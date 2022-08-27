Team Denham, Garcia open Week 5 with win
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia and her Week 5 squad, Team Denham, defeated Team Chidester 10-4 to open up the final week of Athletes Unlimited Softball on Friday at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Team Denham sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the third inning. Outfielder Amanda Lorenz got the scoring started with a two-run home run, which helped her secure MVP 2 honors and 180 leaderboard points.
Team Chidester narrowed the gap ti 7-4 before corner infielder Tori Vidales hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Vidales earned the top MVP award after finishing 2-for-4 with four runs batted in.
Pitcher Alyssa Denham authored her fifth win of the season after giving up just one earned run over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts. Garcia allowed just one hit over the final 2.1 frames to nail down her second save of the season.
Captain Amanda Chidester paced her team with a 2-for-3 performance, including her sixth home run of the campaign, to garner MVP 3 distinction and 90 leaderboard points.
Team Denham takes on Team Mulipola today at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Angels put OF Ward, RHP Tepera, LHP Loup on restricted list
TORONTO — The Los Angeles Angels put outfielder Taylor Ward and relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera on the restricted list before Friday’s game in Toronto.
Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.
Loup will lose $123,626, Tepera $115,385 and Ward $11,868.
Los Angeles recalled right-hander José Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake, and selected outfielder Ryan Aguilar from Double-A Rocket City and right-hander Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A.
Hitting coach Jeremy Reed also did not accompany the team to Toronto for the three-game series.
“We knew coming in who we were and weren’t going to have here,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “I just look at it as an opportunity to see some guys maybe we wouldn’t have.”
The slumping Angels have lost six straight and nine of 10. Los Angeles is 0-4 against Toronto this season.
Aguilar hit .280 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 88 games at Rocket City. He was in the lineup in right field Friday, batting ninth. Nevin said Aguilar could play all three games against Toronto with Ward absent.
Ward is batting .261 with 17 homers and 46 RBIs in 101 games.
Tepera and Loup are both former Blue Jays. Tepera is 2-2 with a 3.80 ERA and two saves in seven chances, while Loup is 0-4 with a 4.51 ERA in 51 games.
Narin An takes 2-shot lead in Canadian Pacific Women’s Open
OTTAWA, Ontario — Narin An shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to top the leaderboard Friday in the suspended second round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.
An had her second straight bogey-free round at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after opening with a 64 on Thursday. An LPGA Tour rookie after winning twice in South Korea, the 26-year-old An had a 13-under 129 total.
“I do have some experience in Korea, so it’s a not an unfamiliar feeling right now,” An said. “I hope to put up good results the next two days just like I did yesterday and today.”
Minutes before darkness forced the suspension of play in the round delayed for two hours in the morning because of heavy rain and lightning, Nelly Korda closed with a birdie on the par-5 ninth for a 63 and a tie for second.
“I was just hitting it really well,” Korda said. “I capitalized on pretty much all the par 5s. A lot were moved up, so for a long-hitter. we have shorter clubs in and we can kind of take advantage of that. Just played some solid golf.”
The third-ranked Korda was 11 under with Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea and first-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa.
Hammon of Las Vegas Aces voted WNBA Coach of Year
NEW YORK — Becky Hammon was named WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday after she led the Las Vegas Aces to the top of the league in her first year.
Hammon guided the Aces to a 26-10 record and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Aces host the Seattle Storm in Game 1 of a best-of-five semifinal series on Sunday.
Hammon received 27 votes from a national panel of 56 sports media members, the WNBA said. Tanisha Wright of the Atlanta Dream was second (18 votes) and James Wade of the Chicago Sky was third (8).
The Aces averaged a WNBA-high 90.4 points, the third-highest scoring average in league history, and dramatically improved their 3-point shooting. Las Vegas made a league-record 23 3s last week in a playoff win over Phoenix.
Hammon played 16 seasons in the WNBA, eight with the New York Liberty and eight with the San Antonio Silver Stars. She then spent eight seasons as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, who hired her in 2014 as the first full-time female assistant in league history.
Las Vegas owner Mark Davis, who also owns the NFL’s Raiders, hired Hammon as coach this season, making her the first WNBA coach to earn $1 million. The Aces, who lost in the 2020 WNBA Finals to Seattle, are aiming for their first title.
NWSL’s 1st free agency period opens with controversy
The National Women’s Soccer League opened its first free agency period Friday amid a dispute over which players are qualified.
