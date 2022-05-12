Dream hold off Sparks behind Howard’s 21 points
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Rookie Rhyne Howard scored 21 points, including five of Atlanta’s 13 3-pointers, and the Dream held off the Los Angeles Sparks 77-75 on Wednesday night.
Howard made a 3-pointer in the corner with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter for a seven-point lead, but Atlanta did not score again. The No. 1 pick in the draft was called for a charge with 16.3 seconds left for Atlanta’s third straight possession with a turnover.
After a timeout, Los Angeles had two chances in the closing seconds, but Chiney Ogwumike missed a contested layup in the paint and Nneka Ogwumike was off on a jumper at the buzzer.
Howard also grabbed eight rebounds. Megan Walker added 11 points, and Kristy Wallace and Cheyenne Parker each had 10 points for Atlanta (2-0).
Atlanta led 40-39 at halftime as both teams shot under 38% from the field. Jordin Canada led Los Angeles with 12 points and Howard had 10.
Canada scored 19 points for Los Angeles (2-1). Nneka Ogwumike had 17 points and 15 rebounds for her 80th career double-double and Liz Cambage scored 16 points.
Oilers’ Nurse suspended 1 game for head-butting Danault
NEW YORK — Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton’s first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.
The incident occurred with 10 seconds left in the second period of the Kings’ 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Edmonton.
Nurse turned and forcefully drove his helmet into Danault in front of Edmonton’s goal after Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made a save and froze the puck.
The suspension leaves the Oilers without their top defenseman heading into an elimination game Thursday in Los Angeles. The Kings lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
The NHL also fined Oilers forward Zack Kassian $5,000 for cross-checking Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.
The incident occurred at 19:00 of the second period. Kassian was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.
Derby-winning rider Leon serving suspension by Ohio stewards
The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent says won’t prevent him from riding the horse in next week’s Preakness.
Stewards suspended Sonny Leon last week for careless riding during the third race on April 27 at Thistledown Racecourse, east of Cleveland, during which they determined he “deliberately and aggressively” steered One Glamorous Gal toward the rail to block other horses in the stretch. Leon interfered with jockey Alexander Chavez aboard Ultra Rays, the ruling stated, and One Glamorous Gal was disqualified from third place and finished in sixth.
It is Leon’s fifth suspension since last fall and includes a 15-day penalty in West Virginia for providing a false and altered document. Leon’s original eight-day suspension in Ohio was reduced to four because he did not appeal; he began serving the penalty on Monday and it ends Thursday.
The suspension was first reported by the Courier Journal in Louisville.
The Ohio suspension applies to all states, but agent Jeff Perrin told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it will not prevent the Venezuelan jockey from riding designated races. Perrin added that Leon is scheduled to return Friday with six mounts at Belterra Park in Cincinnati and additional weekend rides at Churchill Downs in Louisville among many requests following his stunning victory.
Braves catcher Piña to have season-ending left wrist surgery
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Piña will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox that the loss of Piña means William Contreras will continue to serve as the top backup to starter Travis d’Arnaud. Contreras, 24, began the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Piña, 34, signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Braves before the season.
“We got him for a reason, having an experienced catcher like that,” Snitker said.
Piña was placed on the 10-day injury list on April 28 with left wrist inflammation. After he continued to have discomfort, an MRI revealed the more serious injury that will require surgery.
Kicker’s lawsuit could shed light on Meyer’s time with Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Placekicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars could uncover more details about former coach Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure.
Lambo’s attorney is seeking a host of records pertaining to Meyer’s time with the team, including “any documentation whatsoever of abusive or toxic workplace behavior under Meyer’s leadership and any investigations into these allegations.”
Lambo filed a lawsuit Monday in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County seeking damages in excess of $30,000 for emotional distress and reputational harm caused by Meyer.
The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 15, hours after the Tampa Bay Times reported Meyer had kicked Lambo during a practice months earlier. Meyer was fired with cause, although the team insists Lambo’s accusation had nothing to do with owner Shad Khan’s decision to part with the longtime college coach.
Lambo, the fourth-most accurate kicker in NFL history, missed a field-goal attempt in each of Jacksonville’s first two preseason games. In a practice before the final exhibition game in August, Lambo says he was stretching when Meyer approached him, kicked him in the leg and said, “Hey (expletive), make your (expletive) kicks!”
Ukraine returns to soccer field with friendly win in Germany
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Ukraine is back on the soccer field.
The Ukrainian men’s national team returned to action Wednesday for the first time since the invasion by Russia, beating German club Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 in a charity fundraiser.
The friendly was a chance for the Ukrainians to get back into form ahead of a World Cup qualifying playoff game against Scotland next month, but also just to show their team is still going, despite everything.
“We thank you all for your great help,” former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, whose brother Vitali is mayor of Kyiv, said in a video message to the German club and fans. It felt as if “both (teams) are playing for us,” he added.
