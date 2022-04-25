Schauffele, Cantlay hold on in New Orleans
AVONDALE, La. — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at TPC Louisiana. They broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the tournament was played as a team event.
Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a record 59 in best-ball play Thursday, and began Sunday at 29 under after shattering the 54-hole record of 23 under.
Local favorite and LSU graduate Sam Burns and Billy Horschel pulled within one after birdieing the eighth, 10th and 11th holes. But Burns’ tee shot on the short par-4 16th found the water and a bogey on the par-3 17th left them three behind. They shot 68.
Doc Redman and Sam Ryder were third at 24 under after a 67.
Cantlay, the defending FedExCup champion and PGA Tour Player of the Year, won his seventh tour title and first since the Tour Championship in September. He was second last week in the RBC Heritage.
Schauffele won for the fifth time. He last won at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Hataoka wins LA Open by 5 shots at Wilshire CC
LOS ANGELES — Nasa Hataoka ran away with DIO Implant LA Open at Wilshire Country Club to open the LPGA Tour’s two-week run in the Los Angeles area.
Four strokes ahead entering the round after Jin Young Ko’s late meltdown Saturday, Hataoka closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-stroke victory over Hannah Green.
Hataoka finished at 15-under 269, a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Brooke Henderson. The 23-year-old Japanese player won her sixth LPGA Tour title a week after missing the cut in the windy LOTTE Championship in Hawaii with rounds of 75 and 77.
The Palos Verdes Championship begins Thursday at Palos Verdes Estates.
After seven straight pars, Hataoka put the tournament away on the par-4 15th when she raced in a 35-foot eagle putt to open a six-stroke lead. She played the first seven holes in 3 under with four birdies and a bogey.
Green finished with a 68.
The top-ranked Ko, tied for lead with Hataoka with three holes left Saturday before a bogey-quadruple bogey-birdie finish left her five strokes back, had a 75 to tie for 21st at 2 under.
Gobert fined $25,000 for profanity during live TV interview
NEW YORK — Utah center Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday for using profanity during a live televised interview.
Gobert made the comments Saturday after dunking down a lob pass from Donovan Mitchell for the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds left in a 100-99 victory over Dallas that evened the Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.
Gobert was then asked about the talk about what the Jazz can accomplish in the playoffs and responded with a profane response.
Montreal honors Guy Lafleur with chants, standing ovation
MONTREAL — Montreal fans chanted the late Guy Lafleur’s name Sunday night before Canadiens took the ice to play the Boston Bruins.
The Canadiens played tribute to the Hall of Famer who died Friday at age 70 with a ceremony.
A video of Lafleur’s goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.
On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur — listing his name, his number, his signature and the years of life -- 1951 to 2022.
Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on COVID-19 injured list
WASHINGTON — The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday.
The Giants did not add anyone to the roster for their series finale in Washington, but a 28th player could join the team Monday in Milwaukee.
Yastrzemski is the first Giants player to test positive for COVID-19 this season. He will remain in Washington for 10 days or until he records two negative tests.
The 31-year-old Yastrzemski went 1 for 2 in a 5-2 Giants win on Saturday and is hitting .267 with a homer and three RBIs.
Yanks up security, Straw taunted after fans pelt Guardians
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees say they’ve increased security in the stands a day after fans threw bottles, cans and other debris at Cleveland Guardians outfielders following a walk-off victory.
The Bronx’s famed Bleacher Creatures greeted Guardians center fielder Myles Straw with chants of “Crybaby!” on Sunday after Straw called Yankee Universe the “worst fan base on the planet.” Straw was at the center of a tense ninth inning Saturday that include his face-to-face confrontation with at least one fan.
A security guard was stationed at the bottom of each aisle in right field on Sunday, but otherwise, all seemed normal.
Yankees star Aaron Judge, who on Saturday ran to the outfield and urged fans to stop throwing trash, clapped toward the bleachers as he took his position in right field. He tapped his glove twice to acknowledge the Bleacher Creatures during the section’s “Roll Call” routine during the top of the first.
Straw received the loudest boos when lineups were announced and got an earful when he took the field in the bottom of the first. Among the barbs: fans taunted him with cries of “Peter Parker!” after his Spiderman-like climb up the right field wall to yell at a fan Saturday.
No beers were thrown on the field, but many were raised when New York’s Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer moments later.
Cubs RHP Alec Mills feeling good after rehab start
CHICAGO — Whenever Alec Mills makes it back to the Chicago Cubs, he plans to be ready for whatever manager David Ross needs from him.
