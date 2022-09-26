Defender Reggie Cannon joins lengthy US soccer injury list
Right back Reggie Cannon will miss the United States’ last World Cup warmup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday because of a strained left groin strain, the latest in the Americans’ long injured list.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Cannon is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.
The 24-year-old from Chicago, who is with the Portuguese club Boavista, played the second half of Friday’s 2-0 loss to Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Sergiño Dest started for the U.S., which also had right backs Joe Scally and DeAndre Yedlin on the bench.
Cannon has one goal in 28 international appearances and was part of the U.S. teams that won the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League.
The U.S. also is missing Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Zack Steffen, Cristian Roldan and Cameron Carter-Vickers because of injuries. Coach Gregg Berhalter said Friday it was unclear whether Christian Pulisic will recover from an unspecified injury in time to face the Saudis in Murcia, Spain.
Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles.
Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins second event
ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday.
The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017.
Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under.
A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June after undergoing treatment for a tumor on her spine.
Kang briefly took the lead, chipping in from near the green for an eagle at the final hole. Playing in the group behind her, Thitukul, who shot a final-round 68, made a birdie at No. 17 to tie for the lead.
The two matched pars on No. 15, the first extra hole, and then Thitikul made a birdie putt on No. 16 to win.
“It’s emotional,” said Kang, who had a final-round 64, her best of the tournament. “I’m just really proud that I’m even here. So obviously I wanted to win, but these are like tears of joy.”
Thitukul also won the JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol earlier the season in a playoff.
She became the fourth player with multiple victories this season, joining Jennifer Kupcho (3), Minjee Lee (2) and Brooke Henderson (2).
Chella Choi of South Korea finished third, a shot behind the leaders. Pornannong Phatlum of Thailand was alone in fourth at 14 under, a stroke ahead of seven players.
Kipchoge earns world record in Berlin Marathon
BERLIN — Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.
The Kenyan star clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds to shave 30 seconds off his previous best mark of 2:01:39 set on the same course in 2018.
“My legs and my body still feel young,” the 37-year-old Kipchoge said. “But the most important thing is my mind, and that also feels fresh and young. I’m so happy to break the world record.”
Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa unexpectedly won the women’s race in a course record of 2:15:37 — 18 minutes faster than she had ever run before. It was the third fastest time ever.
“I wasn’t afraid of my rivals, even though they had faster times than me,” the 26-year-old Assefa said.
Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru was second on her debut in 2:18:00 — the second fastest debut ever run — just ahead of Ethiopian runner Tigist Abayechew in 2:18:03.
Kipchoge and Assefa’s combined time of 4:16:46 ensured the marathon was the fastest ever. The men’s record has now been set eight times in a row in Berlin, favored by runners for its flat course.
Mattingly won’t be back as Marlins manager
MIAMI — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, he said Sunday, announcing that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward.
Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed” that it’s time for a change.
“I am proud and honored to have served as manager of the Marlins for the past seven years and have enjoyed my experiences and relationships I’ve developed within the organization,” Mattingly said. “I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville (Indiana), and to any future endeavors.”
Mattingly, the club’s all-time leader by a wide margin in managerial wins, is finishing his seventh season with the Marlins. He entered Sunday with a 437-583 record in Miami, with one winning season in those seven years — a 31-29 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the team made its first playoff appearance since 2003.
Suns say Crowder won’t be with team at training camp
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won’t be with the team for training camp, which opens on Tuesday.
The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.”
Crowder’s role with the team was uncertain this year with the Suns poised to give other players — including young forward Cam Johnson — more responsibility.
The 32-year-old Crowder has been an important part of the Suns over the past two seasons. Phoenix made it to the NBA Finals in 2021 before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games and set the franchise record for regular-season wins last year.
Crowder has averaged 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds during his time with the Suns. The 10-year veteran has been a part of several playoff teams, including with Boston, Utah and Miami.
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
NEW YORK — Rihanna will take center stage at February’s Super Bowl halftime show.
The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music. Rihanna posted an image on Instagram of an arm outstretched holding an NFL football.
“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, whose Roc Nation is an executive producer of the show, said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”
The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. After years of Pepsi’s sponsorship, the upcoming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.
Mayweather Jr. easily wins by knockout in Japan exhibition
SAITAMA, Japan — Floyd Mayweather Jr. easily knocked out his opponent in the second round of an exhibition match in Japan Sunday, said he had fun and promised to be back next year.
“I’d like to thank the whole country of Japan,” the 45-year-old boxing legend, who won all 50 of his professional fights, told a packed crowd at Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo.
Mikuru Asakura, 30, a popular Japanese MMA, or mixed martial artist, fighter, managed to land a few punches in his boxing debut. But Asakura crumpled to the floor in the second round when Mayweather became more aggressive. When Mayweather landed a right hook in his face toward the end of that round, Asakura went down again and was unable to get up.
“I don’t remember what hit,” Asakura said after the fight. “I have a huge headache.”
Mayweather has stood out among boxing champions in how he has leveraged his legacy toward financial success. What he did was easy, despite being jet-lagged, he said.
“Boxing for me is like breathing,” Mayweather told reporters.
Broncos’ Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
DENVER — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games.
Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett’s staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and others in the organization.
His first game in the booth for the Broncos (1-1) came Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).
Rosburg’s hiring as a senior assistant followed several operational miscues by Denver’s rookie head coach and multiple communication breakdowns on his staff in the first two weeks of the season.
Hackett said a day after Denver’s 16-9 win over Houston last weekend that he would correct the mistakes that dogged the Broncos at Seattle and at home against the Texans.
“We have to make sure the communication is clear and concise,” Hackett said Monday. “I need to do better at making decisions faster and quicker and getting that information to the quarterback and being on the same page with him. ... It has to improve.”
