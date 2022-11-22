Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
It was the fifth regular-season NFL game played in Mexico City and first since 2019. Technically a Cardinals home game, the festive, raucous announced crowd of 78,427 fans at Estadio Azteca heavily favored the 49ers, roaring particularly loud when Kittle and Deebo Samuel each scored on 39-yard touchdowns.
San Francisco (6-4) has won five of its last seven and is tied with the Seahawks at the top of the NFC West. Garoppolo had another efficient performance, completing 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards.
It was a tight game through much of the first half, but the 49ers pulled away in the second half, jumping ahead 24-10 early in the third quarter on a nifty end-around play. Samuel took the pitch and sprinted 39 yards, weaving through the Cardinals defense on his way to the end zone.
It capped a powerful eight-play San Francisco drive that included seven run plays. Aiyuk’s second touchdown catch of the night — this one from 14 yards out — put the 49ers up 31-10 later in the third.
The Cardinals (4-7) played their second straight game without Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been battling a sore hamstring. Backup Colt McCoy had a 3-1 record in spot starts over the past two seasons — including a win over the Rams last week — but couldn’t recreate the same magic in Mexico.
McCoy finished 24 of 34 passing for 218 yards and an interception. The 49ers hit him hard multiple times, connecting for three sacks
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
RICHMOND, Va. — A University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed three of his teammates has been released from the hospital.
Brenda Hollins, the mother of running back Mike Hollins, tweeted early Monday: “Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH.”
She asked for continued prayers “as he recovers and settles into his new life.” She also asked for prayers for the families of the three players who were killed in the Nov. 13 shooting. “They need us!!!” she wrote.
Joe Gipson, a spokesman for the Louisiana law firm where Brenda Hollins works, said Mike Hollins was released from the UVA Medical Center on Sunday. Gipson said Mike Hollins will be staying with his family at an offsite location near the hospital for the next few weeks for follow-up medical appointments.
Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a charter bus as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington. Each died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Authorities have said that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team who was on the trip, began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop at a campus parking garage.
Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game
The University of Virginia has canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago.
The university made the announcement Monday night, two days after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot on Nov. 13 after a field trip to see a play in Washington.
“The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration,” Virginia Tech said in a statement. “The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy ... .”
No. 10 Creighton tops No. 21 Texas Tech
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.
The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then their up-tempo offense started rolling.
Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after halftime and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.
Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.
Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss
DENVER — Melvin Gordon’s butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether.
The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7.
Gordon, who has a penchant for fumbling in crucial situations in his career, burst up the middle on third-and-1 from the Raiders 3 in the waning seconds of the first half. He had the first down, but was still trying to get into the end zone when Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby punched the ball from his arms.
Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz recovered the loose ball at the 7, and Brandon McManus trotted out for a 25-yard field goal on fourth-and-5 that Crosby blocked as the first half expired.
That squandered the Broncos’ long drive that started at their 16 and they followed that letdown with their seventh scoreless third quarter of the season on their way to their sixth one-score loss.
Gordon had two touchdown runs this season to go with five fumbles, two of which he lost. That gave him 26 career fumbles, 18 of them recovered by opponents. Nobody in the NFL has more fumbles or lost fumbles than Gordon over the past decade.
He fumbled a dozen times in his two-plus seasons with the Broncos, losing nine of them. Three of his last seven fumbles were returned for touchdowns and two more came within a step of the goal line.
Former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons rehired at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has landed back at Alabama as a top administrator.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Monday that Lyons has been hired as executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. West Virginia fired Lyons, who had led the program for eight years, on Nov. 14 during the football program’s worst stretch in more than 40 years.
Lyons had served as Alabama’s deputy director of athletics from 2011-15.
“Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama,” Byrne said. “We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team.”
Lyons has 35 years of experience in athletics administration and was named athletic director of the year in 2021 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. He recently served as Chair of the Division I Council and of the Division I Football Oversight Committee and was a member of the NCAA Transformation Committee among others.
Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout
NAPLES, Fla. — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women’s golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year.
Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory.
Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on the final at Tiburon Golf Club.
“There was a lot of things on the line today,” Ko said. “I really wanted to play the best golf I can. I knew it would be a tough battle, especially with how tough the conditions were.”
The $2 million prize took her season earnings to just over $4.3 million, leaving her $591 short of the Lorena Ochoa’s record for single-season earnings set in 2007. Ko clinched the points-based award for LPGA player of the year for the second time, and she won the Vare Trophy for the second straight year for having the lowest scoring average.
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory.
Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian, was locked in a four-way tie for the lead on the closing stretch of the Seaside course when he poured in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then hit a tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 17th for a birdie that gave him a cushion.
Brian Harman (65) and Sahith Theegala (66) were in the group ahead of him and missed birdie chances from about 25 feet on the closing hole.
Callum Tarren of England (64) was the first to post at 17-under par and was hopeful of a playoff. Svensson capped off his bogey-free final round with a par for a two-shot win.
He finished at 19-under 263 and played the tougher Seaside course in 20 under the final three rounds. His tournament began with a 73 on the Plantation, which put him in a tie for 108th. His first job was to make the cut. He wound up winning the trophy.
Svensson is starting his third full year on the PGA Tour and gets a two-year exemption, along with a trip to the Masters and the PGA Championship. He has never played a major.
Connecticut Sun hire Stephanie White as head coach
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun hired Stephanie White to be their new head coach on Monday.
White succeeds Curt Miller, who left to coach Los Angeles last month. She has a combined 15 seasons of experience as a player and coach in the WNBA, most recently as the head of the Indiana Fever in 2015-2016.
“Stephanie White is the right coach at the right time for our organization. She’s a proven winner that understands the high expectations we have within the Connecticut Sun organization and our fan base,” Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti said. “She has been a part of championships as both a player and a coach, and that is the mentality I was looking to add. I’m excited for our players who will be under her guidance, and I look forward to supporting and welcoming her back to the WNBA.”
White left the Fever to take over at Vanderbilt. She was the head coach there from 2016-21.
She inherits a talented team in Connecticut that lost to Las Vegas in the WNBA Finals last season. The Sun have 2021 league MVP Jonquel Jones and star Alyssa Thomas back for next year.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the Connecticut Sun family,” White said. “I have admired the organization from afar since its inception and am looking forward to building on the strong foundation that has been established. I want to thank Jen Rizzotti, Kevin Lowry and the Mohegan Tribal Council for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with a tremendous group of women toward the ultimate goal of winning a WNBA Championship.”
White, who won the 1999 NCAA title while playing for Purdue, was drafted 21st that year by the Charlotte Sting. She played in Charlotte for one season before playing in Indiana for four years. White served as an assistant with the Fever when they won the 2012 WNBA title.
Heupel declines to address what kept Banks out of Vols’ loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel declined Monday to address what kept linebacker Jeremy Banks out of the Volunteers’ loss at South Carolina.
“We anticipate Jeremy being with us here this week. And as far as what transpired and those type of things, at the end of the day he was not available,” Heupel said when asked if the Banks had been involved in an altercation with a teammate that led to him being disciplined.
The 63-38 loss to South Carolina was the first game Banks, the Vols’ third-leading tackler, had missed this season. The rout ended Tennessee’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff and dropped the Vols from fifth to ninth in The Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings.
Without Banks, the Vols gave up 606 yards total offense and touchdowns on nine of 12 drives to South Carolina.
The circumstances of Banks’ absence are vague, but he did seem to address rumors with a social media post Sunday.
Banks posted on his Instagram story, saying “Wasn’t about no conflict or nun like that. Get Facts bro, coming back harder than ever!”
Tennessee (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) wraps up the regular season Saturday night visiting in-state rival Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5). The Vols can clinch their first 10-win regular season since 2003 and first overall since 2007.
