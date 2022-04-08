Lawsuit: Boy’s brain damaged by errant Angel Stadium throw
ANAHEIM — A 6-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull and brain damage when he was accidentally hit by a baseball thrown by a Los Angeles Angels player who was warming up before a 2019 game, according to a lawsuit announced Thursday that blames the injury on the team’s negligence.
The lawsuit by the boy’s mother Beatrice Galaz said the team should have more netting along the side of the field and players shouldn’t throw balls during warmups in areas where spectators could be struck, especially when the team is encouraging fans to arrive early to try to meet players.
On Sept. 15, 2019, her son Bryson was walking with his father in the first row of stadium seating toward the dugout, where players were meeting fans and signing autographs more than an hour and a half before the game, the lawsuit said. He was struck on the side of the head when pitcher Keynan Middleton, who was warming up on the field, threw a ball toward another Angels player who missed the catch.
Bryson was rushed to the emergency room in critical condition and sent to a children’s hospital for monitoring for 2 1/2 days, said Kyle Scott, the family’s lawyer. Since then, Bryson — now in third grade — has done fine academically but has difficulties paying attention and with social interaction, and medical exams show abnormal brain activity, which raises concerns about his longer-term development, especially as school subjects become more complex, Scott said.
“We’re grateful that he pulled through, but since that day he has struggled in school,” Galaz, of Anaheim, said in a statement released Thursday. “He’s simply not the same.”
The Angels declined to comment on the litigation.
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme announces he’ll declare for NBA draft
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft Thursday, but did not indicate if he would hire an agent.
Timme was the West Coast Conference player of the year this past season for the Bulldogs and a second-team AP All-America selection after averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.
“The dream has always been to play professionally. After lots of thought and discussion, I will be putting my name in the NBA draft,” Timme wrote in his announcement on social media.
The question at the next level will be Timme’s role. At 6-foot-10, Timme has primarily played on the interior in his three seasons with the Bulldogs and attempted just 52 3-pointers in his college career.
Timme started to emerge as a potential force late in his freshman season, but broke out during the 2020-21 season when Gonzaga reached the national championship game before losing to Baylor. Timme averaged 19 points and seven rebounds during his sophomore season.
Timme is likely to be one of several departures for the Bulldogs after being knocked out in the round of 16 in the NCAAs. Freshman Chet Holmgren is a likely top five pick in the NBA draft and expected to declare. Gonzaga is also expected to lose guards Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton.
American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — American Amanda Anisimova rallied after losing the opening set to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open.
In another surprise, CoCo Vandeweghe also reached the round of eight by defeating U.S. countrywoman and sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Spain’s Paula Badosa, the second seed, dropped her first set before fighting off American Claire Liu for a 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1 victory to move into the quarters.
No. 10 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist last summer, defeated ninth-seeded Madison Keys of the United States 6-4, 6-4.
Fourth-seeded Ons Jabeur did double duty, winning twice Thursday to make the quarters. Jabeur’s match with Emma Navarro was halted Wednesday because of severe weather with her leading 6-3, 5-2. The two returned Thursday where Jabeur won four straight points to close things out.
Later, Jabeur eliminated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-3, 6-2.
NCAA Frozen Four: Denver beats Michigan 3-2 in overtime
BOSTON — Carter Savoie scored with 14:53 gone in overtime, converting on his own rebound to lead Denver past Michigan 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinal on Thursday night and into the NCAA championship game.
The Pioneers will play for the title Saturday night against the winner of the late semifinal between Minnesota and Minnesota State. It would be Denver’s ninth hockey championship, tying Michigan for the most in NCAA history.
Magnus Chrona made 19 saves for the Pioneers, who twice went ahead in regulation, on goals from Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright. But both times Michigan tied it — on goals from Jimmy Lambert and Thomas Bordeleau, the latter with 11 minutes left in regulation.
It stayed that way until Michigan failed to clear the puck from its own zone, with two Wolverines skating past the puck near the blue line, each leaving it for the other. The puck found its way to Hobey Baker finalst Bobby Brink in the corner.
He centered it to Savoie, who delivered the winner on his second try.
Erik Portillo stopped 30 shots for the Wolverines in the matchup of college hockey’s two most decorated programs.
Grizzlies coach: Morant closer to return from sore knee
DENVER — The Memphis Grizzlies would like for All-Star guard Ja Morant to play at least once before the regular season ends.
The final decision for Morant’s return rests with the team’s medical staff.
“He’s doing great,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “All signs are in a really good direction, but he’s definitely getting close.”
Jenkins updated Morant’s status Thursday night before the Grizzlies’ final road game of the regular season at Denver. The Grizzlies’ leading scorer has missed the last eight games after tweaking his right knee against Atlanta on March 18 and already had been declared out against the Nuggets.
Jenkins said the Grizzlies have ramped up Morant’s work over the past week and will continue taking it day by day.
“He did 5-on-5 for the first time today, so that’s really encouraging,” Jenkins said. “(He) responded well afterward we’ll see how he responds (Friday) obviously, as we go into this back-to-back back home.”
Morant is Memphis’ leading scorer, averaging 27.6 points. He missed 12 games earlier this season with a left knee sprain and sat out the game before Atlanta with back soreness.
76ers’ Thybulle listed as ‘ineligible’ for game in Toronto
TORONTO — Philadelphia guard Matisse Thybulle was listed as ‘ineligible to play’ on the official NBA injury report for the 76ers’ game Thursday night at Toronto.
Thybulle, a defensive specialist, has not said publicly whether he is vaccinated against COVID-19. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering Canada. Limited exemptions to the rule no longer apply to professional athletes.
As things stand, fourth-place Philadelphia and fifth-place Toronto would meet in the first round of the playoffs, leaving Thybulle in doubt for playoff games in Toronto. Each team has three regular-season games remaining.
