Fulmer taken by Dodgers’ minor league team from Reds
NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A team at Oklahoma selected right-hander Carson Fulmer from Cincinnati on Wednesday with the 39th and final pick of the Triple-A phase of Major League Baseball’s annual draft of unprotected players.
The major league phase of the Rule 5 draft was postponed because of MLB’s lockout of the players’ association, which started last week following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.
The Triple-A phase involved players left off 38-man Triple-A rosters. Players had to be protected if they signed initially in 2017 or 2018, the year depending on the player’s age when he signed and whether he played college baseball.
A club selecting a player must pay $24,500 to the former team. The player can be assigned to any level.
Fulmer, 27, has spent parts of six seasons in the major leagues. He had a 6.66 ERA in 20 relief appearances for Cincinnati during the first two months of last season, was assigned outright to Triple-A Louisville on May 24 and finished 1-5 with a 4.61 ERA in two starts and 35 relief appearances for the Bats.
Right-hander Nolan Hoffman was selected by Baltimore from Seattle as the top pick, Pittsburgh took left-hander Zach Matson from Colorado with the second selection and Washington selected second baseman Andrew Young from Arizona with the third.
Fresno State hires Jeff Tedford for 2nd stint as coach
FRESNO — Fresno State is bringing back Jeff Tedford for a second stint as coach after Kalen DeBoer left to take over at Washington.
Athletic director Terry Tumey announced Wednesday that Tedford returns after coaching the Bulldogs from 2017-19. Tedford had a 26-14 record at his alma mater before stepping down for health reasons.
Tedford took over a 1-11 team following the 2016 season and led the Bulldogs to double-digit wins his first two seasons, winning the division in both those seasons and the Mountain West Conference championship in 2018.
Tedford played quarterback at Fresno State in 1981-82 under Jim Sweeney and coached at Fresno State under Sweeney from 1987-88 and 1992-96, and under coach Pat Hill in 1997.
Tedford has a 108-71 career head coaching record, having also spent 11 seasons at California.
Tedford will take over after the Bulldogs play in the New Mexico Bowl against UTEP on Dec. 18 under interim coach Lee Marks.
Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama
REFORM, Ala. — Alabama authorities are investigating after former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died in custody following a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a scuffle involving officers in the county jail where he was being held.
The death of the 31-year-old former New Orleans Saints player was reported at a medical facility Monday in Northport, Alabama, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
While being handcuffed, Foster fought against a Pickens County deputy and a correctional officer, injuring the deputy’s nose and hand, according to court records obtained by The Associated Press.
Following his arrest, Foster had an initial court appearance before Pickens County District Judge Samuel Junkin, where he was “non-compliant and refused to respond to answer any questions” aside from demanding an attorney, the judge wrote in an order Monday.
Blackhawks F Khaira released from hospital after Trouba hit
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira spent the night in a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers.
Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing “extensive testing.” The Blackhawks cited the NHL’s concussion protocol when they placed Khaira on injured reserve later in the day.
“Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,” Terry said in a news release. “At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.”
Khaira’s head was down as he gathered the puck in the second period Tuesday night. He looked up just as Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into Khaira’s chin.
The back of Khaira’s head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement from him as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby.
A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel worked on Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. A handful of his teammates and the Rangers tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken off.
Blazers’ McCollum has collapsed lung, out indefinitely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team said Tuesday.
McCollum was injured in the final quarter of the Blazers’ 145-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. He was listed as probable with a rib contusion for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but did not play in the 102-90 loss.
McCollum’s condition was revealed by a CT scan, the team said.
He is averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.
McCollum’s injury is one of several to befall the struggling Blazers. All-Star Damian Lillard has missed four games with lower abdominal tendinopathy. Backup point guard Anfernee Simons is out with a right ankle sprain, while forward Nassir Little has missed four games with a left ankle sprain.
Guard Ben McLemore left the game against the Clippers with a bruised hip. Center Cody Zeller has a bruised right quad.
Canada joins US and allies in Beijing Olympics boycott
TORONTO — Canada will join the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
The announcement came after the White House, the Australian government and the UK government confirmed diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games in February to protest Chinese human rights abuses. China has vowed to react with “firm countermeasures.”
Trudeau said his government has been talks with allies about it in recent months.
“We are extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government,” Trudeau said.
“They should not be surprised we will not be sending any diplomatic representation.”
The diplomatic moves by Canada, the U.S., Britain and Australia do not affect their athletes’ ability to compete in the games.
Rights groups have called for a full-blown boycott of the Beijing Winter Games, citing Chinese human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority in the northwest Xinjiang province, which some have called genocide. They also point to Beijing’s suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.
Coyotes facing eviction from arena for unpaid bills
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes could be looking for a new home sooner than expected.
