Heaney, Dodgers finalize $8.5 million, 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES — Free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, filling a hole in the team’s pitching staff.
Heaney can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 100, 125, 150 and 175 innings.
The 30-year-old split 2021 between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, going 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA. The Angels traded him to New York on July 30 for two minor leaguers, and he was 2-2 with a 7.32 ERA in 12 games, including five starts, after the swap.
Heaney’s peripheral numbers were better than his ERA, with 150 strikeouts and 41 walks over 129 2/3 innings, sparking speculation he could improve in 2022.
Right-hander Walker Buehler and left-hander Julio Urías are projected for the Dodgers’ rotation next season. Urías was the majors’ lone 20-game winner this year.
The team didn’t extend an $18.4 million qualifying offer to three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw after left forearm inflammation kept him out of the postseason. It’s possible he could return, along with Max Scherzer, who at 37 is a candidate to win his fourth Cy Young Award. Kershaw and Scherzer both became free agents.
Heaney pitched for the Angels from 2015-21. He was very briefly a Dodger before that; Los Angeles acquired him from Miami on Dec. 11, 2014, along with Kiké Hernández and Austin Barnes, then shipped him that same day to Anaheim for Howie Kendrick.
Heaney refused an outright minor league assignment from the Yankees on Oct. 7 and became a free agent. He made $6.75 million last season.
No. 20 UCLA women turn back Pepperdine 78-69
LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne scored 24 points, IImar'l Thomas added 21 and No. 20 UCLA turned back Pepperdine 78-69 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Ally Stedman poured in 28 points for Pepperdine and Malia Bambrick added 17.
The Waves led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter but the Bruins reeled off 13 straight points to open the second quarter. That didn't last as Pepperdine knocked down consecutive 3s before the teams settled for a 42-42 tie at halftime.
UCLA opened the third quarter with 11 consecutive points put couldn't put the Waves away and Pepperdine scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to get within 60-56 and Stedman hit a 3-pointer and it was 62-61 with seven minutes to play.
The Bruins surged ahead again and held the Waves off.
UCLA’s Riley out vs. No. 4 Villanova after injuring knee
LOS ANGELES — UCLA’s Cody Riley has a left medial collateral ligament sprain and won’t play Friday when the second-ranked Bruins host No. 4 Villanova.
Riley will be re-evaluated next week, a team spokesman said Wednesday.
The senior forward injured his knee in a collision eight minutes into a season-opening win over Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night. He limped to the locker room and was still limping when he returned to the bench in the second half.
Riley averaged 10 points last season. He is one of five returning starters for the Bruins, who are coming off a run to the Final Four in April.
No. 2 UCLA signs center, 2 guards in 2022 recruiting class
LOS ANGELES — No. 2 UCLA signed a center and two guards on Wednesday as part of its 2022 recruiting class.
Adem Bona, a 6-foot-10 center, is out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California.
Amari Bailey, a 6-3 guard, plays for Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He averaged 29.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists in a shortened season last spring.
Dylan Andrews, a 6-3 guard at Compass Prep School in Arizona, grew up in Los Angeles. He played his first three prep seasons at Windward School in LA.
USC signs pair of 5-star recruits as part of 2022 class
LOS ANGELES — Southern California has signed a pair of five-star recruits, 7-foot center Vincent Iwuchukwu and forward Kijani Wright, as part of its 2022 class.
Iwuchukwu plays for Montverde Academy in Florida. Last year, he played for La Lumiere in Indiana, where he averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. A native of Nigeria, Iwuchukwu is the fourth five-star big man in the Trojans’ last four recruiting classes.
Wright is a 6-9, 235-pound starter at powerhouse Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He played his first three seasons of prep basketball at Windward School in Los Angeles, where he averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as a sophomore.
Wright didn’t play as much as a junior because of COVID-19 restrictions.
He played for the 2019 U.S. under-16 national team that went undefeated and won a gold medal at the FIBA Americas under-16 championship.
Cal coach says team followed protocols before COVID outbreak
BERKELEY — California coach Justin Wilcox said his team followed all the proper protocols before a COVID-19 outbreak that led to dozens of positive tests and the first postponement of a major college football game this season.