Mills is rehabbing a low back strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list on opening day. The veteran right-hander pitched three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, allowing three runs and eight hits.
He is expected to make another rehab start with Iowa on Thursday or Friday.
“I feel good. I obviously need to get to a position where I can throw multiple innings,” Mills said. “So go out there and get another outing under my belt and feel good again, see where we go from there.”
The 30-year-old Mills set career highs with 32 appearances and 20 starts for Chicago last year, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.07 ERA. He said he is up for whatever is needed when he comes off the IL.
“I’m building up to start games, but whatever happens when I get back is what I’ll do,” he said.
The Cubs also have left-hander Wade Miley on the IL with elbow inflammation. Miley threw about 50 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday, and he is expected to throw a live BP on Wednesday.
Ross indicated before Sunday’s 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh that the plan is to have both Mills and Miley in the rotation when they come back. But he left open the possibility for changes depending on injuries and other factors.
“The true direction is to start Wade, and I think the true direction for me would be to start Millsy as well,” Ross said. “That’s how he’s building up.”
Pirates add RHP Beau Sulser to weary pitching staff
CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates added another arm to their weary pitching staff on Sunday, bringing up right-hander Beau Sulser from Triple-A Indianapolis.
It’s the first major league promotion for Sulser, the brother of Miami Marlins reliever Cole Sulser. Beau Sulser, who turns 28 on May 5, went 1-2 with a 2.13 ERA in three starts with Indianapolis.
“He can pitch in multiple roles,” manager Derek Shelton said before the the Pirates’ rain-delayed 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. “He can start if we have to. He can pitch in that hybrid role. He can pitch, you know, length, so it gives us different functionality.”
To make room on Pittsburgh’s 40- and 28-man rosters, outfielder Anthony Alford was designated for assignment. Alford was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday after being sidelined by a right wrist sprain.
The move takes Pittsburgh down to three outfielders listed on its active roster, but Diego Castillo and Cole Tucker also can play in the outfield. Castillo started in right in the series finale against the Cubs.
Tar Heels’ Caleb Love returning after NCAA title game run
North Carolina guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season, a huge boost for the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game.
The 6-foot-4 Love announced his decision in a social-media video on Sunday, the last day for players to declare for the NBA draft.
“The opportunity to play at North Carolina is something I never take for granted,” Love said. “To play for the greatest fan base in the world, to play with the most amazing teammates I could ever imagine and to play for coaches who support and challenge me in every way are all blessings that make me feel so fortunate.”
Love ended the video by announcing: “I’m back.”
Love’s return means the Tar Heels will bring back every starter except floor-stretching big man Brady Manek. Forward Armando Bacot was first to announce his return for a fourth season, followed by versatile top defender Leaky Black saying he would return for an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting guard R.J. Davis announced this week he’d be back for a third season.
Love was considered a potential second-round NBA draft pick, ranked as the No. 49 prospect by ESPN. He has game-changing scoring potential, which was critical to the eighth-seeded Tar Heels reaching a record 21st Final Four in coach Hubert Davis’ debut season.
Guardians rookie Kwan exits with right hamstring tightness
NEW YORK — Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians’ game Sunday with right hamstring tightness.
Manager Terry Francona said Kwan’s removal from a 10-2 loss against the Yankees was “kind of was preventative” and that the outfielder was day to day.
Kwan felt cramping in his hamstring after flying out in the third inning. He was replaced by Ernie Clement in left field for the bottom of the inning.
The 24-year-old Kwan crashed into the outfield wall chasing a ball Saturday and was shaken up, but he remained in the game. Francona said before Sunday’s game that Kwan was “a little beat up” but well enough to play.
The 5-foot-9 sparkplug is batting .341 with a .456 on-base percentage in the first 14 games of his career.
Rublev wins Serbia Open, denies Djokovic 1st title of 2022
BELGRADE, Serbia — Andrey Rublev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to win the Serbia Open for his third title of the season on Sunday.
The second-seeded Russian player dug deep to stop Djokovic from mounting another comeback as he prevented the top-ranked Serb from claiming his first title of 2022.
The 24-year-old Rublev looked fitter in their third set as he closed out the win in 2 hours, 24 minutes.
Djokovic – who is 10 years older than Rublev – appeared affected by the effort he put in to level the match in the second-set tiebreaker.
Djokovic had already came back from a set down in each of his three matches at his hometown tournament, defeating Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic and Karen Khachanov on his way to the final in what were only his fifth, sixth and seventh matches of the year.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters the previous week, his first match since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships in February.
Dubai was his first tournament of the year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open because of his unvaccinated status, which also prevented him from playing tournaments in the United States last month.