The City of Glendale informed the team that it intends to lock the Coyotes out of Gila River Arena by Dec. 20 if all outstanding debts to the city and the management company for the arena are not paid.
Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter to the Coyotes on Wednesday informing the Coyotes they owe $1.3 million, including $250,000 to the city. The contents of the letter were first reported by The Athletic.
“We have already launched an investigation to determine how this could have happened and the initial indications are that it appears to be the result of an unfortunate human error,” the Coyotes said in a statement Wednesday night.
“Regardless, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused. We will make sure by tomorrow morning, the Arizona Coyotes are current on all of our bills and owe no state or local taxes whatsoever. And we will take immediate steps to ensure nothing like this can ever possibly happen again.”
Phelps informed the Coyotes that the Arizona Department of Revenue has filed a Notice of Tax Lien for unpaid state and city taxes owned by IceArizona, the Coyotes’ ownership company. Phelps also said in his letter that he has instructed ASM Global, which manages Gila River Arena, to not allow the Coyotes in the arena if the bills are not paid by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.
The Coyotes have been leasing Gila River Arena on an annual basis since the Glendale City Council voted to opt out of a multimillion-dollar long-term deal in 2016. The city announced last week it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season.
The team has submitted a bid for a tract of land in Tempe in what could be its first step in landing a permanent home.
Barcelona out of Champions League, snow extends group stage
Barcelona’s 17-year streak of advancing to the Champions League knockout rounds each season ended Wednesday with an exit from the group stage that failed to finish on time because of snow in Italy.
Barcelona fell to a 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich that dumped the five-time European champion into a dismal — and deserved — third place in Group E.
“We start a new era, from zero, from here,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, who rejoined a club in crisis last month, told broadcaster DAZN.
Bayern’s perfect six straight wins started with a 3-0 win at Camp Nou in September, and a repeat result at home let Benfica rise above Barcelona — and into the round-of-16 draw on Monday — by beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0.
Only 15 of the 16-team lineup in the knockout stage were known on Wednesday night.
The Atalanta-Villarreal game to decide who will finish runner-up in Group F was postponed by heavy snow in the northern Italian city of Bergamo. The group was already won by Manchester United before it drew 1-1 Wednesday with last-place Young Boys at Old Trafford.
UEFA later asked Atalanta and Villarreal to try again on Thursday evening.
A grim evening for Spanish sides saw Sevilla join Barcelona in being eliminated, failing to advance from the wide-open Group G where all four teams kicked off in contention.
Alabama QB Young, LB Anderson named SEC players of year
Alabama once again collected a Southeastern Conference title and two big league-wide individual awards.
Quarterback Bryce Young is the SEC’s offensive player of the year and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the top defensive player, as voted on by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters covering the league. The voting was released on Wednesday.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart was the pick as coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to a 12-0 regular season and into the College Football Playoffs. Bulldogs freshman tight end Brock Bowers is the selection as top newcomer after leading the team in receiving.
Missouri tailback Tyler Badie, Anderson and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams were the only unanimous picks. Anderson, the Bronco Nagurski winner as the nation’s top defensive player, was named on some ballots as a defensive lineman/edge rusher.
He’s leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. Young is the Heisman Trophy favorite after leading a 41-24 victory over Smart’s Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.
Burrow says injured pinky won’t sideline him against 49ers
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his injured pinky finger on his throwing hand won’t keep him out of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The finger was dislocated last Sunday when the second-year quarterback was strip-sacked on the Bengals’ first possession against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The right-handed Burrow hasn’t thrown since then and won’t until at least Thursday, coach Zac Taylor said.
Fields set to return to Bears’ lineup after missing 2 games
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields is set to return to the Chicago Bears’ lineup.
Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday the prized rookie quarterback will start when the team visits the Green Bay Packers this week after missing the past two games because of broken ribs.
Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, has not played since he left in the second half of a loss to Baltimore on Nov. 21.
Veteran Andy Dalton, who started the first two games before a knee injury, replaced him in that game and started in a Thanksgiving win at Detroit. He then threw four interceptions in a loss to Arizona on Sunday and injured his non-throwing, left hand.
Nagy said the decision to start Fields was not related to Dalton’s injury, adding the former Ohio State star remains the team’s No. 1 quarterback. He also had no update on Dalton’s condition. If he isn’t available, Nick Foles would be the backup.
Fields has completed 115 of 198 passes for 1,361 yards in 10 games and eight starts. He has four touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Penguins F Jake Guentzel out with upper-body injury
PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel’s scorching start for the Pittsburgh Penguins has come to an abrupt halt.
The team said Wednesday that the star forward is “week to week” with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan did not go into detail about how or when Guentzel was hurt. Guentzel left the ice briefly in the first period of a victory over Seattle on Monday night, though he returned and finished with two goals and an assist.
