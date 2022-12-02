Goalie Petersen clears waivers, loaned to Kings’ AHL team
EL SEGUNDO — Cal Petersen has been loaned to the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate after he cleared waivers.
The Kings put their embattled goaltender on waivers Wednesday after he allowed four goals on 16 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick during a 9-8 overtime loss Tuesday to the Seattle Kraken.
Petersen being placed on waivers was a surprising move considering he has been seen as the successor to two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick. Petersen is in the first season of a three-year, $15 million contract while Quick is in the final season of his deal.
General manager Rob Blake said the plan is to get Petersen as much time in net as possible in games with the Orlando Reign.
“I think the idea here is Cal can go down and get that structure that we believe in, and come back up and help us. I mean, that’s as simple as it gets,” Blake said. “I trust in Billy Ranford and our goalie coaches to continue to work with him. But I think the biggest thing from our point was he’s got to get in games continuously here to get his game back to the level that he wants and we want.”
Petersen’s .868 save percentage is the second-lowest in the NHL. In 10 games, he has a 5-3-2 record and a 3.75 goals-against average. The 28-year-old goaltender is in his third full season with the Kings and fifth overall.
Last season, Petersen was 20-14-2 in 37 regular-season games and posted a 2.89 GAA and .895 save percentage as the Kings made the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.
Coach Todd McLellan said the move wasn’t just a reaction to Tuesday’s loss but had been considered for a couple weeks. He also thinks it could serve as a wake-up call to the rest of the locker room. The Kings are 26th in goals-against average (3.56) and last in save percentage (.882).
“Can it send a message to the team? It damn well should because we share in that transaction, all of us do,” McLellan said.
The Kings are third in the Pacific Division but have only two wins in their last eight games. Three of the losses came in overtime, where they were able to at least pick up a point.
Hayes leads Pistons to overtime victory over Mavericks
DETROIT — Killian Hayes scored eight of 22 points in overtime as the Detroit Pistons recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the Dallas Mavericks 131-125 on Thursday night.
Christian Wood’s dunk tied the game at 125 with 1:35 left in overtime, but Hayes answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Pistons ahead by six with 41.6 left and seal the win.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 30 points while Marvin Bagley III added 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Luka Doncic had 35 points and 10 assists for Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 26 points.
Chase Elliott wins most popular driver for 5th straight year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chase Elliott simply can’t be beat when it comes to his grip on NASCAR’s title as fans most popular driver.
In a season in which he won five races and finished fourth overall, Elliott added another victory Thursday night. At the season-ending awards ceremony at the Music City Center, the National Press Association declared Elliott winner of the fan-decided most popular award for a fifth consecutive year.
Elliott’s run as NASCAR’s most popular driver started in 2018, the first year of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement. Earnhardt had won the most popular award every year since 2003, the season Bill Elliot, the man known as “Awesome Bill From Dawsonville” in Georgia, asked for his name to be removed from the ballot after winning 16 times.
Now his son is continuing the tradition with this latest victory, meaning either an Elliott or Earnhardt has won the Most Popular Driver award for 32 straight years.
Chase Elliott held off his three rivals for the Cup championship even if he lost on the track to eventual Cup champ Joey Logano. Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell also were among the top 10 vote-getters. Others receiving votes included Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.
The most popular driver award was first presented in 1949, to Curtis Turner, at the end of NASCAR’s inaugural season. The award has been administered by the NMPA and presented annually by the organization since 1983, and it is the only major NASCAR award determined solely by a fan vote.
Tiger replacement Sepp Straka shares lead in the Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas — Sepp Straka was home in Alabama preparing for a big week of golf matches at his club, a friend’s wedding and the SEC Championship game. And then Tiger Woods couldn’t play in the Bahamas because of a foot injury, and Straka had a change in plans.
It worked out OK for him.
The replacement for Woods managed six birdies at rain-soaked Albany for a 3-under 69 that gave him a share of the lead at the Hero World Challenge with defending champion Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa.
Straka was first off in the pro-am, the time usually occupied by Woods. He was paired with Justin Thomas, who typically plays the first round with Woods.
Did he get anything else from the tournament host?
“The iron game wasn’t as good as his, but maybe rubbed off a little bit on me,” Straka. “So yeah, that was nice.”
