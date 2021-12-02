Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor for $60M over 4 years
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back versatile All-Star Chris Taylor, agreeing to a $60 million, four-year deal with a club option Wednesday night.
The 31-year-old Taylor was an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he hit .254 with 20 homers and set career highs with 92 runs and 73 RBIs. He hit a game-ending homer in the NL wild-card game against St. Louis, then batted .476 in the NL Championship Series against Atlanta, with three homers in Game 5.
Taylor has played every position except catcher, first base and pitcher, and is a career .261 hitter with 79 homers. He was the co-NLCS MVP in 2017 and also a key contributor when the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020.
The Dodgers retained Taylor after losing ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Corey Seager in free agency this week. Scherzer signed a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets, and Seager signed a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers.
Taylor will be paid $15 million in 2022 and ‘23, then $13 million in ‘24 and ‘25. His club option for 2026 is for $12 million with a $4 million buyout.
Los Angeles designated infielder Sheldon Neuse for assignment to clear space for Taylor on the 40-man roster.
Angels re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias to $58 million deal
ANAHEIM — Closer Raisel Iglesias agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal Wednesday night to stay with the Los Angeles Angels.
Iglesias was outstanding in his first season with the Angels after they acquired him in a trade with Cincinnati a year ago.
The Cuban right-hander had 34 saves while going 7-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 103 strikeouts with only 12 walks in 65 appearances. His 8.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio was the best of his career, and he finished 11th in the AL Cy Young voting while repeatedly going multiple innings for the Angels, including eight saves longer than three outs.
Iglesias was the best thing to happen to the Angels’ annually beleaguered bullpen in several years, and the team didn’t take it for granted. He will make $10 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The Angels declined to trade Iglesias at the deadline because they saw him in their long-term plans. When Iglesias turned down an $18.4 million qualifying offer last month, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said he remained confident they could reach a deal.
Iglesias, who turns 32 next month, was likely the most desired reliever on the free agent market after his strong performance for the Angels on the back of six solid seasons for the Reds, who signed him in 2014, several months after he defected.
Iglesias has a career ERA of 3.06 with 140 saves, including at least 28 saves in each of the past four full major league seasons despite playing for four teams that finished with losing records.
Minasian is focused on rebuilding the Angels’ pitching staff after they finished 22nd in the majors in ERA during the latest in a decade of mostly poor mound performance.
Iglesias will be joined in the Angels’ bullpen by Aaron Loup, who agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract as a free agent last month. The veteran left-hander also was one of the majors’ most effective relievers last season for the New York Mets.
Arizona hires UCLA assistant Nansen as defensive coordinator
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona has hired UCLA defensive line coach Johnny Nansen as its defensive coordinator.
Nansen replaces Don Brown, who left to become the head coach at Massachusetts.
Nansen spent the past two seasons coaching the Bruins’ defensive line and has coached in the Pac-12 since 2009. He previously spent six seasons as an assistant at Southern California, serving as assistant head coach while working with the linebackers and recruiting efforts from 2016-18.
Nansen served in a variety of roles at Washington from 2009-13, including a stint as assistant head coach. He also worked at Idaho from 2004-08 after playing three seasons at Washington State.
LAFC picks up short contract option on Vela
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC has picked up its short-term contract option on former MLS Most Valuable Player Carlos Vela.
Vela’s option extends to next summer. LAFC said it also exercised its options on forward Danny Musovski and midfielder Eduard Atuesta on Wednesday.
Vela was the first player signed by expansion LAFC, and the Mexican forward had one of the most dominant seasons in MLS history in 2019. He scored a record 34 goals and 49 points while LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield with the league’s best regular season record.
But injuries have dramatically limited Vela’s effectiveness in the past two seasons. He scored only four goals while appearing in just seven games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and he made only 15 starts for LAFC this year, scoring a meager five goals.
Vela will turn 33 in March.
LAFC’s decision to keep Vela is a mild surprise, although the former Real Sociedad star still could leave in the January transfer window. The club is undergoing a significant reboot after missing the playoffs last month for the first time in their existence, most notably parting ways with original coach Bob Bradley.
AP source: Notre Dame set to promote Freeman to head coach
Notre Dame is working on a deal to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach to replace Brian Kelly, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized, though the first piece of Notre Dame’s plan to regroup after Kelly left for LSU earlier this week had already fallen into place.
Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees informed Notre Dame to he would remain with the Fighting Irish instead of joining Kelly in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Notre Dame released a video on Twitter of Rees telling the team he was staying put.
The person told The AP that Kelly also had interest in bringing Freeman to LSU.
Kelly left Notre Dame after 12 seasons and was introduced Wednesday at LSU.
College Football Playoff expansion talks inch forward
DALLAS — The latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff wrapped up without an announcement Wednesday as the people involved agreed to keep talking.
CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said there remains a strong consensus to expand the four-team field among the management committee, comprised of the 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director.
But how and when? A proposed 12-team model remains at the heart of the discussions and there is still hope it can be implemented for the 2024 season. How teams would qualify and be selected are topics still under discussion.
“I thought there was a chance we’d get to the end today,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “We didn’t and there were good appropriate reasons why we didn’t. There are people in the room that are differently situated and they therefore have different perspectives. And they were healthy discussions. I think we made good progress, but we aren’t done.”
There is no firm date for the next meeting, but there is one scheduled for January around the College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis.
Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said there are still some who would rather expand only to eight teams. Others are adamant eight won’t work.
Women’s tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns
In the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments there would be suspended because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official of sexual assault.
Peng dropped out of public view after raising the allegations about former vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a Nov. 2 social media posting that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities.
“Unfortunately, the leadership in China has not addressed this very serious issue in any credible way,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon wrote in a statement distributed by the tour. “While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe, and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation.”
Simon has made repeated calls for what he termed Wednesday a “full and transparent investigation — without censorship” of Peng’s accusations. He said the move to put a halt to his tour’s play in China, including Hong Kong, came “with the full support of the WTA Board of Directors.”
“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” Simon said. “Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022.”
China typically hosts about 10 women’s tennis tournaments each year, including the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which are scheduled to be held there for a decade. The nation is a source of billions of dollars in income for various sports entities based elsewhere, including the WTA (headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida), the NBA (run out of New York) and the International Olympic Committee (Lausanne, Switzerland).
“I applaud Steve Simon and the WTA leadership for taking a strong stand on defending human rights in China and around the world,” International Tennis Hall of Fame member and women’s tennis pioneer Billie Jean King said. “The WTA has chosen to be on the right side of history in defending the rights of our players. This is yet another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sports.”
Zimmerman wins 2nd straight MLS Defender of the Year honor
Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman has won Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year award for the second straight season.
Zimmerman, who also plays for the U.S. national team, is the third player overall and first in more than a decade to earn the MLS award in consecutive years.
Nashville’s defense allowed less than a goal per game this season, tied for best in the league. The team has allowed opponents fewer than a goal a game in each of its first two seasons in MLS.
Nashville, which was undefeated at home, also shared the league lead with 13 shutouts this season.
Zimmerman scored three goals and had a pair of assists this season.
The Defender of the Year honor is determined by vote of team technical staffs, players and media. Zimmerman received 30.97% of the votes. Seattle’s Yeimar Gomez was runner up with 16.80%.
Washington at No. 11 Arizona off due to COVID protocol
TUCSON, Ariz. — Washington’s game at No. 11 Arizona scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies’ program.
The Pac-12 Conference will work with the program to try and find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game for later in the season, the schools said Wednesday night. The game was set to be the opener of conference play for both teams.
Washington (4-4) had no announcement on whether its home game against No. 5 UCLA scheduled for Sunday would be played. The Huskies played last Saturday at home against Winthrop.
Arizona (6-0) is set to open conference play on Sunday at Oregon State.
Australia, NZ split group games equally at Women’s World Cup
SYDNEY — Australia and New Zealand will each stage 24 games in the group stage when the countries host the Women’s World Cup for the first time in 2023.
FIFA released further details of the schedule Wednesday after previously announcing that Auckland will stage the opening match on July 20 and the final will be at the Olympic stadium in Sydney on Aug. 20.
Australia’s biggest city will also feature on the opening day with one of six group games at the newly renovated Sydney Football Stadium. The Olympic stadium is also hosting a round of 16 game, quarterfinal and semifinal before crowning the champion.