The squad for the unusual club-versus-country friendly was assembled from Ukrainian clubs whose league seasons were frozen Feb. 24 on the morning Russian troops invaded.
Ukraine has banned men of fighting age from leaving the country during the war, so the players needed special permission to travel. Some have been touring Europe for weeks, first with the Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk clubs playing fundraising games, then at a national-team training camp in Slovenia.
Westwood, Poulter mum over PGA Tour’s stance on Saudi league
McKINNEY, Texas — Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter didn’t want to talk about the PGA Tour’s decision to deny releases to members who asked to play in the first of a series of Saudi-funded tournaments next month in England.
Tour loyalists were happy to weigh in at the Byron Nelson on Wednesday, the day before the Dallas-area event. Their theme: more power to anyone who wants to join Greg Norman’s latest bid to create a lucrative rival league.
“Look, if you want to go, go,” said Justin Thomas, the eighth-ranked player in the world. “There’s been plenty of guys that have been advocates of it and have just talked it up all the time and they have been guys behind the scenes that are saying, ‘I’m going, I’m doing this.’
“And, like, my whole thing is, like, just go then,” Thomas said. “Stop going back and forth. Everybody’s entitled to do what they want.”
Westwood, who has confirmed seeking releases from the PGA and European tours, responded to a reporter by saying he knew what would be asked and didn’t want to answer questions on the topic.
Poulter is among those identified by The Daily Telegraph as seeking releases. He hopped in a golf cart after his Nelson pro-am round and said he had to be somewhere.
The first LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 at Centurion Golf Club outside of London, with a 48-man field competing for a $20 million purse over 54 holes. The winner gets $4 million — to date the richest prize in golf — and last place gets $120,000.
PGA Tour returning to Colorado with 2024 BMW Championship
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The PGA Tour is returning to Colorado for the first time in a decade with the redesigned course at Castle Pines Golf Club serving as host to the 2024 BMW Championship.
It’s the first big-time professional golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course 30 miles south of Denver since The International’s 21-year run ended in 2006.
Nicklaus said every hole has been modified over the last five years, highlighted by the addition of several lakes on the mountainside course carved through natural rock and Ponderosa pines that opened in 1981.
United States expected to be named host of Rugby World Cups
With the full support of the White House, an American bid to stage the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups is expected to receive the green light on Thursday as the sport looks to break new ground.
World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, will announce the host nations for the men’s and women’s World Cups for the period 2025-2033, a total of five tournaments.
The United States are set to be awarded the men’s tournament in 2031 — marking the first time it will be staged in North or South America — and the women’s tournament in 2033. Canada hosted the Women’s World Cup in 2006.
Vegas tourism board allocates $6.5M a year for Formula One
LAS VEGAS — Tourism officials have committed $19.5 million over the next three years to sponsor Formula One races on a course that includes the Las Vegas Strip.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $6.5 million per year to partner with Liberty Dice Inc. on the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Last week, parent company and F1 owner Liberty Media Corp. announced plans to pay $240 million for unspecified property near the Strip for a pit and paddock complex.
Plans were announced March 30 for Las Vegas to join Miami and Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on the F1 calendar next year. Officials expect tens of thousands of racing fans around around the world to travel to Las Vegas for the race.
The Strip event will run at night in November 2023 on a temporary 3.8-mile (6.1-kilometer) street course past resorts including the Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the soon-to-be-completed MSG Sphere.
The 2023 race also is viewed as a dress rehearsal for the Super Bowl in February 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. The board previously approved spending $40 million for that event, the Review-Journal said.
Nadal bounces back from loss to Alcaraz, beats Isner in Rome
ROME — Once is enough when it comes to beating Rafael Nadal on a clay court.
Throughout his career, Nadal has never lost consecutive matches on his favorite surface and the Spaniard extended that perfect record on Wednesday by beating John Isner 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Italian Open.
Nadal was coming off a loss to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week. After a first-round bye, he improved to 44-0 in matches on clay following a loss on the surface.
Perhaps more importantly, Nadal regained some confidence as he works his way back from a rib stress fracture that kept him out for six weeks before the tournament in Madrid.
While he would clearly love to add to his record total of 10 Italian Open titles, Nadal’s bigger objective is regaining his top form in time for the French Open, which starts in less than two weeks. Nadal has won 13 of his 21 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.
When the match finished, Nadal headed straight to the practice court to hit more balls. He explained that he’s a “bit in a rush” to find his best form “as soon as possible.”
Chelsea tops UEFA prize money list with $126M last season
GENEVA — Champions League winner Chelsea topped UEFA’s prize money list for last season while traditional powers Juventus and Barcelona lagged far behind in a campaign during which they spearheaded efforts to launch a more lucrative Super League.
Chelsea earned nearly 120 million euros ($126.5 million) from a total fund of nearly 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) shared by the 32 Champions League clubs. That was just ahead of beaten finalist Manchester City, which received just over 119 million euros ($125.6 million).
