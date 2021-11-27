James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture
NEW YORK — LeBron James was fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture Friday by the NBA, which also warned the Lakers superstar about using profane language.
James made the gesture after making a shot late in Los Angeles’ 124-116 overtime victory in Indiana on Wednesday night.
He missed a loss at New York a night earlier after he was suspended one game for hitting Detroit center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood last Sunday. He used profanity in his postgame interview after the victory in Indiana when discussing the suspension.
The Lakers went on to play a triple-overtime game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, where they lost 141-137.
Rodgers will play Sunday despite not practicing all week
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Yeah, he’ll play,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.
The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week, though the reigning MVP still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.
During the week leading up to the Vikings game, Rodgers only practiced on Friday. Rodgers didn’t practice this Friday, though he has no designation on the injury report that the Packers released later in the day.
“He didn’t participate in practice, but he was out there and relaying the calls to Jordan (Love, the backup quarterback), just getting that practice of saying the play calls,” LaFleur said.
The Packers (8-3) announced Friday that assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus won’t attend Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. Offensive quality control coach Tim Zetts will handle Butkus’ usual responsibilities.
2 Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tourney
AUBURN, Ala. — Two Auburn University students have won the $1 million first-place prize in the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships.
Logan Parks, a senior, and Tucker Smith, a sophomore, topped 350 teams in the three-day event at Table Rock Lake in Ridgedale, Missouri, pulling in five fish last Sunday for a total of 16.41 pounds, news outlets reported.
The tournament, which celebrated Bass Pro Shops 50th anniversary and also raised money and awareness for conservation, will be aired on NBC at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Parks and Smith split the prize and also went home with 2022 Toyota Tundra CrewMax trucks and Nitro Z21 bass boats for their efforts.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Parks, 23, who will graduate with degrees in supply chain management and information systems management in December. “We woke up this morning thinking it was a dream, but then we looked at our phones and realized it wasn’t. We’re just blown away.”
“We’re speechless. To win a tournament of this caliber is amazing,” said
Smith, a 20-year-old marketing major who won three Bassmaster national titles in high school, said they were “speechless.”
Pelicans’ Williamson cleared for full team work at practice
NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the club announced Friday, but there remains no specific timetable on when the 2019 top overall draft choice out of Duke will play.
The upgrade in Williamson’s status came after he underwent imaging Wednesday on his right foot, which he fractured during an offseason workout. Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health subsequently studied Williamson’s scans before he was cleared for expanded work in practice.
Williamson participated in four-on-four, full-court work Friday.
He will “continue his progression towards returning to play,” a written statement provided by the Pelicans said. “An estimated date to return to game action has not been determined.”
Panthers sign forward Ryan Lomberg to 2-year extension
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have signed forward Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, $1.6 million extension through the 2023-24 season.
The team announced the signing Friday. Lomberg had one goal and two assists in his first 10 appearances of the season with the Panthers.
“Ryan has brought physicality and contagious energy to our lineup,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “We are excited to announce that he will continue to be a part of the Panthers organization for years to come.”
Lomberg is in his second season with the Panthers. He spent parts of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Calgary Flames, then signed as a free agent with Florida in October 2020.
He played two years of college hockey at Maine, then had stints in the USHL, AHL and ECHL before finally settling in with the Panthers.
Injuries leave Titans working with thin group at receiver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Julio Jones is on injured reserve. A.J. Brown is out with a chest injury. Marcus Johnson’s season is done after being put on injured reserve for the second time this season.
The receiving corps Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans thought they’d have this season currently is a thin, patchwork group as they prepare to visit the New England Patriots on Sunday. The quarterback is busy working to make sure everyone is on the same page — quickly.
“It’s hard, no doubt about it,” Tannehill said. “We have to communicate really, really well. Be on the same page in the film room and the installs and make sure we are communicating everything clearly. Communicating exactly what I am expecting. If we do get some full speed reps, taking advantage of every rep we get.”