The 32-team tournament will be divided into eight four-team groups. New Zealand is in Group A and Australia in Group B but the other groups and teams won’t be determined until qualifying is concluded and a draw is held.
The United States, which won the World Cup for the fourth time in France in 2019, is among the teams that have yet to qualify. The U.S. just completed a two-match friendly series against the Matildas in Australia as a dry run for the 2023 tournament, winning 3-0 in Sydney and drawing 1-1 in Newcastle.
Texans cancel practice with players not feeling well
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans canceled practice and all other in-person activities Wednesday on the advice of their medical team because some players weren’t feeling well. Coach David Culley said they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests.
Culley, speaking to reporters via Zoom, said that the team would resume normal operations Thursday.
“We’ve got a few players that are under the weather right now, a little sick, and our medical team just felt like that it’d be best for us for precautionary reasons just to keep them home, and then we’ll be back to business as usual (Thursday),” Culley said.
Players were told to stay home Wednesday and all team meetings were to be held virtually.
Houston defensive end Jacob Martin said going through virtual work in the early part of the pandemic made dealing with a situation like this easier.
Heat center Bam Adebayo needs thumb surgery, will miss weeks
MIAMI — Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is likely out until at least mid-January.
It’s the first major injury of Adebayo’s five pro seasons. He’s averaging a career-best 18.7 points for Miami this season, along with 10.2 rebounds per game.
Adebayo, an Olympic gold medalist this summer, was injured in Monday’s loss to Denver. He underwent tests Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the full scope of the injury, and it was determined that he tore the ulnar collateral ligament.
Lillard out at least 10 days with abdominal pain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is out for at least 10 days because of lower abdominal tendinopathy.
Lillard missed Tuesday night’s victory over the Detroit Pistons with the condition. An MRI confirmed the diagnosis, the Blazers announced Wednesday.
Lillard will be evaluated again in 10 days. He will miss at least four upcoming games.
The six-time All-Star is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 assists through 20 games this season.
Portland forward Nassir Little is also out for at least one week with a left ankle sprain. Little was injured Monday against Utah.
Little has played in 21 games, including two starts this season, and has averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Rays, pitcher Kluber finalize $8 million, 1-year contract
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized an $8 million, one-year free-agent contract on Wednesday.
The deal includes an additional $5 million in incentives.
The 35-year-old Kluber had his third consecutive injury-plagued season in 2021, going 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees.
Kluber said there were a number of factors that led to him signing with Tampa Bay, but first and foremost was a chance to win a championship.
“I’m at the stage of my career where I’m trying to still win a World Series and I think that the success that this team has had the last few years makes it pretty obvious that they’re in a position to do that,” Kluber said. “This is a team I want to be part of.”
Tampa Bay reached the World Series in 2020 but lost in six games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kluber was on the 2016 Cleveland team that dropped a seven-game World Series to the Chicago Cubs.
Rangers finalize $175M, 7-year contract with 2B Semien
The Texas Rangers have finalized their $175 million, seven-year contract with Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien.
Semien is set to make $25 million next season, then $26 million each from 2023-27 before $20 million in the final year in 2028.
Texas and Semien came to terms Wednesday, hours before the expiration of MLB’s five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association, which is expected to lead to a lockout.
Watford-Chelsea halted over medical incident in crowd
WATFORD, England — The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was halted for about 30 minutes on Wednesday after a spectator suffered cardiac arrest at Vicarage Road.
Both teams were taken off the field by the referee after play was stopped after about 13 minutes following the medical emergency in the Graham Taylor Stand.
The players returned to the field not long after a stadium announcement that the spectator had been stabilized. They had a brief warm-up and play resumed.
The score was 0-0 at the time.
Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso appeared to alert the referee and the medical staff on the touchline about the incident. Chelsea’s medics ran across the field to the help with the situation.
Some Chelsea players were seen covering their faces as they looked over to where the incident was unfolding.
Djokovic wins twice to lead Serbia to Davis Cup semifinals
MADRID — After having to play in an empty arena in the group stage, Novak Djokovic relished being in front of Davis Cup fans again.
Djokovic fed off the energetic crowd from the start on Wednesday, leading Serbia into the semifinals with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Kazakhstan at the Madrid Arena.
The top-ranked Djokovic kept Serbia alive in the quarterfinal by defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets in his singles match, then teamed up with Nikola Cacic in the deciding doubles for a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 win over Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov.
