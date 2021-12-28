Boise State pulls out of Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
Boise State has pulled out of the Arizona Bowl and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday but instead joined numerous college basketball programs that have been hit with Coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break.
“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said Monday in a statement. “I would personally like to thank Kym Adair and her team at the Arizona Bowl for putting together a first-class student-athlete and fan experience that we are extremely disappointed to miss.”
Arizona Bowl organizers are seeking a replacement for Boise State.
Washington State is available to play and would have relatively short travel after Miami pulled out of the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
Central Michigan also could play the Cougars in the Sun Bowl, which will be broadcast on CBS while the Arizona Bowl will be streamed on title sponsor Barstool Sports’ multiple platforms.
College basketball also will have a notably lighter schedule this week after the pandemic caused several games to get canceled or postponed.
The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big East announced Monday they were scrapping three and four games, respectively, scheduled to take place over the next several days.
That included No. 2 Duke’s game Wednesday night at Clemson. Other ACC matchups that won’t take place as scheduled Wednesday include Florida State at Boston College and Virginia Tech at North Carolina. The Georgia Tech-Syracuse game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed earlier.
UConn’s game against No. 23 Xavier scheduled for Tuesday was scrapped because of COVID-19 issues involving the Huskies.
Illinois also had its game on Wednesday against Florida A&M wiped out because of positive tests within the Illini’s program.
The Big East cited COVID-19 issues within the Georgetown and St. John’s programs in canceling their game scheduled for Saturday. Marquette’s game at St. John’s on Wednesday and Xavier’s Jan. 4 game at Georgetown also have been called off.
NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play
NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 now have a quicker path to return to play, after the league completed a significant update to its health and safety protocols on Monday.
The biggest change: Isolation periods for players who test positive may now be significantly shortened — down to six days from what has been the customary 10 — provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards. Teams were told of the new protocols Monday in a memo sent by the league, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
That memo was sent on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the Coronavirus from 10 to five days. CDC officials made that move saying that evidence shows people with the Coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
The NBA also relied on data, telling teams the updated protocols “reflects analysis of testing data that the league and its infectious disease experts and epidemiologists have gathered throughout the pandemic.” The changes were made in agreement with the National Basketball Players Association.
South Carolina, Stanford still Nos. 1-2 in women’s AP Top 25
A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged.
South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61 last Tuesday. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice.
The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five. In fact, the top 12 teams in the poll remained the same from the previous week.
Teams now turn their attention to conference play. The Wildcats have been off since Dec. 17 because of COVID-19 issues within the program. They were slated to open up Pac-12 play against Southern California on Friday, but that game was wiped out Monday because of virus issues at USC. Arizona’s game against UCLA scheduled for Sunday had already been postponed because the Bruins have their own Coronavirus problems.
Arizona’s next chance to play as of now is Jan. 7 against Washington State.
The Big Ten has two tantalizing matchups this weekend, with No. 25 Ohio State visiting ninth-ranked Michigan on Friday. No. 6 Maryland travels to No. 8 Indiana in a key early season showdown on Sunday.
The conference has three teams in the top 10 consistently this season for the first time since the early 2000s.
Baylor stays No. 1 in AP Top 25, Michigan State up to No. 10
A combination of cancellations and the holidays made for a quiet week in college basketball.
The latest Associated Press poll reflected the light week.
Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee.
The top five remained the same from last week, with Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA behind Baylor.
The Blue Devils were among several ACC teams to postpone games this week due to COVID-19 protocols, shelving games against Clemson on Wednesday and Notre Dame on Saturday.
Arizona dropped three spots to No. 9 after losing for the first time this season, 77-73 at Tennessee last Wednesday.
USA Hockey asks IIHF to reschedule women’s U18 tournament
USA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women’s under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January.
It’s the second consecutive year the tournament has been canceled. The 2021 event was also scrapped because of the pandemic. The IIHF said the decision to cancel all January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee and that it was not possible to reschedule the women’s under-18 championship because of league commitments within Sweden.
“I believe the IIHF is trying to do what they can to make sure that if they run events they are as safe as possible for every participant,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said Monday. “However, we have requested they look at the U-18s specifically and see what they can do to at least postpone it and explore options with the countries that are involved with that event.”
Kelleher called it “a critical event for the future of women’s hockey” and an important one for players and staff involved.
The IIHF’s announcement last week — two days before the start of the men’s world junior tournament that was not affected by the cancellations — sparked outrage across the hockey community. U.S. star Kendall Coyne called it unacceptable and tweeted, “Figure out how to safely play the U18 Worlds this season.”
NHL set to resume after 6-day break, eyes new CDC guidance
Tampa Bay Lightning officials pulled a player out of a meeting because he tested positive for the Coronavirus and no one in the room flinched.
As Anthony Cirelli went into the now-familiar COVID-19 protocol, the two-time defending champions practiced with their goaltending coach and an emergency backup in net and prepared to play Montreal on Tuesday night in a Stanley Cup Final rematch without either of their NHL goalies or their coach on hand.
“It’s just the norm,” assistant Derek Lalonde said Monday. “Not trying to downplay it, but I just think it’s a reality of today’s world and today’s NHL.”
Hockey will return Tuesday after the league took an extended holiday break in the hope that virus cases will not continue to disrupt the season. While three more games this week were postponed — bringing the total to 70 this season — the NHL like other leagues will try to power through the latest twist in the pandemic with a possible boost on the way in the form of shorter absences for players and coaches who test positive.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five, and other North American professional sports leagues have already moved in that direction. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said, “Obviously it will spur a review of the protocol” currently in place, which includes 10 days away for those who contract the virus and experience symptoms.