Brown, the Titans’ leading receiver and a 2020 Pro Bowler, left last week’s loss to the Texans in the third quarter and hasn’t practiced all week. He was declared out Friday. Johnson hurt his right hamstring early in that game a week after catching five passes for 100 yards, and was added to injured reserve Tuesday.
Running back Jeremy McNichols, second on the team with 25 receptions, also will be out for a second straight game with a concussion.
Italy and Portugal drawn in same World Cup playoff bracket
GENEVA — The World Cup in Qatar is sure to be without either Italy or Cristiano Ronaldo.
Italy and Portugal, the current and previous European champions, were drawn into the same qualifying playoff bracket Friday, meaning at least one will fail to qualify for next year’s tournament.
Italy will first face North Macedonia at home in a playoff semifinal next March, and the winner will play away at either Portugal or Turkey for a spot at the World Cup.
Four-time champion Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, missing the tournament for the first time since 1958 after losing in the playoffs to Sweden. Now, after winning Euro 2020 in July, it may have to beat Euro 2016 champion Portugal to avoid a second straight failure.
“It’s not a great draw and it could have gone better,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini acknowledged. “Just like we wanted to avoid Portugal, they would have wanted to avoid Italy.”
Ronaldo has led Portugal to every World Cup since 2006 and this could be his last attempt at winning international soccer’s biggest trophy. He will turn 37 before next year’s tournament starts.
Ronaldo helped Portugal get through the playoffs for the 2014 World Cup, scoring a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Sweden that featured an epic duel between superstars, with Zlatan Ibrahimović netting twice for the Swedes.
Lawrence leads Joburg Open as players flee before flight ban
JOHANNESBURG — South African golfer Thriston Lawrence shot another 6-under 65 to finish his second round atop the leaderboard of the Joburg Open on Friday, while a large number of European players withdrew because of a new COVID-19 variant.
Lawrence was on 12-under 130 at the halfway mark to lead compatriot Zander Lombard (67) by four strokes on a day when play was again interrupted by bad weather before being suspended because of fading light. Organizers then reduced the tournament to 54 holes to allow non-South African players and staff to return home sooner. That means both the end of the second round and the third — and final — round will be played Saturday.
The tournament had already been overshadowed by news of European governments banning flights to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern.
The U.K. banned flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries and the 27-nation European Union later imposed its own temporary ban.
Many of the British and Irish players scrambled to return home on Friday.
The Joburg Open marks the start of the inaugural season of the DP World Tour following the rebranding of the European Tour.
Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz part after 9 seasons
RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz are parting ways after nine seasons that included seven straight bowl appearances for the Bulldogs.
Athletic director Eric Woods announced Friday that Holtz would coach the Bulldogs’ final game against Rice on Saturday.
“Skip and I talked and agreed it was time for a change for both parties,” Wood said in a statement. “Louisiana Tech owes Skip a debt of gratitude for his loyalty and dedication to our football student-athletes, our university, and our community over the past decade.”
La. Tech is 3-8 heading into its season finale. The Bulldogs have not finished with a losing record since 2013, Holtz’s first year at the school. Holtz is 64-49 with Louisiana Tech, including 6-1 in bowl games.
Djokovic helps Serbia past Austria at Davis Cup Finals
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic secured a victory for Serbia, 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez got defending champion Spain off to a solid start, and a young Italian team rolled past the 32-time champion United States in the Davis Cup Finals on Friday.
Djokovic beat Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2 to give Serbia a 2-0 lead over host Austria in Innsbruck after Dusan Lajovic had defeated Gerald Melzer in three sets to open the best-of-three series in Group F.
The victory extended Djokovic’s winning streak in Davis Cup singles matches to 15.
“It feels great to play for Serbia again,” said Djokovic, who helped his country win the Davis Cup in 2010 but more recently failed to win a medal in either singles or mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. “It’s been a long year but you always find motivation playing for your country.”
Djokovic won seven consecutive games from 3-3 in the first set to take control.
“I’m really pleased with the way I ended the match today,” he said.