“It’s next man up, as we’ve had for a few years now, it’s no different,” defenseman Marcus Pettersson said. “New guys have to step up. New opportunities. So we’ll see what happens.”
Guentzel has been among the most productive players in the NHL over the opening two months of the season. He has a 13-game points streak, a span that includes 11 goals — with a hat trick against Vancouver last week — and seven assists. The 27-year-old has 15 goals and 12 assists in 24 games for the Penguins, who are in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.
Kasperi Kapanen will likely get the first crack at replacing Guentzel on the top line alongside center Sidney Crosby and Evan Rodrigues, who is filling in for an injured Bryan Rust. Kapanen, who has five goals in 25 games, has floated up and down the lineup lately.
Washington puts pass rusher Sweat on COVID-19 reserve list
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington put Montez Sweat on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday after the third-year pass rusher tested positive for the coronavirus.
He was expected to return to practice this week and play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the past four games with a broken jaw. Sweat was one of Washington’s few unvaccinated players and therefore is ruled out of the Cowboys game.
Sweat could return Dec. 19 at the Philadelphia Eagles if he remains asymptomatic. Coach Ron Rivera was optimistic that Sweat’s absence would not be long.
“We’ll be fine,” Rivera said. “We like our guys, and we’ll be ready for Sunday.”
Despite missing the past month, Sweat ranked second on the team with four sacks this season. Washington’s pass rush is already without reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young, who tore the ACL in his right knee.
Rookie linebacker Jamin Davis joined running back J.D. McKissic in concussion protocol, and neither player practiced Wednesday. Rivera said Davis reported symptoms to the team since the game at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Hawks lose veteran wing Solomon Hill for remainder of season
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, adding to the team’s growing lack of depth on the wing.
The Hawks said Wednesday that Hill needs surgery to repair a torn right hamstring tendon. Hill suffered the injury when he slipped and did a split in Sunday’s loss to Charlotte.
The Hawks already are playing without starting small forward De’Andre Hunter, who is recovering from surgery on his right wrist. Another top small forward, Cam Reddish, is out with a sprained left wrist and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is recovering from a sprained right ankle.
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has been the fill-in starter at small forward while Hill has played both forward spots and shooting guard.
Lions coach Dan Campbell says many players have flu bug
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions had a walk-through instead of practice because coach Dan Campbell said “there’s a lot,” of players with flu-related illnesses.
“It’s not COVID,” Campbell said Wednesday.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff was among the players diagnosed with the flu who stayed home and participated in meetings virtually. Goff said he felt OK and could’ve practiced, but understood why the Lions made the decision out of an abundance of caution.
Players on offense were at the team’s training facility in the morning, then went home, while players on defense arrived in the afternoon.
“It was light today,” receiver Josh Reynolds said. “We held off a little bit.”
Detroit center Evan Brown was the team’s only player on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon.
No. 3 UConn loses a third guard, Nika Muhl, to injury
STORRS, Conn. — UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Wednesday his team has lost a third guard to injury a day after learning that star Paige Bueckers likely will be out up to two months with a left leg fracture.
Nika Muhl is expected to miss about three weeks dealing with pain and a stress problem in her right foot, which has been bothering her since she suffered a sprain against High Point in the NCAA Tournament last season, Auriemma said.
The sophomore from Croatia was expected to see extended playing time filling in for Bueckers and freshman Azzi Fudd, who is dealing with a similar right foot stress injury, and won’t be back for at least a couple of weeks.
“When you lose somebody like Paige, but if you have Nika available it takes some of the sting off,” Auriemma said. “If you have Azzi available it takes some of the sting off. But when you throw in all three of that, that’s a real gut punch.”
Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is a break of the tibia bone that extends into the knee joint, in the waning moments of the Huskies’ win Sunday over Notre Dame. Last season’s national player of the year is expected to miss between six and eight weeks.
The No. 3 Huskies are also without forward Aubrey Griffin, who has yet to play this season because of ankle and back injuries. Auriemma said the junior tried to practice Tuesday, but it did not go well.
Pelé in hospital due to colon tumor, to be released in days
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment.
Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “stable and expected to be released in the next few days.”
Pelé’s assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pelé is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.
Pelé was briefly put in intensive care after surgery on his right colon. He was discharged on Sept. 30, almost one month after being hospitalized, and doctors said he would begin chemotherapy.
Pelé had been recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside Sao Paulo. He published several videos and photos on his social media channels showing his health is improving.
