Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan
Midfielder Andi Sullivan plans on napping. Defender Emily Fox intends to keep with a soccer theme and finally watch “Ted Lasso.”
The U.S. national team — like most of the rest of the field — faces a long flight to the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Already seasoned travelers, the Americans have strategies for wiling away the time. And they’ll certainly need those tactics: The flight to New Zealand, where they’ll spend the group stage of the tournament, is 12 hours.
“I need suggestions!” midfielder Kristie Mewis exclaimed about the shows she plans to download for the flight. “Honestly, I’m rewatching ‘Suits’ right now. I love ‘Suits.’”
Once they get there, the players will retreat into a self-imposed bubble where they shut out the noise and the distractions for some seven weeks. Most stay off of social media platforms for the duration.
Forward Trinity Rodman, making her World Cup debut, is taking the advice of the veterans. Rodman’s dad is former NBA star Dennis Rodman, so she gets a lot of attention just because of her name.
“They have been very open about making sure you have entertainment and ways to distract yourself outside of your phone and social media, because I do think with social media you can get consumed by it and you can definitely get sucked up in it,” Rodman said. “But I think finding those ways to isolate yourself, finding hobbies in the hotel room: Coloring, journaling, reading, Fortnite. I’m a bit of a gamer so that has definitely helped me to just like relax.”
The United States plays Wales in a send-off match on Sunday in San Jose, California. That same night, they’ll fly to training camp in New Zealand.
The World Cup kicks off July 20. The United States opens with a game against Vietnam on July 22.
Lucas Glover extends his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10, leads the Barbasol Championship by 2
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Lucas Glover extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10 and his lead in the Barbasol Championship to two shots, shooting a 4-under 68 in Friday’s second round at Keene Trace.
Glover was at 13-under 131, with Adam Long, Vincent Norrman and Daniel Brown his closest pursuers.
The 43-year-old Glover switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and it paid off immediately as he began his run of sub-70 rounds. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week at the John Deere Classic.
Glover didn’t make as many putts as he did in Thursday’s opening 63 but was 3 under through 14 holes before making his only bogey of the day on the par-4 sixth. He then closed with birdies on his final two holes.
The four-time PGA Tour winner said his ball-striking, not his putting, held him back.
“It was a bit of a struggle today, especially compared to yesterday,” Glover said. “Uncharacteristically drove it very poorly. I just didn’t hit enough fairways to hit the ball close and take it low again. Happy the way I finished and happy the way I rolled it, just not many of them were very close today.”
Annie Park leads the Dana Open, with US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz tied for second
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Annie Park leads the Dana Open, with US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz tied for second
Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes Friday in the Dana Open for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant.
Park closed her opening nine at Highland Meadows with a birdie on No. 18 and added birdies on the first four holes on the front nine. She also birdied Nos. 7 and 8, playing her final nine in 6-under 28 to reach 11-under 131.
“I just had some really good shots out there,” Park said. “Recovered well from bad shots. Overall, I played really well.”
The 28-year-old Park won the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic for her lone tour title. She won the 2013 NCAA title and led Southern California to the team championship.
“My goal this week was to just focus on the good shots,” Park said. “Just play lightly out there. Whether it’s a good shot or a bad shot, it’s still the same. Just a normal shot. So, my goal was to not value the bad shots as much and value the good shots more. And that’s what I’ve been trying to focus on this season.”
Corpuz, coming off her breakthrough victory Sunday in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, had a 66 for her second straight bogey-free round.
“I think, honestly, the fatigue has kind of helped with the nerves a bit,” Corpuz said. “Going out there, just focusing on doing the same thing. Try and hit good shots. Just one shot at a time.”
Grant and Boonchant, tied for the first-round lead at 64, each shot 69.
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
AIGLE, Switzerland — Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.
The International Cycling Union joined the governing bodies in track and field and swimming as top-tier Olympic sports addressing in this way the issue of transgender athletes and fairness in women’s events.
