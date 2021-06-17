Dodgers’ Bellinger returns to IL with left hamstring strain
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is returning to the injured list with a left hamstring strain.
Los Angeles recalled right-hander Mitch White before Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies to take the roster spot of Bellinger, who left Friday’s game against Texas in the fifth inning.
“We just felt that as we got together with the training staff and Cody to take it out of everyone’s hands, rip the band aid off and get him back to health,” manager Dave Roberts said of the decision after Los Angeles’ 5-3 victory over Philadelphia Tuesday night. “We are going to need him the rest of the way and we need him healthy.”
The hamstring injury is the latest physical ailment for the 2019 NL MVP. Bellinger missed 46 games earlier this season with a hairline fracture to his left leg. He had shoulder surgery in the offseason.
Bellinger was 10 for 33 with eight RBIs this month. He hit a grand slam — his only homer this season — and set a franchise record with six RBIs in the first inning of the Dodgers’ 14-3 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals on June 2.
Bellinger is batting .226 with 10 RBIs in 16 games.
The defending World Series champions have been hit hard by injuries but still entered Tuesday one game behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West.
Max Muncy was placed on the IL Saturday with an oblique strain. World Series MVP Corey Seager, whose hand was broken by a pitch May 15, is still at least three weeks away from returning to the lineup.
Infielder Gavin Lux, outfielder AJ Pollock and rookie Zach McKinstry have also spent time on the IL. Starting pitcher Dustin May (right elbow) and infielder Edwin Ríos (right shoulder) are out for the remainder of the season, while reliever Corey Knebel (right lat strain) is unlikely to return until the late stages of the season.
Breeders’ Cup to have full capacity
The Breeders’ Cup will have full capacity for the world championships at Del Mar on Nov. 5-6.
Officials said tickets go on sale Friday, although general admission won’t be available at this time. They hope to be able to offer it closer to the event. All tickets will be sold in advance and none will be available on-site.
Del Mar, located north of San Diego, is hosting for a second time. Last year’s Breeders’ Cup was held without fans at Keeneland in Kentucky.
Also, the New York Racing Association says Saratoga will operate at full capacity when its summer meet opens in mid-July.
With 70% of adult New York residents vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo removed protocols and restrictions for outdoor sports and entertainment venues. Non-vaccinated fans will be required to wear masks.
Belmont Park will fully re-open to fans on June 24.
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.
Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award, which was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.
The 6-foot-7 Ball was selected third overall in 2020 after playing professional ball in Lithuania and Australia.
Ball led all rookies with averages of 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was third with 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.
He made an immediate impact with the Hornets, becoming the youngest player in the NBA history to have a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in just his 10th career game on Jan. 9 against the Atlanta Hawks.
Locatelli scores 2, Italy beats Switzerland 3-0 at Euro 2020
ROME — Manuel Locatelli scored two goals and Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 Wednesday to become the first team to advance to the last 16 of the European Championship.
Locatelli’s first goal came following a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half in Rome. His second came with a long and low shot shortly after the break that left Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile.
Ciro Immobile added the last goal from long range in the 89th minute.
Giorgio Chiellini had a goal waved off by video review early in the match because of a handball. Then the Italy captain exited with an apparent left thigh injury.
As usual — and perhaps the only characteristic carried on from Italy teams of the past — the defense was impenetrable.
It’s quite a turnaround for a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Italy extended its unbeaten streak to 29 matches — one shy of the team record — and kept its 10th clean sheet in that run.
Italy leads Group A with a six points. Wales is next with four points, while Switzerland has one and Turkey has zero.
Italy will next play Wales while Switzerland meets Turkey in the final group games.
Scott Brooks out as Washington Wizards coach after 5 seasons
WASHINGTON — Scott Brooks won’t be back with the Washington Wizards next season after general manager Tommy Sheppard announced Wednesday the coach’s contract would not be extended.
Sheppard said the Wizards will begin their coaching search immediately.
“We have been committed to taking the proper steps over the last two seasons to develop our young players, bring in pieces to complement Bradley Beal and build a winning environment that will ultimately lead to sustained on-court success,” Sheppard said in a statement. “Our organization will always be grateful to Scott for his dedication and work both on the court and in the community over the past five years, and I personally admire and respect how he helped keep our team together during the unprecedented events of the last 15 months.”
Brooks is out after just one playoff series victory in 2017 to show for his five seasons on the job. Washington made the playoffs three times in those five years.
Sheppard skirted the issue of Brooks’ future after the Wizards were eliminated in five games in the first round by Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia. Washington was 183-207 overall during the regular season with Brooks as coach and struggled defensively.
The Wizards allowed the most points in the NBA last season and the second-most in the previous two years. They never ranked better than 15th in the league defensively under Brooks.
Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy out after 1 season at helm
NEW ORLEANS — Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm.
“This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally,” Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday. “But we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction.”
The club described Van Gundy’s departure as a mutual agreement “to part ways.”
Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place, two games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.
Now Griffin will be hiring his second coach in as many season after firing Alvin Gentry last summer.
The next coach will be Williamson’s third since he entered the NBA as the league’s first overall draft choice in 2019.
