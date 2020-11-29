Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: College Football: UCLA vs. Arizona.
Chargers activate RB Ekeler from injured reserve
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers have activated running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game at Buffalo.
Ekeler has missed the past six games after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of an Oct. 4 loss at Tampa Bay. Ekeler has 392 yards from scrimmage (248 rushing, 144 receiving) and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He led the AFC in scrimmage yards after three weeks.
Los Angeles (3-7) has also activated linebackers B.J. Bello and Cole Christiansen and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Bello and Christiansen saw most of their action on special teams last week against the Jets, while Fehoko has been called up for the first time due to injuries on the defensive line.
Rams CB McGhee suspended 2 games for violating NFL policy
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tyrique McGhee has been suspended without pay for two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
McGhee has been on the Rams’ practice squad all season. He signed with the team during the spring as an undrafted free agent.
He is eligible to return following the Rams’ Week 13 game at Arizona on Dec. 6.
NBA says Kobe’s delayed Hall induction coming in May 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will finally enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.
The NBA said Saturday that the delayed Hall of Fame weekend — it was to have taken place in Springfield, Massachusetts in August, before being pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic — will be held from May 13-15.
Bryant, Duncan and Garnett — with a combined 48 All-Star Game selections and 11 NBA championships between them — were the headliners of the class that was announced back in April. They all got into the Hall in their first year as finalists, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings.
Others had to wait a bit longer for the Hall’s call: Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich got in this year, as did longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton.
Browns female coach to handle game-day duties against Jags
CLEVELAND — Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will handle game-day duties for Cleveland’s tight ends on Sunday in Jacksonville, a first in team history for a female.
Brownson, who was hired by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shortly after he came to Cleveland earlier this year, will fill in for coach Drew Petzing. He did not travel to Florida with the team after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple’s first child on Saturday.
Brownson is one of a handful of female coaches currently working in the NFL. Her normal duties stretch across Cleveland’s entire coaching staff.
Earlier this week, Stefanski, who broke in with Minnesota in a role similar to Brownson’s, praised her ability to juggle an ever-changing schedule this week because of COVID-19 issues. The team had to close its facility three times due to players testing positive.
Vanderbilt kicker breaks barrier but Missouri dominates 41-0
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0 on Saturday.
Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second hal f. Fuller delivered a low kick that bounced to the 35-yard line, where Missouri pounced on it. She never got the chance to attempt a PAT or field goal, as the Tigers (4-3) rarely allowed the Commodores (0-8) to cross midfield.
“I just think it’s incredible I am able to do this, and all I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there,” Fuller said.
Detroit Lions fire coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn
Matt Patricia opened his final postgame news conference with the Detroit Lions by thanking his wife and children for their support.
Patricia probably knew what was coming.
His boss, general manager Bob Quinn, might not have expected the same fate.
The Lions fired Patricia and Quinn, who hired the coach to replace Jim Caldwell, and effectively ended the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.
The moves were made Saturday, surprising no one.
Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team resident Rod Wood were expected to explain the decisions and to look ahead at the franchise’s decades-long attempt to win when it matters in the NFL.
Since Detroit won the 1957 NFL title, it has won only one playoff game — and that was way back on Jan. 5, 1992.
This season, the Lions (4-7) lost consecutive games for the third time. They collapsed in a 41-25 loss to Houston at home on Thursday after getting shut out for the first time in 11 years in the previous game at Carolina.
Boise State/San Jose State football game canceled
The Mountain West Conference canceled Saturday’s game between Boise State and San Jose State because of an “upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing” in the Broncos program.
The cancellation came a few hours before kickoff. The game was to have featured two of the three unbeaten teams in conference play. It could have been a key decider in the race for a spot in the conference championship game.
The conference said the game would be declared a no contest and there is no plan to reschedule.
Boise State (4-1, 4-0 MWC) is to play next at UNLV on Friday. San Jose State (5-0, 5-0) is scheduled to host Hawaii next Saturday.
Wake Forest pausing football activities
Wake Forest is pausing all football team activities until at least Wednesday because of recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
The announcement came shortly after the Atlantic Coast Conference said the Demon Deacons’ home game against No. 10 Miami for next Saturday has been postponed. It also followed the cancellation of last weekend’s game against Duke in a long-running instate series, with that decision due to positive tests, quarantines and injuries.
In a Zoom call Saturday evening, athletics director John Currie said the program had a “handful” of positive tests and later referenced “four or five cases over the last four or five days.”
“Our guys are resilient and still want to play football,” Currie said. “And we’ll be looking forward to getting back out there.”
Wake Forest last played Nov. 14 in a loss at North Carolina. The Demon Deacons’ next scheduled game is Dec. 12 against No. 2 Notre Dame, a game postponed from September due to coronavirus issues within the Fighting Irish program.
Wake Forest is scheduled to close the season at Louisville on Dec. 19.
Amid pandemic, NBA gives teams health protocols for season
NBA players who test positive for the coronavirus this season may have to miss nearly two weeks in some instances before being allowed to return to the court, the league told its teams Saturday.