Djokovic had also been scheduled to play in a potentially decisive doubles match but then was replaced by Nikola Cacic after winning his singles match.
Lopez gave Spain an early lead over Ecuador in Group A with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Roberto Quiroz at home in Madrid. Then Pablo Carreno Busta edged Emilio Gomez 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Valieva, Tomono lead at figure skating’s Rostelecom Cup
SOCHI, Russia — Kamila Valieva scored a world-best 87.42 points to lead the short program at the Rostelecom Cup on Friday, with Kazuki Tomono heading the men’s field at the Grand Prix figure skating event.
Skating a program which she told Russian media was dedicated to the memory of her late grandmother, the 15-year-old Valieva started with a triple axel and followed up with a triple flip and a triple lutz-triple toe loop combination.
The Russian finished with a seven-point lead over former world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva. Valieva’s score was nearly two points higher than the previous best score of 85.45, set by Alena Kostornaia, since the scoring system was changed in 2018.
American skater Mariah Bell was third ahead of Saturday’s free skate with 69.37 points, a major improvement after placing 10th in the short program at her last competition in France.
Tomono leads the men’s competition after the short program as he bids for his first career Grand Prix win. The Japanese skater landed a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination and a quad salchow on his way to a score of 95.81 points.
First Lake Louise men’s downhill canceled
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — The first of two men’s World Cup downhills in Lake Louise was canceled Friday due to too much snow.
About 10 inches fell overnight and an additional four inches were expected Friday at the ski resort in Banff National Park west of Calgary.
A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday, followed by Sunday’s super-G.
“Due to last night’s snowfall, the current snowfall and the forecast, the jury together with the (organizing committee) have decided to cancel today’s (race),” FIS said Friday in a statement.
Lake Louise’s World Cup downhill that traditionally opens the men’s speed season scheduled two downhills this year for the first time.
The women’s World Cup in Lake Louise has run a pair of downhills and a super-G for over a decade.
CONCACAF 4th place to meet Oceania in World Cup playoff
The fourth-place team from North and Central American and the Caribbean will play the Oceania champion in a one-game playoff for a World Cup berth.
The fifth-place nation from South America will play the fifth-place team from Asia for another berth, FIFA said. The draw was announced on Friday.
Both games will played on June 13 or June 14 in Qatar at venues being prepared for next autumn’s World Cup. The playoffs will take place after the World Cup draw, which is scheduled for April 1.
Canada leads CONCACAF with 16 points, following by the U.S. (15), Mexico and Panama (14 each), Costa Rica (nine), Jamaica (seven), El Salvador (six) and Honduras (three) with six games remaining for each team. The top three nations receive automatic berths.
The draw for Oceania qualifying will be held Monday, and New Zealand is a strong favorite going into the competition.
In the playoffs for the 2018 World Cup, CONCACAF was drawn to play Asia, and Australia beat Honduras 3-1 on a two-leg playoff. South America met Oceania, and Peru defeated New Zealand on 2-0 aggregate.
IIHF meets to review Olympic eligibility of Chinese players
The International Ice Hockey Federation council held a call Friday to review the Olympic eligibility of Chinese men’s national team players, though no decisions were made about the host country’s status for the upcoming tournament in Beijing.
Officials are set to review information from the Chinese Ice Hockey Association about players on the host country’s potential player list. Another meeting is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Several players on China’s national team are North Americans who moved to play for a Chinese-owned club in the Kontinental Hockey League in an attempt to naturalize and gain Olympic eligibility. But the pandemic-forced move of KHL club Kunlun Red Star out of China and to Moscow adds a layer of uncertainty about whether players meet the eligibility standard.
Kunlun played two so-called test games against KHL opponents in mid-November with IIHF officials watching closely to determine the level of competitiveness. Players’ performances in a 5-4 overtime loss and a 4-1 defeat were apparently enough to satisfy concerns about how they’ll handle NHL competition in Beijing, making eligibility the only hurdle to China remaining in the Olympics.