Players with expiring contracts and at least six years of service and are eligible for free agency for the first time under the collective bargaining agreement. The NWSL put out a list of 26 free agents, including national team players Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn.
Teams are allowed to negotiate with available players but cannot officially sign them until Nov. 15.
But the NWSL players’ association says that the list should include players with an option year on their current contracts — adding an additional 22 players.
The league says those players aren’t free agents until teams exercise their options, while the NWSLPA says any player who has six years of service with a standard player agreement should qualify.
“As someone who’s been in this league since Day 1, it is extremely disappointing that the league is trying to obstruct our right to free agency,” Angel City forward Jasmyne Spencer said in a statement. “Free agency was one of the most important issues that we fought for when negotiating the CBA. Players should have free autonomy over their careers.”
The dispute will be worked out in arbitration in September.
“In my first four months as commissioner, we have worked closely with the NWSLPA to resolve disagreements where possible and have had many instances where we have found solutions. However, we have always known that will not always be the outcome, particularly in a first-ever collective bargaining agreement between the parties, and that’s why labor agreements typically have neutral arbitrators to determine interpretation disputes. We look forward to the resolution of this open question in a respectful manner,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said.
Rangers add Dallas Keuchel, scheduled to start Saturday
ARLINGTON, Texas — Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to the Texas Rangers’ taxi squad on Friday and is scheduled to start Saturday at home against the Detroit Tigers.
The 34-year-old Keuchel was signed to a minor league contract on July 25, five days after the Arizona Diamondbacks designated him for assignment. He went 0-2 in four starts for Arizona after beginning the year 2-5 in eight starts for the Chicago White Sox.
A free agent after this season, Keuchel had a 2.31 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Round Rock.
Over his 11-year career in the majors, he’s 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA. Keuchel was the 2015 Cy Young winner with Houston after posting a 20-8 record.
“It’s been a little bit of a roller-coaster ride, not something I foresaw a few years ago,” Keuchel said before Friday night’s game. “Just took a step back and realized what’s made my career so far and that’s just being me and not worrying about anything.”
Marlins cut ties with veteran power-hitting 1B Jesús Aguilar
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins designated power-hitting Jesús Aguilar for assignment on Friday, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs.
The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only 236.
With Miami losing 15 of 22 games in August and falling out of NL wild-card contention, Aguilar lost significant playing time to rookie Lewin Díaz. Garrett Cooper, who split time with Aguilar at first base and designated hitter, was activated from the injured list Friday.
“It didn’t come as a surprise because Cooper and three guys can’t be here,” Aguilar said before the Marlins opened a four-game home series against the NL-West leading Los Angeles Dodgers. “I understand the move and I understand the business.”
Aguilar signed with the Marlins after the Tampa Bay Rays released him following the 2019 season. The native of Venezuela was one of only five Marlins players who avoided the injured list during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and helped Miami to its first playoff appearance since winning the World Series in 2003.
Last season, Aguilar had an NL-leading 93 RBIs before a knee injury sidelined him the final four weeks.
Helen Alfredsson shoots 70, leads US Senior Women’s Open
KETTERING, Ohio — Helen Alfredsson shot her second straight 3-under 70 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a birdie on the par-4 18th on NCR Country Club’s South Course.
Leta Lindley was a stroke back after a 72. Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year art Brooklawn, was third at 3 under after a 70.
First-round leader Tammie Green followed her opening 68 with a 76 to drop to fourth at 2 under.
MLB players to make postseason tour to South Korea
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will send players to South Korea for a postseason tour, MLB’s first trip to Korea since 1922.
The games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league will be at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15, the commissioner’s office said Thursday.
Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi, injured Toronto pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu and San Diego infielder Ha-seong Kim are South Koreans currently in the major leagues.
MLB players appeared in Japan, Korea and China as part of a 1922 tour that included Casey Stengel, Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock.
Jokic’s Serbia prevails over Antetokounmpo’s Greece
BELGRADE, Serbia — In the battle of two back-to-back NBA MVPs, it was Nikola Jokic who prevailed over Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jokic’s Serbia had to fight hard for a 100-94 overtime victory against Antetokounmpo’s Greece in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday night in front of a 20,000 home crowd.
“Very hard and interesting game,” Jokic said afterward. “Thanks to our fans. They were our sixth player.”
When Jokic last year refused to play for the Serbian national team he quickly turned from a national hero into a villain. The match Thursday marked his return to popularity.
The two NBA superstars had a long chat on court during the pre-game warmup with good-natured exchanges during the game itself.