That revelation was one of many in a 63,000-word document, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that explained some of the heath and safety protocols for the looming season. Preseason games begin Dec. 11 and regular-season contests start Dec. 22.
The document still needs to be ratified by the league and the National Basketball Players Association, but at least provides some sort of blueprint for the start of training camps in the coming days. All players who will be part of training camp need to begin a testing program by Monday — many were expected to start it Saturday — and teams can begin holding mandated group workouts sometime between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.
Players, coaches and other key staff are expected to be tested daily in most cases.
The league, in a separate memo, also told teams that even with the detailed prevention and mitigation strategies “it is likely that some staff, players and other participants in the 2020-21 season nonetheless will contract COVID-19.” The league urged teams to have plans ready to assist visiting team personnel or referees who happen to test positive away from their home cities, such as directing them toward isolation accommodations if necessary and to assist with that person’s care while recovering.
Klopp’s mood sours further as Liverpool drops points late
Already angered by fixture timings in a congested schedule and hindered by a long injury list in his squad, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was given another reason to be unhappy following the latest contentious incident involving VAR in the English Premier League.
The champions dropped two points after conceding a goal from a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday.
The spot kick was awarded following an intervention by the video assistant referee, who previously ruled out two Liverpool goals at Amex Stadium for offside — one of which couldn’t have been tighter against Mohamed Salah.
Phillies lost $145 million during pandemic season
PHILADELPHIA — A person familiar with the Philadelphia Phillies’ finances says the team lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t officially released the figures.
The Phillies are searching for a general manager to replace Matt Klentak and face important decisions regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Both players are free agents, and Phillies managing partner John Middleton said last month the league’s economic climate will impact the team’s ability to spend money in the offseason.
The Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a $330 million, 13-year deal in 2019.
Miami downgrades ailing Tua; Fitzpatrick likely to face Jets
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets, meaning it’s likely veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since Oct. 18.
Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice Wednesday and was limited in subsequent workouts this week. The rookie’s status was downgraded Saturday, and Miami elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to the active roster to reinforce depth at the position.
Fitzpatrick’s most recent start came in a 24-0 win over the Jets, one of his former teams, before he was replaced in the starting lineup by Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.
Titans activate 3-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern off IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and cornerback Tye Smith from injured reserve, and linebacker David Long also is back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That will allow Kern to punt Sunday in Indianapolis in a showdown for the top of the AFC South with the Colts (7-3).
The Titans (7-3) also placed cornerback Chris Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list among a flurry of moves Saturday.
Tennessee also signed long snapper Matt Overton to the active roster from the practice squad as he prepares to play his fourth straight game. The Titans promoted linebacker Will Compton to the roster from the practice squad with linebacker Tuzar Skipper added as a COVID-19 fill-in, and both will revert to the practice squad following the game.
With Burrow lost to injury, Bengals sign Hogan as 3rd QB
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals added quarterback Kevin Hogan to the practice squad Saturday.
The Bengals needed a third quarterback on the roster after losing rookie Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury last week.
Cincinnati is expected to start former practice squad quarterback Brandon Allen or Ryan Finley, who had been Burrow’s backup, on Sunday against the New York Giants. Hogan will be No. 3 — for now.
The 28-year-old Hogan is a fourth-year player who has spent time with Kansas City, Cleveland, Washington and Denver. He has played in eight NFL games, the last in 2017, and completed 59% of his passes for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Colts lock up DT Grover Stewart with contract extension
When the Indianapolis Colts selected defensive tackle Grover Stewart in the 2017 draft, they initially considered him a rotational player. They hopes he could develop into a starter.
Stewart has done better than expected. He’s become a key cog on the NFL’s second-stingiest defense and on Saturday, general manager Chris Ballard rewarded Stewart by signing him to a three-year contract extension worth up to $30.75 million with $20 million guaranteed.
The four-year veteran could have become a free agent after this season.
Olympic test event in China called off amid travel concerns
Another test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics was called off Saturday, when bobsled and skeleton officials canceled plans to have a training week and World Cup race on a newly built track to end this year’s sliding season.
The decision comes just days after luge officials also canceled that sport’s season-ending World Cup and training week on the track built in Yanqing.
The reason, in both cases, was the same: ongoing concerns about international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China about a year ago.
In a letter sent to national federations Saturday, International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation secretary general Heike Groesswang said several weeks of conversations were held about how to move forward with the training week and World Cup “under the challenging circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic causes to all of us.”
After nearly 50 years, Calder sees racing for the final time
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After nearly 50 years, the sun has set on a racing day at Calder for the final time.
Diligent won the final race at the track formerly known as Calder on Saturday, ending a half-century run of racing at the facility that was rebranded several years ago as Gulfstream Park West.
It was a fitting finish: Eddie Plesa Jr., a member of Calder’s Hall of Fame, was the winning trainer in the final race at the facility. Plesa’s father, Eddie Plesa Sr., was one of the very first trainers at the facility when it opened in 1971.