In other possible Olympic news, Canada named Claude Julien coach for two international tournaments coming up in December: the Channel One Cup and the Spengler Cup. Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan was named general manager, with Bruce Boudreau and Scott Walker set to serve as Julien’s assistants.
Stuttgart beats Mainz on Silas’ return to end winless streak
STUTTGART, Germany — Stuttgart forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa returned from a long injury layoff to help see out a 2-1 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Goals from Borna Sosa and Hiroki Ito earned Stuttgart its first win in seven games across all competitions and its first in the Bundesliga since Oct. 2.
“Very, very important,” Sosa said of the win. “We’re very happy.”
The 23-year-old Silas hadn’t played since suffering a cruciate ligament injury against Bayern Munich last season on March 20. He’d scored 11 goals and set up five more in the 24 leagues games before that one.
Stuttgart said in June that the Congolese forward had been playing under the false name of Silas Wamangituka and was a year older than previously thought.
Ito broke the deadlock against Mainz with a fine strike inside the far post in the 21st minute, set up by Orel Mangala. It was the Japanese defender’s first Bundesliga goal following his offseason switch from Júbilo Iwata.
The home team had a penalty awarded shortly afterward for an apparent foul by Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner on Konstantinos Mavropanos. But the decision was reversed after a VAR review showed Zentner touched the ball with his attempted clearance before he connected with Mavropanos.
Alexander Hack equalized with a header from a corner in the 39th, but Sosa scored what proved to be the winner in the 51st by firing inside the near post from Mangala’s layoff. It was also Sosa’s first Bundesliga goal.
Lens draws 2-2 with Angers to stay 4th in French league
LENS, France — Lens missed an opportunity to climb into second place in the French league as it drew 2-2 with Angers on Friday to stay fourth.
Defender Romain Thomas rescued the point for Angers by equalizing in the 70th minute when he met a cross from Angelo Fulgini with a downward header.
“There is a mental strength in this team,” Angers coach Gerald Baticle said. “We have this capacity to finish strong and to come back in the last minutes.”
Sofiane Boufal had given Angers the lead in the 40th minute when Azzeddine Ounahi played him clean through on goal and the forward bundled in his second effort after having his initial shot saved.
Lens midfielder Gael Kakuta made it 1-1 in the 48th, meeting a cross from Massadio Haidara to fire a half-volley into the bottom corner. And Florian Sotoca gave Lens the lead in the 55th by volleying home Przemyslaw Frankowski’s cross. Sotoca could have made it 3-1 but headed wide from nine yards just a minute before Angers’ equalizer.
Muniain helps Bilbao salvage 2-2 home draw with Granada
BILBAO, Spain — Iker Muniain set up one goal and helped force the equalizer that gave Athletic Bilbao a 2-2 home draw with Granada in the Spanish league on Friday.
The attacking midfielder passed for forward Raúl García to score the 10th-minute opener.
Granada rallied to take the lead after Darwin Machís made it 1-1 in the 25th with a shot that went in off the post. Jorge Molina then swept in a poorly defended shot by Machís that hit two defenders before reaching the striker to send the visitors into halftime with the lead.
After almost equalizing with a long shot that hit the crossbar, García’s headed pass to Iñaki Williams started a team move that ended in a 76th-minute own goal by Granada goalkeeper Luís Maximiano. Williams’ shot was saved off the line by defender Luis Abram, only for Muniain to finish it off with a ball that ricocheted off the post and goalkeeper Maximiano before going in.
Bilbao remained winless in five rounds but stayed in eighth place. It will be without defender Iñigo Martínez next round against Real Madrid after he received a direct red card in the final moments of the match for fouling a Granada player with only the goalkeeper to beat.
Pavoletti marks birthday by scoring for Cagliari in Serie A
ROME — Leonardo Pavoletti celebrated his 32nd birthday by scoring for Cagliari in a 1-1 draw with Salernitana on Friday in a matchup of the two last-placed teams in Serie A.
Pavoletti redirected a cross from João Pedro in the 73rd and Federico Bonazzoli equalized for Salernitana in the 90th with a volley.
