earned a law degree from Iowa while playing in the NFL, later worked as a lawyer in Chicago, and became one of the city’s first Black judges.
Slater, who died in 1966 at age 67, will be inducted next month into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951.
More HOF health services coming to help NFL players
CANTON, Ohio — Hall of Fame Behavioral Health is partnering with the largest provider of telepsychiatry services in the country under an agreement aimed at improving life for current and former NFL players.
Array Behavioral Care brings more than 20 years of experience in telepsychiatry to the partnership with the affiliate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Its network has providers in more than 50 major markets around the country.
Hall of Fame Behavioral Health was founded in May in an effort to help current and former NFL players improve their quality of life. It also agreed to partner with the Special Forces Foundation to help provide assistance to members of the Special Forces and their families.
20 athletes banned from Olympic track under testing rules
TOKYO — Twenty athletes, including 10 from Nigeria, will not be allowed to participate in track and field at the Olympics because they did not meet anti-doping testing requirements in the lead-up to the Games.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which runs the anti-doping program for the sport, requires athletes from countries categorized as “high risk” because of deficiencies in their testing programs to be given three no-notice, out-of-competition tests in the 10 months leading to a major event.
Each of the seven so-called “Category A” countries had at least one athlete banned from the Games. The countries are Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and Ukraine. AIU does not release the names of the banned athletes.
Kenya had previously announced that two of its runners, who are among the 20 mentioned in the AIU release, did not meet the qualifications.
