76ers fire coach Rivers after 3 seasons and 3 second-round exits from playoffs
PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers’ penchant for playoff collapses and second-round exits cost him his coaching job with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 76ers fired Rivers on Tuesday following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs, and the second time over that span he lost a series lead and a Game 7.
Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001. The Sixers have not won an NBA championship since 1983.
“We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise,” team president Daryl Morey said in a statement. “After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”
Morey was scheduled to address the decision at a news conference Wednesday.
The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinals series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road.
Rivers fell to 6-10 in Game 7s. The 10 defeats are five more than any other NBA coach.
Rivers and the 76ers also lost a decisive Game 7 at home in the second round to Atlanta in 2021 as a No. 1 seed. Embiid endorsed Rivers’ return following Sunday’s loss but James Harden was noncommittal about wanting their coach back.
Rivers had two years left on his contract and was 154-82 in three years with the Sixers. He won the 2008 NBA title as coach of the Boston Celtics.
Morant takes accountability for latest video, as Silver expresses disappointment
Ja Morant spoke out Tuesday night about his latest troubles, three days after the Memphis guard apparently held a firearm again while being broadcast on social media and was suspended by the Grizzlies from all team activities.
He’s also being investigated by the NBA for his actions, two months after the league suspended him for essentially the same thing — displaying a gun on social media.
“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said in a statement released Tuesday night by his representatives. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”
His comments came a few hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment over the situation. Silver handed down an eight-game suspension in March; there is no way of knowing yet what penalties Morant may face this time.
“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw, this weekend, that video,” Silver said in a televised interview with ESPN before the draft lottery in Chicago. “We’re in the process of investigating it and we’ll figure out exactly what happened as best as we can. The video’s a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst. We’ll figure out exactly what happened there.”
The first video, which cost Morant about $669,000 in forfeited salary, came out in March. The second was captured Saturday night and widely shared online. It was streamed on the Instagram account of Morant associate Davonte Pack, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Grizzlies have not commented on the specifics of the latest video.
Aníbal Sánchez retiring after 16 seasons, World Series title with Nats
Right-hander Aníbal Sánchez, an 11-game winner for the Washington Nationals when they won the 2019 World Series, is retiring after 16 years in the majors.
The 39-year-old Venezuelan posted a retirement message on Instagram on Tuesday after going unsigned the first six weeks of the season.
Sánchez went 116-119 with a 4.06 ERA in 364 appearances, 341 as a starter. He spent his first seven years with Miami, going 44-45, then had a 46-49 record in six seasons with Detroit. He was 19-19 with the Nationals.
Sánchez spent his final three seasons with Washington, missing 2021 because of a cervical nerve impingement and going nearly two years between victories. He didn’t pitch until July last year, finishing 4-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 14 starts.
The last of Sánchez’s five trips to the postseason ended with a championship. He won the opener of the National League championship series in 2019, allowing one hit in 7.2 scoreless innings in Washington’s 2-0 victory over St. Louis.
Sánchez was the losing pitcher in Game 3 of the World Series, but Washington beat Houston in seven games. He also lost Game 3 with Detroit in the 2012 World Series, which San Francisco swept.
“During my career, I have met people who, like me, fought tirelessly to reach the big leagues, my teammates,” Sánchez wrote. “It is true that we are from different cultures and speak different languages, and it is in the humility of wanting to learn from each other where we become a team.”
WNBA suspends Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant
The WNBA suspended Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, for two games Tuesday after former Aces player Dearica Hamby said she had been bullied and manipulated for being pregnant.
Hammon, who in her first season last year led the Aces to the WNBA championship, was suspended without pay after a monthslong investigation into Hamby’s allegations.
The WNBA did not disclose details, but said Hammon violated league and team “respect in the workplace” policies.
The league also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft for a different issue — a violation of league rules regarding impermissible player benefits involving Hamby, who was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21. It’s the first time in league history that the WNBA has taken a draft pick from a team.
That means Las Vegas may not have a first-round pick for two consecutive seasons. The Aces traded their 2024 pick.
