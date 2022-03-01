Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine war
GENEVA — Russian teams were suspended Monday from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine.
World soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA banned Russian national and club teams from their competitions “until further notice.” Russia’s men’s national team had been scheduled to play in World Cup qualifying playoffs in just three weeks’ time.
“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement.
The high-level punishment involving sports and politics — something not seen for decades — came after the International Olympic Committee pushed dozens of sports governing bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events.
The IOC said this action was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”
Denying Russia a place on the international stage could deliver a financial and psychological blow to the country, along with tarnishing its image as an elite sports powerhouse.
FIFA’s move excluded Russia from the World Cup ahead of qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland already had refused to play its scheduled game against Russia.
UEFA also took the last remaining Russians in European club competitions this season, Spartak Moscow, out of the second-tier Europa League. Spartak’s scheduled opponent on March 10 and 17, Leipzig of Germany, advances directly to the quarterfinals, UEFA said.
Bucs to play in Germany, Packers in London this year
LONDON — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany this year and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time.
The league said Monday that the Bucs will host the inaugural game in Munich next season, although their opponents and the date for the game have yet to be announced.
“This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL’s efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany,” Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement.
The Packers and the New Orleans Saints are the designated home teams for two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars are London regulars, having come every year since 2013 — except in 2020, when the international games were canceled because of the pandemic.
The Arizona Cardinals will play a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Ukrainian tennis player won’t play Russian unless tours act
NEW YORK — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina, a 27-year-old professional tennis player from Ukraine, says she will withdraw from the Monterrey Open rather than face a Russian opponent at the Mexican tournament unless tennis’s governing bodies follow the International Olympic Committee’s lead and insist that players from Russia and Belarus are only identified as “neutral athletes.”
Svitolina wrote Monday on Twitter that she did not want to play her opening-round contest against Anastasia Potapova “nor any other match against Russian or Belarussian tennis players until” the WTA women’s tour, ATP men’s tour and International Tennis Federation “follow the recommendations of the IOC” and bar those countries’ competitors from using any national symbols, colors, flags or anthems.
The Russian military assault on Ukraine was into its fifth day.
“I do not blame any of the Russian athletes,” Svitolina wrote. “They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland.”
Svitolina is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist with 16 career tour-level singles titles who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently No. 15.
The ITF said it has canceled its events on Russian soil “indefinitely,” and no events would be scheduled in Belarus this year. It also postponed an event scheduled for Ukraine in April, citing “heightened security concerns.”
“This is a fast-evolving situation. We are constantly monitoring events and remain in active discussion with the ITF tennis family, the ITF Board and security experts to decide and align around our next course of action. We stand united with the population of Ukraine,” the ITF said in a statement issued Monday. “Right now, our priority remains the safety of all those participating in our events. We will of course be providing more information as soon as possible.”
Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired
Art Briles’ tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started.
The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn’t want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University,” Briles said in a statement released Monday. “Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect (for) the university, and your players.”
Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.
ESPN first reported that Briles would not coach at Grambling. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Grambling asked Briles to resign or the coach did so on his own.
Johnson leaving US system in place as next Ryder Cup captain
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Americans recorded the biggest blowout over Europe in the Ryder Cup last year, and their new captain doesn’t see a need to change much of anything.
Zach Johnson was introduced as the 30th U.S. captain on Monday, next in line to try to end three decades of losing the Ryder Cup on European soil.
Johnson was still in high school in 1993 when the Americans won at The Belfry. Expectations have never been higher considering their 19-9 victory last September at Whistling Straits behind a young team with staying power.
The 2023 matches are at Marco Simone in Italy.
“I love going over there and competing. I love stretching myself. I love being uncomfortable,” Johnson said. “It is going to be hard. But it’s also just a beautiful opportunity to go out there and give these guys an avenue to be themselves and play with freedom and that’s kind of how I’m going to approach it.”
