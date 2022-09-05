McLaughlin wins in Portland as Power widens title lead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Scott McLaughlin led a Team Penske rout at Portland International Raceway by scoring his third victory of the season in a 1-2 finish that moved Will Power one race closer to the IndyCar championship.
McLaughlin led 104 of the 110 laps Sunday to pick up his third victory of the season. He trails only Penske teammate Josef Newgarden (five) in most series wins, but an inconsistent season has the New Zealander clinging to any title chances.
McLaughlin goes to next Sunday’s season finale at Laguna Seca in California ranked fifth in the standings, 41 points behind Power but still mathematically in the hunt.
“We did exactly what we needed to do this weekend which was win and get maximum points,” McLaughlin said. “We need to keep ourselves in it and we’re a long shot, but we’ve got a shot.”
Either way, IndyCar goes to its finale locked in the tightest championship battle in 19 years. The 41 points that separate McLaughlin in fifth to leader Power is the closest since 30 points separated the top five in 2003, when the series was still called the Indy Racing League.
Power had a relatively easy drive but never enough to challenge McLaughlin for the win. In settling for second, he takes a 20 point lead into the finale over both Newgarden and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.
“We’re in the best position, we’ve got the best shot, we’ll do the best we can,” Power said.
Dixon finished third but gained no ground in the title fight; Newgarden dropped from fourth on the restart with 22 laps remaining to finish eighth and lose 17 points to Power in the Penske championship battle.
Staley: Worried about possible slurs toward players vs. BYU
DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley said she did not want her players in line for any verbal abuse at BYU, which is why she chose to call off the schools’ home-and-home series.
When Staley heard the account of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson’s experience at BYU — Richardson said she heard a racial slur directed at her — the two-time national championship coach “did not want to put her players in that situation.”
Staley, whose team won its latest NCAA title this past April, was at Darlington Raceway on Sunday to serve as the honorary pace car driver for the Southern 500.
Staley said she vetted all angles of what happened at BYU and talked to several people.
“I slept on it a few nights, I woke up with the same gut feeling I should not put our players in that situation,” she said before the race.
The Twitter account for BYU’s women’s team posted a link to an op-ed from athletic director Tom Holmoe on Friday, along with the words: “We are extremely disappointed in South Carolina’s decision to cancel our series and ask for patience with the on-going investigation. We believe the solution is to work together to root out racism and not to separate from one another.”
BYU also apologized and Holmoe spoke to Richardson.
The Gamecocks were scheduled to open this season at home against BYU on Nov. 7, then go to the Provo, Utah, campus during the 2023-24 season.
At AmeriCup, USA Basketball gets caught in a rain delay
RECIFE, Brazil — USA Basketball needed a win Sunday at the AmeriCup tournament and was well on the way to making that happen.
That is, until it rained.
The Americans’ game against Venezuela was postponed at halftime with the U.S. leading 48-21. Heavy rain caused multiple leaks inside the Geraldo Magalhães Sports Gymnasium, prompting officials to determine that the game could not be resumed safely.
Several hours after the U.S. game was stopped, FIBA said the matchup was “postponed due to technical difficulties in the arena. The resolution of the game will be communicated within the next few hours, in which a rescheduled date and time will be announced.”
Venezuela and the U.S. both have their final group-stage games scheduled for Monday.
FIBA allowed Sunday’s later Group B games at the same arena to be played as scheduled. The Dominican Republic (1-1) beat the Virgin Islands (0-2), before the late game between Argentina against Puerto Rico.
The Venezuela game is crucial for the U.S., which entered Group C play Sunday with a 0-1 mark after falling to Mexico in Friday’s opener. The Americans will need at least one win in their three group games, and possibly two victories, to make the quarterfinal round that starts later this week.
Mexico (2-0) clinched a quarterfinal berth earlier Sunday by topping Panama (0-2).