“It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly. We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”
The Aces issued a strongly worded statement that they are “deeply disappointed by the outcome of the WNBA investigation” and said they “stand behind Coach Hammon.”
“We are committed to supporting all our players to the fullest extent allowed by the WNBA,” the Aces’ statement read. “Our actions have always been consistent with our responsibility to hold ourselves to the highest professional standards, and the facts we presented were consistent with these standards. The well-being of our players and their families has and will always be at the forefront of who we are.
“The WNBA’s determinations about Becky Hammon are inconsistent with what we know and love about her. Becky is a caring human being who forges close personal relationships with her players.”
The impermissible benefits were connected to negotiations for an extension of Hamby’s contract. She had signed a two-year extension with the Aces last June before she was traded.
After she was traded, Hamby posted on Instagram: “Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”
Hamby told reporters after practice on Tuesday that she didn’t “have much to say about it. I want to move forward and focus on where I am today. I’m healthy and happy, my son is healthy and I’ll be playing basketball this season. Focus on moving forward. This part of it is over. Me and the union will continue to explore our options.”
Nepal’s Sherpa guide regains title for most climbs of Mount Everest after 27th trip
KATHMANDU, Nepal — One of the greatest mountain guides regained his title for the most climbs of Mount Everest after scaling the peak for the 27th time on Wednesday, just three days after a fellow Sherpa climber had equalled his previous record.
Kami Rita, 53, reached the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit guiding a group of climbers on the world’s highest mountain, and was safe and in good health, said Mingma Sherpa of the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks.
A fellow Nepali Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa scaled the peak on Sunday for the 26th time, equalling Kami Rita’s record last year.
The season’s first wave of climbers reached the summit over the weekend as Sherpa guides fixed ropes and made paths for the hundreds who will attempt to scale the peak over the remaining days of May.
May is the best month to climb Everest since it has the best weather conditions. There are generally only a couple of windows with good weather on the highest section of the mountain in May that enable climbers to reach the summit.
After the end of May, the weather on the mountain deteriorates and climbing becomes dangerous.
Climbers generally reach the Everest base camp in April and spend weeks acclimatizing to the high altitude, rough terrain and thin air before they go up the summit.
By the first or second week of May, they are usually making attempts for the summit. This year’s climbing, however, was slightly delayed after three Sherpa climbers fell into a deep crevasse on a treacherous section of the mountain in April. Rescuers have not been able to find them.
A rush for the summit is expected in the next couple of weeks. Nepalese authorities have issued nearly 470 permits for Everest this spring.
Kami Rita first scaled Everest in 1994, and has been making the trip nearly every year since then. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success of foreign climbers who seek to stand on top of the mountain every year.
His father was among the first Sherpa guides. In addition to his Everest climbs, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.
Rangers SS Seager’s return from IL delayed by sickness, deGrom throws bullpen
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s return from the injured list was delayed Tuesday because he was dealing with a stomach bug, while right-hander Jacob deGrom threw his first bullpen session since going on the IL because of elbow inflammation.
Seager hasn’t played since sustaining a left hamstring strain while running the bases in a game April 11. Before getting sick, he was set to return to the Rangers after a three-game rehabilitation stint at Double-A Frisco that ended Sunday.
General manager Chris Young said the team had hoped activate Seager before Tuesday night’s game against Atlanta, but decided to hold off until he was feeling better. Seager, who hit .359 in his first 11 games before getting hurt, could be back for the series finale Wednesday night.
DeGrom, the other $30 million-a-season player for the AL West leaders, has been on the 15-day IL since April 29. That was a day after the two-time Cy Young Award winner departed early for the second time in his last three starts, and an MRI showed some inflammation.
Young said it was a light side session for deGrom, but called it a positive step even though there is still no firm timetable for his return.
Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but he has been limited to 30.1 innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks.
DeGrom played his first nine big league seasons with the New York Mets. He was limited to 156.1 innings over 26 starts the past two years because of injuries before signing his $185 million, five-year deal in free agency last December.
