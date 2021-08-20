Betts feeling ‘really good,’ eyes return soon to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts says he’s feeling “really, really good” and is eager to return soon to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup from a stint on the injured list with right hip inflammation.
The All-Star outfielder has been on the IL since Aug. 8. He was diagnosed with a bone spur in his hip and recently received a second cortisone injection.
“It’s the first time I’ve felt normal in a long time,” Betts said Thursday after a workout on the field before the Dodgers hosted the New York Mets. “There’s no pain at all. Hopefully, I can stay on this path.”
Betts said his hip had been bothering him since the start of spring training in February. He described the pain as being so intense that it “locked me up pretty good.”
“I hope it just can get through the season and let it heal and not have to worry about it anymore,” he said.
Manager Dave Roberts said Betts could potentially return as early as next week. The Dodgers visit NL West rival San Diego for a three-game series starting Tuesday and return home next Friday to host Colorado. Roberts said Betts would decide whether or not he needs a rehab assignment first.
“Maybe just a couple at-bats and we’ll go from there,” Betts said. “I would like to at least get hot, then cool off, then get hot and get back running around just to make sure. I don’t want to go out there and have to come out of the game.”
Olympic champ Korda shares lead at Women’s British Open
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Nelly Korda’s sensational summer form is showing no sign of dipping.
Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the top-ranked Korda began her bid for a second major title in two months by shooting 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday.
Korda rolled in a 5-foot putt at No. 18 at Carnoustie for her eighth birdie of a round that also contained three bogeys in overcast, chilly but largely wind-free conditions over the links in eastern Scotland. She was later joined on 5 under by Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who has never recorded a top-10 finish at a major, and South Korea’s Sei Young Kim, a major champion last year and the No. 4.
The 23-year-old Korda is the new superstar of women’s golf, having climbed to No. 1 by winning the PGA Championship in June and followed that up by winning the Olympic golf tournament in Tokyo this month. The American has four wins in 14 events in 2021 and said she has a “target on my back” for the last of the five majors.
Thomas, Rahm open with 63s to share lead at Liberty National
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jon Rahm returned from a month off and played like he was never gone. Justin Thomas took the advice of a 15-year-old and had his lowest score of the year.
Both opened with an 8-under 63 on Thursday at The Northern Trust as the PGA Tour’s postseason began with no shortage of bizarre developments.
Rahm, who missed his chance at the Olympics because of what amounts to a false positive test result for COVID-19, expected a little rust in his game. It just didn’t show on his card. He chipped in for birdie, saved par on the next two holes and was on his way.
Thomas had benched his putter for bad behavior after he spent too much of the year not seeing putts go in the hole. But during his junior event last week, a teenager asked why he wasn’t using his old putter.
“And I found myself defending myself to this 15-year-old,” he said. “I was like, ‘Why am I not using this thing?’ It’s not like I’m making a lot of putts with what I have. If you’re putting well, any of us can go out and putt with anything.”
He didn’t hole all of them, but enough to record nine birdies for his lowest round since a 62 last November in Mexico.
Bryson DeChambeau also made nine birdies. He was eight shots behind. His round of 71 was noteworthy because of the pars he made on No. 4 and No. 10. Those were the only pars he made all day. The nine birdies were offset by five bogeys and two double bogeys.
It was the first time in 10 years someone shot par or better with two pars or fewer.
Arrest made 15 years after Miami player’s fatal shooting
MIAMI — A former University of Miami football player was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.
Rashaun Jones, 35, of Lake City, was arrested in Marion County on a first-degree murder warrant by Miami-Dade police and the U.S. Marshals Service, police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said.
South Florida authorities didn’t immediately release details about what led them to suspect Jones, who played three seasons for the Hurricanes and was a teammate of Pata’s.
Pata, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, was shot several times outside of his Kendall apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. Pata had been returning from campus in his black Infiniti. Some witnesses claimed to hear arguing and then gunshots. Despite having hundreds of dollars in his wallet, neither the car nor the cash were taken.
Jones was being held in Marion County, awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment. Marion County is located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.
AP source: NHL top draft pick, Power, returning to Michigan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the draft last month.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Power’s decision to The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the player’s decision has not yet been made public. The Buffalo News first reported the news earlier in the day.
Power’s decision does not come as a surprise after saying he was leaning toward returning to Michigan in the weeks leading up to the draft.
The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, cited numerous reasons for playing one more season at Ann Arbor, including wanting more time to develop and having the opportunity to enjoy a normal college year on campus minus COVID-19 restrictions. Power was also motivated by the chance to compete for a Frozen Four title after Michigan’s season ended abruptly when the No. 2-seeded Wolverines were removed from the NCAA Tournament following positive COVID-19 test results.
Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams responded by saying the team was on board should Power return to school for an additional year of development.