“We don’t know who we’re playing yet, so we’ll just handle that when it comes,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.
On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league has “no choice” but to comply with Canada’s entry rules.
Thybulle, who is in his third season, is averaging 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. Rivers said Danny Green would likely start in Thybulle’s place against Toronto.
MLB Clemente Award winners wear 21 on caps for whole careers
NEW YORK — Winners of the Roberto Clemente Award will wear his No. 21 on back of their caps for the rest of their major league careers.
Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday, saying it was a “special tribute to his enduring legacy.” The announcement was timed for the 50th anniversary of the year in which Clemente died in a plane crash while on a humanitarian relief effort.
The award is announced during each World Series and given to a player for “extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
Clemente was from Puerto Rico and became a Hall of Fame right fielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Active Clemente winners include Nelson Cruz (Nationals), Carlos Carrasco (Mets), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Andrew McCutchen (Brewers), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright (Cardinals).
“The Roberto Clemente Award is easily the best award I’ve won in my career,” Rizzo said. “Just representing him, having that recognition of his number on the forefront of a lot of players’ hats throughout the league will be will be in his honor. It’s very deserving because he he served everyone else.”
Blue Devils add Schrage as special assistant to Scheyer
Duke has hired former Elon head coach and Blue Devils staffer Mike Schrage to work as special assistant to new coach Jon Scheyer.
The school announced the move Thursday. Schrage had resigned at Elon on Monday after three seasons. His hiring brings more than two decades of experience to aid Scheyer, a first-time head coach.
That includes nine seasons under now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, overlapping Scheyer’s first two seasons as a Duke player from 2006-08.
“I’ve been lucky to know and trust Mike implicitly since my playing days when he was Duke’s director of basketball operations,” Scheyer said in a statement. “He will have an immediate impact on our team strategy and organization.”
Schrage graduated from Indiana and spent four years as a student assistant under Bobby Knight. His experience includes eight seasons as an assistant under Johnny Dawkins at Stanford and two seasons as an assistant under Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann.
Schrage left the Buckeyes in 2019 for Elon, where he went 33-52 in three seasons.
“I loved being a head coach and especially at Elon, but this was an opportunity I felt I could not pass up,” Schrage said in a statement.
Scheyer still must hire two assistant coaches, one for his own previous position and one for Louisville-bound Nolan Smith.
Nets waive James Johnson, open roster spot before postseason
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets waived veteran forward James Johnson on Thursday, opening a roster spot ahead of the postseason.
The move would allow the Nets to convert Kessler Edwards’ two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, making him eligible for the postseason. The second-round pick has become a regular part of the rotation.
Johnson signed with the Nets last summer and averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 62 games, including 10 starts. He had missed the past two games with what the team said was an illness unrelated to COVID-19.
The Nets have two home games left before the play-in tournament begins next Tuesday. They will need to emerge from that to earn one of the final two seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Berrettini to miss Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome tournaments
MILAN — Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will miss the next three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments as he recovers from surgery.
The 25-year-old Italian, who is ranked sixth, had surgery on his right hand last week.
“Following advice from the medical experts, my team and I have decided that it is crucial I do not put time pressure on my recovery process,” Berrettini said in a post on Instagram. “We have therefore decided I should withdraw from the Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome tournaments to ensure I give myself the proper amount of time to return at my highest level.
“Withdrawing from these events, particularly Rome, was an extremely tough decision, however it is the right one to ensure many more years of competing at the highest level for the biggest trophies.”
Berrettini reached the final at Wimbledon last year, losing to Novak Djokovic, and the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.
Berrettini also reached his first Masters 1000 final last year, losing to Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open.
The furthest Berrettini has gone in the Italian Open is the quarterfinal in 2020.
The Italian Open in Rome finishes a week before the French Open starts on May 22 in Paris.
Older brother of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah found dead
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the death of his older brother.
Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday. Police are investigating the 23-year-old’s death as a possible homicide.
According to a release from Hampton Police, officers and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue found Joshua’s body inside the residence as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.
Drew Barker, a former high school teammate of Joshua’s, said the Owusu-Koaramoah brothers, who were raised by a single mother and played sports together, were incredibly close.
“I don’t know of anyone who would be closer than those two,” Barker told AP. “And if Josh wasn’t at (a Browns game), he was watching it on TV or sending in prayers before the game and talking to him after the game.”
Joshua Owusu-Koramoah, who played college ball from 2016-18, was remembered by his coach.
“Joshua was an outstanding young man from a tremendous family,” William & Mary’s Mike London said. “He was a person of deep faith who was committed to helping others – and was always a positive force in his time around our football program. His tragic loss will be felt by many throughout both the William & Mary and Hampton communities.”
A second-round pick by Cleveland last year, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had traveled to Ghana to help host a youth football camp. The 22-year-old former Notre Dame standout is of Ghanaian descent.
UFC star Conor McGregor charged with 6 driving offences
DUBLIN — UFC fighter Conor McGregor appeared in a court in Dublin on Thursday charged with six driving offenses.
The biggest star in mixed martial arts was stopped by police as he was driving his Bentley in west Dublin on March 22.
McGregor was accused of two counts of dangerous driving, as well as driving without insurance and a license and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or license.
McGregor did not speak during the court appearance. He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.
McGregor’s solicitor, Michael Staines, told the court that McGregor’s license and insurance were shown to police on Thursday.
McGregor was bailed and will appear at the same court on June 23.
McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.
Speaking to media outside the court, McGregor said he was looking forward to “going straight back” into training.
Asked if he has an opponent in mind, McGregor said: “We will see what happens. Taking it day by day. The leg is getting better every day and I am happy with that.”