While many of the cases across hockey have been asymptomatic or mild, the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant has led to a rash of positive COVID-19 test results across the league’s 32 teams. Dozens more players entered virus protocol Monday, with minor leaguers taking their place and taxi squads added to keep the NHL season going amid concerns about the quality of the on-ice product.
Ohio State WR Wilson will skip Rose Bowl, enter NFL draft
ANAHEIM — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft.
Wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett are also bypassing the game, coach Ryan Day said during the Buckeyes’ visit to Disneyland to celebrate their New Year’s Day showdown against Pac-12 champion Utah.
“Certainly love those guys and appreciate everything they’ve done for the program, but the guys have had a good month of practice and we’re gonna go forward with the guys that we have,” Day said.
Wilson made the announcement Monday in a statement on Twitter.
“This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft,” Wilson wrote.
Wilson, a 6-foot, 192-pound junior, is regarded as a potential first-round selection. He had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking second on the team in each category for the potent Buckeyes passing attack. He caught 23 touchdowns in his three seasons at Ohio State.
Olave returned for his senior season in hopes of helping No. 7 Ohio State (No. 6 CFP) win the national title, but those aspirations ended with the 42-27 rivalry game loss to Michigan. Day said Olave is with the team in Southern California and even went through practice on Monday.
“He came back for a reason, and got nothing but an unbelievable amount of respect for Chris and what he’s done here, and everything he’s done for this program. And he still wanted to be part of the team and everything like that,” Day said.
Olave caught 35 touchdowns in four seasons. This year, he had 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 scores in 12 games.
Petit-Frere played in 33 games, starting all 12 this season at left tackle as a redshirt junior.
Garrett had a team-high 5 1/2 sacks as a fifth-year senior.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with injured right thumb
Jimmy Garoppolo injured his right thumb in San Francisco’s loss at Tennessee last week and his status for the 49ers’ game this week is in doubt.
Garoppolo missed practice Monday because of the injury suffered in the first half of last Thursday’s loss at Tennessee and coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would have a better idea about his availability later in the week for Sunday’s game against Houston.
The 49ers (8-7) currently hold a wild-card spot in the NFC.
“It’s a thumb sprain, so I think you guys know how those are,” Shanahan said. “It didn’t feel great today. He wasn’t able to throw today and we’ll see how it is on Wednesday. Hopefully it’ll get better.”
Shanahan said Garoppolo got hurt on a sack in the second quarter when he was driven to the ground but stayed in the game. Shanahan said he believed the injury played a role in the interception in the third quarter that set up Tennessee’s first touchdown.
Garoppolo was able to lead a game-tying drive, but San Francisco lost 20-17 to the Titans.
Kraken lose fan favorite Brandon Tanev to major knee injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Brandon Tanev for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee, the team said Monday.
Tanev was injured Dec. 18 against Edmonton and had sought a second opinion on the extent of the injury. The team said additional information on his recovery would be available following surgery.
Tanev had quickly become a fan favorite for the expansion franchise. He finished the season with nine goals and six assists and his energy on the ice was key for the Kraken. He scored six goals in Seattle’s first eight games and has one of two short-handed goals this season for the Kraken.
Tanev was Seattle’s expansion draft selection from Pittsburgh and is under contract with the Kraken through the 2024-25 season.
Seattle also placed forward Mason Appleton in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday, the sixth Kraken player in the protocol. Appleton had practiced with the team Sunday.
Shiffrin is latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19
Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away.
“I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” the American wrote on her social media accounts Monday. “I’m following protocol and isolating.”
Shiffrin said she will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Lienz, Austria, adding, “I’ll see you in the new year.”
The Beijing Olympics open Feb. 4.
Missing the races in Lienz is a big hit to Shiffrin’s chances of regaining the overall World Cup title. She leads Italy’s Sofia Goggia by 115 points in the standings but needs to maintain a high level of points in the technical disciplines of giant slalom and slalom since Goggia has been virtually unbeatable in the speed events of downhill and super-G.
Shiffrin’s positive test comes at a particularly bad time for her with six consecutive technical races scheduled.
Other top skiers who have missed races recently after testing positive for COVID-19 include former overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami, Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson of New Zealand.
Maryna Gąsienica-Daniel, the Polish skier who finished sixth in two giant slaloms in Courchevel, France, last week, also announced a positive test on Monday. She said on Instagram that she is “isolated at home,” and she, too, will miss the races in Lienz. Gąsienica-Daniel adds that she is “sad” but otherwise “feeling good.”
Liensberger and Robinson, who both had to sit out Courchevel, are back on the starting list for Tuesday’s race in Lienz. Gut-Behrami remains out after her positive case was announced 10 days ago.
Also, chief race director Peter Gerdol is among two women’s World Cup officials with the International Ski Federation (FIS) who tested positive after the races in Courchevel. Gerdol is being replaced by FIS race director Markus Mayr for the event in Lienz, where no spectators will be allowed.
Shiffrin’s Olympic record includes two golds — in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games and giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games — plus a silver in combined in 2018.
Shiffrin finished first and second in the last two races she competed in — the two giant slaloms in Courchevel.
The next women’s World Cup race after Lienz is a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4.