The Americans gave up the game’s first basket, then went on an 18-2 run and only kept adding to the lead. The U.S. shot 56% in the first half, compared with 33% for Venezuela, and the Americans held a 24-0 lead in points from 3-point range.
Craig Sword had 12 points in the first half for the U.S., and 11 of the 12 Americans had scored by the time play was halted.
Capps wins Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout
INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Capps won the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on a hole-shot Sunday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals.
Capps beat Matt Hagan in the final round to take the $80,000 top prize in the bonus event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Capps, the defending series champion, had a run of 3.936 seconds at 330.47 mph in a GR Toyota Supra. Hagan ran a quicker 3.900 at 328.66, but Capps was quicker off the starting line for the hole-shot.
“This turned out to be so much fun,” Capps said. “The car was hauling the mail in the final round and it’s so cool to win on a hole-shot and to do it for this much money, I love it for my guys. We’ve had so many special moments this year and this ranks right up there, until hopefully tomorrow. But this one is really, really big for us.”
Capps beat Tim Wilkerson and John Force to reach the final round, also securing his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the season with his run of 3.864 at 333.58 against Wilkerson.
Brittany Force took the No. 1 qualifying spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was fastest in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field in the regular-season finale.
Brittany Force broke both ends of the track record in Top Fuel with a run of 3.640 at 337.75, claiming her seventh top spot of of the rear.
Anderson took his third straight No. 1 qualifier on the strength of a 6.567 at 208.10 from Saturday in a Chevrolet Camaro. Sampey ran a 6.796 at 199.88 on Saturday on a Suzuki.
Yankees’ Benintendi has broken wrist bone, status uncertain
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has a broken bone in his right wrist that will need surgery, but said he didn’t know whether it was a season-ending injury.
“It’s all too early to say right now, obviously,” Benintendi said. “We’re still trying to learn some more things. That’s what it is right now. Just take it day by day at this point right now, I guess.”
Manager Aaron Boone revealed the diagnosis of a broken hook hamate bone and the need for surgery after the AL East leaders beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday. Benintendi will be further examined by doctors Monday back in New York.
Benintendi said he had a previous surgery that removed hook during his freshman year of college and was surprised by Sunday’s developments.
“I don’t really know about bones or anything like that,” Benintendi said. “So, I’m just listening to what they’re telling me. Yeah, I didn’t know you could grow another bone or whatever it may be.”
Benintendi was hurt while taking a swing Friday night and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.
The 28-year-old Benintendi was an All-Star this season with Kansas City, then was traded to the Yankees in late July. He got off to a slow start with New York, but recently had been more productive at the plate.
Benintendi is hitting .304 overall with 51 RBIs. He is batting .254 with 12 RBIs in 33 games for the Yankees.
Mets ace Scherzer says he’s fine, on track for next start
NEW YORK — Mets ace Max Scherzer said he was feeling fine Sunday, a day after he exited after a start after five innings because of fatigue on his left side.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner remained on schedule to start Friday night for NL East-leading New York at Miami.
Scherzer missed almost seven weeks earlier this season with a left oblique injury.
Of this fatigue, Scherzer offered a chuckle.
“It’s kind of like everywhere except the oblique,” he said before the Mets’ 7-1 loss to Washington.
Scherzer came out after 67 pitches Saturday against the Nationals. The 38-year-old righty allowed one run and three hits, striking out five and walking one. He got a no-decision in a game the Mets later lost 7-1.
Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 20 starts in his first season with the Mets. He has struck out 153 in 127.2 innings.
Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment
BOSTON — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.
The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4.2 innings. He’s 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.
“I felt I pitched a whole lot better than the line read,” Keuchel said after the game. “It felt like I was making pitches and they were battling, like the classic Red Sox game at Fenway Park. I established all my pitches, but this year is what it is. We’re working toward an end goal of putting up some zeroes.”
Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, joined the Rangers as a free agent on July 26.
They recalled lefty John King from Triple-A Round Rock to take his spot on the roster.