Medvedev is 27th No. 1 in ATP rankings, overtaking Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev officially moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, overtaking Novak Djokovic to become the 27th man to hold the top spot since computerized rankings began in 1973.
Medvedev, a 26-year-old from Russia who won last year’s U.S. Open and was the runner-up at this year’s Australian Open, rose from No. 2.
Djokovic slid down one place after having participated in only one tournament in 2022 because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia and not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park because he is not inoculated — and has said he won’t get the shots, even if he needs them to be able to play elsewhere, such as the French Open or Wimbledon.
Medvedev is the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to get to No. 1 since February 2004, when Andy Roddick was there.
Medvedev is also the first new No. 1 since Murray in November 2016 and the third Russian man to lead the rankings, following Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.
“It’s a huge honor to take over this spot. I’m sure everyone can understand it comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week,” Medvedev tweeted Monday, an apparent reference to his country’s invasion of Ukraine. “Thank you to my wife, team, sponsors, friends, & everyone that has helped along the way. It’s a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead.”
Simmons not practicing, making game in Philadelphia unlikely
NEW YORK — Brooklyn coach Steve Nash doesn’t expect Ben Simmons to practice this week, making it unlikely the former 76ers star will be ready to play when the Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10.
The Nets are hopeful Kevin Durant will return from his left knee sprain later this week, but it appears Simmons is still a ways off after not playing at all this season.
His back began bothering him as he tried to increase his workload, and Nash said Monday before the Nets played Toronto that Simmons is unlikely to practice this week.
Acquired in the trade deadline deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers, Simmons said during his introductory press conference in Brooklyn that he hoped to be ready for the game in Philadelphia. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft sat out all season while seeking to be traded, citing mental health challenges.
But Nash said Simmons is basically doing only physical therapy and light shooting, and still isn’t cleared to do any high-intensity work.
Asked if that would allow Simmons to play before the middle of March, Nash said: “I haven’t done the math, I don’t know.”
Durant missed his 20th straight game since he was injured on Jan. 15. Nash said he wouldn’t play Tuesday in Toronto in the second game of the home-and-home series but could return Thursday against Miami.
Yankees hire Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have hired Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach after the crosstown Mets poached Eric Chávez from the same position last month.
The Yankees announced the hiring Monday night. Meulens played for the franchise from 1989-93 at the start of a seven-year major league career, then won three World Series titles over 10 seasons as a bench coach and hitting coach for the San Francisco Giants. His most recent big league job was as bench coach for the Mets in 2020.
The Yankees hired Chávez in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hitting coach. The Yankees knew Chávez might take the promotion when they hired him.
The 54-year-old Meulens interviewed for the Yankees manager job in 2017, but the club gave the job to current manager Aaron Boone.
A seven-year major league veteran from Curacao, Meulens managed Team Netherlands at the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics and also was on the coaching staff for the national team at the 2004 Olympics.
Wizards sign Satoransky for second stint with Washington
WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards signed guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday.
The Wizards announced the move. Satoransky was waived by San Antonio on Saturday.
The 6-foot-7 Satoransky returns to the team he spent his first three NBA seasons with from 2016-19. He was drafted by the Wizards in the second round in 2012, then played three seasons in Spain.
In his three seasons with Washington, Satoransky averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. After that, he spent two years with Chicago. He was with New Orleans this season before being traded to Portland and then San Antonio.
The Wizards host Detroit on Tuesday night.
NYCFC signs 14-year-old Maximo Carrizo to homegrown contract
NEW YORK — New York City FC signed 14-year-old midfielder Maximo Carrizo to a homegrown contract Monday, making him the youngest first-team signing in MLS history.
Carrizo celebrated his 14th birthday on the same day he signed his contract, which runs through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. He’s the 10th homegrown signing in NYCFC history.
“We’re extremely happy to sign Maximo to his first professional contract, this is a historic moment for both the club and MLS,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. “He’s a special and extremely talented player and it’s been exciting to watch him develop over recent years in our academy.”