“This is a tough league. So I think the one mistake we don’t want to make is putting someone in position that they’re just treading water,” Adams said. “We want them to be ready to play.”
The Sabres are in the midst of major offseason overhaul and placing their focus on building through youth after dealing forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen in separate trades last month. Captain Jack Eichel is also on the trade block in part due to a widening rift with the team over whether to have surgery to repair a neck injury that sidelined him for the final two months of the season.
Power is listed at 6-foot-6 and 213 pounds and was a Big Ten all-rookie team selection after scoring three goals and adding 13 assists for 16 points in 26 games. Power was then selected to represent eventual champion Canada at the world championships in Latvia in May and June. Power’s role increased through the tournament, and he finished with three assists in 10 games.
Power became the third NCAA player selected first in the NHL draft.
The Wolverines return a potentially stacked team after having four of the first five players selected in the NHL draft.
Michigan center Matthew Beniers went No. 2 to the expansion Seattle Kraken, forward Kent Johnson was selected fifth by Columbus, and defenseman Luke Hughes — who is committed to play for the Wolverines this year — was chosen fourth overall by the New Jersey Devils.
Polish Olympian auctions silver medal to help sick child
WARSAW, Poland — An Olympic athlete from Poland auctioned her silver medal from the Tokyo Games to raise money for a life-saving operation for an infant boy, and then was told by the buyer that she could keep her prize.
Maria Andrejczyk, a 25-year-old javelin thrower who overcame bone cancer and a shoulder injury to compete at this year’s Olympics, said she decided to auction her medal to help the boy knowing how much she had to “fight against adversity and pain.”
The money is for Milosz Malysa, an infant with a heart defect whose family has been raising funds for him to be operated on in the United States. Milosz’s parents posted last week that the boy was at risk of dying soon without the surgery.
Zabka, a popular convenience store chain in Poland, bid 200,000 zlotys ($51,000) but said it would let the athlete keep her medal.
“We were moved by the beautiful and extremely noble gesture of our Olympian,” Zabka said.
Fans have contributed an additional 300,000 ($76,500) to help the boy.
Even before the winning bid was made, the authorities in Andrejczyk’s community in Poland said they were prepared to make her a replica of the medal.
6 Kentucky football players charged with burglary
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Six University of Kentucky football players have been charged with first-degree burglary, with one also accused of first degree wanton endangerment, following the investigation of an incident last March at a private party.
The Lexington Police Department said in a release Thursday that offensive lineman Reuben Adams, running back Robert McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.
The players face arraignment Friday in Fayette County District Court.
The release stated that on March 6 three individuals entered a private party uninvited at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and came back a short time later with additional individuals.
They forced their way inside and one suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim, the release stated.
Hawaii Ironman rescheduled to February amid COVID-19 surge
HONOLULU — Organizers of the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii said Thursday this year’s contest will be postponed to February because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.
A statement on the group’s website said COVID-19 in Hawaii is worse now than it has been at any point during the pandemic. The race had been scheduled for Oct. 9.
“After deep and careful consultation with county and state officials and other important constituents, we agree: the risks right now are too great to bear,” the statement said.
On Thursday, the state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases hit 713, up 56% from two weeks ago.
Multiple Hawaii hospitals have said their intensive care units are full and have started rescheduling elective surgeries.
The Ironman competition is considered one of the most important Ironman triathlon events. Participants swim 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometers), ride bikes for 112 miles (180.3 kilometers) and then run a marathon, which goes for 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers).
Organizers rescheduled the contest last year too, only to later cancel it completely because of ongoing coronavirus concerns and the risks of international travel. It was the first time in the triathlon’s four decade history that the event wasn’t held.
Upcoming season will be Arizona Coyotes’ last in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The upcoming season will be the Arizona Coyotes’ final one at Gila River Arena.
The city of Glendale announced Thursday that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season. The city tweeted it wants to focus on “larger, more impactful events and uses” for the arena.
The Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena since moving from America West Arena, which they shared with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, in downtown Phoenix in 2003. The Coyotes have operated on an annual lease since 2016 after the Glendale City Council voted to opt out of a long-term agreement.
Arizona had a deal with Arizona State University to build a shared arena but the school backed out.
The Coyotes have been searching for new home since Glendale backed out of its lease agreement, possibly in the more populous suburbs east of Phoenix. New owner Alex Meruelo has said he plans to keep the franchise in Arizona.
ACC adds forfeiture element to virus-related cancellations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy on Thursday that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit.
The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
All teams forfeiting games will be assigned a loss in the standings, and the team that was prepared to play will be awarded a victory. If both teams are unable to play because of the player shortages, both will be forced to forfeit.
The updated policies come from the league’s Medical Advisory Group.