Serbia had played its group-stage matches without fans in Austria, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It makes a huge difference,” said Djokovic, who was constantly turning to the crowd to celebrate during his matches. “Fans are one of the reasons why professional tennis exists. Playing in front of the fans is very important. They give us great energy, they give us a lot of motivation to try to play our best on the court. In Innsbruck we didn’t have fans so it was a completely different atmosphere.”
Serbia reached the last four for the first time since 2017 and will face Croatia, which got past Italy on Monday.
Serbia broke serve at 2-2 and 5-3 in the third set of the doubles to seal its fifth semifinal appearance in the team event.
Serbia made it to the last eight as one of the top two second-place finishers from the six groups. It was second to Germany in a group that also included Austria.
Serbia lost to Russia in the quarterfinals of the first edition of the Davis Cup Finals in 2019. Its only title came in 2010 in a final against France, and it was runner-up to the Czech Republic in 2013.
D-backs add 4-time All-Star reliever Melancon on 2-year deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen on Wednesday, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a two-year deal worth a reported $14 million.
Now the D-backs have to get good enough to provide Melancon some games to actually save.
The right-handed Melancon, who will be 37 by opening day, led the big leagues with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres. He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his first All-Star appearance since 2016.
Melancon’s deal also has a mutual option for 2024.
The D-backs had problems all over the roster last season, finishing with a 52-110 record, but a bad bullpen was among the worst issues. Almost all spots will be up for grabs next season, though holdovers like Joe Mantiply, J.B. Wendelken and Caleb Smith are prime candidates to relieve.
Cubs, Gomes finalize $13 million, two-year contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and catcher Yan Gomes finalized a $13 million, two-year contract on Wednesday that includes a club option for 2024.
The Cubs also have Willson Contreras behind the plate, but he is eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can’t reach a long-term deal this winter. Chicago also could use Gomes to provide more rest for Contreras, who turns 30 in May.
The 34-year-old Gomes played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 103 games.
Gomes was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Blue Jays in 2012. He is a .247 hitter with 117 homers and 416 RBIs in 882 career games.
Courage make Nahas head coach, removing interim tag
CARY, N.C. — Interim coach Sean Nahas has been named permanent head coach of the North Carolina Courage.
Nahas replaced Paul Riley, who was fired in September after two former players accused him of sexual harassment and coercion. Riley denied the allegations.
The revelations by Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly led to the resignation of National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird. It also spurred independent investigations by the NWSL and U.S. Soccer.
Nahas has been with the Courage organization since 2004, serving as director of the girls’ development academy, and with the first team staff since 2017.
Celtics’ Freedom calls becoming US citizen ‘unforgettable’
BOSTON — Enes Freedom will now be linked forever to a word he says he fought for his entire life.
The Boston Celtics center changed his name from Enes Kanter to Enes Kanter Freedom in celebration of him officially becoming a United States citizen on Monday.
He said Tuesday that taking the citizenship oath was “maybe the most unforgettable moment that I had in my life.”
Freedom, 29, is a native of Turkey who has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government.
The 2011 first-round draft pick has also taken to social media to support Tibetan independence and criticize Chinese treatment of the Uyghur people. During games, he has worn shoes decorated to say “Free Tibet” and argued for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
He first got a U.S. green card while he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015. He has been trying to become a citizen ever since.
Chin, Korn, Brennan elected to Figure Skating Hall of Fame
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two-time world bronze medalist Tiffany Chin, Miami (Ohio) University synchronized skating coach Vicki Korn, and two-time Olympic judge Lucy Joyce Brennan have been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.
Their inductions will take place Jan. 9 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which serve as the trials for the Beijing Olympics. In addition, class of 2021 members Johnny Weir, Sandy Lamb and Gale Tanger will be inducted after COVID-19 restrictions placed on the 2021 national championships in Las Vegas prohibited their formal enshrinement.
UConn freshman Fudd out with stress injury in right foot
STORRS, Conn. — UConn star freshman Azzi Fudd will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks with an injured right foot, coach Geno Auriemma said Wednesday.
Auriemma, speaking after practice, said Fudd has been struggling with an apparent stress injury since the summer and recent medial scans showed it was time to shut her down for a while.
