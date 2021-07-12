Cubs’ Davis 2 HRs in Futures Game, long balls begin at Coors
DENVER — Chicago Cubs prospect Brennen Davis homered twice in the thin air of Coors Field and Cincinnati’s José Barrero, Colorado’s Michael Toglia and the Mets’ Francisco Alvarez also went deep to lead the National League over the American 8-3 Sunday in the Futures Game of top young talent.
Davis, promoted to Double-A on June 1, sent a fourth-inning fastball from Minnesota’s Josh Winder to the trees beyond the center field wall, then hit a slider from Baltimore’s Marcos Diplan to left in the sixth, combining with Alvarez for consecutive home runs.
Davis was selected MVP.
Coors Field is known for offense and will be showcased during Monday night’s Home Run Derby and Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.
Top pitchers on display included Tampa Bay’s Shane Baz, a 22-year-old right-hander expected to start for the U.S. at Olympics. He struck out two in a perfect second inning, throwing a fastball at up to 98.5 mph.
Matthew Liberatore, a 21-year-old St. Louis left-hander blocked from the Olympics by the Cardinals after pitching twice in qualifying, opened with a perfect first for the National.
Prospects were mostly slowed last year by the cancellation of minor league seasons due to the pandemic.
Barrero played 24 games for the Reds last year as José Garcia and changed his name in May to honor his mother, who died of COVID. He hit a solo homer in the first on a fastball from Texas’ Cole Winn.
Topia got big cheers from the Rockies’ crowd when he made it 3-0 in the third on a sinker from the Rangers’ Cole Ragans.
Nolan Gorman added an RBI double against Boston’s Bryan Bello and San Diego’s Luis Campusano boosted the lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly.
The AL had one hit until the last inning of the seven-inning game, when Boston’s Jeter Downs hit a two-run double and Toronto’s Austin Martin followed with an RBI single.
Hataoka declared winner as rain-soaked LPGA cut to 54 holes.
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic when the final round Sunday was washed out by relentless, heavy rain.
Hataoka had a six-shot lead over Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae. She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour, and her first LPGA title in two years.
The final round began at 7 a.m. with hopes of beating the rain. That lasted only a few hours before Highland Meadows was soaked, and soon became unplayable.
Donna Mummert, the LPGA’s senior manager of rules and competition, said the greens were the first problem as the tournament tried to resume. By mid-afternoon, it was the fairways that were so soaked the LPGA had no choice but to end the tournament.
The LPGA said the forecast was not favorable for a Monday finish, and it didn’t help that Evian Championship — the fourth LPGA major of the year — is scheduled to start on Wednesday.
Danielle Kang, the defending champion, birdied the third hole to pull within eight shots and wanted to see the LPGA acquire more resources to be able to handle weather.
“There is 18 holes of golf left out there,” Kang said. “I played three of them. I always look at golf tournaments as 72 holes, so when we don’t get to finish 72 holes ... and it’s not the LPGA’s fault, it’s not anybody’s fault. Sometimes we don’t have enough resources.”
US overcomes rising French star to win U19 basketball title
RIGA, Latvia — The United States overcame a mammoth performance by 7-foot-2 Victor Wembanyama to beat France 83-81 Sunday and win the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.
Wembanyama recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 blocks but fouled out with 2:42 to play and the Americans held on for the victory, led by 16 points apiece from Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech.
Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 incoming freshman at Gonzaga, added 10 points and 5 assists and was named MVP of the tournament.
The 17-year-old Wembanyama, playing against a team with several projected first-round 2022 NBA draft picks, went just 1 for 5 from behind the arc but sank all nine of his free throws.
Wembanyama is not eligible for the NBA draft until 2023 under current rules. He recently signed with French club Asvel, which is owned by former San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker.
France led 58-50 late in the third quarter, but the Americans chipped away. Holmgren drew a foul from Wembanyama — his fourth, forcing him to the bench with 7:22 to play — sank both free throws and on their next possession he put his team ahead for good 69-68 with a reverse layup to finish a baseline drive.
Louis Lesmond’s 3-pointer closed the gap to 83-81 with 29 seconds remaining but France never regained possession.
TCU guard Mike Miles had 11 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals for the United States.
Canada beat Serbia 101-92 in the third-place game.
Messi and Luis Diaz end Copa America as top goal scorers
RIO DE JANEIRO — Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Colombia’s Luis Díaz finished Copa America as the top scorers in the tournament with four goals each. Messi did not score in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Brazil in the final, while the young striker Diaz led his team with two goals in the 3-2 win against Peru on Friday for the third place in the South American tournament.
Messi scored his first goal in the tournament from a free kick in the 1-1 draw against Chile, Argentina’s first group stage match. The 34-year-old striker scored twice in the 4-1 win against Bolivia, one from the spot and another in a gentle lob past goalkeeper Carlos Lampe. He netted his fourth in another free kick in the 3-0 victory against Ecuador in the quarterfinals.
Messi also had five assists in the tournament. The only Argentine goal at Copa America which did not involve him was the Angel di Maria’s in the final against Brazil.
The 24-year-old Díaz, once a player of an Indigenous team in Colombia, made a big splash with beautiful goals in the South American tournament.
Díaz’ first came from an impressive volley at the 2-1 defeat against Brazil during the group stage, a goal that many analysts consider to be the best of the tournament.