The update also provides that fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to participate in a surveillance testing regime, but testing must still be administered to unvaccinated athletes and individuals that frequently come in close contact with them.
The unvaccinated on teams with a vaccination rate higher than 85% will need to be tested once a week, and those on teams with a rate below 85% will need to be tested three times a week.
AP source: Hornets’ Rozier agrees to 4-year, $97M extension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension.
Rozier, a six-year NBA veteran, averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists last season in his second season with the Hornets. Rozier came to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade deal in 2020 that included Kemba Walker going to the Boston Celtics.
Rozier averaged 18 points and 4.1 assists and shot a career-high 40.7% from 3-point range in his first season with the Hornets.
Rozier excelled last season despite the addition of rookie point guard LaMelo Ball, the NBA Rookie of the Year, sliding to the shooting guard spot on a more full-time basis and shooting 38.9% from 3-point range while making a career-high 222 shots from beyond the arc.
Pelicans retain restricted free agent swing player Josh Hart
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have signed restricted free agent Josh Hart to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million with $12 million guaranteed.
The club announced the signing on Thursday without providing terms, but a person familiar with the situation provided the length and value of the contract to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms have not been announced.
New Orleans acquired Hart from the Lakers as part of a three-team trade in 2019 that sent star forward Anthony Davis to Los Angeles and sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and multiple draft picks to the Pelicans.
Ball, who also was a restricted free agent this offseason, was dealt to Chicago in an Aug. 2 sign-and-trade that sent Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky to New Orleans.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Hart has played primarily shooting guard and small forward.
Last season, he averaged 9.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists in 47 games before a hand injury sidelined him for the final 25 games on the schedule. Hart routinely received playing time late in close games, regularly contributing timely 3-pointers, fast-break layups and rebounds.
Wazzu’s Rolovich says he intends to follow vaccine mandate
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said Thursday that he intends to follow a new state mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all those working at the state’s colleges and universities, including coaches.
Rolovich had said previously that he was not going to get the vaccine for personal reasons and did not explicitly say Thursday that he would receive a shot. “I’m just going to follow his mandate,” he said.
The mandate announced this week by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also covers public, charter and private school teachers and staff. It allows for religious or medical exemptions but does not allow for a weekly testing alternative, and those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs.
Asked if he would wait for full FDA approval before receiving the vaccine, Rolovich repeated his plan to follow the mandate.
Rolovich is beginning his second season in charge of the Cougars. He participated in Pac-12 media day last month remotely after announcing his decision not to get vaccinated. His announcement had drawn attention from the top levels of the state government. Rolovich is one of two state employees making more than $3 million, along with Washington coach Jimmy Lake.
With short turnaround, FCS programs adjust practice regimens
K.C. Keeler didn’t ask his Sam Houston players to stick around long after they won the school’s first national championship last May, capping a long and draining season — physically and emotionally — because of the pandemic.
He’s also not asking them to stick around as long at practice this year.
Throughout the Championship Subdivision, coaches are making concessions this fall to acknowledge that the quick turnaround from last spring is hard.
Practices that typically had 24 sessions in the Huntsville, Texas heat?
“We’re down to 19 periods,” Keeler said. “I give them a halftime after like the 11th or 12th period every day where they literally just go over and hydrate.”
Keeler sent his team home after the championship win and didn’t have them return until June 28, when the community finally honored them with a parade.
When the Bearkats resumed practice Aug. 4, just 80 days had passed since they beat South Dakota State 23-21 for the title on a pass with 16 seconds to play. With the season opener set for Sept. 2, that is 108 days between games for the Bearkats. Between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, the last time things were normal, Sam Houston had 286 days between games.
By the time this regular season ends, assuming it goes on as scheduled, Sam Houston will have played 20 games in 2021 — with the potential for postseason games a very real possibility.
Sam Houston is one of many programs that have banned, or severely limited, tackling in practice, but not every highly regarded program follows suit.
Saints alter season ticket refund policy amid scrutiny
NEW ORLEANS — Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back.
The Saints plan to fill the 73,000-seat Superdome for home games this season but have said that, in accordance with various local and state protocols, only fans who wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before a game may attend.
The Saints previously stated that fans who had chosen to maintain their ticket accounts for this season would not be eligible for refunds as they had been in 2020, when government restrictions prevented large crowds in the dome.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican who opposes mask mandates, called on state officials Wednesday to withhold funding for ongoing improvements of the state-owned Superdome unless the Saints agreed to provide refunds.
The Saints, in turn, announced the new refund policy on Thursday, noting that just 120 account holders previously requested refunds — and that anyone else who wants a refund must make a request by Tuesday.
Still, state financing for ongoing improvements at the Superdome was stalled Thursday by the Bond Commission.