Tennis great Novak Djokovic was among the spectators. Both Jokic and Antetokounmpo spoke briefly to Djokovic who on Thursday announced he will not play in the U.S. Open because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.
Jokic scored two consecutive baskets in overtime to give Serbia a six-point lead (95-89) with 2:57 left. Jokic also scored an impressive 3-pointer over Antetokounmpo in the final minutes of regular time.
Antetokounmpo had a career high for the Greek national team with 40 points. Jokic scored 29.
Serbia faces Turkey and Greece takes on Belgium in their next World Cup qualifiers.
Jaguars claim Verity off waivers, adding 5th kicker of camp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet another new kicker, their second of the week and fifth since training camp opened a month ago.
The Jaguars claimed Jake Verity off waivers from Indianapolis on Friday. He joins James McCourt in the team’s competition at kicker. Jacksonville claimed McCourt off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.
Verity and McCourt could both kick in the team’s preseason finale at Atlanta on Saturday.
Jacksonville previously tried and cut undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis, journeyman Elliott Fry and Ryan Santoso.
The Jags also waived quarterback Jake Luton and linebacker Grant Morgan on Friday.
Florida A&M heads to UNC down 20 ineligible football players
Florida A&M will be without 20 ineligible players and down to only eight available offensive linemen when it plays at North Carolina on Saturday night, an athletic department spokesman said Friday.
Spokesman Josh Padilla said a variety of academic-related issues with players have left the Rattlers short-handed, but the team was preparing to head to the airport for the flight from Tallahassee, Florida, to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Coach Willie Simmons told WTXL-TV in Tallahassee earlier that he was concerned about having enough players, especially on the offensive line, to compete safely.
Florida A&M, a Southwestern Athletic Conference school in the second tier of Division I, is set to receive a $450,000 payout to play at North Carolina. Had the team not played, the school would have foregone the payment and could have been subjected to financial penalties for breaking the contract and forcing North Carolina to cancel a home game.
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school.
According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.
Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not return a message seeking comment.
Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former UNM player, Rayshawn Boyce, who was arrested in February. Boyce faces an additional charge of knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, the documents state.
Kirkendoll was charged on Tuesday, and Eastern Kentucky football spokesman Rixon Lane said the player was suspended the next day after the program learned of his arrest. He was no longer enrolled in classes as of Friday afternoon, Lane said.
The 6-foot, 184-pound Chicago native played in 16 games for New Mexico over two seasons.
South Carolina to retire DE Jadeveon Clowney’s No. 7 jersey
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will have his college jersey retired at South Carolina’s season opener with Georgia State on Sept. 3.
The school announced the retirement of Clowney’s No. 7 on Friday.
“We are excited to honor one of our greatest Gamecock football players ever,” South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said.
Clowney, from Rock Hill, was the country’s top recruit when he signed on with the Gamecocks and coach Steve Spurrier in 2011.
Clowney lived up to his billing. He was twice named an AP All-American, won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end in 2012 and helped the Gamecocks go 11-2 each of his three seasons.
Clowney’s most memorable college moment came in the Outback Bowl after his sophomore season when he tackled Michigan runner Vincent Hill in the backfield, popped off Hill’s helmet and recovered the fumble he forced.
Clowney was selected No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL draft.
He’s entering his ninth season as a pro and second with the Browns.
Clowney is the first football player to have his jersey retired since South Carolina receiver Sterling Sharpe was honored in 1987.
Allen Greene, first Black AD at Auburn, stepping down
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn athletic director Allen Greene is stepping down with five months left on his initial five-year deal.
Auburn announced Friday that Greene, the school’s first Black athletic director, had informed President Christopher Roberts of his decision this week, citing professional reasons.
“The decision to step away from Auburn athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said in a statement. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward.”
Roberts named the athletic department’s chief operating officer, Marcy Girton, as acting AD.
“Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn athletics to the next level,” Roberts said. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as president, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our University.”
Greene’s initial five-year deal, worth $625,000 annually, was set to expire Jan. 31, 2023. His biggest hire was luring football coach Bryan Harsin away from Boise State.
The Tigers lost the last five games of Harsin’s debut season, followed by a school investigation into the program after an exodus of players and assistant coaches, including three coordinators.
The investigation ended with then-President Jay Gogue decrying unspecified “wild speculation” and misinformation surrounding Harsin.
Auburn made its first Final Four in men’s basketball during Greene’s tenure, and he signed coach Bruce Pearl to a new eight-year deal worth more than $50 million.
Greene is a former athletic director at Buffalo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.