Later he scored with almost no angle against Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to equalize the semifinal at 1-1.
Then the striker scored twice in the third-place match against Peru. The first came after he controlled the ball with his chest and right foot before calmly beating goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. The second came from a blast from outside the box in a shot that gave a last-minute win to Colombia.
M’s Kikuchi placed on IL, may still head to All-Star Game
SEATTLE — All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of the Seattle Mariners was placed on the injured list on Sunday.
However, it’s possible that he could still participate in the upcoming All-Star Game festivities in Denver.
Manager Scott Servais said he couldn’t comment on Kikuchi’s status “for a number of different reasons,” but that he was “not that concerned with where’s he’s at.”
“I still think he’s planning on heading over to the All-Star Game,” Servais said.
No other details were available about the pitcher’s status.
The Mariners promoted promising catching prospect Cal Raleigh to take his place in the lineup. Raleigh will make his debut later Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. He’ll catch a bullpen day from the Mariners staff.
Kikuchi has been one of the top left-handers in baseball this season, his third since signing with the Mariners and moving over to the major leagues from Japan. He’s 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts.
Min Woo Lee wins Scottish Open after 3-way playoff
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Australia’s Min Woo Lee won a three-way playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry at the Scottish Open on Sunday to clinch his second European Tour title.
Lee birdied the first extra hole after the trio had finished tied on 18-under par at The Renaissance Club following a 90-minute weather delay late in the final round.
Lee and Detry also secured places in the British Open at Royal St. George’s, with England’s Jack Senior claiming the final one on offer thanks to a tie for 10th.
The 22-year-old Lee, whose sister Minjee Lee was runner-up in the Ladies Scottish Open at nearby Gullane in 2018, had earlier birdied six holes in a row from the third on his way to a flawless closing 7-under 64.
That set the clubhouse target on 18 under and the final pair of Fitzpatrick and Detry were the only players capable of matching it after rounds of 67.
Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer and last week’s Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert finished a shot behind, with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm another stroke back in seventh, a result which means he loses his No. 1 ranking to Dustin Johnson.
On an extremely crowded leaderboard, Detry had emerged from a five-way tie for the lead with a birdie on the 13th. But the Belgian then missed from close range for par on the 14th at the moment the hooters sounded to suspend play due to the threat of lightning.
When play resumed Lee was the first to take advantage of the pivotal par-five 16th and his birdie was subsequently matched by Detry and Fitzpatrick, with Lee then leaving a birdie putt on the 18th just inches short of the hole.
He made no such mistake when the trio returned to the 18th for sudden death however, holing from nine feet for the winning birdie.
Australia’s Wade Ormsby had earlier won 204 bottles of whisky for making a hole-in-one on the 12th, one bottle for each yard of the hole.
Advocates decry homeless sweeps ahead of MLB’s All-Star game
DENVER — Ahead of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Denver this week, city officials are facing scrutiny from advocates who accuse them of accelerating the clearing of homeless encampments near Coors Field as the sports world turns its attention to Colorado’s capital city.
Mayor Michael Hancock has emphatically denied that the All-Star Game influenced any clearing decisions, saying the city is just getting caught up after suspending cleanups at the beginning of the pandemic. It resumed regular cleanups last summer.
Officials knew before the city was chosen as the All-Star host that it faced a big cleanup effort, with more encampments than ever, Hancock said.
In cleanups, also called homeless “sweeps,” encampments are fenced off and the people living in tents there are told to pack up and leave so the area can be cleaned.
In March, just before Denver was chosen as a substitute host — Major League Baseball pulled it from Atlanta in April over objections to Georgia’s voting law that critics condemned as being too restrictive — data shows sweeps increased, with cleanups taking place over nine days. The previous peak over the past year was eight days, in October.
But the sweeps picked up even more in May and June with 17 scheduled cleanups taking 22 days, 11 days each month with two or three days of cleanups a week, according to public records obtained by The Associated Press, which were first reported by Denverite, an online news outlet that covers the city.
The city conducted sweeps for 17 weeks straight from early March to late June, a streak that was unmatched during any other period, according to cleanup notices provided to city councilors since December 2019.
The city used to conduct two or three cleanups a week before the pandemic began and has returned to that pace, said Evan Dreyer, Hancock’s deputy chief of staff.
Red Sox sign reliever Matt Barnes to 2-year deal
BOSTON — The Red Sox signed reliever Matt Barnes to a two-year deal that runs through the 2023 season, the club said Sunday.
The 31-year-old Barnes is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA and has 19 saves for the Red Sox in 23 opportunities this season. He was one of five Boston players selected for the All-Star Game. It will be his first All-Star appearance.
Barnes has spent his entire career with Boston, which selected him No. 19 overall in the 2011 draft from UConn.
Phillies’ Nola, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 injured list
BOSTON — Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola was scratched from his start Sunday at Boston and placed on the COVID-19 injured list along with three of his teammates.
Nola (6-5) was scheduled to start in the interleague series finale against the Red Sox before the All-Star break.
The Phillies announced before the game that Nola was scratched and replaced with right-hander Brandon Kintzler for Sunday’s start.
In addition to Nola, third-baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive, the Phillies said. Right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon and left-hander Bailey Falter were placed on the list because of contact tracing, the Phillies said.