Carrizo joined the NYCFC academy in 2018 as an under-12 player and was invited to take part in the first-team training camp during this preseason. Carrizo took part in the U-15 MLS Next playoffs last year and was called into U.S. U-15 national team camp earlier this year.
“I already feel part of this club and I really believe that NYCFC is the perfect place for me to continue my development and grow on-and-off the pitch,” Carrizo said.
Axel Kei of Real Salt Lake had previously been the youngest first-team signing in league history at 14 years and 15 days. Kei signed with RSL in January.
Seven hurt when racecar crashes into pit row at Georgia track
COCHRAN, Ga. — Seven people were hurt after a racecar veered off the track at a Georgia speedway and crashed into a pit area, authorities said.
Two of the people injured at the Cochran Motor Speedway remained in the hospital Monday, authorities said.
The wreck happened Saturday just before an open practice, the track said in a news release.
Video from the track showed the car knocked down a wall before ending up in the pits.
The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the crash.
Two Tabor College football players killed in Kansas crash
HILLSBORO, Kan. — Two Tabor College football players from California have died in a crash near Hillsboro in central Kansas, authorities said.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday on a rural road south of Hillsboro, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
First responders found Johnethon Aviles, of Paso Robles, California; and Christopher Castillo, of Tustin, California, dead at the scene.
A third Tabor football player, Jonathan Medina, was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.
Castillo, a senior, was a linebacker who previously attended Orange Coast College, and Aviles, a junior, was a running back who transferred from Allan Hancock College. Medina, a freshman fullback, played for Arlington High School in Riverside.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Medina was driving when the vehicle went off an embankment at a county road and rolled.
Tabor is a private Christian university in Hillsboro, about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) north of Wichita.
Florida names Finley women’s coach, gives her 5-year deal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 23 Florida removed the interim tag from Kelly Rae Finley’s title Monday and gave her a five-year contract to be the team’s head coach.
Athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the decision in front of the team, a move that was received with applause and group hugs.
The 36-year-old Finley took over in July when Cam Newbauer resigned amid allegations that he physically and verbally abused players.
The Gators (20-9, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) regrouped under Finley’s guidance and caught fire in early January, moving into the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than five years while winning 10 of 11 games. The hot streak included wins against five ranked teams: at Texas A&M, at Kentucky, against LSU, against Tennessee and at Georgia.
Florida has since cooled, losing three straight to end the regular season after reaching No. 15 in the poll. The Gators, who once looked like they might get the No. 2 seed in the this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, fell to the fifth seed and will open play Thursday against either Vanderbilt or the Aggies.
“What a cool year,” Finley said Monday before the school announced her promotion. “We’ve had ups and downs just like any team, but I’m really, really proud of where we’re at.
“It was a tough week. We didn’t get the results that we wanted, but I know that we’ve grown. So it’s better to have those games before the tournament, and there’s lots to learn from as a whole on the season. I just couldn’t be more proud of our team of their efforts, their commitment to each other and their commitment to getting better.”
Pelé has left hospital after infection
BRASILIA, Brazil — Pelé has been released from hospital after a urinary tract infection was treated.
The 81-year-old Pelé was admitted on Feb. 13 to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo to continue treatment for colon cancer, but days later doctors discovered an infection. The hospital reported the football great was released on Saturday.
“The patient is in stable clinical condition, already cured of his urinary tract infection, and will continue treatment for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021,” the hospital said.
In recent days, Pelé has posted on his Twitter account and even left a message about the war in Ukraine, showing solidarity with the Ukrainians. “I am in prayers, asking God for peace, freedom and love to prevail,” he wrote on Friday.
Pelé has had chemotherapy to treat the tumor that was found from routine exams at the end of August. He was briefly put in intensive care and discharged after a month. But he has spent more days in hospital since.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 in 92 matches.