The Golden Bears played last week at Arizona without starting quarterback Chase Garbers and six other starters because of positive tests that knocked out 24 players and assistant coaches. Additional positive tests Tuesday made it impossible for Cal to field a team this week and led to Saturday’s game against Southern California to be postponed.
“We have followed the guidelines through the athletic department, the university and the city of Berkeley,” Wilcox said Wednesday. “We have health professionals housed in our building, at our practices, on our planes, in the weight room and the training room. There are people here to help us with all that on a daily basis. Is everybody perfect and following every protocol? I don’t know that I could say that. We do the best that we can.”
The Berkeley Public Health department released a statement Tuesday night saying there was a “ongoing failure to abide by public health measures” that contributed to the 44 lab-confirmed positive tests.
Specifically the department said people in the program didn’t get tested when they were sick, stay home when they were sick or wear masks indoors.
Sam Darnold to miss at least 4 weeks with shoulder fracture
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury.
Darnold, who is 4-5 as the team’s starter, suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve.
P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals, Rhule said. Walker, who played in the XFL, is 1-0 as an NFL starter but has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions during his brief playing career.
The Panthers have signed quarterback Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad and he’s expected to serve as Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.
Darnold originally sustained an injury to his right shoulder in a Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons on the same play in which he sustained a concussion. Darnold recovered enough to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, but further injured the shoulder.
Rhule said the second injury was in a “different spot” than the first injury.
Rhule said the Panthers are open to signing another quarterback.
When asked if the team would consider re-signing Cam Newton, the franchise’s No. 1 draft pick in 2011, Rhule said he didn’t want to discuss “hypotheticals” and said his focus is on the players that are on the practice field.
Virus trouble for Vikings includes 1 player hospitalized
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have been operating this week under the NFL’s intensive virus protocols, as five players remained on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday and one had to be hospitalized with a breathing trouble.
Coach Mike Zimmer declined to identify the player, whom he said was admitted to the emergency room Tuesday with pneumonia-like symptoms before his condition improved.
“He’s stable now,” Zimmer said Wednesday, “but it was scary.”
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about it, backup guard Dakota Dozier was the player who had to be hospitalized.
Dozier is vaccinated for COVID-19.
Hendriks, Hader selected as top MLB relievers of 2021
CARLSBAD — Chicago’s Liam Hendriks earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year on Wednesday, and Milwaukee’s Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year.
Hendriks had an 8-3 record and 38 saves in 44 chances with a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 71 innings during his first season with the White Sox.
Hader was 4-2 with a career-best 1.23 ERA and 34 saves in 35 chances. He also won in 2018 and ‘19. He struck out 102 in 58 2/3 innings.
Voting was based on regular season performance and was conducted among seven former relievers: Rivera, Hoffman, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Lee Smith, John Franco and Billy Wagner.
Arozarena, India win Baseball Digest rookie awards
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India were named rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.
Arozarena won the American League award Wednesday after batting .274 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs for the AL East champions this season. He also had 20 stolen bases, 32 doubles, 94 runs and an .815 OPS.
India took the NL honor after hitting .269 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs. He had 98 runs, 34 doubles, 12 steals and an .835 OPS.
This marks the 50th consecutive season that Baseball Digest has presented rookie of the year awards.
Arozarena received five of seven first-place votes to beat out Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia in balloting announced by the publication.
Both are finalists, along with Rays shortstop Wander Franco, for AL Rookie of the Year in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, which will be announced Monday.
India got six first-place votes, and Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers was the NL runner-up. India, Rogers and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson are the BBWAA finalists Monday for NL Rookie of the Year.
Penguins’ COVID-19 outbreak easing as 2 return to practice
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins may be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak that’s sent eight players and head coach Mike Sullivan into the NHL’s protocol in recent weeks.
Defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson practiced Wednesday and assistant coach Todd Reirden — who is filling in while Sullivan is in the protocol — said both will be game-time decisions Thursday night when Pittsburgh welcomes Florida.
The two defensemen went into the COVID-19 protocol Oct. 31 after testing positive. Both players said Wednesday they were symptomatic during their quarantine.
The Penguins remain without captain Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Sullivan. Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3 and Sullivan joined them a day later.
No change to Cook’s status as Vikes RB faces assault lawsuit
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, facing a personal injury lawsuit from a former girlfriend for allegedly assaulting her during an altercation at his home last year, maintained Wednesday he was the victim in the fight.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy, but Cook will continue to practice and play with the team.