The UCI’s decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event in May.
“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI international calendar — in all categories — in the various disciplines,” the international federation said in a statement.
The UCI said the ban, starting on Monday, was necessary to “ensure equal opportunities.”
Killips rode to victory in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila, one of the marquee U.S. stage races. Her victory provoked a negative reaction by some cycling fans and former racers despite the 27-year-old athlete having adhered to a policy put in place by the UCI last year requiring transgender athletes to have serum testosterone levels of 2.5 nanomoles per liter or less for at least 24 months before competing in women’s events.
The UCI said Friday it “has taken note of the state of scientific knowledge, which does not confirm that at least two years of gender-affirming hormone therapy with a target plasma testosterone concentration of 2.5 nmol/L is sufficient to completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men.”
It also noted the difficulty to “draw precise conclusions about the effects” of gender-confirming hormone therapy.
“Given the current state of scientific knowledge, it is also impossible to rule out the possibility that biomechanical factors such as the shape and arrangement of the bones in their limbs may constitute a lasting advantage for female transgender athletes,” the UCI added.
Stephen Curry leads the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament
STATELINE, Nev. — Stephen Curry took a four-point lead Friday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
Curry had 27 points in the opening round under a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse.
The Golden State Warriors star had a fast start with two birdies and an eagle on the first four holes at Edgewood Tahoe.
“Probably one of the better rounds I’ve played ever, considering it was in the tournament,” said Curry, who played alongside father Dell and brother Seth.
Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski was second. Alex Killorn of the Anaheim Ducks was third at 21, and Fox News host Bret Baier fourth with 20.
Defending champion Tony Romo was tied for 13th with 16 points. Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam had 14 points.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was minus-3. Charles Barkley was tied for 79th in the 93-player field at minus-8.
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban.
The sprawling report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families – benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.
The NCAA praised Tennessee for its cooperation and the Vols escaped the postseason ban penalty. But the infractions panel noted that decision was a difficult one given the circumstances.
“The panel encountered a challenging set of circumstances related to prescribing penalties in this case,” it said in its decision. “The panel urges the Infractions Process Committee and the membership to clearly define its philosophy regarding penalties — which extends beyond postseason bans — and memorialize that philosophy in an updated set of penalty guidelines.”
Four former staffers were given show-cause orders, including one spanning six years for Pruitt, who was fired in early 2021.
Aaron Judge ramps up pregame work; Boone thinks July return is possible
DENVER — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took batting practice and ran in the Coors Field outfield Friday as he recovers from a torn ligament in his right big toe.
“I kind of wanted to test it here in the Mile High city a little bit,” Judge said before the Yankees played the Colorado Rockies in their first game following the All-Star break.
The reigning AL MVP said he’s been fitted with an insole for support.
New York manager Aaron Boone said he’s encouraged by Judge’s progress, both running and hitting. He was asked if Judge could return to the lineup in July.
“I think there’s a shot,” Boone said. “Now is that going to be, ‘Aaron Boone said he thinks he’ll be back in July?’ That’s not what I said. I was answering a question. I’m not going to put a timeframe on this. He’s doing well. He’ll be ready when he’s ready.”
Judge is batting .291 with 19 homers, 40 RBIs and a 1.078 OPS in 49 games. He hasn’t played since injuring his toe when he banged into the right-field fence while making a terrific catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3.
Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade to join WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group
CHICAGO — Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA.
Wade will invest in his hometown team once the league’s Board of Governors approves the sale. The Chicago Sky sold a roughly 10% stake in the team to a group that included Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts last month.
“I think D-Wade joining the organization is a huge milestone for us,” Sky star Kahleah Copper said. “Having a former player who has done it at the highest level is big time.”
The three-time NBA champion confirmed on Twitter that he was investing in the team. ESPN was the first to report the news.
“It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the WNBA It’s official! This is for the home team– literally,” he wrote on the social media site.
Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, also joined ownership groups for the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake of the MLS since retiring.
Mavs are bringing 2014 top-5 pick Dante Exum back to the NBA after a 2-year stint overseas
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks signed guard Dante Exum on Friday, bringing a top-five pick from the 2014 draft back to the NBA after a two-year stint overseas.
Exum joins a crowded backcourt led by the All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who re-signed with the Mavericks on a $126 million, three-year contract.
The 28-year-old Exum will also be behind second-year pro Jaden Hardy, veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green, Exum’s teammate on the Australian national team.
Exum was the fifth overall pick by Utah nine years ago and played five-plus seasons before a trade to Cleveland. After eight years in the NBA, Exum spent two seasons overseas, first with FC Barcelona followed by Partizan NIL Belgrade.
Exum averaged 13.2 points in 38 games with Partizan, helping the club reach the EuroLeague playoffs. He shot 42% from 3-point range in the two seasons overseas.
In the NBA, Exum has averaged 5.7 points and 19 minutes in 245 games with the Jazz and Cavaliers. He played another 17 postseason games in Utah.
The addition of Exum comes after the re-signings of Irving and center Dwight Powell. The Mavericks also acquired Grant Williams from Boston and Richaun Holmes from Sacramento in separate trades.
The deal for Holmes also involved Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the 24th overall pick in this year’s draft. Dallas traded down two spots from No. 10, acquiring the rights to former Duke player Dereck Lively II.
The Mavericks have made significant changes to the supporting cast for Doncic and Irving after missing the playoffs just a season removed from reaching the Western Conference finals.
Jamahal Hill to vacate light heavyweight UFC title after rupturing Achilles
LAS VEGAS — UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will relinquish his title after rupturing his Achilles tendon.
Hill said on his YouTube page late Thursday that the injury will require surgery and lengthy rehabilitation.
“If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt?” he said. “No, I wouldn’t. You got to be consistent. I understand, it’s the business. The show must go on. I’m not exempt from that.”
Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January and had planned to defend it against former champion Jiří Procházka. Procházka previously held the title before vacating it due to a shoulder injury last year.
Hill was on a four-fight win streak and is 12-1 overall.
Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. thrills crowd in Zimbabwe during ‘Motherland Tour’
HARARE, Zimbabwe — It’s not really a place where you’d expect to come across the richest boxer of all time.
An event held on a dusty soccer field in Mabvuku, one of Zimbabwe’s oldest Black townships, saw a crowd enjoying free entertainment on Thursday thanks to a visit by boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is on what he calls the “Motherland Tour.”
Hundreds chanted “Mayweather mbinga … mbinga!” (Mayweather … the rich guy!) as the 46-year-old, who won world titles in five divisions with a 50-0 career record, hit a punching bag and performed other drills.
Earlier, after emerging from his private plane, Mayweather briefly addressed local reporters and made clear his delight at being in Africa.
“I’m back home!” he screamed. “I’m back where I belong, I’m truly back home!”
At Mabvuku, on the outskirts of the capital Harare, fans were treated to live music and exhibition bouts by local boxers, young and old.
Mayweather made his appearance four hours after the crowd had gathered.
People sang and danced while watching proceedings which were on a big screen. The cheers grew louder when a smiling Mayweather, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last year, went on stage for a 15-minute drill.
Mayweather’s visit came after a previous meeting with Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya, a gold dealer who is vying for a parliamentary seat in Mabvuku as a candidate for the ruling ZANU-PF party, which isn’t popular in urban areas of the country. Two years ago after bumping into Mayweather in Dubai, Sakupwanya told Zimbabweans that he would bring the American fighter to Zimbabwe.
“It shows that everything else I’ve promised you, I’ll fulfill,” he told the crowd.
Organizers have previously announced that Mayweather — who they said will help to build schools and hospitals in the area — will also visit South Africa during his tour.
Mayweather also met with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare.