Diligent finished 7 1/2 furlongs on the turf in 1:31.60 with jockey Victor Lebron aboard and paid $17.40, $8 and $5.40. Call Bros was second and Scotch Whiskey was third in the final race.
Edgard Zayas rode three winners on the closing-day program, clinching the track’s final jockey title.
Hamilton takes pole position for Bahrain GP and 98th in F1
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix on his way to a record-extending 98th career pole position on Saturday.
The seven-time F1 champion looked in total control as he set a time of 1 minute, 27.264 seconds under the floodlights.
“We did some really good work overnight. I was really happy with the car from the get-go,” the veteran British driver said. “I just didn’t make any mistakes.”
He finished about .3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and around .4 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Bottas thought he was closer to Hamilton’s time.
Olympic test event in China called off amid travel concerns
Another test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics was called off Saturday, when bobsled and skeleton officials canceled plans to have a training week and World Cup race on a newly built track to end this year’s sliding season.
The decision comes just days after luge officials also canceled that sport’s season-ending World Cup and training week on the track built in Yanqing.
The reason, in both cases, was the same: ongoing concerns about international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China about a year ago.
In a letter sent to national federations Saturday, International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation secretary general Heike Groesswang said several weeks of conversations were held about how to move forward with the training week and World Cup “under the challenging circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic causes to all of us.”
Dortmund beaten at home, Bayern extends lead in Bundesliga
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund lost at home to Cologne 2-1 and Bayern Munich survived a scare at Stuttgart to open a two-point lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Robert Lewandowski scored in Bayern’s 3-1 win, taking his tally to 12 in eight games and lifting the defending champions four points clear of Dortmund.
Bayern was two points ahead of Leipzig, which moved to second after beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-1.
Cologne held on in Dortmund to end its 18-game run without a win in the league.
Max Kruse’s brilliant strike from distance rescued a 3-3 draw for Union Berlin against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated Schalke 4-1 and Augsburg drew with Freiburg 1-1.
Inter wins 3-0 at Sassuolo to end hosts’ unbeaten start
Inter Milan’s confidence-boosting 3-0 win at Sassuolo ended the home side’s unbeaten start in Serie A on Saturday.
Alexis Sánchez scored early and a Vlad Chiricheș own goal shortly after doubled Inter’s lead. Roberto Gagliardini scored in the second half as Inter recorded only its second win in seven matches.
Inter played with the ferocity coach Antonio Conte demanded, and Sassuolo barely had a sight of goal apart from a curled effort from Filip Đuričić that hit the outside of the right post.
Inter moved to second, level on points with Sassuolo but above it on goal difference. They are both two points below AC Milan, which hosts Fiorentina on Sunday.
Juventus is a point below Inter and Sassuolo, in fifth, after it was held at Benevento to 1-1.
Benedetto finally scores as Marseille wins to go third
PARIS — Marseille found its scoring touch and struggling striker Dario Benedetto finally got his first goal of the season in beating Nantes 3-1 at home in the French league on Saturday.
He made it 3-0 from the penalty spot with one hour played, after goals from Florian Thauvin in the first minute with an acrobatic lob and playmaker Dimitri Payet with an assured finish in the 34th put Marseille in control.
Thauvin’s 72nd league goal of his Marseille career took him one past Mamadou Niang on the club’s list.
Midfielder Ludovic Blas pulled one back for the visitors at Stade Velodrome in the 72nd.
The win moved Marseille up to third place and it was a welcome boost after the midweek defeat in the Champions League. The home loss to Porto on Wednesday was Marseille’s 13th straight in the competition, setting a very unwanted record.
Real Madrid held again in Spain, Atlético wins 6th straight
MADRID — Real Madrid’s struggles in the Spanish league continued in a 2-1 home loss to Alavés on Saturday.
Lucas Pérez scored in the first half and Joselu in the second after a blunder by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as mid-table Alavés handed Madrid its third straight setback in the league, leaving it in fourth place, six points off the lead.
Casemiro scored Madrid’s lone goal in the 86th.
Atlético Madrid earlier defeated Valencia 1-0 to tie Real Sociedad on points at the top of the standings.
Madrid also lost Eden Hazard because of an apparent injury in the first half, the latest injury woe for the Belgium forward who was making only his fifth start this season.
The Spanish club defeated Inter Milan in the Champions League midweek but was coming off two consecutive setbacks in the league — a 4-1 loss at Valencia and a 1-1 draw at Villarreal.
Alavés had drawn three straight games, including 1-1 with Barcelona at home while playing with 10 men.
Adrian Meronk clings to 1-shot lead at Alfred Dunhill
MALELANE, South Africa — Adrian Meronk clung on to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship as a couple of home players made big charges on Saturday.
Meronk went to 14 under par overall at Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa with a 1-under 71 that included three birdies but also two bogeys.
It was subdued from Meronk but enough for the overnight leader to stay ahead, although his three-shot lead from Friday was whittled down.
Meronk has already made history here as the first Polish player to lead a European Tour event and is honing in on a maiden tour victory for himself and his country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.