“It’s a long season and even more importantly, it’s a long career for her,” Auriemma said. “We’ll see in two weeks where it goes from there.”
Fudd, a former national player of the year, was the consensus top recruit in the nation coming out of high school in Washington. She has signed a name, image and likeness contract with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s brand.
She has averaged 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in her first four games for the Huskies.
Study: WNBA again earns A-plus grades in diversity hiring
A diversity report has awarded the WNBA high grades again when it comes to racial- and gender-hiring practices.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida Wednesday issued an A-plus to the WNBA for the league’s overall, racial and gender grades for the 2021 season. The letter grades matched the previous season’s report and marked the 17th straight year that the league earned at least an A in all three categories.
The numerical score for overall (97.6) and racial (98.3) both increased from last year, while the gender score (96.8) fell slightly. The study notes that the gender decline of 1.2 points was at least partially attributed to a change in grade calculation.
TIDES director Richard Lapchick, the lead report author, said the WNBA’s history as a young league (founded in 1996, with play beginning the following year) offered an example of how diversity hiring could improve being emphasized as a starting point.
British swimmer Hannah Miley announces retirement
LONDON — Three-time Olympian Hannah Miley of Britain retired from competitive swimming on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Scottish individual medley specialist is a former world, European and Commonwealth Games champion.
Miley was a finalist for Britain at three consecutive Olympics, most recently the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where she finished fourth in the 400-meter individual medley.
“Reflecting on my career, I look back with pride and a smile as I feel like I have achieved everything I possibly could over the last 17 years of international racing,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Whilst the Olympic medal eluded me, I still feel satisfied I couldn’t have given it anymore.”
British Swimming national performance director Chris Spice said Miley has been “a fantastic, long-serving ambassador for British Swimming” as well as being “a fantastic leader and a role model for younger athletes too.”
British tennis player Johanna Konta announces retirement
LONDON — British tennis player Johanna Konta announced her retirement on Wednesday, saying: “I just ran out of steam.”
The 30-year-old Konta reached a high in the rankings of No. 4 and was a four-time title winner on the WTA.
She became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in 39 years when she got to that stage in 2017. She was also a semifinalist at the Australian Open (2016) and French Open (2019).
Konta made her announcement on social media, saying she was grateful to have been able “to live my dreams.”
In an interview on the WTA’s website, Konta said she didn’t have the energy to put in the hard work to stay at the top of the sport.
Seahawks sign running back Adrian Peterson to practice squad
RENTON, Wash. — Desperate for depth at running back, the Seattle Seahawks signed 36-year-old Adrian Peterson to their practice squad on Wednesday.
There’s no guarantee Peterson will be added to Seattle’s active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against San Francisco, but with Chris Carson out for the season, and Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer missing last Monday’s game with injuries, the Seahawks opted to add the veteran to bolster their depth.
“I gotta wait and see how he does out here,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “I’ve watched the film and seen him play. He plays just as aggressive and tough as he ever has. So I’m anxious to see what he adds to the club, and he’s fired up about it too. So I don’t have anything specific to tell you until we get on the field and get working and that hasn’t happened yet.”
Peterson appeared in three games earlier this season for Tennessee following a season-ending injury suffered by Derrick Henry. Peterson started two games and had 27 carries for 82 yards and a 3.0-yard average per rushing attempt and one touchdown run.
Franz has fastest time in downhill training at Beaver Creek
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Max Franz of Austria was the fastest racer in a downhill training run Wednesday along the demanding Beaver Creek course.
Racing fifth overall, Franz’s time of 1 minute, 39.91 seconds wound up 0.40 seconds ahead of Matthieu Bailet of France. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted of Norway was 0.53 seconds behind.
The American contingent was in the field a day after it was announced one of their racers tested positive for the coronavirus and was ruled out for the four World Cup races this week at Beaver Creek. The other members of the U.S. team were retested and kept apart from fellow racers. The U.S. squad warmed up in a separate zone before the training run.
“We’ve been really safe. So it just goes to show that, yeah, we’re still living in this world and anyone can get it at any time,” said American racer Travis Ganong, who finished 1.77 seconds behind Franz’s time. “We’ve been so careful. We’re going to continue to be careful.”
The top American was Jared Goldberg, who was 1.65 seconds behind the time of Franz.
