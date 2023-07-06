Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown
SAN DIEGO — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist Wednesday, two days after he was injured fouling off a pitch.
“I just talked to Mike; he just got out of surgery. He feels great,” manager Phil Nevin said before the Angels finished a series against the San Diego Padres. “The surgery went well. We spoke to the doctor a minute ago, but it sounds like everything went great.”
Also Wednesday, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani said then that he’s not planning on pitching in the All-Star Game next week in Seattle. It remains to be seen whether he’ll DH for the American League.
There’s no specific timetable for Trout’s return, although recovery is generally several weeks.
“It just remains to be seen how Mike’s hand responds when he starts doing the treatments and his rehab,” Nevin said. “I know he’s anxious to get going. He was happy he could get this done right away so he can get back to the team as quick as possible.”
Trout fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning Monday night and immediately shook his left arm. Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.
Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He is hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. and two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are set to participate in baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle on Monday.
Robert earned the top seed in an eight-player field announced Wednesday that includes Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Texas’ Adolis García and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Alonso, who won in 2019 and 2021, will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. (1994, 1998 and 1999) as the only three-time champions.
Robert will go against the eighth-seeded Rutschman (11 home runs) in the first round, with second seed Alonso facing the seventh-seeded Rodriguez (13). Third-seeded Betts (23) meets six seed Guerrero Jr. (13), and fourth-seeded García (21) faces five seed Arozarena (16).
The seeding was determined by home run totals through Tuesday. Tiebreakers went to the player with the most homers since June 15.
“I’m pretty sure I’m going to feel very happy during those two days,” Robert said. “It’s going to be very special for me.”
Robert posted on Instagram hours before the official announcement that he would participate in the Home Run Derby. The Cuban outfielder also was selected to his first All-Star team.
“If he’s happy about it, I’m happy about it,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “It’s a great experience. I remember Salvy (Salvador Perez) doing it over there in Kansas City. He was pretty pumped about it, and he had a really good time.”
Robert and countrymen Arozarena and García are participating for the first time. They will try to join two-time champion Yoenis Céspedes as the only Cuba natives to win the Derby.
Jackson Yueill replaces injured Alan Soñora on US CONCACAF Gold Cup roster
CHICAGO — San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the U.S. roster for the knockout rounds for the CONCACAF Gold Cup as the replacement for Alan Soñora, who strained his right hamstring.
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the change Monday, six days ahead of the Americans’ quarterfinal against Canada in Cincinnati.
The 26-year-old Yueill has 16 international appearances and last played in a December 2021 exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was on the roster for an April exhibition against Mexico this year but did not get into the match.
Other possibilities were bypassed because they are regaining fitness.
Los Angeles midfielder Kellyn Acosta was sidelined by a lower extremity injury from May 13 until Saturday, when he played the second half at Dallas. Teammate Timothy Tillman also had a lower extremity injury that sidelined him after May 20. He returned to play 10 minutes against Vancouver on June 24 and started Saturday, when Acosta replaced him at the start of the second half.
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.
Major League Baseball said the 31-year-old Dominican right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay.
Asked if he would welcome Cordero back on the team, New York captain Aaron Judge told reporters: “I think that’s a ways away. I’m not sure. I’ll have a better answer for you when the season’s over.”
Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after having Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
“I found out about the suspension last night. He came to me a couple days ago and gave me a heads-up as to an investigation going on. That’s kind of the extent of it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday night before a game against Baltimore.
“You get that news or you hear about that and it’s sad. Your heart goes out to everyone involved. Again, I don’t have any details, I don’t know what went down, which is part of the idea of the investigation and the policy in place is, it’s meant to work that way.”
The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”
As per the policy, MLB said Cordero will “participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.”
“We talked in person. He kind of just filled me in on what was going to happen before I heard it from anybody else,” Judge said. “I just said, `Hey, learn from this.’ I was pretty upset. I know a lot of the guys on the team were upset. But this is in the league’s hand. The league handed down the suspension. Hopefully, he learns from this and becomes a better person on the other side.”
Cordero is the 18th player disciplined by MLB since the sport’s domestic violence policy was implemented in 2016. New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history.
Boone said the Yankees got wind of a possible MLB investigation underway involving Cordero within the past week or so.
“When things like this that are about as serious as it gets come up, there’s a heavy price to be paid,” Boone said. “And certainly I support that, I know the organization supports that. And hopefully now it turns to hopefully genuine healing.”
Boone said he thinks Cordero began speaking to teammates about the situation after Tuesday’s game. The manager said a large group of Yankees got together Wednesday to talk about it.