“We will continue to monitor developments, but there’s no change to his status as this is a civil complaint,” McCarthy said.
Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, said Tuesday, after the lawsuit was first reported by the Star Tribune, his client had the legal right to defend himself because the woman entered Cook’s home with a stolen garage door opener, punched him and sprayed mace in his face without provocation. Valentini said the woman and her attorney were trying to extort Cook for “millions of dollars.”
At his weekly media availability Wednesday, Cook declined to divulge further details but said again he was the one who was harmed. He didn’t answer a question whether he was considering his own legal action.
Browns unclear on Chubb status for Pats after positive test
CLEVELAND — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not disclose whether star running back Nick Chubb is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against New England uncertain.
Chubb tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday along with rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton.
Both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will need to be symptom free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to face the Patriots. Chubb and Felton are both vaccinated.
Chubb ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s win at Cincinnati.
The Browns are dealing with a minor virus outbreak.
On Wednesday, they had their fifth positive test in three days as backup guard Nick Harris was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stefanski said the second-year lineman was the only new positive test.
Cowboys add former CFL kicker with Zuerlein on COVID-19 list
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are adding kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, who is in line to make his NFL debut if Greg Zuerlein doesn’t clear COVID-19 protocols before Sunday’s game against Atlanta.
Hajrullahu worked out Wednesday along with former Dallas kicker Brett Maher. Hajrullahu kicked for Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton in the CFL from 2014-19, making 83% of his field-goal attempts.
The 31-year-old native of Europe was with the Cowboys late in training camp while Zuerlein was recovering from back surgery. When Zuerlein’s health was in question early in the season, Hajrullahu was on the practice squad briefly.
Coach Mike McCarthy said he was hoping Zuerlein would be available against the Falcons, but acknowledged it was a long shot. Zuerlein was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Zuerlein has had issues with accuracy this season, going 14 of 18 on field goals with two missed extra points. “Greg the Leg” is 1 of 3 from at least 50 yards this season.
Hajrullahu matched his career high of 47 field goals in his most recent CFL season with Hamilton in 2019, when he also had a career-long kick of 56 yards.
Ottawa Senators place 6th player in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol
OTTAWA, Ontario — Defenseman Josh Brown became the sixth Ottawa Senators player in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, with the team canceling practice for precautionary reasons.
Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defensemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden also are in the protocol, along with associate coach Jack Capuano. Mete was added to the list Tuesday, hours before the Senators’ 3-2 loss at Boston.
Ottawa canceled practice Monday after Holden and Capuano were placed in the protocol Sunday. Later Monday, the team said Connor Brown and Gambrell had entered the protocol and would not travel to Boston. Watson entered the protocol Friday.
The Senators will host Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Browns sign guard Bitonio to 3-year, $48 million extension
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made another huge investment into their offensive line, signing three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year, $48 million contract extension on Wednesday.
Bitonio’s deal, which runs through the 2025 season, follows one given by Cleveland to right guard Wyatt Teller, who signed a four-year, $56.8 million extension on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Bitonio was under contract through 2022 — he signed a six-year, $51 million deal in 2017 — but the Browns wanted to secure one of their leaders and best players and have him finish his career with Cleveland.
Bitonio was drafted by the Browns in the second round in 2014. As the team’s longest-tenured player, he’s seen it all — coaching and front-office changes, quarterback swaps and losing, including an 0-16 season in 2017.
Astros center fielder Jake Meyers has shoulder surgery
CARLSBAD — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that could delay his 2022 season.
The 25-year-old was hurt on Oct. 12 in Game 4 of the AL Division Series at the Chicago White Sox when he tried to make a leaping catch at the wall on Gavin Sheets’ second-nning home run.
Meyers had hoped to return later in the postseason but did not play again. He was 3 for 8 with two RBIs against the White Sox.
Houston said Meyers is not expected to be ready for game competition before opening day.
Meyers started the season at Triple-A Sugar Land, made his big league debut on Aug. 1 and hit .260 in 49 games with six homers and 28 RBIs.
Collins, Riske set up all-American semifinal in Linz
LINZ, Austria — Alison Riske defeated Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to set up an all-American semifinal against Danielle Collins at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
The third-seeded Collins, who is pursuing her third title of the season, beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 7-5, 6-3.