Griffin had articulated higher hopes for Van Gundy when he hired the 61-year-old to oversee a roster in which most players were younger than 25.
“Coach Van Gundy was obviously the selection for us,” Griffin said at the time. “In addition to giving us the best chance to win in the short term, we feel he gives us the best chance to build a sustainable winner.”
Van Gundy spent parts of 12 pervious seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times in that span.
Rangers confirm Gallant has been hired to replace Quinn
Gerard Gallant is the new coach of the New York Rangers and will be tasked with taking one of the NHL’s youngest clubs to the next level.
The Rangers announced Gallant’s hiring Wednesday after agreeing to a four-year contract with him this week.
“Gerard’s proven track record has made him one of the league’s most sought-after coaches, and we are fortunate to have him as part of the team,” team owner James Dolan said in a statement. “I have no doubt that he will play a critical role in helping us take the next steps to building a championship-caliber team.”
The 57-year-old Gallant, who led Canada to a gold medal at the world hockey championship in Latvia after an 0-3 start, replaces David Quinn, who was fired along with much of his staff after the Rangers missed the playoffs in a disappointing season.
New Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury made the move to dismiss Quinn and hire Gallant after he replaced president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton, who were fired days earlier with Dolan citing the need for a “change in leadership.”
Magnussen to make IndyCar debut, has F1 in rearview mirror
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Magnussen, fresh off his first win in eight years, will make his IndyCar debut as he continues to leave Formula One in his rearview mirror.
Magnussen will race at Road America in Wisconsin this weekend for Arrow McLaren SP as the replacement driver for Felix Rosenqvist, who was injured in a crash at Detroit. Rosenqvist has not been medically cleared to drive, the team said Wednesday.
“Big challenge to go straight into a race having never driven an IndyCar before but I couldn’t say no to the opportunity,” Magnussen posted on social media.
Magnussen made 19 starts for the McLaren Formula 1 team in 2014, including a career-best finish of second at the Australian Grand Prix that year. But his seven years in F1 came to an end when Haas dumped Magnussen and Romain Grosjean at the end of last season.
Grosjean moved on to IndyCar and was reunited with Magnussen last weekend in Detroit, where IndyCar and the IMSA sports car series ran a doubleheader.
GM Donnie Nelson, who brought Nowitzki, Doncic, leaving Mavs
Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson, instrumental in the club’s acquisitions of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, is leaving the organization after 24 seasons.
The Mavericks said Wednesday the club and Nelson agreed to part ways, with owner Mark Cuban saying the 58-year-old son of former coach Don Nelson was “instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas.”
Nelson joined Dallas in 1998 when his dad was named coach. A few months later, the Mavericks moved down in the draft to get Nowitzki in a trade with Milwaukee. The 7-foot German led Dallas to the franchise’s only championship in 2011.
With the Nowitzki era drawing to a close, the Mavericks made another draft-day deal for a young European in Doncic in 2018. Dallas moved up two spots to the No. 3 pick, while Atlanta got Trae Young.
Nowitzki and the teenager from Slovenia played together one season before Nowitzki retired. Doncic has twice been an All-Star and first-team All-NBA selection since then.
NFL loosening many COVID restrictions for vaccinated players
The NFL is almost back to business as usual — for vaccinated players.
The NFL and NFL Players Association have updated COVID-19 protocols to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated players and to encourage others to get the vaccine.
Unvaccinated players must continue to get daily testing, wear masks and practice physical distancing. They won’t be allowed to eat meals with teammates, can’t participate in media or marketing activities while traveling, aren’t permitted to use the sauna or steam room and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling.
Vaccinated players will not have any of those restrictions, according to a memo sent to teams on Wednesday that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Media access to the press box, field and sidelines, locker room and postgame interview room will be available only to media members who are fully vaccinated.
Several players have expressed concerns about receiving the vaccine. The updated protocols give them more incentive to get it.
Kentucky judge divides Medina Spirit urine sample for tests
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky judge has granted representatives of trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit much of the horse’s split urine sample to be further tested for betamethasone and other substances.
The Hall of Fame trainer and Zedan Racing Stables last week sued the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for remnants of Medina Spirit’s urine to prove that traces of the steroid in his system came from a topical ointment rather than an injection. At issue was the division of approximately 25 to 27 milliliters of the sample and how it would be transported to an unspecified New York laboratory.
Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Thomas D. Wingate on Wednesday granted the plaintiffs 20 ml of the sample and 5 ml to the KHRC, with the commission receiving any unused portion. The lab will use only the amount “absolutely necessary” to test for betamethasone valerate, gentamicin and clotrimazole, the judge ruled.
Additionally, two representatives from both sides will accompany the sample to New York to observe its defrosting and division for testing. The plaintiffs will pay for the private plane for transport.
Medina Spirit risks having last month’s Kentucky Derby victory stripped following a failed postrace drug test that revealed the substance. Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for two years from the Louisville track for a recent spate of drug failed tests by his horses.
Brazil detects 53 with COVID in relation to Copa America
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s health ministry raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America to 53, one more than the previous day, after a total of 5,082 tests.