Hovland was the only player to reach 4 under at any point before a bogey on the 16th. He is trying to join Woods as the only players to win this holiday event back-to-back.
Hovland is staying with Morikawa again. A year ago, Morikawa had a five-shot lead and needed a win to reach No. 1 in the world when he shot 76 in the final round and Hovland rallied with a 66 to win.
Jill Ellis voted to US Soccer Hall of Fame, won 2 World Cups
FRISCO, Texas — Jill Ellis was voted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame after coaching the American women to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.
The 56-year-old British-born coach was picked on 20 of 24 ballots in the builder voting that included only coach candidates for the 2023 class.
Clive Charles, a former U.S. under-23 and under-20 coach, national team assistant and University of Portland men’s and women’s coach, was second with 12 votes and didn’t make the hall in totals announced Wednesday.
Former U.S. men, LA Galaxy and San Jose coach Lothar Osiander was third with three votes, and former LA Galaxy, San Jose and Chicago coach Frank Yallop was last with none.
Ellis, FIFA’s women’s coach of the year in 2015 and 2019, is president of the National Women’s Soccer League’s San Diego Wave.
She will be inducted next year along with DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan and Lauren Cheney Holiday.
Bills put DE Von Miller on injured reserve
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve on Thursday.
Miller was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. His knee bent awkwardly as Detroit center Frank Ragnow stepped on Miller’s right ankle.
Miller will miss at least four games, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team is hoping that Miller can return for the final stretch of Buffalo’s season.
The Bills signed Miller to a six-year contract in free agency. Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123 1/2 and he leads the Bills with eight sacks.
Bucks’ Middleton probable to make his season debut Friday
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery.
The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ Friday night game with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 31-year-old Middleton hasn’t played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. The injury caused him to miss the remainder of that series and all of the Bucks’ Eastern Conference semifinal seven-game loss to the Boston Celtics.
He underwent surgery on his left wrist last summer and has been recovering from that injury ever since.
Middleton earned his third All-Star selection last season and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
The Bucks have a 15-5 record in Middleton’s absence and are second in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Celtics.
Hospitalized Pelé thanks fans during fight against cancer
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé thanked fans worldwide on Thursday for the well-wishes he’s received since being admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital amid his fight against cancer.
The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumor removed in September 2021, was hospitalized Tuesday to regulate his medication, his daughter said.
Messages of support have poured in from around the world including from Brazil coach Tite at the World Cup in Qatar.
“It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this,” Pelé said in an Instagram post showing a building in Qatar displaying wishes for his recovery. “Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes.”
Pelé said he was making his monthly visit. His daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday there is “no emergency” concerning her father’s health. She and another sister, Flavia Nascimento, on Thursday published pictures of several members of Pelé’s family at an undisclosed location.
Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not issue a daily statement about the health of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the man globally known as Pelé.
On Wednesday, the hospital said Pelé was in stable condition after arriving on Tuesday “for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor.” The former footballer is not in intensive care, the hospital added.
ESPN Brasil reported on Wednesday that the three-time World Cup champion was brought to the hospital because of “general swelling.”
Broncos receiver KJ Hamler suffers setback with hamstring
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler had a setback in his recovery from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely.
Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he wasn’t sure if Hamler’s season is over.
“We’re still evaluating everything right now,” Hackett said. “Obviously, his care is our No. 1 priority, so we want to be sure that we’re doing everything to help him get back.”
Hamler has missed the past three games and has only played in seven games this season, catching seven passes for 165 yards for a whopping 23.6-yard average this season.
A second-round speedster out of Penn State in 2020, Hamler has only played in 10 games since his rookie season, when he caught three TD passes. He sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 last year and underwent both knee and hip surgeries.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) missed practice again Thursday, an indication he’s likely to miss his third straight game Sunday when the Broncos (3-8) visit the Baltimore Ravens (7-4).
Jeudy hasn’t practiced since spraining an ankle on the Broncos’ first snap against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 13.
With Jeudy and Hamler out, the Broncos are down to just one of their top four receivers. No. 1 wideout Tim Patrick sustained an ACL injury in August.
Without that trio on the field, opponents have largely neutralized Courtland Sutton, leaving scuffling quarterback Russell Wilson with a receiving group of Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson — all of whom were undrafted — and fifth-round rookie returner Montrell Washington.
Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge
DETROIT — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith will play for the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game this weekend against Purdue while facing a felony charge of carrying a concealed gun.
The charge was filed in an Ann Arbor court, nearly two months after the handgun turned up during a traffic stop. Smith, a 21-year-old senior and team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the day after the incident.
Smith appeared in court by video Thursday. Defense attorney John Shea said Smith was in the process of getting a concealed-weapon permit when he was stopped by police.
“He does have it now,” Shea told a magistrate.
“He was asked whether there was a weapon in the car,” Shea said. “He was honest. He was forthright. He was completely cooperative.”
No. 2 Michigan, which is expected to make the four-team College Football Playoff field for a second straight year, is playing the Boilermakers in Indianapolis on Saturday for the Big Ten championship. Smith will continue to participate with the team, athletic director Warde Manuel said.
“Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the university or community,” Manuel said.
Police identify suspect in Browns’ playing field vandalism
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have released the name of the man they believe damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium by driving a vehicle on it a few days before the Browns hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 21-year-old suspect, Anthony Robert Westley O’Neal, has not been arrested. While no charges have been filed, O’Neal will be a “direct indictment” to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, police said Thursday.
The natural grass playing surface was torn up by the vehicle, leaving tire marks on half the field that were still visible on Sunday during Cleveland’s 23-17 overtime victory. The team said its stadium maintenance crew addressed superficial damage to the turf.
Police said the field was damaged on Nov. 21.
AP source: Celtics extend Horford for 2 years, $20 million
BOSTON — The Celtics aren’t letting Al Horford go anywhere this time.
The team announced Thursday that the 36-year-old veteran big man has signed an extension to remain in Boston.
The deal is for two years and $20 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.
“Boston has become a home to me and my family as my teammates and I continue to strive towards winning Banner 18,” Horford said in a statement released through the team.
Horford left the Celtics in free agency after three seasons following the 2018-19 season and signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the 76ers. He spent just a season in Philadelphia before being traded to Oklahoma City. The Thunder then packaged him in deal in summer 2021 that netted them Kemba Walker and sent Horford back to Boston.
Horford was instrumental last postseason in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals with Rob Williams battling injuries.
“Al is such an important part of our team,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “He’s a high-level player who enhances everyone around him on both ends of the court. His work ethic, commitment to his body and craft, and his unselfishness set a daily example on how to win big in the NBA.”
With Williams sidelined again for the start of this season following knee surgery, Horford has been solid, averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field.
The five-time All-Star has appeared in 968 career games (958 starts) during his 16-year career, averaging 13.6 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He is one of four active NBA players with at least 13,000 points, 7,500 rebounds, and 3,000 assists.
Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska’s new OC
LINCOLN, Neb. — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons.
Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach on Monday.
The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach.
Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.
Barthel was running backs coach at Connecticut under Jim Mora Jr. this season. He also worked with Rhule at Temple and with the Panthers.
Cooper has worked on Rhule’s staffs for a decade, and his 2019 Baylor secondary ranked among the best in the country.
Foley spent the past three seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Panthers and worked with college special teams units that ranked in the top 25 nationally from 2015-19.
Knighton was an assistant defensive line coach for the Panthers for two years after playing a combined seven seasons for three NFL teams from 2009-15.
Campbell worked two seasons as an assistant strength coach for the Panthers and previously in the same capacity under Rhule at Baylor.
Royals hire Guardians’ Brian Sweeney as pitching coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals hired Guardians bullpen coach Brian Sweeney as their new pitching coach and Nationals minor league coordinator Jose Alguacil as their infield coach Thursday, filling two of the spots on new manager Matt Quatraro’s staff.
The 48-year-old Sweeney spent five seasons on the Guardians staff, including the last three overseeing the bullpen. He also spent time in the Phillies’ player development system after an 18-year playing career career that spanned time with Seattle and San Diego to three years pitching in Japan and time with Italy in the World Baseball Classic.
Alguacil had spent 15 years in the Giants organization before spending last season in Washington. He worked in various roles in San Francisco, including infield coordinator, minor league manager and big league first base coach, after a nine-year playing career and beginning his coaching career with the Expos and Nationals.
Quatraro, who was hired to replace the fired Mike Matheny in Kansas City, had previously announced the addition of former Tampa Bay major league field coordinator Paul Hoover as his bench coach.