Simona Halep also advanced to the semifinals, rallying from a set and a break down to beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
The former top-ranked Halep will next meet fellow Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, who saved three set points in the second set on her way to a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over fourth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.
Riske and Collins have played each other once before — in Rome in 2018, when Collins won in three close sets.
The 73rd-ranked Riske is going into her second semifinal this year, after reaching the final in Portoroz, Slovenia in September.
Rangers name Hyers hitting coach, reunite him with Woodward
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers named Tim Hyers their hitting coach Wednesday after he spent the past four seasons in the same role for the Boston Red Sox.
Hyers and Rangers manager Chris Woodward worked together as assistants on manager Dave Roberts’ staff with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 and 2017.
The Dodgers were National League champions in 2017, and again in 2018, when Hyers was in his first season with the Red Sox when they beat Los Angeles for their World Series title.
The Rangers are coming off a 102-loss season and ranked 29th in the majors with a .232 team batting average. They were last with a .670 OPS and scored an AL-low 625 runs.
Mike White to start at QB for Jets against Bills on Sunday
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets will keep rolling with Mike White at quarterback for now. And maybe a while longer.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the decision to start White against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, with rookie Zach Wilson still recovering from a sprained knee ligament. Wilson has been cleared to return to practice this week and will run the scout team at practice.
Packers activate left tackle David Bakhtiari from PUP list
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been activated from the physically unable to perform list as the 2020 All-Pro selection moves closer to making his season debut.
The Packers needed to activate Bakhtiari by Wednesday for him to play this season. Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31.
This move makes Bakhtiari eligible to play as soon as Sunday when the Packers (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5). Packers coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t said when Bakhtiari will return.
Elgton Jenkins, a 2020 Pro Bowl left guard who has been filling in for Bakhtiari at left tackle, also wasn’t offering any clues.
“We really don’t know right now,” Jenkins said Wednesday. “It depends on how the week goes. Whatever happens, whatever position, I’m basically ready for it.”
Bakhtiari, 30, earned first-team All-Pro honors last season and in 2018.
Middle Tennessee staying in C-USA after league additions
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State is sticking with Conference USA after the league announced the addition of four new members starting in 2023.
President Sidney McPhee said in a statement posted on the school website Wednesday that they’ve watched the Division I landscape for athletics change in the past several weeks. McPhee said MTSU appreciated the interest that other conferences showed in its program.
“Working with our four remaining members, as well as our new partners, Conference USA is poised to rebrand itself as a premier conference in the Group of 5,” McPhee wrote.
Mid-American Conference presidents met on Nov. 5 with possible expansion on the agenda and C-USA members Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State as potential options, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league’s discussions are private.
That same day, C-USA announced Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State as new members starting in 2023. McPhee said that gives the league a strong footprint in the South and Southwest.
Blackhawks F Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel is expected to miss two weeks with a left shoulder injury.
Hagel got hurt in the third period of Sunday night’s 2-1 overtime victory against Nashville.
“We’re going to miss him, but at least it’s only two weeks,” interim coach Derek King said Wednesday.
The Blackhawks also assigned defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to Rockford of the AHL. Kalynuk, 24, likely is working on his conditioning after being sidelined by a right ankle sprain.
“Let’s give him the right opportunity down there to give him a better chance up here,” King said.
Forward Tyler Johnson and defenseman Isaak Phillips were removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Phillips was then assigned to Rockford.
Frost willing to ‘make any sacrifices’ to keep Nebraska job
LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost said Wednesday he had no problem taking a pay cut and firing four offensive assistants who also are friends if those moves give him more time to turn Nebraska into a winning program again.
Frost, 15-27 in four years and 3-7 this season, met with reporters for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts announced the coach would return for a fifth season under a restructured contract.
“I took this job because I love Nebraska and I love this university,” Frost said. “It would break my heart to think we made the improvements we have and gotten it so close in so many games and not get an opportunity to see it through. So it’s an easy decision to make any sacrifices I have to to have the privilege to continue to be here.”
Frost, who had been scheduled to make $5 million in 2022, will instead be paid $4 million. Frost said he was the one who suggested a pay cut. His buyout if he gets fired next year will go from $15 million to $7.5 million.