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL ‘late to party’ in launching inclusion coalition
Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance say they feel betrayed and confused by the NHL’s decision to launch — or as far as the HDA is concerned, re-launch — an inclusion committee to diversify the sport and make hockey more welcoming.
Whatever happened, Aliu wondered, to the league announcing a partnership with the HDA to address the same issues three years ago? And why, the HDA wondered in releasing a scathing statement Wednesday, is the NHL essentially duplicating what they’ve been doing by funneling millions into programs at the grassroots level and introducing hockey to at-risk youths in under-served communities of color?
“As the NHL has done so many times, they’re late to the party, and they still want to show that they want to be involved in the dance,” Aliu, a veteran who played in a handful of NHL games, told The Associated Press. “This is their way of showing that this is their bigger and better thing. But I think everyone that’s on the inside of hockey knows what’s really going on and really knows that this is just another façade.”
Aliu’s comments mirror the statement he, seven current and former NHL players and the HDA’s support staff and sponsors signed off on after holding lengthy discussions since the league unveiled its inclusion committee last week. The HDA’s membership includes Matt Dumba, Anthony Duclair and Wayne Simmonds.
Vegas Golden Knights are the first team to get the Stanley Cup engraved before their summer parties
The Vegas Golden Knights already made history winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, doing so in their sixth NHL season.
Now they’re making some more with hockey’s hallowed trophy.
The Golden Knights are the first team to have the Cup fully engraved with every champion’s name before the traditional summer of owners, staff, coaches and players each getting a day to celebrate with it. Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard and the Hockey Hall of Fame would love if this starts a trend.
“Hopefully a tradition has begun!” Pritchard tweeted.
The decision by Vegas’ front office, led by the hockey operations department, should provide more photogenic moments on Cup days in the coming weeks and months. From owner Bill Foley down to players, all 52 members of the organization whose names are engraved will get to see that and show it off to friends and family.
Pritchard said the trophy is currently with silversmith Louise St. Jacques at a studio in Old Montreal and the engraving is scheduled to be completed by Saturday. After that, the Stanley Cup’s worldwide summer tour will begin.
Royals put struggling Greinke on 15-day IL with shoulder tendinitis
MINNEAPOLIS — Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis on Wednesday, after discomfort in his last start prompted him to be pulled early.
Greinke (1-9) gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday in a 9-3 loss to Minnesota before leaving the mound a team athletic trainer. Greinke returned to Kansas City for a physician consultation, but Royals manager Matt Quatraro said the team is confident the injury is minor and hopeful he’ll only miss one turn with the All-Star break approaching next week.
Right-hander Dylan Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take Greinke’s roster spot. The Royals will need to insert someone into the rotation for Greinke on Sunday. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who has been out with facial fractures since taking a line drive off his face on May 7, is a possibility to come off the injured list and start at Cleveland, Quatraro said. Otherwise, they could make it a bullpen game.
The 39-year-old Greinke hasn’t won a road start since Aug. 13, 2021, going 0-15 with a 6.39 ERA in 26 starts in that span. His 5.44 ERA this season is nearly two full runs higher than his career mark.
Antetokounmpo had knee surgery this offseason, should be ready for training camp, Bucks coach says
MILWAUKEE — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason, but the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp, Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday.
Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure.
“He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great,” Griffin said. “Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp.”
It’s unclear whether the surgery will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing for Greece in the World Cup, which begins Aug. 25.
Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP balloting this past season. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games. Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks post the NBA’s best regular-season record before their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.
Formula 1 announces 2024 calendar featuring a record 24 races
The 2024 Formula One season will feature 24 races for what will be the longest calendar in the sport’s history.
The season will begin in Bahrain on March 2 and finish in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8.
“I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world,” said Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula 1. “There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.”
The opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will take place on a Saturday instead of Sunday to accommodate the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, organizers said.
The Chinese Grand Prix will return for the first time since 2019.
Magic promote Anthony Parker to general manager and Pete D’Alessandro to executive vice president
ORLANDO, Fla. — Anthony Parker was promoted to general manager of the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, part of a restructuring of the team’s basketball operations staff.
Pete D’Alessandro was promoted to executive vice president as part of the moves, the team said, with John Hammond — who had been Orlando’s general manager since 2017 — transitioning to a role where he’ll be senior advisor to Jeff Weltman, the team’s president of basketball operations.
“We are excited for John’s well-deserved next chapter,” Weltman said. “He has, and will continue to be, an invaluable resource. His experience has helped set the table for the Magic’s future and we look forward to continuing to lean on him in regard to everything from player evaluation to player development.”