The Brazilian-born João Pedro could join Italy’s team for the World Cup qualifying playoffs in March.
Both sides remained three points from safety.
FIFA: Opponents of biennial World Cup fear losing top spot
GENEVA — Opponents of the plan for biennial World Cups seem scared of being toppled from the top of world soccer, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Friday.
Infantino’s speech to African soccer leaders was a clear criticism of the European and South American countries which have dominated every World Cup and are threatening a boycott of biennial men’s tournaments.
“Those who are against are those who are at the top,” Infantino told officials in Cairo at a meeting of the Confederation of African Football.
“It happens in every sector of life, when there are reforms and changes, those who are at the top don’t want anything to change,” said Infantino, who was a long-time senior official at UEFA until being elected FIFA president in 2016. “They are afraid, maybe, that if something changes their leadership position is at risk.”
Europe and South America have provided every team to play in all 21 World Cup finals since the inaugural tournament in 1930, and their historical strength has earned them at least 18 of the 32 entries at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.
Former Brazil Olympic boss sentenced to jail for corruption
SAO PAULO — Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for more than two decades, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics.
The ruling by Judge Marcelo Bretas became public Thursday.
Nuzman, who also headed the Rio organizing committee, was found guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion.
The 79-year-old executive, who was an IOC member for 12 years including at the time his colleagues were allegedly bribed in the 2009 vote, won’t be jailed until all his appeals are heard.
He and his lawyer did not comment on the decision.
Bretas also sentenced to jail former Rio Gov. Sergio Cabral, businessman Arthur Soares and Leonardo Gryner, who was the Rio committee director general of operations. Investigators say all three and Nuzman coordinated to bribe the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, and his son Papa Massata Diack for votes.
Fit to be tied: Rare 3-way gold finish in World Cup skeleton
IGLS, Austria — China won. So did Britain. So did Germany.
And with that, the World Cup skeleton circuit had a race unlike any other in its history.
Geng Wenqiang gave China its first World Cup skeleton win on Friday — part of a historic three-way tie for the top spot. Geng, Britain’s Matt Weston and Germany’s Christopher Grotheer all finished two runs in 1 minute, 46.04 seconds.
There had never been a three-way tie for the win in any World Cup skeleton race since the sport was added to the circuit in 1986.
“It’s the best feeling,” Weston said.
Weston was Britain’s first World Cup men’s skeleton race winner since Kristian Bromley in January 2008. Grotheer is the two-time defending world champion, though this was only the second World Cup race win of his career. And Geng’s first win came in his 20th career World Cup start, plus ensured that he’ll be considered a medal favorite at the Beijing Olympics in February.
The Chinese have never been a major player in the sliding sports, which have traditionally been dominated by European and North American countries. Geng joined the World Cup circuit in 2017, with hopes of finding his stride in time for the 2022 Games.
For the Americans in the men’s skeleton race, it was the end of a wild week.
Austin Florian was 20th and John Daly finished 27th, capping a week where both tested positive for COVID-19 and weren’t sure if they would be allowed to compete. Florian was cleared to race on Thursday; Daly wasn’t cleared until 20 minutes before Friday morning’s race time.
Sharks GM Doug Wilson takes medical leave
SAN JOSE — San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary leave to deal with an undisclosed medical issue.
The Sharks said Friday that assistant general manager Joe Will will take over the team’s day-to-day operations during Wilson’s absence.
The 64-year-old Wilson has been the general manager for the Sharks since 2003. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his 16-year playing career earlier this month.
Will is in his 11th season as the Sharks’ assistant general manager.
Kyle Duncan leaves NY Red Bulls for Belgium’s Oostende
Right back Kyle Duncan left Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls on Friday to sign with Oostende of Belgium’s first tier on a free transfer.
The club said the 24-year-old will arrive on Dec. 1 and be eligible to play after the winter break.
Duncan spent the past four seasons with the Red Bulls, scoring five goals in 72 games.
He made his only U.S. national team appearance last December, entering as a second-half substitute in an exhibition against El Salvador.