Frost fired offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco. Lubick had worked with Frost at Oregon; the others were on Frost’s staff at UCF.
Andy Murray beats top seed Sinner to reach Stockholm QF
STOCKHOLM — Andy Murray defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.
It was Murray’s second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks after the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has had two hip surgeries, beat Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna.
Murray broke the 20-year-old Italian, who is ranked 10th, twice in the second set on his way to victory. In the opener, he took his first set point after having saved the only break point.
“It’s probably my best win this season,” said the 34-year-old Murray, a former world No. 1.
The Briton has reached just his second ATP Tour quarterfinals in the last two years.
“Obviously, if I want to move back up the rankings and have good runs in tournaments again, I need to win these matches,” said Murray, who is ranked 143rd. “I want to have a deep run here.”
Murray said he’s trusting his instincts more, rather than rushing to try to finish points.
“I’ve said in the last few weeks, it’s coming. I don’t know if it will be this week or at the beginning of next year, but I’m going to be pushing and getting deep in tournaments again,” he said.
He next faces Tommy Paul, who upset doubles partner and fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.
Earlier, Denis Shapovalov finally got to launch the defense of his Stockholm title from 2019, beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.
Bengals’ Katie Blackburn 1st woman on competition committee
NEW YORK — Cincinnati Bengals executive Katie Blackburn has become the first woman appointed to the NFL’s powerful competition committee, which plays a major role in rules changes.
Blackburn, the executive vice president of the Bengals, is the franchise’s fourth member of the committee. Team founder Paul Brown, his son and current owner Mike Brown, and former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis also have served on the group that makes recommendations on rules and points of emphasis to the 32 club owners.
“I don’t speak for the commissioner and his appointment of committee assignments,” said committee chairman Rick McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons, “but I must say it seems appropriate that Katie Blackburn would be the first woman appointed to the competition committee. With her grandfather coach Paul Brown and her dad Mike Brown being long-time and important members, Katie is now a third-generation member of the committee.”
The committee also is involved in revisions to league bylaws.
Other team executives on the competition committee are its chairman Dolphins general manager Chris Grier; Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones; Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome; and Giants owner John Mara. Coaches on the committee are Frank Reich of Indianapolis, Ron Rivera of Washington, Mike Tomlin of Pittsburgh, and Mike Vrabel of Tennessee.
Alcaraz beats Nakashima to reach Next Gen semifinals
MILAN — Favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain booked his place in the semifinals with a 4-3 (4), 4-1, 4-3 (4) win over Brandon Nakashima of the United States at the Next Gen Finals on Wednesday.
Alcaraz is living up to his billing as top seed and has not dropped a set in his two Group A matches at the round-robin tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour.
He was taken to two tiebreaks by Nakashima but his powerful serve helped him to prevail in less than 90 minutes, with 10 aces. Alcaraz won the match when Nakashima could only return another potent serve into the net.
The 18-year-old Alcaraz has moved more than 100 places up the rankings this season to No. 32 and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals.
Nakashima, who beat Francisco Cerúndolo in their opener, will face Holger Rune of Denmark on Thursday for the other semifinal place from Group A.
Rune earlier kept his hopes alive by beating Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1
Rune stormed into a 3-0 lead in the opening set and — apart from a brief lapse of concentration in the third — never looked back as he imposed his aggressive baseline game, serving out the match to love to win in just 78 minutes.
Shapovalov wins to open title defense at Stockholm Open
STOCKHOLM — Denis Shapovalov finally got to launch the defense of his Stockholm Open title from 2019, beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Canadian has had to wait two years to defend the only ATP title he has won in his short career, with the 2020 edition canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It felt amazing to be back here,” the third-seeded Shapovalov said after breaking Vavassori’s serve three times in the last 16.
Shapovalov, ranked No. 18, will next play Arthur Rinderknech after the Frenchman’s 6-4, 6-1 win over Jozef Kovalik. Rinderknech had advanced to the last 16 after his first-round opponent, sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik, retired with an injury.
Fourth-seeded Dan Evans and eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe also advanced in straight sets and will meet in the quarterfinals.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray plays top-seeded Jannik Sinner in the headline match of the last 16 later.
Former US defender Besler retires after 13 years in MLS
AUSTIN, Texas — Former U.S. men’s national team defender Matt Besler, who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer and was a five-time All-Star, announced his retirement Wednesday.