The Birds of Prey course will hold a super-G race Thursday. The event in Beaver Creek was canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liverpool entertains as EPL’s top 3 all win to stay close
LONDON — Only two points separate Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. There’s no doubting who the entertainers are with the most high-powered attack.
Liverpool hit four goals for a third consecutive game by beating Everton 4-1 on Wednesday, taking the team’s scoring tally to 43 in 14 games — the most in a major European league so far.
Jürgen Klopp’s 2020 champions remained in third, but with another 24 games to go that’s far from a concern.
“The performance of all of the boys was absolutely outstanding,” Klopp said.
On a rare occasion when the front-runners were playing at the same time, Manchester City won 2-1 at Aston Villa to stay a point ahead of Liverpool in second and Chelsea remains a point better off at the top after beating Watford by the same score.
“We’ve had an incredibly tough first part of the league,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We are there one point behind. The important thing is the way we are performing. The way we are performing is a high level.”
The top three pulled away from fourth place after West Ham was held 1-1 by Brighton. Leicester and Southampton also drew 2-2, while the meeting between Wolverhampton and Burnley was goalless.
PSG’s perfect home record ends with 0-0 draw against Nice
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain dropped points at home for the first time this season by drawing 0-0 with Nice in the French league on Wednesday as the high-powered attack led by newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi came up empty.
Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez parried Kylian Mbappe’s low strike in the 27th minute and denied Angel di Maria in the 51st. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was less busy but still had to push behind Andy Delort’s close-range header in the 32nd to help maintain a 12-point lead atop the standings.
PSG had won every previous home game in all competitions this season and was on a four-game winning streak in the league.
“We are very proud of our performance,” Nice defender Dante said. “We wanted to attack a bit more, we wanted to control possession a bit more when we had the ball. But I think that the whole team made a lot of effort. And that’s what we had to rediscover.”
Before kickoff, Messi showed the spectators the record seventh Ballon d’Or trophy he won Monday as the world’s top player. But PSG seemed to miss his injured attacking partner Neymar as the team lacked presence in the box, with Mbappe often playing on the left wing in the Brazilian’s absence.
Nice should have scored in the 59th but Kasper Dolberg hit the post with a header from two yards.
Inter beats Spezia 2-0 to keep up pressure on Serie A leader
MILAN — Lautaro Martínez scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan beat Spezia 2-0 on Wednesday to provisionally move into second place in Serie A.
Martinez assisted on Roberto Gagliardini’s opening goal in the first half and then converted a penalty after the break as the defending champion moved two points above AC Milan ahead of its visit to relegation-threatened Genoa.
Serie A leader Napoli was also playing later, at Sassuolo.
At San Siro, Inter took the lead with a delightful team move in the 38th minute. Following a series of passes, Danilo D’Ambrosio rolled across from the right for Martínez to backheel into the path of Gagliardini, who swept it into the bottom left corner.
Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović kept his side in front by keeping out Kelvin Amian’s header shortly before halftime.
Joaquín Correa saw an effort come off the underside of the crossbar for Inter early in the second half but the Nerazzurri doubled the lead in the 58th when they were awarded a penalty for a handball by Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior. Martínez slotted it into the bottom left corner.
Madrid beats Athletic Bilbao, increases Spanish league lead
MADRID — Shortly after Karim Benzema scored again for Real Madrid, the “Ballon d’Or” chants began echoing from the Santiago Bernabéu crowd.
Madrid fans made it clear who they felt deserved the player of the year award that was won by Lionel Messi on Monday.
They had just witnessed another decisive performance by the France striker, who netted a first-half winner that gave Madrid a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league.
Benzema’s league-leading 12th goal allowed Madrid to extend its winning streak to seven matches in all competitions and increase its lead at the top of the league standings.
Benzema finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or vote, upsetting many Madrid fans and some players.
“He deserves it,” Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. “But in the end this is a weird award. They don’t look at what happened the entire year. It’s tough to win it.”
The win extended Madrid’s unbeaten streak to 10 matches in all competitions.
“We played well in the first half but they improved in the second and it was tough in the final 15 minutes,” Courtois said.
Madrid opened a seven-point lead over both Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad. It has 36 points from 15 matches. Atlético has a game in hand compared to its city rival.