It also adjusted the figures of infected players or staffers from 33 to 27.
The ministry also said on Wednesday that 26 workers hired for the tournament had tested positive.
Some of the workers are located in Brasilia, where Brazil opened the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Venezuela. Others were in Rio de Janeiro, which hosted Monday’s 1-1 draw between Argentina and Chile. And a few are based in Goiania, where Paraguay beat Bolivia 3-1.
The Venezuela squad is depleted after nearly a dozen cases of COVID-19 involving players or staff. Bolivia is missing three players.
Staffers with Peru, Colombia and Bolivia also tested positive.
Longtime Pats’ assistant Ernie Adams ends 4-decade NFL run
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For most of his past two decades with the New England Patriots, assistant coach Ernie Adams’ responsibilities have been shrouded in secrecy.
Sticking mostly to the periphery during practices or on game days, Adams occasionally interacted with players or other coaches, but most often could be seen having one-on-one conversations with coach Bill Belichick.
It stayed that way right until the end when Adams, a former high school classmate of Belichick, participated in his final practice with the team Wednesday. His retirement marks the end of a four-decade NFL run that began with the Patriots in 1975 as an offensive assistant and continued with short stints with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.
It’s now ending back where it started in New England, where he has been throughout Belichick’s tenure, spending the past 21 years of his career as the team’s director of football research.
Federer fails to make Halle Open quarterfinals for 1st time
HALLE, Germany — Roger Federer failed to reach the Halle Open quarterfinals for the first time Wednesday when Félix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun the former champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.
The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime is 19 years younger than the Swiss great, who has won the Halle tournament a record 10 times. Both share the same birthday – Aug. 8.
Federer had been going for his 18th quarterfinal in as many appearances at the grass-court tournament, but was unable to deal with his young opponent’s change of tactics in the second set. Auger-Aliassime targeted the backhand with his strong serves and the Canadian player converted three break opportunities to win in 1 hour, 45 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime next faces American qualifier Marcos Giron, who later rallied to beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4.
Struff had shocked top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday.
Also Wednesday, Andrey Rublev defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4 and veteran home favorite Philipp Kohlschreiber beat Corentin Moutet of France 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Keys upsets top-seeded Sabalenka to reach German Open QFs
BERLIN — Madison Keys of the United States upset the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the German Open on Wednesday.
Keys, who is ranked 28th, hit eight aces and outlasted the world No. 4 to win in just under two hours. It’s her eighth career win over a Top 5 opponent and the first time she has reached the quarterfinals of a WTA event since January 2020, when she finished runner-up in Brisbane.
The 26-year-old Keys is going for her third singles title on grass after wins in Eastbourne in 2014 and Birmingham two years later.
Keys next faces Veronika Kudermetova or qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova, who meet in an all-Russian clash on Thursday.
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland was the only seeded player to win at the Wimbledon warm-up on Wednesday. The Swiss player defeated Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4.
Bencic arguably provided the shot of the tournament when she fell, returned a volley while still on the ground and then got up to put away a backhand winner
Bencic next plays Ekaterina Alexandrova, who upset the second-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 7-5. The Russian player saved seven set points in the second set.
Alizé Cornet provided another upset when she defeated the third-seeded Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (2), 7-5 in a little over two hours.
CoCo Vandeweghe advances at Birmingham grass tournament
BIRMINGHAM, England — Former top 10 player CoCo Vandeweghe continued her resurgence on Wednesday, rallying to defeat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Birmingham grass-court tournament.
Tomljanovic had upset top-seeded Elise Mertens in a grueling 3-hour, three-set match on Tuesday that featured three tiebreakers. She took the first set against Vandeweghe with the help of three double faults by the 29-year-old American.
Vandeweghe used her serve to take control after that, winning 12 of 14 first-service points in the second set, including five of her 10 aces in the match.
In other matches Wednesday, Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic defeated Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-0; Kristina Mladenovic beat Fiona Ferro 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an all-French matchup; Donna Vekic of Croatia rallied to top Italy’s Camila Giorgi 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; and Heather Watson of England advanced when Shuai Zhang of China retired trailing 5-2 in the first set.
Vandeweghe reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017 and twice has been a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon. She earned her first tour-level, main-draw victory in nearly two years on Monday by beating Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets with the help of 13 aces.
Vandeweghe, who’s been plagued by injuries, last won a WTA match in a tournament main draw in July 2019. Once ranked as high as No. 9, she is currently No. 203 and will face No. 50 Bouzkova in the quarterfinals. The Czech was down 1-3 to Garcia in the opening set, then won 11 straight games.
The ESPYS returning to New York, Anthony Mackie to host
NEW YORK — The ESPYS are returning to New York next month for the first time since 1999, with actor Anthony Mackie hosting the show that honors the year’s top athletes and sports moments.
The show will air July 10 live on ABC from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport.
Last year’s show was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. It previously was held in Los Angeles for 18 years. The show’s first seven editions were held in New York, either at Madison Square Garden or Radio City Music Hall.
ESPN said Wednesday the show will follow return-to-work guidelines, as well as relevant city, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules.
Mackie is best known for his roles in Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “The Hurt Locker.”