Duke’s Krzyzewski, Dawkins make collegiate hall along with Carolina’s Hansbrough
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and one of his best players in Johnny Dawkins are among the newest members at the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
The other three inductees announced on social media Tuesday were former North Carolina star Tyler Hansbrough, longtime Division II coach Herb Magee and late high school scout Tom Konchalski.
The group will be enshrined Aug. 30 in Chicago. Krzyzewski and Magee are also members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with a record 1,202 victories and five national championships. He coached 47 seasons, the first five at Army.
Dawkins was one of Coach K’s first star players, averaging 19 points over four seasons before getting drafted in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs in 1986. He was the school’s career scoring leader for 20 years before JJ Reddick surpassed him in 2006.
Dawkins was a sophomore when the Blue Devils began a stretch of 35 NCAA Tournament appearances in 36 seasons. They reached the title game his senior year, losing to Louisville 72-69.
Hansbrough played with the Tar Heels from 2006 through 2009 and helped North Carolina to the 2009 national title. He averaged 20.2 points and 8.6 rebounds over his four seasons.
Magee had a record of 1,144-450 in 54 seasons at a school known as Philadelphia Textile for most of his tenure, which started in 1968.
Konchalski, who died in 2021, spent his career watching high school players and put out a newsletter, “High School Basketball Illustrated,” that was widely read by college coaches.
New professional women’s soccer league to launch in US in 2024
A new league will be kicking off in August 2024 with 10 to 12 teams that will play at the same level as the National Women’s Soccer League, the top tier of women’s soccer in the United States.
The USL Super League announced Tuesday that it will apply with U.S. Soccer for sanctioning at the top level. The Super League had originally been seeking second-division status.
“Our aim is to significantly expand opportunities in women’s soccer through strategic growth, build a pathway that connects talent with opportunity, and engage communities by celebrating a universal passion for the game expressed through local culture,” Super League President Amanda Vandervort said in a statement.
The league announced eight planned franchises and ownership groups Tuesday. The host cities include: Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas/Fort Worth; Lexington, Kentucky; Phoenix; Spokane, Washington; Tampa Bay, Florida; Tucson, Arizona, and Washington, D.C. The additional franchises will be announced at a later date.
The Super League also has plans for five more franchises, pending stadium agreements, that won’t be part of the original group. Those would be in Oakland, California; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, Florida, and Madison, Wisconsin.
The new league said it hopes to close the “opportunity gap” between men’s and women’s professional soccer in the United States. There are more than 100 men’s pro teams in contrast to 12 women’s teams.
Unlike the NWSL, which plays a spring to fall schedule, the Super League will follow the international calendar, playing from the fall to the summer.
“We welcome more opportunities for women to play professional soccer in the United States,” the NWSL said in a statement Tuesday.
The NWSL, whose teams feature star players from the U.S. and abroad, has been the most successful pro women’s soccer league in the United States.
The NWSL has 12 teams and will add franchises next year in Utah and the San Francisco Bay Area. NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said recently that she expects to add two additional expansion teams to start in 2026, brining the league to 16 teams.
The NWSL already has a team in Washington D.C., the Washington Spirit. The USL team in that city will be affiliated with Major League Soccer’s D.C. United.
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has surgery on broken bone in right big toe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane had surgery Tuesday on his right big toe after initially breaking a bone during a game Nov. 11 against Minnesota.
The Grizzlies announced the procedure Tuesday on a broken medial sesamoid bone in the toe. The team says Bane is expected to be fully recovered before the start of the season.
Bane initially hurt his toe during the Grizzlies’ win Nov. 11 against the Timberwolves. He finished that win over Minnesota with 24 points and five assists. The Grizzlies announced the next day the third-year player out of TCU would miss at least two to three weeks with a sprained toe.
He missed 17 games and returned Dec. 23.
The 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft ranks second in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage since entering the league with a minimum of 400 3-pointers made. He set the franchise record with 228 made 3s last season.
Bane finished this season playing 58 games and was the second-leading scorer for Memphis. He averaged 21.5 points, five rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the regular season and shot 40.8% from 3-point range. Bane also was second in scoring during the Grizzlies’ Round 1 loss to the Lakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.