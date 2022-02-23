Chargers hire Brendan Nugent as offensive line coach
COSTA MESA — Brendan Nugent has been hired as Los Angeles Chargers offensive line coach, replacing Frank Smith, who left the Chargers to become Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator.
Nugent had spent the previous seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He coached the offensive line last season after being the assistant line coach the previous four years. Saints quarterbacks have been sacked a league-low 131 times since 2017.
The Chargers’ blockers made huge strides last season in Brandon Staley’s first year as head coach. With four new starters, Los Angeles allowed 31 sacks, tied for sixth fewest in the league, and had a pair of Pro Bowl players in center Corey Linsley and rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater.
Nugent is the Chargers’ fourth offensive line coach since 2019. Prior to joining New Orleans, he was with the Chicago Bears for two seasons (2013-14).
Los Angeles also announced Chris Gould has been hired as assistant special teams coach and the addition of Mike Hiestand as an offensive assistant. Both were with Denver last season.
Former Dolphins coach Flores: Race played a factor in firing
MIAMI — Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks race placed a factor in the team’s decision to fire him in January.
Speaking on the “I Am Athlete” podcast co-hosted by former NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and Brandon Marshall, and Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Flores alleged he was given tasks that he doesn’t think would have been required of a white head coach. Flores went 25-24 in three seasons with Miami before being let go on Jan. 10.
Flores, who was hired over the weekend to be a senior defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racist hiring practices. Flores has no plans to abandon the lawsuit even though he has returned to coach in the league.
“I think race played a role in my firing,” Flores said on the podcast. “What I mean by that is, there were things I was asked to do. There were conversations that were had. I was made out to be a difficult person to work with. I think my white counterparts wouldn’t have been asked to do the things I was asked to do.”
Flores did not offer specifics on what the Dolphins asked of him that he considered racially based.
Rodgers says he still hasn’t decided on his 2022 plans
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers says he’s still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season.
“There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.”
Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn’t ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.
When Rodgers sent out an Instagram post late Monday night thanking current and former teammates and coaches among others, it raised speculation that an announcement on his future could be forthcoming. Rodgers said Tuesday he just wanted to show some gratitude to people who have helped him over the past year.
Sue Bird says ‘all signs’ point to ’22 being her last season
SEATTLE — Sue Bird says all signs are pointing toward the 2022 season being her last in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, but she does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour.
“I think it’s assumed to be my last and I do believe all arrows are pointing in that direction,” Bird said Tuesday. “For some reason, I don’t necessarily want to operate in that space because I think for my personality ... it doesn’t necessarily fit for every game I go into to be ‘this is Sue’s last game in this city. This is her last time putting her shoe on.’ I don’t really operate in that space well, but I understand that comes with it.”
Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle finished its offseason maneuvers — including bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart — before signing her deal with the Storm last week.
Marshall sues C-USA in bid to exit early for Sun Belt
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall filed a lawsuit against Conference USA on Tuesday in a bid to expedite an early move to the Sun Belt.
Among other things, the lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment and injunctions against the league, which filed a request for arbitration earlier this month, The Herald-Dispatch reported.
A Conference USA spokesman declined comment on the lawsuit. Last week the conference released a football schedule for the 2022 season that included 14 teams, saying it will “exhaust all necessary legal actions” to keep Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion and Marshall from leaving the league a year early.
Southern Miss, ODU and Marshall accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall and each announced earlier this month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference.
C-USA has said the three schools are contractually obligated to stay put for another year.
Rublev beats Evans, Khachanov faces Djokovic in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Second-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Dubai Championships on Tuesday, just two days after winning his ninth tour title.
The Russian, who defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final at the Open 13 tournament in Marseille on Sunday, next faces Soonwoo Kwan after the South Korean beat Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 6-2.
The seventh-ranked Rublev also won the doubles title in Marseille with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov.
“I arrived at the hotel maybe at 2 a.m. today,” Rublev said in his on-court interview Tuesday. “I slept maybe six or seven hours. I was thinking that probably no chance for me to win, and here I am, I won my first round so I’m really happy. I cannot imagine a better start.”
Karen Khachanov will face top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the second round after the Russian beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-5.
On Monday, Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3. The top-ranked Serb couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.
Zverev wins Mexican Open match ending just before 5 a.m.
ACAPULCO, Mexico — Defending champion Alexander Zverev outlasted Jenson Brooksby 3-6, 7-6 (10), 6-2 at the Mexican Open in a first-round match that ended at 4:55 a.m. — the latest-ever finish to an ATP match.
Tuesday morning’s finish broke the record set at the 2008 Australian Open, when Lleyton Hewitt defeated Marcos Baghdatis in a match that ended at 4:34 a.m.
“Right now, I’m just happy to have won,” the third-ranked Zverev said. “I don’t know how Jenson feels. Must be difficult but happy to be a part of history. It was an incredible battle.”
Zverev’s victory in 3 hours, 22 minutes also set a record for the longest match in the 29-year-old history of the hard-court outdoor tournament in Acapulco, a popular beach resort.
It was an odd first day at the Arena GNP because the previous two tournament records for longest match were set earlier, when Stefan Kozlov defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-3 in 3 hours, 21 minutes after John Isner beat Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) in 3 hours, 13 minutes.
Spanish figure skater Barquero fails Olympic drug test
BEIJING — Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero has become the fourth athlete to fail a doping test at the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for the banned steroid clostebol, the International Testing Agency said on Tuesday.
Barquero and her partner Marco Zandron finished 11th in the pairs competition, which finished on Saturday. The ITA said her positive sample was given after the short program on Friday and the case will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The Spanish Olympic Committee said in a statement that it had received notification of the anomalous finding of a “Spanish athlete” without naming the skater.
“From the Spanish Olympic Committee we are waiting for the result of the counter-test, a result that every athlete has the right to request,” it added.
As well as Barquero’s case, there were positive tests in Beijing for Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki and two Ukrainians, cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska and bobsledder Lidiia Hunko.
Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was the focus of attention during the Olympics because a sample she gave before the Games came back positive for a banned substance. Valieva was allowed to keep skating in Beijing in part because her age gives her extra rights in anti-doping matters. She could yet be stripped of the gold medal she won in the team event before the lab analysis was reported.
Bohannon gets 3-year extension as Kennesaw St football coach
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon, coming off his fourth FCS playoff appearance, has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2026.
Bohannon, the Owls’ first coach, is 63-18 in seven seasons. The Owls were 11-2 in 2021 with their third Big South Conference championship, their final season before moving to the ASUN.
“Coach Bohannon has done an outstanding job starting building, and sustaining a championship-caliber football program,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said.
Bohannon was hired as Kennesaw State’s first coach in 2013. The Owls have had a winning record every year, including a 6-5 mark in their inaugural 2015 season.