The Brazilian’s latest Instagram post was published Tuesday; a picture of him and another World Cup winner, Germany great Franz Beckenbauer.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
WKU record-setting QB Zappe named C-USA MVP by coaches
IRVING, Texas — Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe was named MVP of Conference USA on Wednesday after a vote of the 14 league coaches that also tabbed UTSA running back Sincere McCormick as offensive player of the year and Hilltoppers defensive end DeAngelo Malone as the top defender.
Zappe, a transfer from Houston Baptist, has thrown a conference-record 56 touchdowns in his only season with the Hilltoppers. He is also the national leader with 5,570 yards passing, and is within reach of the FBS single-season records of 5,833 yards and 56 TDs going into the Boca Raton Bowl against Appalachian State.
McCormick is the league’s offensive player of the year for the second season in a row. He has 1,479 yards rushing with 15 TDs, both school records for C-USA champion UTSA.
Malone is also a two-time player of the year, having also been the league’s top defender in 2019. Malone tied for the C-USA lead with 16 1/2 tackles for loss and ranked second with eight sacks. He has 88 tackles and four forced fumbles.
Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar wins top scholar-athlete award
LAS VEGAS — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar won the Williams V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday night as the top scholar-athlete in college football.
The senior receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. He is the first Iowa State player to win the award since it was established in 1990.
Kolar was one of 13 finalists from all levels of college football. Each received an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. He was named the winner at the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame induction banquet.
Kolar is a mechanical engineering major with a near-4.0 grade-point average. On the field, Kolar has 58 catches for 723 yards and five touchdowns. He is one of three finalists for the Mackey Award given to the nation’s best tight end.
Last year’s winner of the Campbell Trophy was Memphis quarterback Brady White.
New soccer league helps Gaza amputees cope with war trauma
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The players race across the pitch on crutches, jostling for the soccer ball and passing it back and forth, their prosthetic legs lined up along the sidelines at a stadium in the Gaza Strip.
They are the first Palestinian national soccer team made up entirely of amputees — players drawn from a population of hundreds that has grown in recent years through several rounds of fighting between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers.
They say the game helps them cope with the trauma of their injuries and the hardships of living in a crowded territory that has endured four wars and a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.
“We feel we have something, we can give something,” said Ziad Abu Halib, 41, who lost his right leg in 2008, during the first Israel-Hamas war. He hasn’t missed a single practice or match since joining the local league after it was founded in 2019.
The International Committee of the Red Cross, working with the Palestinian Amputee Football Association, sponsored the long process of forming the national team. The players hope to compete regionally, their sights set on the World Cup for amputees in Turkey next October.
Qualifying matches will be held in Iran in March — they can make the trip if the border opens to allow them to travel through Egypt.
Coach Simon Baker, a Red Cross consultant and founder of the Irish Amputee Football Association, oversaw a final training session of the season on Sunday.
Maine native returning home to be head coach of Black Bears
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has turned to a former captain and assistant coach to serve as the next football coach.
Jordan Stevens, 34, was named head coach on Tuesday, replacing Nick Charlton, who resigned to take a job as offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut.
Stevens told the Bangor Daily News that he’s confident he can recruit the players he needs to compete for playoff berths every year.
Former Olympic skiing champ Jansrud injured, to miss Beijing
OSLO — Former Olympic alpine skiing champion Kjetil Jansrud will not race at the Beijing Games in February after being ruled out for up to nine months Wednesday because of knee ligament damage.
The 36-year-old Norwegian was hurt in a fall in a race at Beaver Creek on Friday.
Marc Strauss, the doctor of Norway’s alpine national team, said Jansrud required an operation that is planned for next week and would be “out for six to nine months.”
“The season is over for me,” Jansrud said on the Norwegian ski federation’s website, “but I am motivated to do the job needed to come back.”
Jansrud won medals in each of the last three Olympics, including gold in the super-G at the Sochi Games in 2014. He was also downhill world champion in 2019.
Lyon docked 1 point in French league after fan violence
PARIS — Lyon has been docked one point by the French league’s disciplinary committee, which also ordered a replay of the match between Lyon and Marseille that was abandoned after a spectator threw a bottle at Dimitri Payet.
The match will be played again in an empty stadium at a date yet to be determined, the league said Wednesday.
The violence in Lyon last month was the latest in a series of disturbing episodes at French stadiums and led the country’s sports minister to call for a “radical” reality check and sanctions.
The match was halted and then abandoned after Marseille’s Payet was hit on the head with a bottle filled with water in the fourth minute, with the score 0-0.
Lyon has already played a match without fans since the incident took place following a provisional decision last month that the seven-time French champions should play in an empty stadium pending a final sanction.
Lyon has been inconsistent this season, managing just six wins from 16 league games. Following the disciplinary committee’s decision, the club lags 20 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.
Similar incidents have marred domestic soccer since the start of the season, many of them involving Marseille.