Rublev, who dropped only one set as he eliminated Jiri Lehecka, Taro Daniel and Fabio Fognini on his way to the final, has now equaled Rafael Nadal’s mark of three tour-level titles in 2022, after wins in Marseille and Dubai in February.
Alcaraz youngest since Nadal in top 10 after Barcelona win
BARCELONA, Spain — Exactly 17 years ago, an 18-year-old Rafael Nadal was starting to attract the attention of the tennis world by winning the Barcelona Open and making it to the top 10 for the first time.
Carlos Alcaraz followed in the footsteps of his hero on Sunday, also winning his first Barcelona title and cracking the top 10 men’s rankings for the first time at the same age.
Alcaraz continued his impressive run by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets for his third title of the season, winning the all-Spanish match 6-3, 6-2 after having made it to the final a few hours earlier in a semifinal game postponed from Saturday because of rain.
“It means a lot,” Alcaraz said. “I’ve watched this tournament since I was a kid. I always wished to play in this tournament and of course to be able to win this tournament. I’m really, really happy to be part of the Spanish history list.”
Alcaraz was guaranteed to move into the top 10 after reaching the semifinals. He will be No. 9 when the new rankings come out on Monday, making him the youngest player in the top 10 since Nadal made it after lifting his first Barcelona trophy in 2005.
Like Nadal then, Alcaraz came into the tournament as the 11th-ranked player in the world. A record 21-time Grand Slam winner, Nadal never dropped out of the top 10 since then.
The victory at the Rafa Nadal center court in Barcelona capped a long day for Alcaraz, who needed 3 hours, 39 minutes to rally past Alex de Minaur 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in their semifinal match in the morning.
The 30-year-old Carreno Busta, ranked 19th and seeking his seventh title on tour, beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour, 39 minutes in his semifinal Sunday.
Blue Devils’ Griffin becomes 5th Duke player to bolt for NBA
Duke freshman A.J. Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft.
The school announced Griffin’s decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
“It was a dream come true,” Griffin said in a statement. “My experiences have helped prepare me for this moment and I am proud to know I will be a Blue Devil for life.”
Griffin’s NBA move follows that of 7-1 sophomore Mark Williams, 6-10 star freshman Paolo Banchero, 6-5 wing Wendell Moore Jr. and 6-5 guard Trevor Keels. Part of one of the nation’s top recruiting classes out of Ossining, New York, Griffin is ranked as ESPN’s No. 8 draft prospect.
He averaged 10.4 points while providing size, outside shooting and defensive potential to the wing for the Blue Devils. That production came despite him missing most of his last two high school seasons because of knee and ankle injuries, as well as a preseason knee injury that slowed his process of getting back in rhythm after extended absences.
Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open, her 4th title of 2022
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year on Sunday.
The Polish player stretched her winning run to 23 matches by beating last year’s finalist in her own tournament debut in 1 hour 24 minutes. Swiatek has now won her last seven finals in straight sets.
Swiatek previously won in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.
Sabalenka, who lost last year’s final to Ashleigh Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa in their semifinal on Saturday, but the third-seeded Belarusian player had no answer to Swiatek’s power.
Perfection ends for Japanese pitcher Sasaki — on first pitch
TOKYO — Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki of the Chiba Lotte Marines is mortal, after all.
After throwing a perfect game on April 10 — the first in Japanese baseball in 28 years — and eight perfect innings on April 17 before being pulled after 102 pitches, Sasaki gave up a hit on his first pitch Sunday against the Orix Buffaloes.
The game was played at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.
Shuhei Fukuda hit Sasaki’s first pitch, which ended a streak of 52 batters retired. Sasaki retired 27 in the perfect game, another 24 in the eight-inning outing, and also the last batter he faced in the game prior to the perfect game.
In the perfect game, and the eight-innings of perfection, Sasaki had 33 strikeouts in facing 51 batters.
Sasaki worked five innings on Sunday in Chiba Lotte’s 6-3 win and was credited with the victory. He allowed two earned runs, walked three, hit two batters and gave up six hits. He had only four strikeouts.
The 20-year-old righthander has grabbed headline attention in the past several weeks, using a 100-mph fastball and a wicked splitter to keep batters off balance.
It seems unlikely he will sign in the near term with any MLB team. Stories in Japan say he is unlikely to be posted for MLB clubs. Players don’t need to go through the posting system if they have run up enough time in Japanese baseball to become free agents.
Sasaki grew up in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Iwate. His father was killed in the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors that devastated that part of the country.