Further down the list — trailing at least 35 million euros ($37 million) behind Chelsea and Man City — were traditional high earners Barcelona and Juventus.
Both clubs lost in the round of 16 and the UEFA list shows Barcelona earned less than 85 million euros ($90 million) and Juventus got less than 83 million euros ($88 million).
Inter beats Juventus 4-2 in cup to stay on course for double
ROME — Inter Milan remained on course for a league and cup double by beating Juventus 4-2 after extra time in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday.
Ivan Perišić scored twice in extra time after Hakan Çalhanoğlu had converted a controversial late penalty.
Juventus had turned the match around early in the second half with two goals in as many minutes from Alex Sandro and Dušan Vlahović after going behind on an early Nicolò Barella strike.
There was a sour note to Perišić’s post-match interview, when the Inter winger was asked about his contract which expires at the end of the season.
“I don’t know anything yet. You don’t wait until the last minute with important players, you just don’t do it,” he said.
For Inter it was the first of what could be an impressive double as it is also tussling with city rival AC Milan at the top of the Serie A standings, although the defending champion is two points behind the Rossoneri with two matches remaining.
“I always feel like a leader and when the team is so strong it’s even easier to be a leader,” Perišić said. “We still have two matches, we need to win them and see. Do we believe we can do it? Always.”
Juventus also lost to Inter in the Italian Super Cup in January and it is the first year since 2011 it has finished the season without a trophy.
De Bruyne impersonates Haaland with 4-goal burst, ‘Zen’ pose
With his four-goal burst and “Zen” celebration, Kevin De Bruyne did his best impersonation of a future Manchester City teammate on Wednesday.
Erling Haaland is joining City next season as one of the most sought-after strikers in world soccer and even he would be hard-pressed to produce the kind of finishing demonstrated by De Bruyne in a 5-1 rout of Wolverhampton to maintain City’s Premier League title charge on Wednesday.
After the Belgium midfielder completed his hat trick — his first for City — by the 24th minute, he celebrated with the “Zen” pose made famous by Haaland in recent years at Borussia Dortmund.
De Bruyne said it wasn’t necessarily a nod to Haaland — “I just did it because I’d scored three,” he said — but they already appear to be on the same wavelength.
That is for the future, though.
The short term is all about retaining the title, and City restored its three-point lead over Liverpool with the win at Molineux. Pep Guardiola’s team needs four points from its final two games — against West Ham and Aston Villa — to guarantee first place but its superior goal difference of 7 might mean three points is now enough.
City might be running out of defenders, however, after Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho — a midfielder who filled in at center back — came off with what Guardiola described as “problems.” Center backs Ruben Dias and John Stones as well as right back Kyle Walker are already out for the rest of the season because of injury.
AP sources: UEFA explores 4-team season opening tournament
VIENNA — Forget the Final Four, European soccer could be getting the Opening Four.
UEFA has discussed creating a mini-tournament to start the season with four teams from the Champions League, people with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private talks.
The discussion follows a UEFA decision to back off from reshaping the final matches of the Champions League by replacing the two-leg semifinals with single matches in the same location as the final. That idea was tested in 2020 out of necessity because of pandemic scheduling issues when the quarterfinals and semifinals were turned into single games before the final. All the matches were played in Lisbon.
Back then, however, there was no need to accommodate different sets of fans in the Portuguese city because stadiums were empty amid the pandemic. Having supporters of so many teams in one city could put a strain on infrastructure and limit the number of cities able to host a Final Four tournament.
Creating a pre-season tournament with four teams would allow UEFA to test staging the event outside of Europe, with the United States a favored option. Since clubs already go on pre-season tours around the world, going far from home could face less resistance.
Brazil friendly match against rival Argentina canceled
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s friendly match against rival Argentina scheduled for June in Australia has been canceled.
The game was planned as part of Brazil’s preparations for the World Cup, but Brazilian soccer confederation coordinator Juninho Paulista said Wednesday that their Argentina counterparts made the decision to call it off.
Argentina’s soccer federation did not make public comments on the issue.
Brazil will play friendlies against South Korea and Japan in Asia on June 2 and 6, respectively, and now will seek an African opponent for the June 11 slot.
FIFA ruled on Monday that Brazil and Argentina must still play their World Cup qualifying game that was suspended in September shortly after kickoff when officials entered the field because some of Argentina’s players had violated COVID-19 protocols.
Démare sprints to win 5th stage of Giro, López stays in pink
MESSINA, Sicily — French cyclist Arnaud Démare won a bunch sprint at the end of the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday and Juan Pedro López kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey.
Démare, who rides for Groupama–FDJ, edged Fernando Gaviria at the end of the 174-kilometer (108-mile) route from Catania to Messina after sprint favorites Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan had been dropped earlier in the day. Giacomo Nizzolo was third.
Démare also struggled on the climb but his team managed to eventually get him back to the peloton.
It was a sixth stage win in the Giro for the 30-year-old Démare but his first win of the year after a difficult start to 2022.