Republican Senate President Page Cortez said he wanted to make sure the New Orleans Saints gave ticketholders enough time to seek refunds if they don’t want to meet entry requirements, or if they’re worried about crowd sizes during the latest COVID-19 surge.
Cortez said he wanted more time to review the refund policy and make sure the NFL organization was acting responsibly to the “taxpayers that buy their tickets and rent their suites” and are helping to finance the Superdome upgrades.
Reed withdraws from Northern Trust with ankle injury
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Patrick Reed withdrew from The Northern Trust on Thursday with an ankle injury, missing the first of two events remaining before the end of Ryder Cup qualifying.
The PGA Tour did not receive details on the nature of the injury.
Reed is No. 22 in the FedEx Cup and already assured of being in the field next week outside Baltimore. But with the points tripled in value for the postseason, reaching the Tour Championship becomes a little more difficult.
Of more immediate concern is the Ryder Cup.
The top six automatically qualify after the BMW Championship next week. Reed is No. 9 in the U.S. standings. Six more players will be captain’s picks after the Tour Championship.
Former women’s hoops player added to suit against Seton Hall
A former women’s basketball player at Seton Hall University has been added to a lawsuit filed against the school by former men’s player Myles Powell over what they claim were misdiagnosed knee injuries.
In an amended complaint to Powell’s lawsuit filed Tuesday, Jasmine Smith alleges team staff told her she’d suffered a bone bruise during practice in the fall of 2020. She alleged she was cleared to play and played the rest of the season despite suffering knee pain and swelling.
After Smith graduated from Seton Hall and sought to use a final year of basketball eligibility at Loyola Marymount University, an MRI showed more extensive damage that forced her to undergo surgery and will require a second procedure, the lawsuit claims.
The injury will force Smith to miss the upcoming basketball season and has damaged her hopes of playing professionally in Europe, according to the suit.
IndyCar to return to Iowa Speedway for 2022 doubleheader
IndyCar will return next season to Iowa Speedway, a short oval track beloved by fans and drivers that had fallen off the schedule after 14 years.
The track in Newton will host a doubleheader next July in a deal brokered between IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske, team owner Bobby Rahal and grocery chain Hy-Vee, which is based in Iowa. The company has been increasing its presence in IndyCar as an occasional sponsor for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
Hy-Vee was named the entitlement sponsor of the July 22-23 races in Thursday’s announcement attended by Penske, Rahal and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“With our strong connection to local communities and involvement in the state, we plan to host an event that will receive national attention and make Newton an annual destination for racing fans,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of Hy-Vee.
Edeker also said Hy-Vee will be a full-time sponsor for RLL next season. The team has been trying to expand to three cars and has used Santino Ferrucci in five races and debuted Christian Lundgaard last week on the road course at Indianapolis.
He cited Formula One’s growth in the U.S. in the 16-to-35 age demographic, and said he thinks IndyCar can gain similar ground under Penske.
Stenson, Antcliff lead after 1st round of Czech Masters
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson and Maverick Antcliff both shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters on Thursday.
Stenson hit an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and added three birdies for a flawless round to impress Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who was playing alongside the Swede.
“I’m very happy with the score,” said Stenson, who hasn’t won on the European Tour since his 2016 British Open victory. “I hit some really good shots, on nine in particular, those two good ones. There were a couple of swings I’m not overly happy with – my commitment – I’ve been working hard on the swing, I need to keep on working hard.”
Australia’s Antcliff, seeking his first European Tour title, finished with six birdies and a bogey.
“I got off to a solid start and tried to keep things moving forward,” Antcliff said.
Nine players were one shot back tied for third.
They include Ryder Cup hopeful Danny Willett of England, 2016 Czech Masters champion Paul Peterson of the United States, and home favorite Ondrej Lieser of the Czech Republic.
Cort Nielsen wins Vuelta 6th stage, Roglic reclaims lead
ALTO DE LA MONTAÑA DE CULLERA, Spain — Magnus Cort Nielsen won the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday after holding off a hard-charging Primoz Roglic, who took back the red leader’s shirt with his second-place finish.
Cort Nielsen was part of an early five-man breakaway on the mostly flat 158.3-kilometer (98.3-mile) ride along Spain’s eastern coast. The Danish sider for EF Education had just enough left to cross the finish line first ahead of Roglic at the top of a short but steep ascent near the Cullera Castle overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.
It was the fourth stage win at the Spanish Grand Tour for Cort Nielsen, who also has a stage win at the Tour de France.
“It was very close in the end,” the Dane said. “I looked back with 150 meters to go and could see Roglic was coming. I was sprinting with everything I had and luckily I could keep him behind me.”
Roglic, the two-time defending Vuelta champion, reclaimed the race lead that he had held for the first two stages.