Parker has been Orlando’s assistant general manager for the last two seasons, following a four-year stint as general manager of the Lakeland Magic — the team’s G League affiliate. Before taking over Lakeland, Parker spent 2012 through 2017 as a Magic scout.
Parker played parts of nine seasons in the NBA with Philadelphia, Toronto, Cleveland and Orlando, averaging 9.1 points.
Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Ex-Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, accepted a plea deal Wednesday that dismissed five felony child pornography charges stemming from his arrest last November.
Kitna instead pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanors.
Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones placed Kitna on six months’ probation for each count but did not levy a fine or require the 20-year-old to register as a sex offender.
Kitna, with his mother and father sitting behind him, read a statement of contrition.
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico out of intensive care unit 5 weeks after accident with loose horse
SEVILLE, Spain — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from an intensive care unit on Wednesday, five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a loose horse.
Doctors said the PSG reserve goalkeeper will remain hospitalized and continue to receive medical attention in Seville. There was no timetable on when he could leave the hospital.
Doctors have not released details on his injury.
The 29-year-old Rico, who previously played for Sevilla, was injured when he was headed to a mass with his relatives and was struck by a loose horse.
PSG fires coach Galtier after disappointing season and replaces him with Luis Enrique
PARIS — Former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique was hired as Paris Saint-Germain’s new coach on Wednesday, tasked with the mission to finally deliver the Champions League title but without guarantees that Kylian Mbappe will still be at the club after the summer.
Enrique, who signed a two-year contract, was introduced at a news conference hours after previous coach Christophe Galtier was dismissed following a disappointing season.
Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said his arrival will mark the start of a “new cycle, with a new style of play.”
PSG in an earlier statement thanked Galtier, who had one year left to run on his contract, “for his professionalism and commitment.” Galtier’s assistants Thierry Oleksiak and João Sacramento were also fired.
In addition to his star-studded team’s mediocre performances, Galtier was destabilized by allegations he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice. He has been summoned to stand trial in December as part of the investigation.
In its so far ill-fated quest for Champions League glory, PSG appointed an eighth coach in 12 years of Qatari ownership, with World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé set to play for a fifth coach since joining in 2017.
It’s still unclear, however, whether the 2018 World Cup winner will still be wearing a PSG jersey next season. Mbappé has been at odds with PSG since telling the club last month that he would not take up the option of a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season.
English men’s soccer has its first female head coach as Hannah Dingley takes over at Forest Green
MANCHESTER, England — While women’s soccer is growing in popularity in the U.K., opportunities for women in the men’s game remain few and far between.
That changed this week when Forest Green Rovers became the first professional soccer team in England to appoint a female head coach.
Hannah Dingley, who was already in charge of the fourth division club’s academy, has been made caretaker head coach following the departure of Duncan Ferguson on Tuesday.
“It’s perhaps telling for the men’s game that in making this appointment on merit, we’ll break new ground - and Hannah will be the first female head coach in English (men’s) football,” Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said.
Dingley was already the only woman in charge of a men’s English Football League academy. And while no timeframe has been put on her interim appointment, it is a chance for her to make her mark as a manager.
“I’m really excited for this next step of my career,” she said. “Pre-season has just begun and the full season kicks off very soon. It’s an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and to lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club.”
England’s women’s national team won the European Championship last year and goes to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this month as one of the favorites to win the tournament.
Luis Leon Sanchez ruled out of the Tour de France with a broken collarbone
PAU, France — Former Paris-Nice champion Luis Leon Sanchez has withdrawn from the Tour de France after a crash that left him with a broken left collarbone.
The Spanish rider was involved in one of the many crashes that marred the finale of Tuesday’s fourth stage of the race.
The Astana-Qazaqstan team said Sanchez was expected to travel home Wednesday to undergo surgery.
Bayern Munich is renovating its stadium for next season and Euro 2024
MUNICH — Bayern Munich is taking advantage of the summer break to lay a new hybrid field for next season and modernize its stadium ahead of the 2024 European Championship and 2025 Champions League final.
The new field will feature a mixture of natural and artificial grass, the club said Wednesday.
“It’s a carpet which already contains synthetic fibers. Natural grass is sown in between, which combines the advantages of a natural turf with the quality of a hybrid turf. It will be even more level and therefore very easy to play on,” stadium managing director Jürgen Muth said.
The stadium work involves converting some seated areas into standing only sections, the addition of more seats in other areas, and the removal of rows of seats behind one of the goals to create additional wheelchair spaces. The capacity will remain at 75,000 spectators.
Bayern said the renovation work is being carried out for safety reasons on the recommendation of the local administrative office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.