Besler played 47 matches for the national team from 2013-2017, including all four matches of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the U.S. advanced to the round of 16.
Besler, 34, played 12 seasons with Sporting Kansas City, then signed as a free agent with Austin, where he played 20 matches this season for the expansion club. He was the MLS defender of the year in 2012 and helped Kansas City win the league championship in 2013.
He also was a member of the U.S. national team that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship in 2013 and 2017.
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release
LAS VEGAS — Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III launched a bid Wednesday to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and cost Ruggs his spot on the team.
Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court as a prosecutor filed additional felony charges of DUI causing substantial injury and misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round draft pick is convicted.
Outside court, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years behind bars and could get more than 50 years if he’s found guilty of DUI causing death or substantial injury and felony reckless driving.
Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16% — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle before dawn on Nov. 2.
Tintor, 23, and her dog, Max, died as flames consumed her Toyota Rav4 SUV. Her funeral is scheduled Thursday. Family members sat with their attorney Wednesday in court but declined to comment.
Lights champ Kyle Kirkwood lands IndyCar seat with Foyt
Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood, the most well-rounded driver of the next wave of young IndyCar newcomers, has at last found an open seat and will drive for A.J. Foyt Racing next season.
Kirkwood will drive Foyt’s flagship No. 14 Chevrolet, the team said Wednesday. Sebastien Bourdais drove the car last season but is switching to full-time sports car competition. Kirkwood will bring $1.3 million in scholarship money for winning the Indy Lights title to the team.
The 23-year-old from Florida is the only driver to win championships in all three divisions of the Road to Indy ladder system. He won the USF2000 title in 2018, the Indy Pro 2000 title in 2019 and the Indy Lights championship this year. The 2020 Indy Lights season was canceled during the pandemic.
Kirkwood this year tied the late Greg Moore’s 1995 record of 10 Lights victories, but despite winning half his starts and the IndyCar scholarship money, he wasn’t an automatic promotion. Andretti Autosport held his contract but Kirkwood was able to look elsewhere for work beginning Nov. 1 when Michael Andretti could not pick up the option.
Andretti has hired former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean for next season from Dale Coyne Racing, and 21-year-old Devlin DeFrancesco last week was promoted to IndyCar by Andretti after one winless season in Lights.
PSG player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody in connection with an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police as part of an investigation into “an attack on the club’s players” last Thursday evening, PSG said in a statement.
The Versailles prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that Diallo was taken into custody, and that Kheira Hamraoui had been attacked. No other details were given.
Hamraoui and Diallo are PSG teammates and the midfielders also play for France’s national team.
“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed,” PSG said. “Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.”
PSG added that it will work closely with the Versailles police to clarify the facts.
“The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take,” PSG said.
No other information was given, but several French media reports said Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified.
Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked, and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.
Diallo started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday night in a 4-0 home win against Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League.
Rice to miss England’s final WCup qualifiers through illness
LONDON — England will have to seal qualification for the 2022 World Cup without its first-choice midfielder.
Declan Rice withdrew from the squad for upcoming games against Albania and San Marino, with England saying the holding midfielder has been “unable to train due to illness” since reporting for duty on Monday.
Rice has returned to his Premier League club, West Ham.
England is not planning to bring in a replacement for Rice.
Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have yet to link up with the squad following dental surgery and concussion, respectively, and continue to be assessed, England said.
England needs a maximum of four points from its games against Albania at home on Friday and San Marino away on Monday to finish first in its group and earn automatic qualification to next year’s tournament in Qatar.
Study: MLS ends 4-year fall in gender hiring with 2021 gains
A diversity report for racial and gender hiring in Major League Soccer saw a “substantial” increase in its scores for hiring women at the team and league level after four years of declines.
Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade, with an A for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league headquarters and within franchises using data from July covering the 2021 season.
The letter grades are almost identical to last year’s study, but the gender score stood out in particular for stopping a downward trend. That came in at 74.7 points, up from 69.9 points for the 2020 report card (a C-minus) in the league’s lowest gender score since 2007.
The score still lags considering it as an 81 for a B as recently as 2016, but TIDES director and lead report author Richard Lapchick touted the gender turnaround – including a league-best four women as team chief executive officers/presidents -- as the study’s biggest positive.
